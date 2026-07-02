karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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heikomr's avatar
heikomr
3d

"We must shift from “democracy vs. autocracy” to a new paradigm of “good governance vs. bad government.”

Absolutely. 👍​

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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
3d

"China has about 3,000 universities with 40 to 50 million students."

That's the population of a medium-sized country attending Chinese universities every year. A remarkable country, full of superlatives.

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