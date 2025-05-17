Sputnik today published the following very important words along with others:
Moscow considers the candidacy of Kiev's signatory as the main and fundamental thing when signing documents between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations during the negotiations, Peskov said.
"When signing the documents to be agreed upon by the delegations, the main and principal thing for us is who exactly will sign these documents from the Ukrainian side," Peskov said. [Italics Original]
This legal issue was noted by Putin in his chat with the sailors in Murmansk and emphasized by me on that and other occasions. As Marc Sleboda mentioned and I noted elsewhere, the no negotiations edict seems to have been ignored as there’s no record of it formally being annulled. IMO, it remains clear that Russia deems Zelensky illegitimate, which will likely cause there to be no direct talks between him and Putin, plus there must be some other acceptable to Russia legal entity to sign whatever gets produced via negotiations, which takes us back to my writings about the legal issues of making the peace.
Looking for a legal (and reliable) entity in the Outlaw Empire? Good luck with that.
I actually didn’t want to write anything about the so-called "peace negotiations." Too little reliable information and too many psychological operations from all sides. Just a few fragments of my thoughts.
A frozen conflict / new "Cold War" ties up too many of Russia’s resources for decades and carries too great a risk of a future war. On top of that, it must be noted that this is a war against BRICS and against the process of forming a multipolar world order. For the Western, particularly the U.S. oligarchy, this is non-negotiable.
Thus, it all comes down to this war ending in either victory or defeat. Even if agreements are reached with the U.S., a future repetition of aggression cannot be ruled out.
The European "elites" cannot turn back. Their populations would hold them criminally accountable—starting with "pandemic fascism." Moreover, they now have to crack down on opposition forces more and more radically. But they can’t keep doing this forever—unless they resort to methods like the Gestapo and concentration camps of the past. Their only chance to back down was when the U.S. claimed it was no longer part of the war (which is a lie) and would not support European efforts. At that point, the European "elites" could have said that without the U.S., everything was pointless, and they would therefore stop fighting Russia. But they did the opposite and doubled down on their aggression. And so the dynamic took its course.
Russia must advance to Odessa. Even the Romanian nationalists, who just won the election with 40%, are laying claim to all of Moldova, including Transnistria, up to Odessa as Romanian territory. Moldova’s President "Sandu" is a Soros puppet. The Romanians, in turn, are puppets of the Americans. I’m not claiming that Trump’s team is behind this, but it’s definitely the Deep State in the U.S. and its branches in Brussels and London.
The increasing attempts at piracy and the naval blockade of the Baltic Sea will inevitably lead to a military confrontation with Russia—sooner or later. The problem is that the Western "elites" believe their own propaganda. And probably Trump does too. He deliberately sows confusion, though mainly targeting domestic opponents. But by threatening Russia with "devastating" sanctions if it doesn’t follow his instructions, he escalates things further. In any case, he is not a mediator. He is a party to the war, and Russia agrees to "peace negotiations" with the U.S. because they can only enforce their terms with/against the U.S.—either through negotiations or through war.