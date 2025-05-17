Sputnik today published the following very important words along with others:

Moscow considers the candidacy of Kiev's signatory as the main and fundamental thing when signing documents between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations during the negotiations, Peskov said. "When signing the documents to be agreed upon by the delegations, the main and principal thing for us is who exactly will sign these documents from the Ukrainian side," Peskov said. [Italics Original]

This legal issue was noted by Putin in his chat with the sailors in Murmansk and emphasized by me on that and other occasions. As Marc Sleboda mentioned and I noted elsewhere, the no negotiations edict seems to have been ignored as there’s no record of it formally being annulled. IMO, it remains clear that Russia deems Zelensky illegitimate, which will likely cause there to be no direct talks between him and Putin, plus there must be some other acceptable to Russia legal entity to sign whatever gets produced via negotiations, which takes us back to my writings about the legal issues of making the peace.

