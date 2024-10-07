Big Picture: The Global Majority is stronger while the small hegemonic band of outlaws is shrinking and growing weaker. Yes, tens of thousands have died in the process, particularly in Ukraine where the conflict has melded with the one in Palestine while remaining two distinct theatres. Crooke gave an even longer-term perspective in his chat with Judge Napolitano that much was sparked by WW1 and Wilson’s 14 Point plan to deal with its consequences, many of which were later deemed to not be universal; in other words, they were lies to the Colonized of the world. IMO, there’s much credence in that POV and much to consider when thinking about it. Much was related in that chat, but Judge Napolitano was finally able to ask about the 5 October event that was at first thought to be an earthquake but is now reported as a likely test of a nuclear device. However, another news item reported that a smaller “quake” was recorded in Occupied Palestine shortly after the Iranian “quake.” What’s odd about these events is the paucity of information available about them given their potential importance. I even looked at Google to see what was reported by BigLie Media—nothing. Given the gross massively incorrect reporting and outright lies told by Outlaws and their media about Iran’s October first strike where 90% of 220 missiles launched penetrated the Zionist AD and hit targets, the willingness to report/confront reality is clearly missing willingly. And that’s the initial topic of Crooke’s SCF Essay which opened thusly:

John Kerry, just last week at the World Economic Forum, so clearly blurting out the truth: “Our First Amendment stands as a major block to our ability to be able to hammer [disinformation] out of existence”. Translated: Governing is all about narrative control. Kerry articulates the ‘International Order’s’ solution to the unwelcome phenomenon of an uncontrolled populism and of a potential leader who speaks for the people: Simply, ‘freedom to speak’ is unacceptable to the prescriptions agreed by the ‘inter-agency’ – the institutionalised distillation of the ‘International Order’. [Emphasis Original]

As the Outlaw’s position weakens, their aversion to reality grows stronger to the detriment of their hostage societies.

This issue allows Croke to make a segue to another vastly important change that’s become more visible to the Majority:

How is it that the U.S. Administration refuses to look truth in the eye and acknowledge what occurred, and prefers instead to ask the entire world, who saw the videos of missiles impacting in Israel, to ‘move along’ – as the authorities advise, pretending that there was ‘nothing substantive to see here’. Was ‘the affair’ just a nuisance to system governance and ‘consensus’, as Kerry so branded free speech? It seems so. The structural problem, essayist Aurelien writes is not simply that the western professional class holds to an ideology – one that is the opposite to how ordinary people experience the world. That certainly is one aspect. But the bigger problem lies rather, with a technocratic conception of politics that is not ‘about’ anything. It is not really politics at all (as Tony Blair once said), but is nihilistic and absent of moral considerations. {My Emphasis]

Isn’t that exactly what we see in the Levant and Ukraine? Wanton killing on a Genocidal scale being performed and abetted in the service of Exceptionalism—Zionist and Anglo-Saxon. Crooke then continues the thought and says “the western professional class … prefers therefore not to know history.” So, that’s why they work so hard to cancel it but only end up promoting its remembrance by the Global Majority. And then Crooke digs further into the morass the West’s created for itself:

It must be clear to all that Iran falls into all the categories that excite most western insecurity: Iran is the apex of everything that is unsettling: It has a profound culture and intellectual legacy that stands explicitly ‘different’ (albeit, not at odds) with western tradition. These qualities, however, relegate Iran to being unreflectively categorised as inimical to ‘International Order’ management; not because it is a ‘threat’, but because it ‘unsettles’ message alignment. [My Emphasis]

The Narrative, The Narrative; we must preserve the Narrative at all cost as only it matters, not reality. And so it goes, thus the basic illiteracy of western readers when confronted with truth from elsewhere. For example, Newsweek after interviewing Lavrov today said Lavrov provided new grounds for negotiations when he did no such thing. As a service to readers, I’ll now provide Crooke’s SCF essay so teh full context can be grasped and understood:

Perfidy in Tehran John Kerry, just last week at the World Economic Forum, so clearly blurting out the truth: “Our First Amendment stands as a major block to our ability to be able to hammer [disinformation] out of existence”. Translated: Governing is all about narrative control. Kerry articulates the ‘International Order’s’ solution to the unwelcome phenomenon of an uncontrolled populism and of a potential leader who speaks for the people: Simply, ‘freedom to speak’ is unacceptable to the prescriptions agreed by the ‘inter-agency’ – the institutionalised distillation of the ‘International Order’. Eric Weinstein calls this The Unburdening: The first Amendment; gender; merit; sovereignty; privacy; ethics; investigative journalism; borders; freedom … the Constitution? Gone? Today’s reality unhinged narration is that Iran’s launch on Tuesday of 200 ballistic missiles – of which 181 reached Israel – were overwhelmingly intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome and Arrow missile defence systems. and with no deaths to show for the assault. It was “defeated and ineffective”, Biden pronounced. Will Schryver however, a technical engineer and security commentator, writes: “I don’t understand how anyone who has seen the many video clips of the Iranian missile strikes on Israel cannot recognize and acknowledge that it was a stunning demonstration of Iranian capabilities. Iran’s ballistic missiles smashed through U.S./Israeli air defences and delivered several large-warhead strikes to Israeli military targets”. The effect and the substance then lies in ‘proven capacity’ – the capacity to select other targets, the capacity to do more. It was in fact a restrained demonstrative exercise, not a full attack. But the message has been erased from sight. How is it that the U.S. Administration refuses to look truth in the eye and acknowledge what occurred, and prefers instead to ask the entire world, who saw the videos of missiles impacting in Israel, to ‘move along’ – as the authorities advise, pretending that there was ‘nothing substantive to see here’. Was ‘the affair’ just a nuisance to system governance and ‘consensus’, as Kerry so branded free speech? It seems so. The structural problem, essayist Aurelien writes is not simply that the western professional class holds to an ideology – one that is the opposite to how ordinary people experience the world. That certainly is one aspect. But the bigger problem lies rather, with a technocratic conception of politics that is not ‘about’ anything. It is not really politics at all (as Tony Blair once said), but is nihilistic and absent of moral considerations. Having no real culture of its own, the western professional class views religion as outdated and sees history as dangerous since it contains components that can be misused by ‘extremists’. It prefers therefore not to know history. This produces the mixture of the conviction of superiority, yet deep insecurity, which typifies western leadership. The ignorance and fear of events and ideas that fall outside the confines of their rigid zeitgeist, they perceive, almost invariably, as innately inimical to their interests. And rather than seek to discuss and understand, that which is outside their capabilities, they use disparagement and character assassination instead to remove the nuisance. It must be clear to all that Iran falls into all the categories that excite most western insecurity: Iran is the apex of everything that is unsettling: It has a profound culture and intellectual legacy that stands explicitly ‘different’ (albeit, not at odds) with western tradition. These qualities however, relegate Iran to being unreflectively categorised as inimical to ‘International Order’ management; not because it is a ‘threat’, but because it ‘unsettles’ message alignment. Does this matter? Yes, it matters, because it makes Iran’s ability to communicate effectively with the International Order’s ideological alignment highly problematic. The West sought and pressured for a mitigated response from Iran – firstly after Israel’s April assassination of an Iranian General and his colleagues at the Iranian Consulate in Damascus. Iran obliged. It launched drones and missiles towards Israel on 13 April in such a manner that sent a short (pre-warned) concerted message of capability, yet did not invite all-out war (as requested by the West). Subsequent to the Israeli assassination of Ismail Haniyeh (a guest of Tehran participating in the inauguration of the new Iranian President), western states once again pleaded with Iran that it should again refrain from any military retaliation against Israel. The new President has said publicly, that European and American officials offered Iran the removal of substantive sanctions on the Iranian Republic and a guaranteed ceasefire in Gaza in line with Hamas’ terms – if Israel was not attacked. Iran held fire, accepting to appear weak to the outside world (for which it was harshly criticised). Yet western action shocked the inexperienced new President, Pezeshkian: “They (the western states) lied”, he said. None of the promises were kept. To be fair to the new Reformist President, Iran did face a real dilemma: It hoped to pursue a policy of restraint in order to avoid a damaging war. That is one side to the dilemma; but the other side is that this restraint could be misinterpreted (perhaps maliciously), and used as pretext for escalation. In short the flip side is that, ‘want it or not; war is coming to Iran’. Then followed the ‘pager assault’ and assassinations of the Hizbullah leadership, including the iconic figure of its leader, Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, amidst huge civilian collateral deaths. The U.S. Administration (President Biden) said simply that this was ‘justice’ being done. And once again, the West importuned, and threatened Iran against any retaliation towards Israel. But on this occasion, Iran launched a more effective ballistic missile attack, though one which deliberately omitted targeting Israel’s economic and industrial infrastructure, or the Israeli people, focusing instead on key military and intelligence sites. It was, in short, a demonstrative signal – albeit one with an effective component of inflicting damage on air bases and military and intelligence sites. It was yet again, a limited response. And for what? Open sneering from the West that Iran was deterred/ too frightened/ too divided to fully respond. In fact, the U.S. – knowing well that Netanyahu is looking for the pretext for war with Iran – offered Israel full support of the U.S. for a major retribution against Iran: “There will be severe consequences for this attack and we will work with Israel to make that the case”, Jake Sullivan said. “Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel”, Biden said. The moral of the story is plain: President Pezeshkian was ‘played’ by the West – shades of the West’s deliberate ‘Minsk deceit’ of President Putin; shades too, of the Istanbul II Accord’s knife in the back. Restraint that the International Order insists upon, invariably is broadcast as ‘weakness’. The ‘professional permanent class’ (the western deep state) eschews any moral underpinning. It makes a virtue of its nihilism. Perhaps the last leader capable of real diplomacy that springs to mind was JFK during the Cuban Missile Crisis and in his subsequent dealings with the Soviet leaders. And what happened? … He was killed by the system. Of course, many are angry in Iran. They ask whether Iran projected weakness too readily, and question whether that manifestation in some way contributed to Israel’s readiness to strike Lebanon so ruthlessly and without limitations, as in the Gaza model. Later reports suggest that the U.S. has new technological intel (not available to Israel) that pinpointed Sayyed Nasrallah’s whereabouts, and was supplied to Israel, which led to his assassination. If the West insists to so demean Iranian restraint – wrongly attributing restraint to impotence – is the European and U.S. world order ‘uni-party’ ever capable of cold realism? Can they make a sound assessment of the consequences should Israel launch war on Iran? Netanyahu has made it clear that this is the Israeli government’s aim – war with Iran. Hubristic misperception of an adversary, and the misperception of his hidden strengths, is so often the precursor to wider war (WW1). And Israel is awash with fervour for war to establish its ‘New Order’ for the Middle East. The Biden Administration is ‘more than willing’ – laying the ‘revolver on the table’ – for Netanyahu to pick it up and discharge it, whilst Washington pretends to stand aloof from the act. Washington’s ultimate target is of course Russia. That in diplomacy the West is not to be trusted is understood. The story’s moral, however, has wider implications. How exactly, in such circumstances, can Russia bring an end to the Ukraine conflict? It would appear that many more will needlessly die, simply because of the uni-party’s rigidity and its incapacity to ‘do’ diplomacy. Just as many more Ukrainians have perished since the Istanbul II process was trashed. The West is in the throes of at least one, potentially two, crushing defeats at the moment – and so the question arises: Will lessons be learned? Can the right lessons be learned? Does the professional world order class even accept that there are lessons to be learned? [My Emphasis]

As Crooke tells Napolitano at the outset of their chat in response to the question What has changed over the past year in the Middle East, Crooke replies that the change has occurred not just there but globally as the existing paradigm was “shattered” as the fundamental post-war conflict that’s outlasted the Cold War is on the minds of billions given what it is and represents—Colonialism and its vile, genocidal nature still exists in the post-modern age where it’s supposed to be long dead but remains very much alive, and that basic fact was proven beyond doubt by the actions of Hamas, the Zionists, and their Outlaw backers in Europe and the USA—all the latter of which are guilty of Colonial Genocide that they all perpetrated before. And it was immediately clear which nations saw what was happening as genocide—Namibia and South Africa were the first to make the case, Namibia to Germany and South Africa to the International Court of Justice. Over the year, we’ve seen rather clearly which nations side with Hamas and Palestine and which abet the Genocide.

These events have supercharged the movement to multipolarity in global relations, which happened to be the goal as announced by the UN Charter in 1945 but still born thanks to the Outlaw US Empire’s Super Imperialism that’s more widely known as Neocolonialism—Colonialism without direct occupation of the country to be destroyed in most cases. The Ukraine conflict had already shown its Neocolonial aspects and roots which were slowly understood by the Global Majority that also understood that the sanctions and theft of assets meant the destruction of international law and fundamental aspects of business law—all of that had been ongoing for decades in a limited fashion but affected so few nations it wasn’t vilified as it deserved. October 7th changed all that since the Zionists clearly knew of it and wanted it to become their 911 to justify the Genocidal Zionist Project that’s always been at the root of Zionism for 200 years.

What’s zany about the Narrative is the lie that Russia and China seek to overturn the “global order.” As most nations recognize, the global order is based on the UN Charter and its extensions, and most nations are aware of the fact that Russia and China are co-founding members of the Friends in Defense of the UN Charter organization whereas the Outlaw US Empire nor any of its NATO vassals are not. So, just who is trying to overturn the global order? The fact of the matter is used by Russia and China as a club to beat the drum of truth. And the drumbeat is cutting through the dense fog of disinformation, propaganda and Russophobia that’s been confusing the European hoi polloi for many years as the Cold War never really stopped. What’s worse now for Europeans is the growing realization they’ve been targeted for colonization by the Outlaw US Empire with the European Commission in direct collusion to form a totalitarian structure with NATO which is headed by the Empire. So, the attempt to subvert and render Russia dysfunctional via strategic defeat also had the goal of doing the same to Europe—another outcome of the past year Crooke tells the Judge.

Fortunately, a growing number of Europeans see what’s been done and what the future holds if the process isn’t halted and somehow reversed. These people and their representative political parties are being smeared as Far Right, yet they want peace and often an end to NATO. In their economics, they’re mostly nationalists who don’t want to be deindustrialized, de-energized and financialized. IMO, they clearly see the Neoliberal parasitism coming for them and their families. A somewhat similar realization is slowly happening within the Outlaw US Empire as history still matters to people and they remember. I’ve been waiting for a critical mass to form within the citizenry since the Great Banking Fraud of 2008-9. And while there’re clearly more enlightened people, we still have many more millions to convince. Perhaps the great policy blowback during the next presidential administration regardless who wins will finally generate the mass needed for massive paradigm change.

BRICS in Kazan, Moldovan and US elections have yet to occur as well as whatever idiocy the Zionists choose. Were the 5 October tremors nuke tests? The Resistance is hammering critical Zionist economic infrastructure. Ansarallah troops are reportedly in Iraq en route to Syria. Will Azerbaijan and Turkey finally cut the supply of oil to the Zionists? And there’s so much more that could follow. And in closing, how many will heed Khamenei’s sermon and stand together—not just those in the Muslim world, but all of us everywhere since what we all face is a war against all of us.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!