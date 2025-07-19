karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

James Foley
Spot on with your analysis, Karl. To answer your rhetorical question: 'Or does what happens to Zelensky matter?'

That would be a 'no'.

The real question is going to be how Russia responds to the continued provocations, terrorism, sanctions, threats to its trading partners, and probably the next proxy - Moldova, the Baltic States, Armenia? - post-Ukraine.

A Russian friend of mine said yesterday: "This is absurd. They are attacking MOSCOW (my emphasis) every day with their drones ('they' meaning the US and its vassals NOT the fascist morons in Ukraine). Would Stalin have sat back and done nothing while the enemy bombarded the capital city of Russia?'

No prizes for the answer to that rhetorical question.

Someone at Naked capitalism brought up "regime change by sex scandal!"

How many trips did Trump make to the island since before his card in 2003?

Trump is far too protective of the evidence from many years of investigating Epstein's activities and the huge pay outs made to Epstein's under aged "associates".

In that light Zelenski must go and Trump will let IDF loose on anything that attracts headlines rather than let his indiscretions run news cycle.

I was 13 when they Diem'd Diem! I was 24 when Nixon left the White House.

