I just finished watching a very important and informative talk featuring economist Richard Wolff, Historian and Political-economist Michael Hudson on Nima Alkorshid’s Dialog Works platform, “Richard D. Wolff & Michael Hudson: Middle East Exploding, Ukraine Crumbling! the US Take Action?” For those who don’t know, Michael Hudson was an insider for a decade or so at the start of his post-collegiate career well before he began teaching not just for Wall Street firms but most importantly as a member of the Hudson Institute—the surname sameness being more ironic than familial. For those unaware of what that Institute did and does, just listen to Dr. Hudson as he relays his experiences there—he’s one of the very few still living from the Era being described. Unfortunately, there’s no transcript yet, so the hems, ers, ums, and such you’ll need to live with. Dr. Wolff speaks very slow and deliberately so it’s very difficult to misunderstand what he says, and his counterpoints and additions to Hudson are as marvelous as they’re important.

The episode prior to that is just as important as are all those previous, “Richard D. Wolff & Michael Hudson: How the US United China, Russia, and Iran: A Global Power Shift!.” Here’s the index page for all the podcasts. There appears to be about a two-week lag between podcast and transcript publication at Hudson’s website. The frequency of the podcast with Nima is weekly. The information and POVs are unique, although some of us are talking about it all at the edges.

My mind says I need to add more but can’t decide on just what to add aside f rom watch the podcast and spread it far and wide. Thanks!

