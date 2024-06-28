The Kremlin’s description of this Putin brainchild:

The program is implemented by the Higher School of Public Administration of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration in cooperation with leading educational institutions in the country.

The project was launched in 2017 on behalf of the head of state. During this time, 463 people became its participants. Of these, 57 graduates headed Russian regions, seven became federal ministers, and nine became first deputy federal ministers.

The purpose of the personnel reserve program is to train highly qualified managers for possible promotion to government positions at the regional and federal levels.

Here’s the short intro Wiki blurb:

With the merger of ANE, RAPA, 12 other regional civil service academies in 2010, the newly formed Russian Presidential Academy became one of the larger socioeconomic and humanities universities in Russia and Europe

So, after the consolidation of already existing institutions that were from the late Soviet Era, Putin later determined Russia needed better and a greater number of resources from which to discover and train people with the right stuff. As readers who’ve been keeping pace will know, the competition for the available placements is very keen powered by the strong desire/willingness to serve the state and people, or you can flip that and say people and state. This level of civic involvement shows that most Russians know and understand what the duties of the Citizen are—that the title of Comrade Citizen actually means something.

Usually done in person, Putin’s speech and discussion with the graduates again shows the deep thinking that’s gone into designing proper educational programs that will provide people ready to implement the tasks that result in good governance. And with Putin as general manager of these programs getting direct feedback, he’s able to make and/or suggest improvements that won’t wait around to be implemented. Here we go:

Vladimir Putin: Dear colleagues, good afternoon!

First of all, I would like to congratulate all of you on completing your training as part of the sixth stream of the HR management Reserve development program.

Let me remind you that this project, a significant project, was launched back in 2017, and literally from the very beginning it was called the school of governors. Indeed, 57 graduates have already headed the regions of the Russian Federation, and in general, over the years, 463 people have become participants in the program, who have proved themselves in various areas: in public administration, business, and public life, and have shown themselves to be very good.

At the same time, there is something that unites all of you. These are leadership qualities, the talent of a leader, a leader, the desire for further professional growth, and, of course, a sincere desire to serve Russia, serve people, and devote all your life to this.

Such service involves a huge responsibility, so the requirements for you, for your colleagues, and trust, and expectations are the highest. The country really counts on you, on the utmost concentration and discipline to achieve the overall result.

I have already said that today everyone in their own place, no matter what field they work in – whether it is the civil service, economic activity, or the information field – should work with maximum intensity and efficiency, understand what time we live in, what historical stage we are going through.

All of you, of course, are already established professionals, each of you has already achieved a lot in your field, and I hope the program has provided you with additional training – namely, practical skills that are most in demand today for solving large-scale, complex tasks, including at the regional level.

In this regard, the first and main feature of the "school of governors" was the alternation of training and real work, when the module of theoretical training is immediately followed by practice, the opportunity to apply the acquired knowledge in their professional activities.

Hence the second difference of the program: among your mentors were not only the best teachers, experts, but also practical managers, and highly qualified, top-level, whose names are known throughout the country and even beyond its borders. I won't repeat them all now, but I hope that they all showed their best side in the course of working with you.

I would like to thank them separately for sharing their experience with you, despite their busy and extremely busy schedule, and for sure they gave you a lot of valuable practical advice and recommendations, and maybe – I hope so too – they revealed some of the secrets of their own professional success.

Finally, the third, also important feature of the program is that you yourself were co-authors of the training course, could correct its content, suggest such topics and current management problems that deserve special attention.

I hope that you will build your daily work on the same principles of personnel selection and training, search for and support, train and nominate talented young people-bright, extraordinary people, share your experience with them, remember that you yourself are an example, leaders of management teams, and that you are also responsible for them already-they look at you, you are critically evaluated. We need to be worthy of this huge responsibility and people's trust.

In general, over these seven years, the program has proved its effectiveness. It is important that most of its participants then get a promotion, take a new step in their career.

I have already talked about the replenishment of the governor's corps, but graduates have applications not only in the authorities of the country's regions, including in Novorossia and the Donbas, but also in the federal government, parliament, in the scientific and educational sphere, the cooperative and corporate sector.

This happens not because of some "crust", a piece of paper from the "school of governors", but primarily because of your personal abilities, work, and the skills that distinguish you and your colleagues, and allow you to deservedly be called a personnel reserve. [Merit]

There is a big demand for graduates of the "school of governors". I know that a number of participants in your sixth year are still in the process of training, have received new assignments before it ends, and will be able to prove what they are capable of.

I am also sure that you will not look for easy ways for yourself. You are needed where it is most difficult, where there are real management challenges, where big projects are being implemented that – I must say it bluntly-not everyone can cope with, where the most difficult tasks are faced, which I am sure you can handle.

I would like to emphasize once again that the Governors' School is just one of the elements of a broad, nationwide system of personnel selection and training. It operates in all directions and covers people of different ages-from the "Movement of the First", from toddlers, and "Big Change" to a whole network of year – round educational centers and competitions, such as "Leaders of Russia", dozens of other projects within the framework of the platform "Russia-the land of opportunities".

We will continue to develop this extensive but unified system and increase its availability. So, let me remind you that a year ago, in July 2023, at a meeting with your predecessors, graduates of the fifth stream, I spoke about the need to expand our personnel programs. We did just that.

Already in November last year, a program for the development of the municipal management reserve – the so-called school of mayors-was launched. And from March 1 of this year, as it was said in the Message [to the Federal Assembly], another new educational program "Time of Heroes" was launched for participants and veterans of the special military operation.

You probably noticed them recently, and I've met them too. People are excellent, reliable, well-charged to work, to achieve results both at the front and in the "citizen". I have no doubt that you have the same fighting spirit.

I am sure that in the future, in the upcoming work, you will work together, in the same team that has already been formed here, I hope, with the graduates of the "Time of Heroes" program, you will coordinate your actions with them, interact with them. As far as I know, there are people among you who also visited the special military operation zone.

I wish you all success, congratulate you on your graduation, and hope that you will definitely succeed.

Please, if anyone has something to say, please.

Igor Seredyuk: May I ask your permission, Mr President?

Vladimir Putin: Please.

Igor Seredyuk: Acting Governor of Kuzbass Ilya Seredyuk.

You know our region firsthand, a hardworking region. During the Great Patriotic War, every second tank was "dressed" in armor made of Kuznetsk metal. Today, half of the country's total coal production is in Kuzbass, and 70 percent is coking coal.

It is a great honor to lead such a region, but an even greater responsibility. I would like to thank you for your confidence in appointing me interim Governor.

I myself am from Kuzbass, graduated from a school or university, worked in industrial enterprises, was engaged in economic work, and had extensive experience in municipal and regional service. And today, already in the new status, it's hard for me, and, on the other hand, it's easy.

It is difficult, because it is necessary in Kuzbass to maintain the pace that was set by Sergey Tsivilev in the previous years of his leadership of the region, and this pace also needs to be multiplied. And it is easy, because we coordinated all joint plans with the public, with people, and consulted with leading scientists of our country.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, the School of Governors is a unique project. If we talk about what this has done for me personally, I would single out a lively dialogue, a direct dialogue with the current governors of various regions of our country.

We studied complex situations, analyzed them, and did it not only in the classroom – we went directly to the region. We were looking for solutions, and sometimes they were unconventional. We have seen the best practices that can be applied in general later in our region or broadcast in those regions where such a problem exists.

But most importantly, when we talked with the governors, I made one conclusion for myself: the governor is no longer about the position, the governor is a vocation, a vocation to serve people.

And also about the team. There are really young managers here. We studied and practiced very closely. I want to say that we are all motivated to make our great country even stronger.

In conclusion, Vladimir Vladimirovich: participants of the special military operation under the "Time of Heroes" program are just being trained in the next classroom. You said that you met [them], we watched this meeting, and we met them here, in the audience together discussed, got acquainted.

Two people from Kuzbass are cool, you can say, future managers who will definitely be useful in the national economy. I plan – in case of success in the elections in September of this year-to invite some of them to the Kuzbass management team to strengthen the team and move forward.

Thank you again for your trust.

Vladimir Putin: Ilya Vladimirovich, you mentioned former Governor Sergey Tsivilev. He also went through one of the programs. In fact, his candidacy appeared just during the course of this program-a candidate appeared as a possible head of one of the country's regions. He recommended you for the position you currently hold.

You mentioned the elections in September. You are not a new person, you are well aware of the situation in the region – this is indeed one of the strategic regions of Russia. And, knowing the situation there, understanding what the main task facing the region is, I hope that you will use the experience and knowledge, including those obtained during this training, which you have just completed. All this will be used to best meet the challenges facing the region. And the main one is, of course, the welfare of people.

Tsivilev has done a lot. I hope he will do even more in his new role as Energy Minister. But the region is huge and complex, and there are still a lot of unsolved problems in the social sphere, in the economy, and in the development of those industries that have been the basis of Kuzbass for decades. And you should definitely pay attention to new directions.

I hope that under your leadership, the cultural cluster will also be completed, which should create completely new conditions for people's lives and for Kuzbass children to have the opportunity to enjoy all the achievements in the field of culture, which we are certainly proud of.

So I would like to wish you every success and hope that you will achieve all the results that I just mentioned.

All the best to you.

Igor Seredyuk: Thank you very much, Vladimir Vladimirovich. I'll do my best. The Kuzbass team, the management team, is ready to go.

Vladimir Putin: Good. Good luck.

Please, colleagues.

Evgeny Solntsev: Good afternoon, Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Evgeny Solntsev, Chairman of the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic. I want to add to what Ilya said.

What is important is that I, as a person who has worked my way up from a foreman, then worked as a foreman and installer, now work as the chairman of the government. We are restoring educational and healthcare facilities. Here, of course, you are right: our ministers are the best practitioners and the best teachers of the country. We have seen the positive experience, all the good things that exist in Russia, and are implementing them today.

You recently opened the Nevskaya School, you opened the FMBA Center, and you recently opened a perinatal center in the Donetsk People's Republic. I want to say that for me, of course, the most important thing was to structure everything I know and put all this knowledge on the shelves.

I will probably say a simple thing: I met many friends and colleagues from the federal level here. And today it is much easier for me to turn the administrative machine around, and some issues – in a good way-are solved faster and easier.

Once again, I would like to thank all the teachers and all our mentors for finding time in their busy life schedule and passing on to us the good things they are doing today and what we will continue to do.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Yevgeny Alexandrovich, of course, the main thing today for the Donbass and for Novorossiya as a whole is to resolve security issues.

As we well know, our guys on the line of contact are doing everything possible to solve this most important task. But it is absolutely impossible and impractical to postpone the solution of social and economic issues and the development of the regional economy. We need to address these issues now-in parallel with the solution of combat tasks. Therefore, I really hope that you will make every effort to do everything necessary.

Of course, today, when the tasks I mentioned above, namely in the security sector, have not yet been solved, it is much more difficult to solve other issues, but this is a challenge, including for you, for other regional leaders, and for your entire team.

You said that you were an installer in the old days.

E. Solntsev: It so happened that I started working, came, installed, and built factories.

Vladimir Putin: This is excellent. Evgeny Alexandrovich, you are still an installer – only at a higher level. So I wish you all the best.

Evgeny Solntsev: Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Have a nice day.

You are welcome.

Olga Petrova: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, good afternoon!

My name is Olga Petrova. I am Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, let me thank you for the system of social elevators that has been created in our country. I am a prime example that confirms the fact that the system works.

During 22 years of work at the university, I worked my way up from assistant to vice-rector. In 2019, our university became a platform for holding the semi-final of the Digital Breakthrough contest of the Autonomous Non-Profit Organization "Russia-the Land of Opportunities". For me, this competition opened the doors to my very social elevator. A little more than a year later, I became the Minister of Education, Science and Youth Policy of the Nizhny Novgorod region. The project that I am proud of is the victory of Nizhny Novgorod as the first youth capital of Russia.

I have been working at the Ministry of Science and Higher Education for almost a year and a half and am responsible for implementing youth policy and educational work in universities. Together with colleagues from universities, Rosmolodezh, Movement of the First, Znanie Society and ANO Russia – Land of Opportunities, we create opportunities that allow us to realize the potential of everyone and create the very environment that promotes a variety of social elevators.

Of course, it was a great honor for me to be able to study at the School of Governors program of the Presidential Academy. Of course, it was a dream – a dream that became a reality. As you have already noted, this program is unique – unique in its speakers. Each of them shared, as you have already said, Mr Putin, their professional experience, and even talked about mistakes that should not be made. Of course, this program has made me stronger.

I would also like to note that this program has provided a community of such cool, wonderful classmates. We are already implementing projects in the format of short communications. I would like to mention the flagship project of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education "University Shifts".

This is a project that allows students from new regions to take career guidance and visit universities in our country for ten days, get acquainted with the regions and enterprises. Thanks to such a short communication, we made it possible that this project was implemented in universities of the Far East. It was an amazing effect that even this year some of our first children went to the Far East.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, we are your team, we love you, we look up to you. We can say for sure that the victory will always be ours in everything.

Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: Olga Viktorovna, you said that you were the Minister of Science and Education in Nizhny Novgorod, and now you are the deputy minister. Don't you think this is a downgrade?

Olga Petrova: No, I don't think so. (Laughter.) This is an opportunity to do a little more not only for the Nizhny Novgorod region, but also for all other regions, to share experience and knowledge in the higher education system.

Because, in fact, the higher education system is largely integrated. And the knowledge of all other [systems] – both the school education system and secondary vocational education-certainly helps significantly. You understand how best to build a seamless experience in order to quickly and efficiently solve all tasks.

Vladimir Putin: You know, we wanted to unite the Ministry of Education, that is, school Education, and the Ministry of Higher and Secondary Education and Science in one block.

You just mentioned that it should be a seamless education. What do you see as a deputy minister today? How can we combine the work of the two ministries so that education is truly seamless?

Olga Petrova: Mr President, everything is now formed in conjunction with the Government – everything is under one supervising Deputy Prime Minister. And this already makes it possible for us to hear each other more correctly and allow us to remove barriers in this format – fast communication – and solve the problems that we face.

Mutual presence at joint meetings-this already allows us to understand that we are all about the same thing, speak the same language and quickly solve problems. It is very important when barriers are removed. Communications that are built up in the regions of our country: in many regions, the minister – as I was the Minister of Education, Science and Youth Policy-oversees the entire block, and universities also participate, enriching the education system with their resources. This is the sharing of resources for faster solution of the tasks that are worth it.

Of course, the key task that we face is training personnel for the region, for the industry of the whole country.

Vladimir Putin: I don't want to say general things, but it's impossible to do without them. Of course, you have one of the most important areas of activity, because science and education, as we all understand, are becoming absolutely material today. The final overall result and competitiveness of the country depends on the level of education, on the ability to use the achievements of science in practical activities.

Olga Viktorovna, what else can I do for you?

Olga Petrova: Mr President, I am already happy. This happiness probably already overwhelms me so much that everything is just very good.

Vladimir Putin: But think about it – and together with the Minister, too. If there are any suggestions – I am already quite serious-to improve the work of the entire block, please state them to the Deputy Prime Minister in charge, the Prime Minister in charge,and send them to me.

We must always think about how to organize the work of administrative structures in such a way that they are directly, most vividly connected with real life, with production, with the achievement of the final result.

Olga Petrova: Thank you very much, Mr President.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you. Good luck to you.

Please, please.

Alexander Smirnov: Alexey Smirnov is Acting Governor of the Kursk Region.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I would like to express my gratitude for the trust placed in me and my appointment to this position, as well as many thanks for the opportunity to study at the Presidential Academy. This is a serious educational institution. Professionals from the Government of the Russian Federation, our business, and public figures teach here. Here I met my colleagues from other regions, ministries and departments. We have become friends and are already solving many tasks as a team.

I liked and liked the lectures of Andrey Bezrukov, our intelligence officer. He spoke about the role of Russia in the world in a simple system language and made forecasts for its development. By the way, many are already coming true.

We have a huge country in terms of territory, natural resources, and someone is trying to seize them. Of course, they will not succeed, we will do everything for this. But we don't have a large enough population right now. That is why we all strongly support the national goals that you have indicated, and even now the subgroup I was a member of defended and wrote the final work in the Kursk region, in the border region, on demography.

I have already instructed the government of the Kursk Region to finalize and approve the regional demography development strategy until 2050. It will be based, of course, primarily on ensuring the safety of people, developing the economy and, as a result, increasing the well-being and comfort of life.

I'm sure we'll succeed. I will use all my skills and experience to solve these problems, because I want our country to remain a great power as it is now, so that our children grow up here, new generations appear and our traditions and values are preserved.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, thank you very much for giving the Russians this opportunity.

Vladimir Putin: When you said about the Russians, you were referring to yourself now.

Alexey Smirnov: I was referring to myself, my friends and everyone who lives in our large multinational country.

Vladimir Putin: Alexey Borisovich, we are all together, really, for the entire Russian people… When I said "all together", I was referring to our expanded management team, which, of course, includes all of you, especially people like you who will lead the regions.

I hope that people will trust you in September, especially since you are an experienced person who knows the situation.

You mentioned that the Kursk Region has become a border area. It sounds very strange, but we have returned to the situation of the XV or XVI century, when the borders of Russia pass through the Kursk region-incredibly, but a fact. We must proceed from these realities. This, of course, introduces serious features in the development of territories today. But the Kursk Region has always been part of the core of the Russian state, even though today it is located on the border, as a border territory.

I sincerely wish you every success. In the Kursk region, very good groundwork has been made in previous years and there is a very good potential.

You've noticed the demographics. There is no doubt that the indicators of work in this area are integrated indicators, because if people have a horizon of planning their family for a long time, implement the construction of their family, have children, then these are indicators of the work of the entire state and regional authorities.

If people make such a decision, it means that they are confident that the state will help them raise their children on their feet, help them form the family budget accordingly, and help parents identify their children in kindergarten, then in a school that is located nearby and provides a good education for children. And then they (as your colleague just said, I mean a seamless solution to all these educational problems, from school to institute, from institute to some educational institution) fall into the sphere of production. All this will largely depend on you as a manager, in this case, the Kursk region.

I want to wish you every success.

Alexander Smirnov: Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: But don't forget, of course, housing, especially for young families. There are a lot of problems, but they are all solvable taking into account the current economic development in our country.

Alexander Smirnov: Thank you very much. Only in the complex will we decide, as a team.

Yevgeny Kovalchuk: Mr President, good afternoon!

Vladimir Putin: Good morning.

E. Kovalchuk: My name is Egor Kovalchuk. I am the head of the administration of the Miass city District of the Chelyabinsk region.

Since then, we have managed to work in different positions. This includes Vodokanal ,the Chelyabinsk City Administration, the government of the Chelyabinsk Region, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, the Ministry of Construction of the Russian Federation, and now the head of Miass. I take this opportunity to extend my greetings to all Miass residents.

I'm heading to the city of Luhansk in the near future. Thank you for your trust. Recently, I was introduced as Chairman of the Government of the Luhansk People's Republic. A very serious choice, a responsible position. I believe that the rehabilitation of new regions is one of the main tasks for today.

As for the program, it is certainly a great success for me. The program really made it possible to turn very different people from different regions, already established professionals, a team of like-minded people and, today, I would even say, colleagues.

Therefore, I thank you, the Presidential Academy, and the entire Senezh team, where we are working today, for a well-organized process. This is really a school of personnel reserve, which allows you to train people who will continue to work for the benefit of our Motherland.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Yegor Viktorovich, right?

Evgeny Kovalchuk: Yes, Yegor Viktorovich.

Vladimir Putin: Yegor Viktorovich, did I understand correctly that you are going to the Luhansk People's Republic as Prime Minister?

Ye. Kovalchuk: That's right, it was presented three days ago.

Vladimir Putin: You know, I want to sincerely wish you good luck. There is a huge field of activity there.

Unfortunately, very little has been done in the previous decades in terms of developing this territory. Now I won't talk about the reasons, apparently, those people who made decisions in this area did not consider that this is an organic, integral part of their country. Everything was based on a residual principle – this is very well known to me, these are not empty words, I know this.

But we don't think so today. We believe that the Luhansk People's Republic, as well as all our other new, but in fact historical territories of Russia, is an integral part of the Russian Federation, and the standard of living of people in these territories should fully correspond to the standard of living and opportunities in all areas throughout Russia.

This is not an easy path, but absolutely feasible tasks. There are programs, and appropriate resources have been allocated. It is only important to use them correctly.

I hope that you will be able to solve all the problems facing the region by working together with the current leaders, who have gathered strong people there, taking into account your life and production experience. You worked in the construction system, housing and communal services – this is all that people who live in the Luhansk People's Republic need now.

There is a very good industrial potential there, and development has already begun-despite everything, despite all the problems related to security. As I have already said several times, businesses have already begun to pay taxes to local and federal budgets. Recovery is proceeding at a fairly rapid pace.

And of course, here I say without any jokes and without any irony, I am always at your disposal – both in yours and the head of the republic. Please formulate your tasks and solve them on the basis that is available. If this is not enough, we will help you and support you.

Yevgeny Kovalchuk: Mr President, we will do everything. Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: I wish you every success.

E. Sosnin: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Eduard Sosnin, head of the city of Perm.

The platform "Russia – a land of opportunities", as Olya [Petrova] said, is a truly unique social elevator that absolutely any resident of our great country can use. Back in 2020, I, Vladimir Vladimirovich, was an ordinary entrepreneur in the small town of Lysva with a population of 60 thousand people – and won the competition "Leaders of Russia". To my surprise, the governor invited me to take the position of Minister of Economic Development and Investment of the Perm Region and deal with the economy of the entire region. After working for three years, I received a new offer: to head the city of Perm, a city of one million people.

Mr President, you have repeatedly said that the municipal service is a very complex but important task that is aimed at improving the life of each individual citizen.

Thank you so much for supporting the preparation and holding of the 300th anniversary of our beloved city, which was held in 2023, and for your personal participation in the forum "Russia – a sports power" in October last year.

Thanks to the support of federal funding, the city of Perm has changed enormously, and we have no right to stop there.

In the" School of Governors", as part of our training, I especially remember a lecture by Andrey Fursenko about the development of the education system in the country. And so it turned out that Irina Shvartsman, Director of Infrastructure Development at the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation, is studying with us. She told me about it and got me involved in the state program. And now, Mr Putin, 22 schools and 19 kindergartens in the city of Perm will be completely renovated. This is very cool.

Here, on the program, I met Maxim Oreshkin. We managed to invite him, "drag" him to the city of Perm. Together, we visited a defense enterprise, went to the PD-35 engine tests, and looked at a robotics enterprise. We were once again convinced that Perm is one of the most industrially developed regions of our country.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, thank you very much for these programs, for this opportunity to exchange experience and best practices. The programs prove that social elevators work in Russia. Thank you that the municipal authorities are fully involved in solving all-Russian problems.

Perm is the mainstay of the state. Vladimir Vladimirovich, Perm residents are always with you. We work for victory, and victory will be ours.

Vladimir Putin: Eduard Olegovich, right?

E. Sosnin: Yes.

Vladimir Putin: Eduard Olegovich, allow me to make a few comments.

First, of course, you have a very difficult job. Being the mayor is more difficult than being the governor. And lower down – being the head of a municipality, even lower – of a district, is more difficult than being the head of a city. This is always the case. Why? Because the closer you are to people, the more acute the problems. I'm not even joking, I speak absolutely sincerely and without irony.

I'm sure you can handle it. You said you were an ordinary entrepreneur. Do you know what I want to say in this regard? This is true, it sounds modest in relation to the entrepreneur. I have always been in favor of raising this area of activity, but now, in the conditions of the sanctions regime, I can say with full confidence that an entrepreneur today sounds proud. I also say this without irony. Why? Because the result that we are currently showing is 3.6 percent growth last year, more than five percent growth in the first half of this year, 5.4 percent growth in the first quarter, and I think we will see what happens in the second half of the year, but the country's GDP will also grow somewhere in the region of five percent, including including thanks to the business community. Our entrepreneurs not only did not allow us to" drop " those enterprises that were abandoned by our so-called partners from abroad-apparently, they were abandoned in the hope that everything would "fall", everything would fall apart, but nothing fell apart – everything was not only intercepted, but also with the usual brilliantly began to go further and develop. It is very important.

This is why, to a large extent, not only because the defense industry is developing, but also because of the large number of small and medium-sized businesses, this effect has been achieved.

By the way, in the defense industry, not only our large – scale enterprises have distinguished themselves, but also everything related to their activities-suppliers, and small, medium-sized enterprises, have shown good results. All this together allows us to say that our business community has not only developed, it has also become more patriotic, more state-oriented.

I said that we should create and support a new generation of entrepreneurs and create them out of them – I don't want to use the word "elite", but I can't think of anything else right now, but you understand what I'm talking about. We need to support them, and we are doing our best at the federal level. And you, as a former entrepreneur, must do this at the level of such large municipalities and cities as Perm. I hope that this will also happen at the level of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

You mentioned the PD-35. I can't help but say that this is still in the plans, but I also have no doubt that these plans will be implemented, and then we will have our own engine for wide-body and long-haul aircraft. PD-14 has already been completed, which is already a huge achievement. We haven't had anything like this in decades, not since the Soviet era. PD-14 is a wonderful engine, modern, made in a modern way, with excellent data. But the PD-35 high-thrust engine is not just an engine with a slightly higher thrust, it is a qualitatively new product in many respects. Everything is important here, I won't list it now.

I don't know if several countries have such competencies, but two or three of them do.No one else makes such engines, but Russia does.

Of course, it is clear that this is not the task of the city authorities. But why am I talking about this? I ask you – as well as other colleagues who have such production facilities on their perimeter, to do everything possible to support them.

All the best to you.

E. Sosnin: Thank you.

Igor Shtokman: Good afternoon!

We met a year ago. I then came to you as the winner of the Leaders of Russia contest, told you how I went from business to the municipality, became the first deputy head of Nizhny Novgorod, and then went to the front when I was mobilized. But after this meeting, the social elevator made its own loop, I came to study at the "School of Governors". And now I'm standing here as a graduate of this program.

Thanks to my commanders, I was released from the front line to study, and in one direction – this is 1.5 thousand kilometers on the UAZ, but it seems to me that all this was not in vain.

The teachers who taught us didn't just teach us, they tried to explain how they made their decisions, shared with us not only their victories, but their mistakes and the conclusions they drew from these mistakes. Two lectures were particularly memorable: a lecture by Daniil Yegorov on digital transformation of the tax service and Dmitry Chernyshenko on artificial intelligence. As a former IT specialist, they were very interesting to me, because they showed how new technologies are changing the structure of the state economy.

Now, in parallel with us, the guys from the "Time of Heroes" really study here. We had several joint events. And what is important? They are taught to make decisions based on the same textbooks by the same teachers who teach us, which in the future will give us the opportunity to still trust and understand each other more. Their internal strength, energy, plus our experience-all this together will probably make it possible to bring public administration to a slightly new level.

At the request of my fellow soldiers, I would like to wish you health and strength, because only a strong leader will lead us to victory.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Please remind me of your last name.

I. Shtokman: Ilya Shtokman.

Vladimir Putin: Shtokman is one of the world's largest hydrocarbon deposits in northern Russia.

Igor Shtokman: Yes, you told me that year.

Vladimir Putin: Exactly. That's why I asked you to repeat your name again.

I have nothing to add to what you said. You just mentioned the guys who study next to you from the "Time of Heroes" program, and you yourself could have easily got into this program, but you ended up here. I hope you don't regret it.

What are your immediate plans?

I. Shtokman: It's not up to me. I'm on duty now, and you're the Supreme Commander. (Laughter.)

Vladimir Putin: It's clear. So you're still in the military right now?

Igor Shtokman: Yes, we'll finish it now and go back there.

Vladimir Putin: It's clear. Okay, I won't ask where exactly you are fighting, I'll ask your commanders.

What did you enjoy most about this program? You mentioned artificial intelligence and innovations in the tax service.

I. Shtokman: The consistency that is now present in high-tech industries. That is, we understand where we need to go, we understand what needs to be done and how to achieve it. Now there is an understanding that a bunch of small steps that do not seem to be related to each other, they all go for the same purpose. And the goal, probably, with a capital letter "c".

Vladimir Putin: Ilya, where did you work before?

Igor Shtokman: I graduated from the VMK, worked abroad in large IT companies, then returned, was engaged in production, and only then moved from production to the municipality. I was the deputy head of Nizhny Novgorod before the mobilization.

Vladimir Putin: And as part of the mobilization, did you leave this position for the front?

Igor Shtokman: Yes.

Vladimir Putin: Good. I want to wish you every success. We will talk to your commanders and those who led this course. It is not for nothing that you passed it, it is necessary that it somehow affects your future fate and your activities.

Good luck to you. All the best to you, all the best.

Igor Shtokman: Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Please, who else?

Mikhail Kim: Hello, Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Many thanks and a low bow for the Personnel Reserve program. This is the best thing that happened to me in my life after my three children. Thank you so much for the opportunity.

I have a question. With each stream, there are more and more women – we have a lot of girls, all good ones. But it just so happens that now there are no female governors in the country.

What is the reason for giving priority to men when choosing candidates?

Vladimir Putin: Each of us needs to work on ourselves. Apparently, this is also my omission.

M. Kim: It's just that we passed all the tests, got our grades, passed everything, and are ready too.

Vladimir Putin: I understand. I must say that in so many areas, women show excellent results and work very responsibly, scrupulously study the tasks that they face, are very accurate and go to the intended goal in a disciplined manner. These are, without any doubt, great advantages that need to be used.

I will definitely work with my colleagues on this issue, including the graduates of today's stream.

Thank you.

Where did you work?

Mikhail Kim: I am now a member of the State Duma-relatively recently. Before that, I worked as a presenter and journalist on federal channels.

Vladimir Putin: That's right – I see your face is familiar.

And what do you do in the State Duma, in what direction?

M. Kim: Committee on Information Policy.

Vladimir Putin: It is clear, that is, in the specialty, so to speak.

M. Kim: It turns out so.

Vladimir Putin: All right. Good.

You are right: the number of women at all levels of our leadership is not enough. But it seems to me that it would be a mistake to do what is done in some countries – to select for certain positions based on gender. First of all, we need to select people based on their personal and business qualities.

And if you do it as in some countries, you can get the same result as in some European countries. When you think that there is a certain minister, and it would be better to completely eliminate the ministry than to keep such a minister. And not from the point of view of our interests, but from the point of view of the interests of the people and the state that this or that official is called to serve. But this is so, from the outside – I will not point a finger now. This, after all, is not our business, but the business of the voters of the countries I have in mind.

In general, this is an issue that we really need to pay more attention to. But this is connected, you know, with something else? In general, with the results of the state's social policy.

Here you said that you have three children. Okay, you are a member of the State Duma, I think you have the opportunity to take care of your children. And in the whole country? We have resolved almost all the issues related to kindergartens, but not in almost all regions, and we need to move further along this path.

We are working to ensure that young families have housing, and therefore we keep preferential mortgages primarily for young families and so on. We think that a woman should restore her level of competence and return to the profession after giving birth and some time when the baby should be next to her. And here you need to take additional steps in order to create these conditions.

In general, there is a lot to work on here. As a deputy of the State Duma, I hope you also think about this and will advise the executive authorities.

M. Kim: Thank you.

We have just defended a large project on demography based on the example of the Kursk Region and are ready to use these developments at the federal and regional levels.

By the way, I ran for governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, took second place.

thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much for your question and suggestion.

So, please, more?

A. Komissarov: Alexey Komissarov is the rector of the Presidential Academy.

I would like to thank you on behalf of all the teachers and organizers for the opportunity to communicate with our participants. Looking at those who come to the programs, such confidence in the future, such confidence that any tasks our country can handle. And the fact that you have such a powerful talent pool leaves no doubt about our new victories.

Special thanks for the opportunity to communicate with the guys from the "Time of Heroes" program. You know, they all changed us a little, and maybe even a lot.

Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much, Alexey.

I congratulate all the participants of our meeting and this platform that we are talking about, and this educational stream, on their graduation and wish you all success. Of course, each of you will be in the field of view of the Government and the Presidential Administration in one way or another.

Goodbye.