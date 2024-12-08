There’s no use in providing the readouts of Lavrov’s efforts in Doha yesterday as events on the ground currently rule. Having no access to what Russia will do aside from sheltering the Assads, there’s not much more to write beyond the headline. However, IMO Russian policy in Syria must share much of the blame for what’s occurred—allowing Idlib to fester while Erdogan stoked his terrorists and disallowing Syria from actively combating the Zionists and Outlaw US Empire contributed greatly to this massive fiasco. All the effort had sacrifice Russians contributed to saving Syria initially was totally tossed away rendering Putin’s words about the sanctity of soldiers sacrifice at the front line somewhat hollow.
Yes, this is a massive defeat for Multipolarity. What will happen in the aftermath is very difficult to tell aside from the Zionists relaunching their war with Hezbollah now that they think they enjoy an advantage. And escalating woe for Palestinians, while China exhibits failure to act as the Great Power it is. As with Kosovo, NATO-backed terrorists are again allowed to gain power when they should have been killed in their infancy.
I’ve postponed the Union State proceedings. They will appear later today.
Very unfair to lay this at Russia's door. In case we need reminding, the real target of the Western Empire is Russia. If Putin had the choice between sending more forces, getting dragged into this conflict, one in which a 200,000 man army had already collapsed (that's the Syrian Army), losing a base OR saving Russia, which should he choose?
Syria is a country of 20 million and has been attacked, sanctioned and starved for 13 years by the US and its allies. The attrition has taken its toll.
Russia has a population of 150 million - just because Russians rightly pride themselves on never losing a war, does that mean they will never lose?
Look at the odds against Russia - Iran, who reportedly refused to send troops to help Assad, now has a pro-western president who wants a deal with the US; China will continue to watch and do nothing - As Alexander III famously said: "Russia has just two allies, the armed forces and the navy."
NATO is in Russia - in Kursk and the Ukraine war is far from over.
The main beneficiaries of the Syrian disaster are Israel, the US and Turkey. Erdogan controls the Black Sea and Turkey is a member of NATO - should Russia start a war with Turkey?
This is a small part of World War III - it's going to be a long war. Without Russia, we are all lost.
At this point it seems very premature, and perhaps incorrect to lay the lion's share of blame on Russia for the Syrian Govt. not having their Army do anything other than retreat and then change to civilian clothes once in Damascus (which is what I hear has happened).
If you have not seen this interview by Rachel Blevins of Kevork Almassian, you might find it worthwhile.
