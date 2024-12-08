There’s no use in providing the readouts of Lavrov’s efforts in Doha yesterday as events on the ground currently rule. Having no access to what Russia will do aside from sheltering the Assads, there’s not much more to write beyond the headline. However, IMO Russian policy in Syria must share much of the blame for what’s occurred—allowing Idlib to fester while Erdogan stoked his terrorists and disallowing Syria from actively combating the Zionists and Outlaw US Empire contributed greatly to this massive fiasco. All the effort had sacrifice Russians contributed to saving Syria initially was totally tossed away rendering Putin’s words about the sanctity of soldiers sacrifice at the front line somewhat hollow.

Yes, this is a massive defeat for Multipolarity. What will happen in the aftermath is very difficult to tell aside from the Zionists relaunching their war with Hezbollah now that they think they enjoy an advantage. And escalating woe for Palestinians, while China exhibits failure to act as the Great Power it is. As with Kosovo, NATO-backed terrorists are again allowed to gain power when they should have been killed in their infancy.

I’ve postponed the Union State proceedings. They will appear later today.

