China’s Ministry of Commerce in a press statement followed by Q&A has said it will engage in talks with the Outlaw US Empire. I’ll let the following PR speak for itself:

According to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce on May 7, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that at the invitation of the Swiss government, He Lifeng, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, will visit Switzerland from May 9 to 12 to hold talks with Swiss leaders and relevant parties. During his visit to Switzerland, Vice Premier He Lifeng, as the Chinese leader of China-US economic and trade relations, will hold talks with US Secretary of the Treasury Bessant, the US leader. From May 12 to 16, Vice Premier He Lifeng will go to France to co-chair the 10th China-France High-level Economic and Financial Dialogue with the French side.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce remarks reporters' questions on the high-level economic and trade talks between China and the United States

A reporter asked: On the morning of May 7, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Vice Premier He Lifeng will visit Switzerland from May 9 to 12, during which he will hold talks with the US side. Could the Ministry of Commerce tell us more about the background and considerations of the talks?

A: Since taking office, the new US administration has adopted a series of illegal and unreasonable unilateral tariff measures, which have seriously impacted China-US economic and trade relations, seriously disrupted the international economic and trade order, and brought severe challenges to the recovery and growth of the world economy. In order to defend its legitimate rights and interests, China has taken resolute and forceful countermeasures. Recently, the US high-level has been easing its grip on adjusting tariff measures and has taken the initiative to convey information to the Chinese side through various channels, hoping to discuss with the Chinese side on tariffs and other issues. The Chinese side carefully assessed the US information. After fully considering global expectations, China's interests, and the demands of the U.S. industry and consumers, China decided to agree to engage with the U.S. side. Vice Premier He Lifeng, as the Chinese leader of China-US economic and trade relations, will hold talks with US Treasury Secretary Bessant during his visit to Switzerland.

China's position is consistent, and China's determination to safeguard its own development interests will not change, and its position and goal of safeguarding international fairness and justice and the international economic and trade order will not change, regardless of whether it is a fight or a negotiation. Fight, accompany to the end; talk, the door is open. Any dialogue and negotiation must be carried out on the premise of mutual respect, consultation on an equal footing and mutual benefit. There is an old Chinese saying, "Listen to their words and watch their deeds". If the US wants to resolve the issue through negotiations, it must face up to the serious negative impact of unilateral tariff measures on itself and the world, face up to international economic and trade rules, fairness and justice, and the voices of reason from all walks of life, show sincerity in talks, correct its wrong practices, work with China in the same direction, and resolve both sides' concerns through consultation on an equal footing. If the US says one thing and does another or even attempts to continue to engage in coercion and blackmail under the guise of talks, China will never agree, let alone seek any agreement at the expense of its principled position and international fairness and justice.

The Chinese side noted that some economies are also negotiating with the US side. What needs to be emphasized is that appeasement cannot be exchanged for peace, compromise will not be respected, and adhering to a principled stand and upholding fairness and justice is the correct way to safeguard one's own interests. No matter how the international situation changes, China will unswervingly expand opening-up, unswervingly uphold the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core, and unswervingly share development opportunities with other countries in the world. China stands ready to work with all parties to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, strengthen communication and coordination, jointly resist unilateral protectionism and hegemonic bullying, jointly uphold free trade and multilateralism, and promote economic globalization that benefits and inclusiveness. [My Emphasis]