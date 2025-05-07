karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Richard Roskell
3h

You have to marvel at Chinese diplomacy. They agree to talk to Bessent, but only in Switzerland. Moreover they're not sending anyone special, just a lesser party luminary (albeit one who knows the US) who was on his way to France anyway to enjoy a warm tête-à-tête with French industrialists. Sort of a, 'I think we can fit you in Tuesday...' thing. lol

dornoch altbinhax
5h

His eminence will soon announce China's surrender to the Empire's demands and claim that an (un)equal treaty has been concluded. A Hollywood blockbuster of his eminence's glorious triumph will soon follow, ticket prices to be announced.

