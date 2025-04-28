By decision of the President of Russia, on the 80th anniversary of the Victory, the Russian side declares a truce
The above announcement was published by the Kremlin at 14:10 Moscow time and contained the following text:
By decision President of the Russian Federation, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, By the forces of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, for humanitarian reasons, in the days of The 80th anniversary of the Victory from zero hours from May 7 to May 8 to zero hours from May 10 to 11 is announced by the Russian side armistice. For this period, all hostilities are stopped.
Russia believes that The Ukrainian side should follow suit.
In case of violations truce by the Ukrainian side, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will give an adequate and effective response.
The Russian side once again declares its readiness for peace negotiations without preconditions aimed at addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, constructive interaction with international partners.
I have many thoughts about the above that will need to wait given my schedule today.
*
*
*
Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!
I think the upside with this is that it makes it very difficult for the Euro and NATO warmongers to paint Russia as bad guy here. The Russians abided by the 30 day moratorium on attacking energy infrastructure, they offered a truce over Easter, and they are offering talks without preconditions. I don't expect that the Ukrainians will follow suit, but the offer is good.
The downside here, though, is that I'm afraid that this will be misinterpreted (again) by the west as weakness on Russia's part. Are we looking at a Minsk 3.0 scenario, where Russia gets its fingers burned (again!) by treacherous, double-dealing from the EU and NATO? Is Putin that naive?
I want this to end, but I want that ending with the Russian Army in Kiev, and the Green Goblin in an orange suit facing trial for war crimes.
I wonder how this is being seen by the Russian people?
thanks karl... the recognition of the 80th anniversary of victory is a significant marker.. this is a good way to honour it - 2 day ceasefire... we'll see how it is handled soon by the ukraine side.. if there leadership for the past few years is any indication, it won't be accepted in any spirit of cooperation or compassion.. i would like to be wrong.. i will be happy to be wrong..