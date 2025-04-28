The above announcement was published by the Kremlin at 14:10 Moscow time and contained the following text:

By decision President of the Russian Federation, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, By the forces of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, for humanitarian reasons, in the days of The 80th anniversary of the Victory from zero hours from May 7 to May 8 to zero hours from May 10 to 11 is announced by the Russian side armistice. For this period, all hostilities are stopped.

Russia believes that The Ukrainian side should follow suit.

In case of violations truce by the Ukrainian side, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will give an adequate and effective response.

The Russian side once again declares its readiness for peace negotiations without preconditions aimed at addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, constructive interaction with international partners.