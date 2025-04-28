karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Asgard2208
7h

I think the upside with this is that it makes it very difficult for the Euro and NATO warmongers to paint Russia as bad guy here. The Russians abided by the 30 day moratorium on attacking energy infrastructure, they offered a truce over Easter, and they are offering talks without preconditions. I don't expect that the Ukrainians will follow suit, but the offer is good.

The downside here, though, is that I'm afraid that this will be misinterpreted (again) by the west as weakness on Russia's part. Are we looking at a Minsk 3.0 scenario, where Russia gets its fingers burned (again!) by treacherous, double-dealing from the EU and NATO? Is Putin that naive?

I want this to end, but I want that ending with the Russian Army in Kiev, and the Green Goblin in an orange suit facing trial for war crimes.

I wonder how this is being seen by the Russian people?

james
7h

thanks karl... the recognition of the 80th anniversary of victory is a significant marker.. this is a good way to honour it - 2 day ceasefire... we'll see how it is handled soon by the ukraine side.. if there leadership for the past few years is any indication, it won't be accepted in any spirit of cooperation or compassion.. i would like to be wrong.. i will be happy to be wrong..

