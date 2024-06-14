The Council for Science and Education

Vladimir Putin: Dear colleagues, good afternoon!

We are meeting in Dubna, one of the Russian science cities. You know that its entire history is a good, vivid example of the concentration of efforts of the state, scientists, engineering, educational schools, economic sectors and, without exaggeration, the entire society in areas that are important for the country's security and sovereignty.

In this sense, it is symbolic that it is here, in Dubna, that we will talk about the scientific and technological priorities of the current difficult period in the development of Russia.

On my instructions, the Government and the Russian Academy of Sciences have prepared a list of the most important high-tech technologies needed for the country. In fact, these are direct, specific tasks for the national science, education system and technology business. And literally everything depends on the solution of these tasks: the implementation of our current plans, plans, aspirations, and, of course, the historical, without any exaggeration, prospects of the Russian state. I say this without excessive pathos and exaggeration.

But before we start our work, I would like to congratulate the members of the Council, the Russian and foreign scientific community and, of course, the staff of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research on a truly significant event. Work has just begun on the technological launch of the NICA project.

Before the meeting of the Council, the team from Dubna and scientists from other centers talked about the colossal capabilities of NICA. The project manager of the center spoke in detail about how fundamental and applied research will develop and have the most beneficial impact on the development of science in our country.

This is our strong competitive advantage. We need to use it to create sovereign, original end-to-end developments that are in demand in all spheres of life, as well as other critical products and services, in general, to strengthen our leadership positions in a number of areas.

Let me remind you that these are the provisions that we have set out in the updated Strategy for Scientific and Technological Development. When forming this document, we used the following approach. Despite all the opportunities that international cooperation opens up to Russia, and we will continue to develop it, despite some restrictions that are being imposed in this regard from abroad, we will nevertheless develop our contacts, but we must rely primarily on ourselves, on our science. Not only to calculate, but also to develop it first of all.

That is why it is so important that our scientists move forward and achieve new significant results. As you know, only yesterday we presented the State Prize in the field of science and technology to domestic researchers. In a number of areas, they became the first in the world. I would like to thank you and all your colleagues once again for your outstanding achievements.

It is important that all our fundamental research achievements are developed and allow us to create new industries and markets in Russia. For this purpose, national projects of technological sovereignty are now being prepared to launch.

Today I would like to make a special mention of their scientific component, which, I emphasize, should serve as a basis for achieving breakthrough results in the interests of Russian families, our economy and social sphere, and strengthening the defense capability and security of the Russian state.

What I would like to mention.

First. Even now, when forming technological national projects, it is necessary to define clear requirements for their final results, and these are specific products and services created on the basis of the most important high-tech technologies. And here it is critically important to provide for objective, but at the same time strict deadlines for the implementation of such solutions – from the formation of a scientific reserve to testing, running-in of the technology and its transfer to mass production.

Second. Three years ago, we started building the entire system of planning and managing scientific and technological development. The Council for Science and Education was given the authority to develop all strategic decisions in the scientific and technical sphere, and the government Commission for Scientific and Technological Development received the rights of operational management in the field of scientific and technical policy.

Now it is necessary to ensure effective management of scientific blocks of national projects of technological sovereignty. They should be closely coordinated with each other, which requires clear interaction between departments, research institutes, universities, enterprises, and high-tech companies. All our scientific, technological, educational, and production potential – in the full sense of the word-needs to be gathered into a single fist. The dispersion of forces and resources is unacceptable here.

And in this regard, the situation raises questions when dozens of organizations are engaged in one scientific topic – and with varying degrees of success – while other areas that are no less important for the country remain, as they say, undisguised. Therefore, I ask you to take a closer look at the overall planning and implementation of R & D. I would like to hear your specific suggestions on this issue here.

Of course, it is clear that we did this during the Soviet period. When several centers work on the same topic, in general, it may not be bad: competition is created, and products turn out to be interesting. But you can't spray yourself-that's the whole point. This is such a fine line, you need to find a middle ground.

Further. The most important issue not only for technological projects, but also for all national projects is, as you know, training of personnel. It is also important to consolidate the efforts of all levels of education. So, we already say a lot about the fact that we need not only individual outstanding physical education schools. It is necessary to achieve a high level of training of students in mathematics, physics and other natural science disciplines everywhere – both in large cities and in small settlements. The head of this Center told me today with regret. A study was conducted in schools, and most high school students want to be what?

G. Trubnikov: Bloggers.

Vladimir Putin: Bloggers.

Viktor Antonovich [Sadovnichy], they want to be bloggers. Not scientists.

But, you know, this is all the current situation. It is clear that the day before yesterday it was even worse, it is still unknown who, that is, it is known who they wanted to be.

But interest in science and higher education is growing, we know this, and this is statistics. Therefore, these trends need to be supported.

I repeat: the situation needs to be radically changed, and this should be done in a short time, which means that all the necessary system solutions should be included in the upcoming national project "Youth and Children" right now. I ask the Government and the Presidium of the Council for Science and Education to take this work under special control.

First of all, we are talking about qualitatively strengthening the training of future teachers, building mechanisms for attracting talented university graduates to work in schools, and multiplying opportunities for retraining already working teachers, including on the basis of leading universities, research organizations and technology businesses.

The fourth is the issue of financing science. Mechanisms for allocating funds for advanced research in our country should be more convenient and flexible. What is needed here is not bureaucratic formalism, but clarity, clarity, transparency and objectivity. It is important that scientists clearly understand the prospects and can make long-term plans.

In this regard, financial planning of budget expenditures on science should be mandatory for at least a six-year period, and where necessary-for a long-term perspective. The horizon for planning scientific research, and here there are people who know this better than I do, should expand: the further you go, the more effective the final result will be.

I repeat: in the Address, and then in the May Decree, we recorded that by 2030 we will increase domestic spending on research and development to at least two percent of GDP. I understand that this is not enough, but you should strive for it and, having achieved this result, you should certainly go further, including by doubling investment in science and technology by private businesses.

Today I would like to present specific proposals on the mechanisms of companies ' participation in the accelerated development of domestic advanced solutions at all stages. Here it is important to use the experience of the Russian Science Foundation, federal scientific and technical programs in the field of agriculture, genetics, and so on.

Fifth. The Russian Academy of Sciences is called upon to play a crucial role at all stages of the formation and implementation of national projects of technological sovereignty. In particular, such national projects must pass a thorough examination by the Russian Academy of Sciences. This question was raised by the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences during our recent communication and discussion of these issues. I fully support this.

Let me also remind you that we have strengthened the role of the Russian Academy of Sciences in the scientific and methodological management of the activities of academic research institutes, regardless of their departmental affiliation. I ask the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Gennady Yakovlevich Krasnikov, to tell us how the Academy is already developing this work. We agreed on this, and I am sure that the president is ready for it.

Dear friends!

Recently, we discussed with our colleagues from the Government and the governors that today we all need to work in a special way, in a special combat mode. I hope that work in this area will continue in this way. This fully applies to science. That is why, for the first time in modern history, we are closely integrating and subordinating the work of scientists to the achievement of national development goals within the framework of national technological projects. I repeat, this decision is absolutely natural.

Of course, I understand, as we have just discussed, that there are issues of fundamental research. This is a separate topic. Nevertheless, a whole range of questions that somehow relate to applied activity also grows up around such studies.

In the conditions of sanctions and growing technological competition, the contribution of every scientific institute, every research team, every academician, professor, researcher, and graduate student to the common cause is in demand. And it is important to do-I will say in simple words – not only what we want, what we can do, what is prestigious and profitable, but also what is necessary for the Fatherland.

At the same time, along with solving current and long-term problems, Russian science should prepare the basis for creating products and services of the next technological order (I just mentioned this), and open up new, as yet unknown horizons. This means that fundamental and exploratory research in Russia should be conducted on an equally broad front. And not only in the interests of our country, but also of world science, relying on the full range of capabilities of the domestic scientific infrastructure and, as I said at the beginning, in close international cooperation with those who are ready for this, with those who want to work with us. And there are not just a lot of them. There are many, if not most, of them in the world.

In this regard, let's talk about a new decision that we made quite recently. The mega-grant program will be significantly expanded, its funding will be increased, new directions will be included, and more effective mechanisms for distributing grants with the help of the Russian Science Foundation will be proposed. These measures will allow us to support new large-scale scientific projects and attract good, leading specialists to work in Russia, and in the same way as it was recently, specialists from different countries of the world. The Government will receive relevant instructions in this regard. As a matter of fact, we are discussing this with our colleagues, and we have a common opinion here. Of course, we will keep the implementation of this program under constant control.

You are welcome. The floor is given to Dmitry Nikolaevich Chernyshenko. I ask you to.

Dmitry Chernyshenko: Thank you very much, Mr President. Special thanks for the updated Strategy of scientific and technological development. For us now, this is a basic document that allows us to rely on our own science, and which has become a response to the challenges that are associated with the unprecedented pressure on our country that we are facing.

It is extremely important that you said that the Strategy assumes an increase in spending on science to at least 2 percent of GDP by 2030. This task is also reflected in your Message to the Federal Assembly and in the updated Decree "On National Goals". I would like to inform you that we are already working on this issue together with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Education and Science.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development, nominal GDP will reach approximately 288 trillion rubles by 2030, and our goal is to ensure that spending on science increases several times from current values to 2 percent of GDP. This means that in order to achieve this goal within the framework of budget planning (thank you for expanding the horizon for at least six years) we will need additional serious funds in 2025.

But there is some good news. We are seeing good dynamics: over the past six years, the total amount of federal budget spending on science in our country has grown by 68 percent, to 597 billion rubles (you were just thanked for this by the laureates at the award ceremony yesterday), and the total increase in domestic spending on research and development has already exceeded 10 percent year-on-year over the past three years year. To encourage investment, we have also expanded the boost factor – 1.5. This is a benefit for R & D expenses. [An increase from roughly 600 billion rubles to about 3 trillion rubles over 5+ years.]

Together with businesses, we are working on concrete measures to gradually increase the level of private investment. According to preliminary estimates, it amounted to 36 percent in 2023, which is a good increase in recent years. This is the contribution of the corporate sector of science, state-owned companies, and development institutions. Together with the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Finance, we will prepare relevant directives and performance indicators for our companies in order to monitor how they support research on priority high-tech technologies, and assess their overall contribution to research and development costs, and thus significantly increase the efficiency of science spending.

Following the results of the last Council, you instructed us to develop a draft list of priority areas for scientific and technological development and the most important high-tech technologies. They are aimed at implementing this updated strategy. There are seven priority areas and 28 most important high-tech technologies, which Gennady Yakovlevich [Krasnikov] will talk about. The most important thing is that all these projects have passed the expertise of the Scientific and technical council, which Gennady Yakovlevich heads, and were reviewed by all executive authorities, and approved by the commission, and then we also reported them in detail to Dmitry Anatolyevich at the Presidium of the Council, and they were recommended for consideration at your Council.

The Government plans to use the list you have submitted, which you have approved, in a number of areas to focus its efforts. First, these lists will be taken into account when forming the national technology leadership projects that you mentioned, which are being developed in accordance with your Decree on National Goals.

Also, taking into account these lists, we will develop and adjust all the strategic and program documents that we have-such as state programs, Federal technical Specifications, web GIS, industry strategies, and so on.

Secondly, we will also use such support when implementing measures to support scientific and innovative activities, and when forming new tools. For example, the state scientific center of the Russian Federation or a scientific and educational center will be guided by them.

Third, we will also be guided by these priorities in our budget planning of research and development expenditures.

I would also like to say that in accordance with your instructions – you also mentioned this in the introductory part – some of the activities will be included in the National Project "Youth and Children" to provide support for young and promising research within the framework of the "Decade of Science and Technology" implemented by your decision. This includes the mega-grant program that you discussed with scientists today, as well as many others.

It is extremely important that these programs are really in demand, they are confirmed by time. Since 2010, they have been implemented on your initiative. We have all heard your instructions today and will certainly follow them.

The implementation of these priority areas and the creation of high-tech technologies will also be taken into account when monitoring the implementation of the Strategy for Scientific and Technological Development, in particular, when conducting a commission on scientific and technological progress, evaluating the effectiveness of measures and tools of state support in the field of scientific and technological development, we will be guided by them. Of course, we will need to review the legal framework and some program documents in the field of science and technology. Of course, we will do this.

Just as you noted at the Plenary session of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, these projects will implement a whole range of solutions, including popularization of science and training of personnel, support for scientific developments. I would like to make a suggestion on how to organize this work.

Activities that are aimed at providing scientific personnel for such projects should be systematized in a single logic and linked to the relevant indicators. There is a good example – the national project of an unmanned aviation system, which is already being implemented on your behalf. It includes two federal projects: human resources and advanced drone technologies. We must clearly understand how many specialists need to be trained in each of the areas and form blocks of specialized events.

For example, for the drone industry, we will train more than a million specialists by 2030. 42800 schools and vocational training organizations, 70 higher education organizations have already been included in this work. The federal project "Advanced Technologies for Drones" focuses on nine priority areas of technology. The block of scientific events is based on that logic.

Therefore, to ensure such a systematic approach, I ask you to support the formation of a separate federal project or two independent ones in the structure of national technology leadership projects, which will include both training of specialists and scientific components.

High-quality expertise of these federal projects will be provided by the Scientific and Technical Council of the NTR Commission under the leadership of Gennady Yakovlevich Krasnikov. Please support the proposals and drafts of these lists.

In conclusion, I would like to note that on your instructions, the sixth subprogram of the basic research program was launched. It will ensure the creation of a scientific and technical reserve in the interests of state defense and security, first of all, solving the tasks of the Free defense system. Here it is extremely important that Gennady Yakovlevich has built up the work, that general designers and defense industry enterprises are qualified customers in it. A strategic session is currently being prepared at the [military innovation technopolis of the Ministry of Defense] Era with [First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation] Denis Valentinovich [Manturov], where we will still think about how to expand this program, and we will continue to work on forming a qualified order for specific research results to meet the needs of our army from the Ministry of Defense to enterprises Defense industry.

I finished my report.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much, Dmitry Nikolaevich.

Gennady Yakovlevich, please.

G. Krasnikov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I would like to note that we have done a lot of work on setting priorities for scientific and technological development. It attracted not only the Academy of Sciences, but also the general scientific community, including representatives of high-tech companies. We discussed this in detail at the scientific councils and at the Scientific and Technical Council of the Commission for Scientific and Technological Development, which was established in accordance with your Decree.

I would like to note that we have specifically introduced representatives of leading areas to this Council and minimized the leadership of members of the Academy of Sciences there, so that as many specialists as possible are involved in the discussion of issues.

When setting our priorities, we used several of these principles.

First – their number should not be large, so we focused only on seven very important, special priorities that were approved by the Commission and the Council's Presidium.

I would like to emphasize that all these priorities did not arise from scratch, but they have continuity. We have made sure that there is continuity with the existing programs, and the Government resolution has been adopted. At the same time, priorities were formed that took into account not only the prospects of world science (as it seems, they are currently developing), but also the tasks facing our state, that is, the challenges that are relevant today, and the country's peculiarities – this is, of course, its territorial extent and multinational nature.

I would like to mention seven such priorities. This is a highly efficient and resource-saving energy industry. This is preventive personalized medicine and ensuring healthy longevity. This is a highly productive and resilient agriculture. This is the security of receiving, storing, transmitting, and processing information and data. These are intelligent transport and telecommunications systems, including autonomous vehicles. This is strengthening the socio-cultural identity and educational level of Russian society. And, of course, adaptation to climate change, conservation and rational use of natural resources.

In addition to these seven cross-cutting areas, we present 21 other critical technologies that are assigned to each of these areas. There are also seven end-to-end technologies that permeate everything, including critical technologies.

I would also note that each word in the description has a special meaning and implies a certain range of directions that we discussed.

After this work, we believe that we have found an almost complete consensus among specialists, and therefore the Russian Academy of Sciences also requests support for the submitted materials.

Dear Mr President, I would like to focus on one more question that you have raised, and I have to answer it-this is on the scientific and methodological guidelines. This is indeed the most urgent issue today, because we believe that the existing system of scientific and methodological guidance did not meet the challenges that our state faces.

First of all, you were absolutely right to say that fundamental and exploratory research should be conducted on a broad front, because in fundamental science there is always the randomness factor, and many of our world discoveries were made with this factor in mind. We often do not know and cannot predict exactly where such a breakthrough will occur. To be prepared for such a breakthrough, even if it does not occur in Russia, our science must have qualified specialists who are ready to pick up this direction immediately.

Unfortunately, Vladimir Vladimirovich, after analyzing it, we found the following point: today, many of our institutes do not have an approved long-term research program and, consequently, there is no monitoring of its implementation.

Unfortunately, today we see that the scientific profile of institutes is blurred, and even the names of the institutes in which their specialization was laid down often do not coincide with the topic they are engaged in.

Also, the analysis that we conducted shows such an insular, fragmented nature of the scientific landscape, as you also mentioned. That is, we have voids where there are actually no state tasks. Institutes do not take on a whole range of promising areas, but there are islands where dozens of research institutes are engaged, in fact, in the same topic. It would also be possible to imagine that there should be competition, but there are five institutes, and there are often cases where dozens, up to fifty scientific organizations are engaged in the same popular topic with varying degrees of efficiency.

Your order of May 6 is intended to correct this situation. We have prepared proposals for improving the scientific and methodological guidelines. Today they are issued, and we are submitting them to the Government of the Russian Federation, so that they can be consolidated in Government resolutions.

We envisage that a significant role will be assigned to the Academy's thematic departments, which, together with departments and scientific councils, should approve a long-term research program for each institute. And we have to do this before November of this year, and then take this work, of course, on permanent monitoring.

The second point. Of course, by November, we must make sure that the state task for the next period is already formed with two principles.

First. They should cover the entire research front and where we see that several dozen institutes are doing this, we should offer them to change the subject and choose from the bank of in-demand research – today we are forming a bank of in-demand research with departmental, scientific councils, and high-tech companies.

By the way, the updated Strategy even includes such a term as "qualified customer". I would like to point out that the sixth subprogram that we launched last year – we have actually launched it since November last year – is formed precisely with a qualified customer in mind, where all our general designers and managers of priority areas are customers. By the way, in six months we have already achieved significant results, which are related to the detection of unmanned vehicles – the highest probability (Pavel A. Sozinov is interested in this) – and in the field of new engines for both hypersound and tactical missiles, which are becoming more effective. I can talk about this issue separately.

When the right program is formed, when there is a qualified customer, the work goes more efficiently, because research teams begin to clearly understand what tasks they face.

I would also like to point out, as we discussed today, that we need to link state tasks very clearly with grant support for science. Today, I believe that due to the arrival of the new head of the Russian Science Foundation, we will ensure such synergy so that both grants and state tasks work in a single cycle.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

We expect that strengthening the scientific and methodological guidance provided by the Russian Academy of Sciences on improving the mechanism will lead to higher results in science and allow us to effectively allocate our resources. Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much.

Please, Vladimir Alexandrovich Bespalov, General Director of the Russian Science Foundation.

Vladimir Bespalov: In your opening speech, Mr President, you asked us to provide specific suggestions on how companies should accelerate the development of advanced solutions at all stages. I want to report on how this was done at the Russian Science Foundation on projects related to microelectronics.

At the first stage, a pilot project was launched at the expense of our own funds and at the expense of the customer to create microwave transistors with parameters significantly higher than those available today for Russian instrument makers.

The work was started less than a year ago, but today we are testing products created using these devices. At the same time, a collection of proposals from Russian companies and institutes working in the field of microelectronics interested in the results of scientific research was launched.

For financing, which was carried out at the expense of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, 83 projects were selected that allow us to expand the bottlenecks in already implemented OKRas and create a reserve for future work. The results of these projects should be new technologies, prototypes, and prototypes.

Achieving this result is guaranteed by a combination of highly professional expert selection of topics and projects, grant funding from the Foundation, and support and co-financing from interested production companies. It is very important that these companies act from the very beginning as a qualified customer and partner of the developer-performer at all stages of the project implementation.

Such a mechanism made it possible to decompose complex technological problems and find their effective solution. As examples, we can cite a number of projects to create methods for input frequency control of various technological environments, without which it is impossible to achieve, for example, a stable output of suitable microelectronic products.

Another example is related to the integration of competencies of three academic institutes of a University Research Center located in different regions of the country, which allows us to solve the problem of developing and manufacturing photonic integrated circuits for telecommunications equipment and data processing centers.

Similar work is currently being carried out in other areas with companies: Sibur - on the development of catalysts for the chemical industry, EFKO-on the creation of highly productive carbons and food products, R-Pharm-on the development of medicines.

At the same time, the key task of the Foundation is still to form fundamental scientific groundwork for the priorities of scientific and technological development discussed at the Council today.

Thank you for your attention.

Vladimir Putin: Good. Thank you.

Maxim Yakovlevich, Presidential Physics and Mathematics Lyceum-by schools, by personnel. You are welcome.

Mikhail Pratusevich: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

This is somewhat unexpected in light of the issue under discussion, but I'll give it a try. I'd like to say this. As you correctly pointed out in your introduction, everything starts with school. I would like to point out that we should pay special attention to the main school, that is, up to the 9th grade. It's too late to talk about how children in grades 10-11 define themselves.

In turn, I would like to draw attention to teaching in grades 5-7 in the main school. This is the foundation for everything else. I argue that if, for example, mathematics is taught poorly in grades 5-7, then further self-determination of the student in the field of engineering and natural science specialties is no longer possible.

Vladimir Putin: They want to be bloggers.

Mikhail Pratusevich: Bloggers, creative producers, and God knows who.

I would like to draw your attention to the following ideological statement that is being overlooked: education is not only in the interests of the child and the family, but also in the interests of society and the state. If society and the state need physicists and engineers, then, accordingly, the child and family should accept this and go there.

Therefore, we need mechanisms for reorientation in this direction, including those that somehow contradict the desire of a large number of families. That is, in particular, in one way or another, but training in the 5th, 6th, and 7th grades should occur quite strongly and seriously enough. In principle, a good mathematical education, natural science is a competitive advantage of our country, which has naturally developed since the 30s of the XX century.

I would like to draw your attention to the fact that it seems to me that a major defect of the general education system is the lack of some rigidity. I will give an example from the literature. Here in Lazar Lagin's book "Old Man Hottabych" Volka Kostylkov took the geography exam in the 5th grade at the end of June. Failed, was sent for re-examination, and so on. I am absolutely convinced that before that he passed the exam in the Russian language and in mathematics, and in history, and in literature, and in many other things.

Now there is no such rigidity. And almost before the OGE, children calmly move from class to class in the vast majority, without acquiring the skill of systematic work and without acquiring the skill of serious mental effort. Unfortunately or fortunately, studying mathematics and natural sciences requires serious mental effort. This is serious mental work, in which all three words are important.

Therefore, if we do not strictly demand knowledge, including in these disciplines, then we will not be successful. We have a negative trend of passing the profile Unified State Exam in mathematics. That is, these are those who are potentially able to go to engineering specialties. We have grown from 420 thousand in 2019 to 350 thousand in 2023, and just now, in 2024, another 20 thousand less – approximately 330 thousand. Therefore, we will not move anywhere without getting this vaccination in the main school.

The second problem, which you also mentioned and gave instructions based on the results of the Council of February 8, is to improve teacher training and eliminate their shortage. Urgent measures must be taken here. I insist that a future physics teacher should take physics and mathematics classes when entering the institute, and not social studies, as is now customary. Let's do something about it.

Further. Now the average workload of a math teacher is one and a half rates, which is a lot. I believe that we need to develop a certain system of measures and instruct the Government to prepare a corresponding list of measures (I think that they will be able to cope with this) that would allow attracting teachers, including graduates, and not necessarily teaching specialties.

Separate issue. We held a meeting of the Association of Sirius Partner Schools and analyzed it. For example, the Novosibirsk Pedagogical Institute has over 150 budget places for the specialty "Advertising, public relations and tourism", and only 17 budget places for chemistry teachers. It seems to me that this disparity should be in the opposite direction.

I'm finishing my speech.

First. The key to all problems is the fifth, sixth, and seventh grades.

Second. We have ways to attract people to the teaching profession quickly enough, plus ensure that it is a fairly lively, mobile, interesting business with the help of the list of events that we will create.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

About the rigidity. You remembered "Old Man Hottabych". He, as you know, turned people who were in the barber shop and made fun of Volka, whom you remembered, into sheep – he punished them for their bad behavior. Volka himself – he wanted to do the best-began to grow a beard and moustache, the boy did not know what to do with it. The old man meant well, but made it so that the child did not know how to live on. [Here too]

You said that both children and families should accept what is necessary for the state. This sounds a bit harsh, although, of course, a certain amount of rigidity is needed, but no matter how it turns out that we want the best, it will turn out as always. I think, if I understand you correctly, you just need to create conditions for people to want them to be motivated. Here, of course, the state has a lot to do, many things to work on.

Mikhail Pratusevich: Of course. Old Hottabych had an unskilled customer. (Laughter.)

Vladimir Putin: I won't even comment on anything, I agree with you. (Laughter.)

Colleagues, what other comments and suggestions do you have?

Viktor Antonovich, please. I ask you to.

Vladimir Sadovnichy: Mr President, I would like to say first of all that we are at the Institute for Nuclear Research, which Moscow University was directly involved in establishing.

In 1960, we formed a branch, there are two departments here, and all the outstanding portraits that hang here are all professors of Moscow University. Thus, all graduates of our branch (two departments) remained to work at this institute.

We recently signed with Grigory Vladimirovich [Trubnikov, Director of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research] a new agreement on our wider branch, not just two departments of the Physics Department, and a new agreement. It is like an axiom that we are directly related to this institute, and our professors have been leading this institute for many years. I want to thank you for inviting me here.

Mr President, I would like to say a few words about supporting the decisions and directions that all the previous speakers and you have mentioned. What development institutions should we create to do this? I would like to share a few such facts.

The first is the Dolina Science and Technology Center. A few words about it: 17 hectares of land, seven campuses-two have been built, two are under construction (one is being built at the expense of participants ' funds, that is, already extra-budgetary funds). Thus, the "Valley" took place.

What's in it? 160 companies, 6 thousand applications, and already several billion dollars of money turnover in this "Valley". If we keep the development of this "Valley" right and keep it from being privatized, because everyone wants to privatize something for themselves, Mr Putin, it will be one of the most important institutions for supporting our scientific research and, most importantly, technology. That is why I am asking you to help us stand up in this direction.

The second is my observation of how universities organize support for our projects. There are faculties in universities and they are, of course, closed in their own direction: mathematicians - in mathematics, biologists - in biology, and science is different.

At Moscow State University, I created seven scientific and educational schools along with faculties. It works. These are schools in complex areas, that is, not only mathematics, for example, space or brain science, and so on. Here in these schools, it is like grant support, 1.5 thousand scientists and most of them are young. Thus, such support for inter-faculty topics turned out to be very important.

And another project that works in universities is the creation of competitive institutes within the university in such new and up-to-date areas as artificial intelligence or brain research, studying the problems of space, oil and gas. We have created 20 such competitive grant institutes at Moscow State University. I must say that they work, thousands of scientists from Moscow University work in them. Moscow State University still has 3,500 researchers, not only professors, but also researchers.

Mr President, I'm sorry, but I have to mention one more project – the campus. Now we have a university campus program being implemented in our country, and this is great. Many Nobel laureates have said that the future of the university is its campus. If we recall the year 1953-the construction of Moscow University in a difficult time for the country. But it also changed the whole view of university education in the world. Moscow University, including the building itself, has become a symbol of education, this is a fact. The campus has played a huge role.

We have land on campus, the Valley-we gave it to the Foundation-and we have the remaining land. Vladimir Vladimirovich, Dmitry Nikolaevich, I would very much ask you to support our Moscow University-the program of modern campuses - and complete what will make Moscow University a symbol of education again at a new stage. I say this because I understand that this is how it should be.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

Grigory Vladimirovich also has a similar proposal. Please, Grigory Vladimirovich.

Grigory Trubnikov: Thank you, Mr President.

A little unexpected, too. First of all, I would like to support what Dmitry Nikolaevich and Gennady Yakovlevich said today. Gennady Yakovlevich had a more focused question. He spoke about technological priorities, and I must say that under the presidency of Dmitry Anatolyevich at the presidium, we analyzed everything in great detail, for a long time and really in detail, and it seems to me that the list that the presidium approved and that a large community developed for several months is good and correct, and it should be fixed. Because, in my opinion, we have not taken such a step since 2011 to develop the most important priorities and focus everything on them-grant, fundamental, state tasks, and so on. That is why, speaking now as a member of the Council, I would support the list presented.

The second point, very briefly. It seems to me that Dmitry Nikolaevich did not have enough time. He spoke in general about the transformations that are currently taking place, and focused on the following. We had a whole National project called "Science and Universities". For six years, in my opinion, there was this National Project. The fact that all people see the word "science" in the main state priorities has given a tremendous inspiration to society and a boost. In your speech and at the meeting with scientists, you said that the number of people interested in science is now growing dramatically. We do see it, really.

This project "Science and Universities" ends its operation in 2024, and then there will be a new set of national projects. It may be right that there will be a large National project of technological leadership. I very warmly support Dmitry Nikolaevich's initiative that there should be, perhaps, not one, but two federal projects that would include the words "science" and" technology", because I think we need to inherit and preserve this continuity.

Based on the warm impressions of the meeting that you have just held with our scientists, the tools that are popular and in demand – the presidential program of the Russian Science Foundation, the mega-grants of laboratories, youth laboratories, RECs, and MCMU-should of course be focused on the priority technologies that we are discussing today (I hope there will be the general opinion is "approve"), and that they should definitely switch to this new set of federal projects dedicated to science and technology.

Just responding to your message – you said that we also have suggestions. I told you before, and I won't waste my time now. Yes, we also have a very successful project called "Science, Education, International Cooperation and Innovation"in Dubna. Now the territories of special economic zones have the opportunity to create a university campus. We have, in my opinion, a fantastically interesting project, which is supported by the largest industrial partners.

As you know, investments in the Dubna special economic zone are five times more private than public: 15 billion – public and 75 billion – private. I think this is a very good and correct place where this "Lavrentiev Triangle" (as we discussed today) will make a modern international science and technology park, where in addition to the "Lavrentiev triangle" there will be: international trade, investments of foreign partners, financial mechanisms and new tools from private partners who want to invest in the future. invest in technology. And of course, "Comfortable Urban Environment", which you supported, and I spoke about it at the previous Presidential Council.

Thank you, Vladimir Vladimirovich.

Vladimir Putin: Everyone knows very well that we have developed a program for these campuses. It is diverse and is generally designed not only to create a favorable environment for research, for the lives of young people-future and already novice researchers, but also to develop public spaces, make them safe and comfortable. 25 projects have already been selected, they should be implemented by 2030, and we are planning another 40 projects.

Therefore, as far as Dubna is concerned, we need you to form proposals together with the governor – we will hold the following contests.

G. Trubnikov: Already.

Vladimir Putin: That's fine.

Maybe Dmitry Nikolaevich will add something?

Dmitry Chernyshenko: Yes, absolutely. The third wave of selection is planned for the third quarter, and the Ministry of Education and Science will do it. Georgy Vladimirovich and I have already discussed this issue. The Science and Technology Park seems to be a very serious competitor, so that we will eventually have the same 40 campuses by 2036, as you instructed.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

Please, Alexey Yevgenyevich.

Alexey Likhachev: Thank you very much.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

First, I would like to start by thanking you for what we saw yesterday, for awarding our comrades – outstanding scientists of the Kurchatov Institute and Rosatom State Corporation-the state prize for developing the scientific and technical foundations of nuclear safety and creating a Strategy for the Development of fourth-generation nuclear technologies. For us, this is both a huge estimate and an advance at the same time. In this connection, I would like to raise two questions.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, I understand that I am taking the risk of complementing the President of the Academy of Sciences with certain considerations, but I still dare to do it. We absolutely support the priority areas, the seven technologies that Gennady Yakovlevich reported on, but in my opinion, the list of critical technologies still unjustifiably does not mention nuclear technologies.

Yes, we can guess ourselves in technologies for creating energy systems with a closed fuel cycle, in radio-pharmaceutical medicines. But what was Grigory Vladimirovich talking about? Not only the job is important, but also the flag, words and titles are important. In this sense, of course, critical technologies without mentioning nuclear ones…

Vladimir Putin: Alexey Yevgenyevich, the number one issue is technologies for creating highly efficient energy generation, distribution and storage systems.

A. Likhachev: I see myself in every line here, but the word "nuclear" is missing here. Please excuse my insistence, I don't insist, of course, in your presence. Maybe it will be revealed in some other documents.

Vladimir Putin: You were just telling me about... no, it wasn't you, it was Kovalchuk, who was talking about what is happening now in the nuclear power industry, taking into account the closed cycle, when nuclear power becomes completely safe, nothing is thrown away, as they say.

Number two – technologies for creating energy systems with a closed fuel cycle. Again about you. And you say that there is nothing about you. It's all about you, Alexey Yevgenyevich.

A. Likhachev: Then I'll move on to the second question, if I may.

Vladimir Putin: Please.

G. Krasnikov: I just want to say that we have been listening carefully for several months… There you can find it in other places.

Vladimir Putin: That's right, Gennady Yakovlevich, defend yourself.

Alexey Likhachev: I will now turn to the second question. In your opening speech, you clearly set the task of moving from critical technologies, from priority areas to national projects and their development there. Actually, this is how the national project was formed, which is currently being implemented. There is a justification, there is a pilot-industrial part, which we will implement until 2025, and until 2030, and until 2036 - this is already industrial industrialization.

The issue related to financing... I just want to give you one very important example. When I reported to Dmitry Anatolyevich back in 2019, when he was Prime Minister, our proposals for financing the national project, we came out with a proposal of 55 to 45: 55 - state corporation funds, 45-budget ones. According to the results of 2021-2024, our budget funding is 17.3 percent, and the state corporation's funding is 82.7 percent. We are going to extend this large ratio of our resources in the next national project.

But, of course, we do many projects at the expense of borrowed money. A big rate, the Central Bank is struggling with inflation – we all understand this. Maybe we can ask Denis Valentinovich and the Government to consider the possibility of interest rate compensation specifically for the implementation of critical technologies within the framework of the national project. Because to make them exclusively for commercial money… In fact, national projects are long, so the project price increases many times, and this profit goes to the banks. We love banks, but still science is more expensive.

Two more topics related to the national project.

The first topic is one that does not cost any money and which Grigory Vladimirovich also spoke about. National projects are now being consolidated, and the big energy national project will include our federal nuclear projects, projects of, say, Denis Valentinovich on energy storage devices, and projects of the Ministry of Energy. We would very much like the flag to also be visible and that the word "atom", Denis Valentinovich, nuclear technologies should still be present in the name of the national project, and not just energy technologies.

This is the last topic that, unfortunately, we have been paying little attention to lately, but I am sure that Gennady Yakovlevich and Mikhail Valentinovich, who is absent here, would support me. In the energy generations of today and tomorrow, we are undoubtedly both ideological and technological leaders. But humanity has been living on the idea of tokamaks and thermonuclear energy since the 50s, since the time of Kurchatov and Alexandrov. Of course, we are still only ideologically confirming our leadership here. Unfortunately, in recent years, our competitors in terms of technology have much greater groundwork and much more ambitious plans than we do. We would very much like to see a little more attention paid to this area of "thermonuclear fusion" when forming the current national project.

Of course, this is a back-end search effort. They cannot be made at all at the expense of commercial funds. We are ready to take on more of the burden in commercial projects, but here we would ask for some help and assistance from the Government of the Russian Federation. We have a common position, we have developed a great cooperation in this direction with the institutes of the Academy of Sciences, with the Kurchatov Institute, of course. But if it would be possible to work out the issue of increasing both the amount of funds and the areas of work in the Department of Thermonuclear Energy in such a protocol mode, of course, the entire industry would be grateful to you. Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much.

Question: How many blocks are we currently building abroad?

Alexander Likhachev: We are currently building 22 blocks abroad (two Belarusian ones have been commissioned), and we have also contracted Uzbekistan in your presence. So we currently have 39 orders.

Vladimir Putin: 39 blocks?

A. Likhachev: That's right.

Vladimir Putin: And inside the country?

Alexander Likhachev: We are building two buildings on Kurskaya Street, two on Leningradskaya Street, and two on Smolenskaya Street. Six.

Vladimir Putin: Six.

Alexey Likhachev: Proryv is also the seventh block.

Vladimir Putin: That means 39 abroad, plus seven at home.

A. Likhachev: That's right.

Vladimir Putin: That's 46 blocks, right? 46 blocks.

What do I mean? So that all colleagues are also aware of what is happening. From what we build, say, abroad, the main funding is Russian.

Alexey Likhachev: It's already 50-50.

Vladimir Putin: Akkuyu, how much Russian funding is there? 70 percent, right?

Alexander Likhachev: While we are financing Akkuyu, the Turks haven't started yet.

Vladimir Putin: What is the total cost?

Alexey Likhachev: At current prices, it will be 24-25 billion rubles.

Vladimir Putin: $ 24-25 billion is entirely at Russia's expense. And the source?

A. Likhachev: Rosatom State Corporation and anchor budget financing.

Vladimir Putin: Anchor budget financing by how many percent?

Alexander Likhachev: So far, at the current cost, it is 30 percent less.

Vladimir Putin: No, more than that, actually. More-more.

Alexander Likhachev: No, only 30 percent.

Vladimir Putin: More than that.

A. Likhachev: It is decreasing in the same place.

(Laughter.)Vladimir Putin: "It's also decreasing there." More! In some projects, 100 percent. As an example, Akkuyu in Turkey – $ 25 billion, all at the expense of Russia. Basically, to make it clear, the source is from our sovereign funds. This is managed by Rosatom. Alexey Yevgenyevich is doing a great job, he manages tens of billions of dollars and believes that this is not enough. This is mainly government funding.

Well done in the sense that it really allows you to develop technologies. This is true and, probably, the level of funding from the state should be at such an economically feasible level that allows not only to implement existing projects, but also to have a planning horizon for the near future.

As far as thermonuclear energy is concerned, of course, you need to join forces with other Russian leaders, including Kurchatnik. And then, we talked about this at the beginning, I said this – not to disperse, but to unite – and then what needs to be done on the part of the state may be critically important. Please work in this direction, and we will keep you in mind and will definitely support you.

Alexey Likhachev: Thank you very much.

I won't waste any time, but of course we are already working with the Kurchatov Institute. Vladimir Vladimirovich, of course, we will do even more.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

Please, what else?

Alexey Yevgenyevich, sorry for the simplicity of the expression, the people are stunned by these figures. You see, everyone froze, they don't know what to ask now.

You are welcome.

A. Asaturova: I would like to thank Gennady Yakovlevich for working out these areas and make some emphasis on agriculture. Indeed, all the priority areas for addressing issues related to food security and independence are presented here in a very succinct manner.

An important point, which does not concern the competence of the Science Council, is that we do not have a plant protection law in our country. For such a country with a strong agricultural production, we are looking ahead if we are talking about the applied research block. It is this law that will help regulate both the number of plant protection products for new varieties and hybrids, and, accordingly, will help to close certain areas.

That is, now we have agricultural crops, for example, where biological preparations are not registered at all. And since they occupy small areas, developers-registrants do not go to register these products on these crops. We record appeals from some unions, such as the Berry Crop Union, in order for this area to be regulated.

We just put such an emphasis. We will contribute to this in every possible way and, accordingly, resolve the issue. This will really contribute to the optimal appearance of the quantity and quality of both chemical and biological plant protection products. Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: To be honest, it was so unexpected for me. But we will definitely take a look, I will ask my colleagues.

A. Asaturova: People show interest, so I take this opportunity.

Vladimir Putin: Such a law is necessary, right?

A. Asaturova: Of course, it is available in all the leading agricultural countries of the world.

Vladimir Putin: Have you already talked to someone in the Government?

A. Asaturova: We discussed this with the Ministry of Agriculture. Of course, there is some planning going on: some agree, some say that we have a law on plant quarantine, and so on.

But, once again, we are ready to work out and prove that this law is necessary, and, most importantly, the Department of Agricultural Sciences of the Russian Academy of Sciences also agrees with this.

Vladimir Putin: All right, come on.

You can then, Gennady Yakovlevich, let it pass through you, and I will give Dmitry Nikolaevich Patrushev a corresponding order, I will ask him. Ok?

Dmitry Krasnikov: Well, Mr President, we will definitely work on it.

We were talking. I know that such a law is really necessary. But we'll talk more carefully and see.

A. Asaturova: Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: All right, that's settled. There is.

Thank you for this information and suggestion.

Vladimir Putin: Please, who else?

L. Gumerova: May I ask your permission?

Vladimir Putin: Yes, please.

L. Gumerova: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the fact that the updated Strategy of Scientific and Technological Development of the country supports the proposal of the Federation Council that the regions should have their own strategies.

Now the inclusion of regions in the scientific agenda is very important. Vladimir Vladimirovich, we are currently working with the Government and Dmitry Nikolaevich on such a pilot project. 20 regions of the Russian Federation have already joined in, and they defend their projects taking into account both the federal agenda and the specifics of the subject.

But since we are legislators, of course, we believe that all priority areas also include issues of improving legislation. Gennady Yakovlevich spoke with us in the framework of pravchas. As a result, a very meaningful resolution was born, which also concerns the improvement of a certain legislative framework.

Taking this opportunity, Mr President. At one time, we made revolutionary changes to the Civil Code, which relate to the commercialization of intellectual property results and the early introduction of innovations.

When Andrei Ramovich [Belousov] was being consulted for the post of Defense Minister, he supported the proposals. We are currently monitoring the situation together with the defense industry enterprises, and we have identified a number of problems in order to remove these barriers as soon as possible. I think it will be important, Denis Valentinovich and Dmitry Nikolaevich, for us to join forces here again so that innovations can be introduced into the real sector of the economy as quickly as possible.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: This is one of our tasks. Dmitry Anatolyevich, what can you say here about implementing innovations in an accelerated way?

Dmitry Medvedev: Mr President, I have something else to say.

Vladimir Putin: Tell me something else.

Dmitry Medvedev: Of course, the introduction of innovations is our common task, and we are engaged in all this at the level of legislators, the executive branch, and the Security Council is trying to support it. Such legislative work should be continued, including in terms of improving the last part of the Civil Code, which deals with innovation policy and the protection of industrial and intellectual property, i.e. copyright and inventive rights.

Mr President, I would like to point out two things that are key for us. First, about priorities, critical technologies, and end-to-end technologies. We've been discussing this for a really long time. It is clear that perfection is not achievable in this sense, but everything that has been done – seven positions, you may like it, you may not like it, you always want to sound your personal concern or something specific. But in my opinion, they contain all our projects that we are going to work on, and they can be recommended, Mr President, for your support, taking into account the discussion and what was said here.

I can't help but mention another topic. They quoted Lagin's book here today. I can't help but check in on this topic, too, because it all starts with respect. Old Hottabych, in order to express his respect, addressed Volka only as Volka ibn Alyosha, mentioning, accordingly, his patronymic. Respect for scientists is also an essential component of public policy and what we do.

Why am I talking about this? Yes, there is a very good campus program right now, and we are expanding it. But nevertheless, such a banal but important component as the construction of housing for scientists should not fall out. We've had it going on for the last 20 years, probably. But still, this need persists, and I think that we need to think through additional tools within the campus program, because they can really include residential facilities, mortgage products, and other, very different forms of stimulating the construction of housing for scientists. Now life is hard and complicated. We are interested in our scientists returning, and they are ready to return, ready to work, but without housing, of course, such tasks cannot be solved. It seems to me that we should definitely keep this in mind as well.

As well as the issues related to those foreign scientists who are ready to work – you mentioned this, Mr Putin-despite the sanctions, despite the difficulties of our life, perhaps we should also think about creating flexible mechanisms for interacting with them, because they are all real people. I am referring to tax and other issues related to ensuring that their work in our country is protected.

I will not develop this idea further for obvious reasons, just so as not to give anyone unnecessary trump cards. But I think it would be very, very useful for us.

Vladimir Putin: I agree. We must continue to work on this, and we will definitely do so. Interaction with the regions is very important here. It is very important that the regions, understanding the importance of this area of activity, lend a shoulder and include this component in their programs, which is related to creating conditions for the proper functioning of scientific and educational centers.

Yes, please, Elena Vladimirovna.

E. Shmeleva: Thank you very much, Vladimir Vladimirovich.

I wanted to talk here about the regions, investments, and infrastructure. It is also obvious from the example of what you gave Sirius to develop, namely the Olympic legacy, that infrastructure always allows you to concentrate resources and increase the return on public investment.

In this case, I would like to focus on the priority area – strengthening the socio-cultural identity and educational level of Russian society. Here, Mr Putin, you can act mildly when there is a new infrastructure, and it is inter-university.

And here is one of the suggestions – it is absolutely necessary that teachers should be there. Because our teachers and pedagogical colleges now belong to a different department, that is, different departments. Therefore, within these campuses, it is absolutely necessary to provide places for students-teachers to live, as well as schools operating on the Sirius model, associated with Sirius, leadership level, leading schools. Then such a socio-cultural development environment is created. With this level of priorities, we claim to influence our parents as well. This is an environment that is developing, and along with it, those who study at school, at universities, and who work there are also developing. Therefore, I think, Dmitry Anatolyevich, housing should also be built there, that is, it is a comprehensive development in the regions.

The second is mirrored. I would like to suggest training personnel in countries where Russian companies are actively present and actively investing, that is, creating related mechanisms – technology investment, infrastructure investment, and the export of Russian education.

Today we are working with the UAE (there are requests), for example, with Vietnam-Vietsovpetro has schools, we are helping. It seems to me that this is a mirror development of the infrastructure, which will also form and retain personnel who work according to our priorities and together with us.

Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

I ask you to.

Alexey Alekseyev: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Alekseyev Aleksey Nikolaevich, JSC "Scientific and Technological Equipment". As a member of the Council, I fully support the developed list of critical technologies. But I want to draw your attention to the right column again. These are end-to-end technologies that have emerged. They were not included in the previous incarnations of the critical technology lists, they are separated into a separate category, they are extremely important.

I would like to use the example of point five "Technologies of domestic means of production and scientific instrumentation" (I represent a small technology company that deals with special technological equipment for microelectronics) to say how important it is to coordinate state support measures in order for us to move forward effectively.

Using the example of the equipment that we develop, I can say that this is an extremely complex product that is produced at the junction of industries. These include special construction materials, precision mechanics, precision electronics, and scientific instrumentation, which is very often integrated into technological equipment as a control and measuring device that performs the functions of process control.

In fact, there is not a single country that completely produces all the components of this equipment. But we are now placed in such conditions that we must move in this direction, and thank God, this movement has recently received systematic support from the state. Thanks to the consistent efforts of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, projects have been launched to develop new types of special technological equipment. The Ministry of Education and Science has launched a program on scientific instrumentation. The Russian Science Foundation also conducts a number of equipment-related projects in the microelectronics field. A decision was made to allocate grants from the Fund for Assistance to the Development of Small Forms of Enterprises also for components for special technological equipment.

In your speech, there was a very important word – this is "coordination". This coordination is very important here, because there is a very strong temptation when developing complex types of equipment to assume that we will somehow acquire some components (fortunately, we don't need so many of them). But today we are actually cut off from the market of components. And do not be under any illusions, this process will continue. So, there should be no "not very important" things along the way. Therefore, it is probably necessary to strengthen the role of the Russian Academy of Sciences ' expertise, which is very actively involved in supporting and developing this area, in order to strengthen this coordination.

And I would like to raise a small question regarding support. As it happens, there are not so many enterprises that are engaged in our direction, and there are no large enterprises among them. We are now faced with the fact that in the current situation we are in a situation of very sharp growth, when from companies that produced complex technological equipment piece by piece, we must very quickly turn into factories that will have to produce this equipment in dozens of pieces a year. And here, of course, any support, including tax incentives, is very important.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation has long been pushing the issue of joining our direction to the tax maneuver 2.0. But so far the issue has not been resolved. In other words, virtually all of the rework of the radio-electronic industry, such as the final products of radio electronics, electronic components, ECB production technologies, special materials, are the electronic industry, and the means of production that underlie them are not. Accordingly, we cannot apply for the corresponding tax preferences, which would be extremely in demand right now to solve the problems of rapid development of our production facilities.

It is necessary to do this, because the means of production, and not only in our direction, are certainly at the heart of the technological sovereignty of the state.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: I agree with you.

(To D. Manturov.) This is the foundation of the basics, and that's why we need to do it, okay? I ask you to work this out and coordinate it with the Ministry of Finance, and I will also talk to them. This is the base itself.

Dmitry Manturov: Mr President, if I may.

Naturally, we try to compensate for interest rates on loans that are attracted, including concessional loans. There are also industrial development funds, capital grants, and so on. But this is a direct loss of income, an expansion of the segment of industries. As you instructed, the Ministry of Finance and I have worked it out.

Vladimir Putin: We're always running into the same thing. These are not shortfalls in income, they simply do not exist. They are counted on, but if you do not help them develop, then they will never exist.

Dmitry Manturov: We'll work it out.

Vladimir Putin: We're always working on it all the time, all the time. It's the same in different areas. We need to work on it, okay? Thank you.

Finishing up. I want to thank you. The result of our work today will be a decree that has been prepared and will be signed. The decree is called "On approval of priority directions of scientific and technological development and the list of the most important high-tech technologies". I would still ask you to finalize some things, and I agree with Alexey Yevgenyevich, although we discussed it, but still mentioning nuclear energy either in priority areas or in the list of the most important high-tech technologies probably won't be superfluous. Moreover, this is a "feature", and here we have clear competitive advantages. We are in many ways the leaders here, without any exaggeration or stretch. Therefore, nothing here is superfluous will not be.

Thank you all very much. I look forward to continuing our joint work in the future.

Thank you. [My Emphasis]