In the Alt-Media World, podcasts have become a major staple to elicit opinions about breaking news that’s often not being covered by BigLie Media, and there are many platforms in existence with their number growing daily. The Dialog Works program is one I’ve come to favor for the high quality of its guests and emcee Nima’s depth of knowledge as he asks excellent questions that seem to get the most from those he’s questioning. Today’s program, “Col. Larry Wilkerson: Putin and Iran Joining Syria to Fight HTS,” was the first time I’d watched a full program featuring Colonel Wilkerson on any platform and heard him express his views on a very wide spectrum of topics, not just military and war-related. The quote chosen for the headline is what he closes the 54-minute show with, which I was impressed with given the preceding context. The topics covered just about everything now happening, including the events in Korea. And IMO, it was just the right length set at a good non-rushed pace. My hope is for Gym readers will click the link that sends them to this podcast and watch/listen to its end for an excellent lesson in the current state of geopolitics.

