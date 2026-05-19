karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
May 19

Excellent article!!!! I'm in 100 percent agreement with your assessment of the hegemon and the way forward in dealing with the absolute demons running the show. Putin and especially Zi know just what it takes to let the morons destroy themselves. I refuse to let the POS POTUS get me down. What will happen will happen and the sooner the better.

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Asgard2208
May 20

"...Humanity sees who is responsible for the chaos, death and destruction that’s populated most of the 21st Century to-date."

Not sure I agree with that. Or perhaps I should qualify that by saying that I don't think that's true in the US. The defeat of Thomas Massie at the hands of the same people prosecuting a war of aggression against Iran (and, dare I say the US as well?) seems to declare against that assertion, Karl.

The old joke that turkeys don't vote for Christmas may be true for turkeys, but it is absolutely untrue for people, who repeatedly refuse to see the truth in front of their eyes, be that the CV19 scam, Russia is going to attack Europe, or... pick your poison... and then choose the worst option available.

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