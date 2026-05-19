President Xi’s carefully posed remark to Trump about the need to avoid what’s known as the Thucydides Trap during the latter’s very short visit to China did more than merely imply the Outlaw US Empire is the declining power in that conception. It also spoke to the fact that the Empire is acting against its own interests and that of the world it claims to lead just as Athens did so many centuries ago. Trump acted and was clearly seen as the supplicant, as the leader of a power that suffered defeat in a trap of its own creation, a grossly criminal trap that’s worsened by every social media ranting written by Trump. Xi didn’t need to tell Trump his crime was the same as Hitler’s as that was already done several times by the Chinese and Russian governments and a host of others—Perfidy and a Naked War of Aggression differing little from Pearl Harbor in its Infamy. That it was aimed at the one nation doing the most to support Palestine and the resistance to the regional Genocide being waged by the Zionists and Americans wasn’t missed by the Global Majority. The moral decline—utter collapse is perhaps more apt—of an American Empire that had once espoused the goals of attaining the Four Freedoms in the global war against Fascism in 1941 eighty-five years ago—goals it never fulfilled for its own citizenry nor the world, although it could have had it not been for its Exceptionalism that drove it to become a hegemonic and ultimately Evil Empire.

Today, Russian president Putin begins his short visit to China that was preceded by many meetings of the two nations professional diplomatic corps in stark contrast to the lack of any such organization by the Outlaw Empire where a growing number of observers are saying diplomacy is dead, and that didn’t begin with Trump but has its roots in the GWH Bush administration along with the decline of American morality (although I’ve argued that decline began in the 19th Century [Was America ever a moral nation?]). Prior to his departure for China, Mr. Putin sent a video message to the Chinese nation which contained some important words aimed at the world beyond. The entire transcript isn’t too long and follows:

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Greetings, dear Chinese friends, I am delighted to be visiting Beijing once again at the invitation of my long-time good friend, the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping. Regular mutual visits and Russia-China top-level talks are an important and integral part of our joint efforts to promote the entire range of relations between our two countries and unlock their truly limitless potential. I would like to remind you that 25 years ago, Russia and China signed the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, which laid a solid foundation for a genuinely strategic relationship and comprehensive partnership for the benefit of our countries and our peoples. Today, Russia-China relations have reached a truly unprecedented level. Their special nature is reflected in the atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust, a commitment to pursuing win-win and equitable cooperation, conducting respectful dialogue, and supporting each other on matters affecting the core interests of both countries, including protection of sovereignty and state unity. Looking confidently to the future, Russia and China are actively expanding their contacts in politics, the economy, and defence, while broadening humanitarian exchanges and encouraging person-to-person interaction. It means that together we are doing everything that can further deepen bilateral collaboration and advance the comprehensive development of our countries. It is important that these are the issues that will shape the agenda of the upcoming talks in Beijing. I deeply appreciate President Xi Jinping’s commitment to long-term cooperation with Russia. I am convinced that our warm and friendly ties enable us to chart the boldest plans for the future and bring them to life. Trade between Russia and China continues to grow, having long surpassed the US$200 billion mark. Mutual settlements are now conducted almost entirely in rubles and yuan. Major initiatives are underway in key areas of our cooperation. Following the successful Cross Years of Culture, the Cross Years of Russian-Chinese Cooperation in Education were launched in January, making it the tenth edition of this kind of bilateral projects in the humanitarian area. I would like to point out that Russia holds China’s centuries-old history and its achievements in culture, art, and science in high esteem. We are interested in bringing our peoples closer together, further promoting mutual understanding, and embracing all the positive things offered by the two countries’ rich traditions and heritage. This is why we welcome the introduction of a mutual visa-free regime between our countries, facilitating greater business and tourism exchanges and harnessing new opportunities for communication and personal contacts between Russian and Chinese nationals. The close strategic relationship between Russia and China plays a major, stabilising role globally. Without allying against anyone, we seek peace and universal prosperity. It is in this spirit that Moscow and Beijing act in a coordinated manner to defend international law and the provisions of the UN Charter in their entirety, completeness, and interconnectedness. We support active cooperation through the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS, and other multilateral entities, making a substantial contribution to resolving pressing global and regional challenges. I am confident that together we will continue to do everything possible to deepen Russia-China partnership and good-neighborliness for our two countries’ dynamic development and for the well-being of our peoples, in the interests of maintaining global security and stability. See you soon in Beijing! [My Emphasis]

I recently reviewed the history of Russian-Chinese Declarations and how they’ve been built atop one another over those years. I expect another one will be produced at this Summit that will require further close scrutiny. The “spirit” Putin mentioned and its associated content is the key to understanding the strategic nature of this meeting since that spirit was mentioned on several previous occasions by FMs Lavrov and Wang Yi, along with their nations’s UN representatives. The key challenge to China, Russia, Iran, and the Global Majority is they all want to retain and live within the laws and use the institutions of the United Nations system—they all want to be law-abiding global citizens having high moral standings and mutual development that benefits all as exemplified by the Win-Win goals China champions. But in order to make that system function properly, several outlaw entities must be contained and coerced to cease their outlawry, most of which stems from their Imperialist and Exceptionalist polices and ideologies. Those nations and entities are the USA, NATO/EU, Zionists and all their collaborators—what many now call the Epstein Class and its worshipers. Collectively, they are all in decline morally, militarily and economically because they essentially form the components of the Collective Western Empire, and IMO it’s important to see them as a whole instead of individual parts.

The issue of how to discipline outlaws refusing to conform to the UN system has frequently been noted here by myself and commentators with many saying its useless to try and reform the UN system. However, that isn’t how the Global Majority led by China and Russia see the problem. They all see the system as remaining viable and the best international systemic formulation despite its current shortcomings. China IMO has convinced Russia, Iran and others that it’s best to let the outlaws defeat themselves through their own actions which will ostracize them from the Global Majority and their own people. That philosophy of conflict comes from China’s very long civilizational experience—yes, by all means buttress those at the barricades while allowing the enemy to beat itself by trying to break down the walls. China combined with Russia, Iran, and the Global Majority have the power to perform that sort of warfare that results in the enemy trapping itself by exhausting itself to the point where its internal difficulties promote revolt from within. That internal strife is already visible and is escalating. The Chinese ideal is to win the war without fighting. Admittedly, that’s a concept that’s very hard for many to comprehend.

The Outlaw US Empire by its own admission has used most of its key weapons in its failed attempts to win its Criminal Wars against Russia, Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran. What are touted as superior air and missile defenses have proven to be massive busts to the point where its proxies have no viable defenses. Its command being steeped in outdated notions of how to conduct modern warfare finds itself unable to match its opponents. And since its hegemonic power is maritime based, it’s hobbled by modern land-based advances in defense fielded by what appear to be very poor nations but aren’t in reality—the secrets of nature are open for all to discover; and when combined with the proper resources, educated motivated people can become very formidable. Those facts have been displayed for several decades now and are now far more visible than ever. Yes, damage and death are present, but the aggressors are unable to attain their goals and now in most cases suffer damage and death themselves.

The unknown answer to the question: How long will the Criminal War last? can only be speculated upon based on what information we have available. The inability to manufacture modern weapons by the Collective West is a key restraint on escalation and continuity. Russia’s response to NATO’s clear involvement in its longstanding cold now hot war against it can only be assessed when it occurs, although the overall political climate in EU/NATO is very negative for their member states, which is something Russia must weigh in formulating its response. Hezbollah’s defense of Lebanon against the Zionist Genocide there is causing a political crisis within Occupied Palestine. The UAE’s now open alliance with the Zionists will possibly lead to its total demise. Netanyahu’s mania for Iran’s destruction can easily become his own if he resumes his war on Iran. Trump shares a similar mania but has fetters attached to him that Netanyahu lacks, specifically the Bond Market, its main players, and the very precarious nature of the Empire’s financial standing. Capping that is the incredibly high level of imbecility within the Trump Gang and the Empire’s armed forces—what some term the Yes Men Blowback. Why previous Empire administrations refused to ally with Netanyahu’s mania is now being made very clear and not just by admissions from former officials—we see why in Iran’s geography, its people’s and thus government’s resilience, and the genius of Persian Strategic thinking that weaponized its geography. The other great difference between now and when the JCPOA was enacted is the strategic partnerships Iran has with China and Russia along with much improved relations with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. The 20-year rise of Ansarallah must also be mentioned as being a very important facet in the West Asian drama.

As we’ve seen, the people’s composing the Arc of Resistance are educated, resourceful, innovative, steadfast, courageous, and dedicated to attaining their freedom no matter the powers arrayed against them. Undaunted is the term. These people have captured the Global Majority’s admiration and understanding when it comes to weaponizing geography to deter the Imperialists. IMO, the vast majority of Humanity sees who is responsible for the chaos, death and destruction that’s populated most of the 21st Century to-date. New forms of resistance media arise when older ones become compromised. New solidarity against Colonialism and Imperialism and the Exceptionalism that drive them are visible and act as agents to further link people together to ostracize and contain the outlaws. All this is seen by the two major powers Russia and China. Iran and the Arc of Resistance are bolstered too.

All times are historic times, but some Eras are far more historic than others, and we’re in the midst of one of those Eras. The Putin-Xi 2022 Summit’s Joint Statement issued on 4 February announced the advent of a “New Era” that wasn’t just in their relations but in global development. Despite the war against Russia, the Gaza Genocide, Trump’s Trade War against the world, and now the second Iran War, the New Era continues to unfold as the hegemon thrashes about in its self-afflicted, wounded state. We can already see that a revised UN system will arise from today’s blood and destructive chaos. The key is to contain the hegemon’s thrashing to damaging itself and its vassals, and to keep the nuclear genie inside its bottle. Yes, this will be difficult given the maniacs within the hegemonic sphere. And of course, we are not inert and can act to exert pressure for change, to contain the hegemon. The forces controlling the hegemonic sphere are desperate as its assassination of Charlie Kirk shows. One of the main points to aver continually is the criminal nature of this war and its related genocides while shredding attempts to craft new Establishment Narratives aimed at discourse control. Combine together for Good. Reestablish Community. There’s a vast number of changes demanding to be undertaken besides halting the hegemon and they demand a new politics.

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