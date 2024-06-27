This posting is more of a personal service to one of my very old barfly pals at Moon of Alabama who’s Orthodox who I knew would enjoy seeing the photos from this visit, so I provided a link at MoA which I thought sufficient. Unfortunately, she’s blocked from accessing the Kremlin’s website as are so many within the Outlaw US Empire. There’s no speech or other dialog by Putin in this visit, just the 13 -photo spread. Here’s what the Kremlin says about the visit that helps explain what the photos show:

"The Holy Trinity" was painted by the iconographer Andrei Rublev in the first half of the 15th century for the iconostasis of the Trinity Cathedral at the request of Nikon of Radonezh, a disciple and successor of St. Sergius of Radonezh. The image is recognized as an example of artistic expression of the Christian dogma of the One-in-Essence and Triune God. During his visit to the monastery, the President also got acquainted with the plans for the development of Sergiev Posad.

Some of the photos are essentially duplicates, so the total will be smaller. The captions are those supplied by the Kremlin:

Photo 2: Visit to the Holy Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius.

Photo 4: Visit to the Holy Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius. With Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia and Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova.

Photo 5: Visit to the Holy Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius. With Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia (right) and Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova.

The icon is draped with flowers in Photo 6: Visit to the Holy Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius. With Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia

I wish the lighting was better for Photo 7.

Candles have a central importance to Orthodox ceremony. The ornateness is striking in Photo 10.

Photo 12: During his visit to the Holy Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius, the President got acquainted with the development plans for Sergiev Posad. With Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Director General of the Rostec State Corporation Sergei Chemezov and Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov (from left to right)

An overhead photo of the Sergiev Posad complex.

And another.

The first monastery was built in 1337, and its Wiki page provides a good bio. Apparently, matryoshkas were invented there. And the Outlaw US Empire wants to destroy all of it. Its Nazi partners in Ukraine have done great damage to the Orthodox centers there, yet Europe looks away as if nothing is wrong.

I’m sure Juliania wasn’t the only one who enjoyed these photos. I always enjoy discovering what I display.

