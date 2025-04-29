karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

james whelan
6h

It's almost May, it sounds like all the momentum created by Russia is going to waste under the Brazil chair.

There are two taboos in all the western media. Calling the Ukraine regime Nazi, and the actions of the Israelis genocide.

These both need repeating as much as possible in public.

2 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
Grasshopper Kaplan
5h

America means genocide in English.

3 more comments...

