The incident with Scott Ritter and his subsequent talk with Judge Napolitano has revealed some very sordid facts to the world, not that they really represent anything new. What’s revealed is it’s not just the Executive that’s criminal but Congress as well.

Do please spread the video around after watching and see how long it remains visible at YouTube. Thanks!

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!