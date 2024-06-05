The incident with Scott Ritter and his subsequent talk with Judge Napolitano has revealed some very sordid facts to the world, not that they really represent anything new. What’s revealed is it’s not just the Executive that’s criminal but Congress as well.
Do please spread the video around after watching and see how long it remains visible at YouTube. Thanks!
*
*
*
Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!
I was born 'in the west' and have lived here for over 70 years. I've never seen our freedoms and rights be under as much threat as they are now, and it's 100% from our own governments.
The big news and possible 'game changer' for real is that America gives permission for the use of American weapons to strike Russian heartland isn't it?.
Then the obvious thing for Russia to do is give permission for Russian weapons to be used against the American heartland.
And the 700 bases scattered around the world.
Then all the extremists, the loyalists, the activists, the militarists of all the discontented and oppressed and victimised nations of the world can begin it: Houthi style attack on anything and everything American, wherever, whenever.
And America has got 700 tender fingers sticking out all over the globe.
Let's see Putin and/or Lavrov, Zakharova, Medvedev announce that.
And its corollary: feel free to use our weapons on any NATO country, we don't mind.
Keeps Russia the same distance away from 'direct confrontation' as those vermin are, doesn't it?