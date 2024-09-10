It’s curious how these coincidences occur; Global Times published the op/ed, “Some US politicians push new wave of anti-China McCarthyism with lies,” at about the same time I published my substack on the Outlaw US Empire’s Anti-Truth War. Of course, the Empire’s anti-truth war’s been ongoing for decades as I wrote yet has substantially escalated this century as each POTUS administration tries to upstage the others when it comes to outright lies and other means of Narrative control. Certainly, the one place where lies ought not to be found is in Congress where proper policy formulation requires truths and credible data. However, when it comes to playing their role in making “Joint Vision 2020” reality, Congresscritters need to create the enemies needed to advance the policy goal of full spectrum domination, and in that effort, they have plenty of allies within the Executive and BigLie Media.

A very big problem with conjuring up the BigLie about China’s Threat comes from all sectors of the business community where China’s their #1 market and source for all kinds of vital and non-vital products. Intel presents the best example as the Wall Street Ponzi Scheme needs its share price (and all others) to keep ascending for the Scheme’s continuing functioning, but loss of the China market due to ill-conceived tariffs and/or illegal sanctions directly threatens the Scheme as Intel’s share price has dropped significantly because of the Empire’s choices. And Intel isn’t the only company threatened in that manner. All segments of the Empire’s Military Industrial Complex are also compromised since so many of its parts are sourced from or produced by companies affiliated with China and thus subjected to illegal sanctions. Talk about scoring own goals. I’ll let Global Times carry the narrative from here:

When the heads of CIA and MI6 appeared together publicly for the first time in their 77-year intelligence-sharing partnership over the weekend, they warned of an "unprecedented array of threats." Surprise, surprise, China is included. Immediately following that, reports indicate that the US House may vote this week on more than two dozen China-related bills aimed at addressing the alleged national and economic security threats posed by Beijing. The "masters of deception" are once again orchestrating and fueling a new wave of anti-China McCarthyism.



On Saturday local time, CIA Director Bill Burns and MI6 Chief Richard Moore made an unprecedented joint public appearance at the Financial Times Weekend Festival in London. They stressed that the global order is under threat, and after discussing some regional conflicts, they expressed a continued need to focus their attention on China. On the same day, they also published a jointly authored commentary article, articulating that for both the CIA and MI6, "the rise of China is the principal intelligence and geopolitical challenge of the 21st century."



The CIA and MI6, known for being among the world's largest sources of misinformation and disinformation, clearly will not stop fabricating lies to stir up tensions. The reason is simple: If the world were peaceful and stable, they would be among the first to face job losses. They would lose their grip on a fractured international landscape and miss out on the profits they make from ongoing chaos.



"I was the CIA director. We lied, we cheated, we stole ... We had entire training courses. It reminds you of the glory of the American experiment." This is a line from a speech by former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in 2019. The intelligence agencies of the US and its allies have long been the hidden hands behind American hegemony, orchestrating wars, coups, and fabricating lies to further their objectives. Now, with China's rise, these agencies have turned their attention to hyping up the "China threat."



How has China's rise become a threat? Even the US cannot provide a credible example to support this claim. The truth is that China is focusing on addressing pressing global challenges, from pursuing green transformation to mediating the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and that in the Middle East, which are being prolonged and exacerbated by Western interventions.



China has consistently stressed that both China and the US can achieve mutual prosperity and peaceful coexistence. However, this idea seems almost inconceivable within the toxic political environment in the US.



Some American politicians are gearing up to pursue "decoupling" to the fullest extent. Take the US House, for example. It is set to kick start "China week" with fast-track approval of a slew of China-related bills, beginning on Monday, "to be aggressive in confronting the threat that China poses."



The bills include The End Chinese Dominance of Electric Vehicles Act; a ban to stop China from purchasing US farmland; DHS Restrictions on Confucius Institutes and Chinese Entities of Concern Act. The series of bills are largely rooted in unfounded accusations and baseless fears. In US politics, truth has become irrelevant, and lies have become the norm. Much of US political focus on China is based on falsehoods.



What US lawmakers should be focusing on are domestic issues and approaches for advancing economic development. Hyping disinformation, such as the "China threat," won't fix US' own issues or reinforce American hegemony. Promoting a rational and pragmatic China policy is the option that best serves US long-term interests. A mutually beneficial outcome can only be realized through dialogue and cooperation, rather than confrontation and hostility. [My Emphasis]

In his speech at last week’s Africa-China Forum, Xi Jinping stressed cooperation over and over and over, because more can be accomplished in that atmosphere than in any other. The same would be true if the West pursued cooperation instead of confrontation and hegemony against the other 7/8ths of the planet—the Vast Majority. And particularly with China where advancement is happening at a very rapid pace. Before they morphed into financialized parasites, industrial capitalists saw the promise China offered but were never able to fulfill their plans because their corporations were taken over by Neoliberal parasites having no other plans aside from collecting their monopoly or oligarchic rents. What remains of the Outlaw US Empire’s industrial sector needs access to China’s market of 1.5 billion people—almost 5X the size of the home market.

Of course, the problem exists in the seeming inability of the West’s ancein regime to cooperate—everything must be reduced to a competition where there are no rules except those that favor the Western Empire. The Global Majority is no longer willing to tolerate that behavior, thus the reaction with the formation of other institutions like BRICS, SCO, ASEAN, etc, and the demand that the world be governed by the rules set forth in the UN Charter and WTO. The Grand Folly exists in the West’s behavior, not in/from any external “threat.” Many in the West see that for what it is but are failing to get the blind to see. Whether it’s either group or delusional thinking, it needs to be dissolved and flushed. And that’s the Truth of the matter.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!