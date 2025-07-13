karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
uncle tungsten's avatar
uncle tungsten
4h

Thank you Karl - an excellent report. The primary ideology of the West is - steal other people's stuff and smash them if they resist. Its not too complex.

Meanwhile as the Westie numbskull-in-chief is busy dodging allegations of crimes against adolescent girls, the FUK are busy nuking up. see: https://t.me/milinfolive/152862

translated:

The UK and France have agreed to coordinate their nuclear forces. And on July 10, the signing of the corresponding document, the Northwood Declaration, was officially announced.

New Franco-British initiatives in the military sphere continue the already established trends, both in terms of conventional and nuclear weapons. The countries have been cooperating for quite a long time: for example, the SCALP/Storm Shadow cruise missiles are well-known, and infrastructure is jointly used to maintain the operability of nuclear warheads within the framework of the TEUTATES project.

However, until recently, independence was emphasized in the nuclear sphere, especially on the French side - in particular, despite being a member of NATO and participating in military cooperation, Paris was not a member of the Nuclear Planning Group, their aviation component of the nuclear triad was on its own. The British, in turn, were limited to submarines with ballistic missiles as the sole instrument of their nuclear deterrence.

Recently, certain changes have begun in connection with discussions about the need to strengthen European nuclear deterrence in the face of the "Russian threat" and doubts about the American nuclear umbrella.

There is even discussion of the possible deployment of French "Rafales" from "nuclear" squadrons in the countries of the "Eastern Flank" of NATO, while the British decided to purchase American F-35A for full participation in joint NATO nuclear missions.

In this environment, the Northwood Declaration is aimed at further deepening the interaction between Paris and London. A kind of Steering Group on Nuclear Issues is being created, plans have been announced to coordinate activities in the field of nuclear deterrence, and work continues on creating a new generation of cruise missiles for various purposes.

Let us assume that in the future we may see more active involvement of surface and underwater ships of the two countries' navies in ensuring the combat patrol of their SSBNs. Joint development of actions by the aviation component of nuclear forces is also possible, and one can expect the participation of British aviation, including tankers, in the traditional French Poker exercises.

It is possible that the Entente will also think about jointly developing air-launched cruise missiles in nuclear equipment, and slightly simpler and more accessible for more massive deployment than the current French supersonic ASMP-A and promising hypersonic ASN4G.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sony Terra's avatar
Sony Terra
6h

The above photo imo. Good intro question!💯

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture