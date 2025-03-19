Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov

The duties of Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office go well beyond courtroom tasks as it also does a great deal of investigation while also interacting with the Russian public to ensure they receive what they’re entitled to and protect the public from it being fraudulently stolen. The actual details of some of those duties are outlined by President Putin in his address and followed up by Mr. Krasnov’s. I’ve reported on this annual event before mainly to show how this security ministry differs from the others. To a degree, they all work together, but the Prosecutor General has the added task of seeking out corruption wherever it lives. And yes, the military has its own branch as some high-profile cases revealed in 2024. I recall from last year’s Direct Line that Putin urged Russians to more confidently seek help from the Prosecutor’s Office in reporting cyber and telephone fraud, that it exists to help, not hinder. Now let’s read what Putin and Mr. Krasnov had to say:

Vladimir Putin: Dear Igor Viktorovich, Dear comrades,

Today, as part of an expanded meeting of the Board of the Prosecutor General's Office, you will discuss the main results for 2024, identify the problem areas that should be focused on, and pay special attention to them.

I would like to note that over the past period, prosecutors at all levels have done a lot of work. This is also indicated by the statistics. Thus, the number of applications and complaints to the prosecutor's office increased by ten percent, and the number of citizens received by prosecutors at a personal reception also increased. And this, of course, needs to be used–-to use all this information.

I ask you to analyze in detail the most acute, systemic problems that concern and concern citizens, and give your suggestions for their comprehensive solution–-this is important for all levels of government in order to respond effectively, competently, and in a timely manner to citizens ' requests.

And, of course, you need to understand each specific situation. In this regard, I would like to note that in many cases, it is thanks to your effective intervention that the violated rights of people have been restored, and the damage caused has been compensated. Much has also been done in the most important areas related to protecting the interests of the state and society.

I would like to thank the Russian prosecutors for their professionalism and responsibility, for such an approach to their duties. Special words of gratitude go to the employees who work in the Donbas and Novorossia, as well as in the regions of the Russian Federation located in the immediate vicinity of the combat zone. In a difficult situation, you perform your duty with dignity and courage, helping people.

Let me remind you that both at the federal and regional levels, decisions have been made to support citizens affected by the Kiev regime. This includes compensation for lost property, the issuance of housing certificates and other payments.

I ask the Prosecutor's Office to strictly ensure that people receive their funds on time and in full, and that temporary and permanent housing is provided as quickly as possible. I ask you to pay special attention to protecting the rights of children and adolescents, the elderly, who had to go through difficult trials.

And one more fundamental question, a moment. You know, we all know very well that our troops have recently conducted a series of rapid, rather daring, effective operations and are completing the defeat of the enemy group in the Kursk region. I repeat in this regard: according to the laws of the Russian Federation, all military personnel of the Ukrainian army, and especially foreign mercenaries who were on our territory and committed a number of crimes against the civilian population, must and do qualify as terrorists under our law.

The atrocities committed by them must be identified, recorded, and thoroughly investigated. I ask the prosecutor's offices, including military prosecutors, to fully deploy such work together with other services in the liberated territories: in Sudzha and in other localities. All these criminals, punishers, those who gave criminal orders, mocked civilians, should be identified and should receive a fair punishment in the future.

I would like to note that it is a professional and moral duty for the Prosecutor's Office and your employees of all ranks to support the defenders of the Fatherland, veterans of the Great Patriotic War, those who went through "hot spots" and fought against international terrorism, and, of course, participants in a special military operation. I would like to emphasize that the results of inspections and supervisory activities of the prosecutor's Office in this area should be constantly analyzed and summarized. This practice, of course, exists, and it needs to be expanded.

In a number of regions of the Russian Federation, with the participation of the Prosecutor's Office, initiatives have already been supported to provide the required payments without an application, gaps in regional legislation regarding the status of participants in voluntary formations have been eliminated, and the social protection bodies themselves are required to receive various certificates, for example, on military service.

I would like to note that employees of the military Prosecutor's Office actively help solve the problems of military personnel, including participants in military operations. I ask military prosecutors to step up such work and continue to promote the strengthening of military discipline as the most important factor in the high combat readiness of troops.

Coordination of the fight against crime remains an urgent task of the Prosecutor's Office. And here, as we agreed at last year's board meeting, we need to actively implement a system of additional measures to prevent crime, including among young people, because despite the decline in the level of crimes among minors, the total number of such offenses is still quite large.

As before, the issues of countering extremism and terrorism require increased attention. At a recent board meeting of the FSB, I noted that the number of terrorist crimes has increased significantly, and it is important to increase the security of industrial and transport infrastructure facilities, places of mass stay of people.

Just as fundamentally and resolutely, we need to fight extremism, attempts to destabilize the socio-political situation in our country, and public calls for terrorism and the creation of radical groups.

Dear colleagues!

Your activities should be strengthened in all areas that directly affect the quality of life of our citizens. First of all, I am referring to the protection of social, housing, labor and other rights guaranteed by law.

Of course, health protection is one of the most important areas. As you know, a lot has been done here in recent years, including in the framework of the relevant national project and other programs. Your task is to continue to monitor the legality of procedures for purchasing equipment for polyclinics and hospitals, uninterrupted supply of medicines and qualified medical care, and in case of violations, of course, immediately respond.

Our citizens expect more effective work of the prosecutor's office in the field of environmental protection and nature management. The crash of two tankers with a spill of oil products in the Black Sea at the end of last year showed what serious consequences for people, nature, and the economy lead to disregard for safety rules and negligence. I would like to note that it was the Prosecutor General who, immediately after the accident, was the first senior official to propose introducing a federal emergency regime. In the end, that's what I had to do.

I would like to draw your attention to the fact that it is necessary to conduct systematic work through the environmental Prosecutor's Office together with other regulatory and law enforcement agencies, to eliminate regulatory deficiencies together and, in case of violations, to take measures to compensate for environmental damage.

Practice shows that such work of the prosecutor's office gives the desired result. Thus, prosecutors have made a significant contribution to the suppression of illegal logging and wood smuggling.

A lot is being done to protect our protected areas, protect Lake Baikal and wildlife. In particular, serious work has been carried out to restore order in the field of extraction, maintenance and export of marine mammals.

Responsible tasks are also related to the protection of the rights of entrepreneurs and domestic businesses. This is a crucial issue for our development, for strengthening our economic sovereignty, and for raising the incomes of millions of citizens employed in industry, small and medium-sized businesses. As you know, I hope you saw and discussed this at the RSPP congress yesterday.

Let me remind you that since January of this year, the supervisory authorities, including the Prosecutor's Office, have completely switched to a risk-based approach. We need to work out this practice clearly and consistently, and together with the business community, eliminate the remaining administrative barriers that hinder the development of the economy and business, and at the same time take care to protect, of course, the rights of consumers–-these are two sides of the same coin.

We need to fight corruption just as effectively and pay more attention to how funds allocated for national projects, state defense orders, and large-scale state and regional development programs are spent.

I am confident that the Russian Prosecutor's Office understands the full level of its responsibility, the historical significance of the tasks we face, and will make every effort to ensure their clear and effective implementation.

I wish you further success.

Thank you so much for your attention.

Igor Krasnov : Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Dear colleagues!

In 2024, prosecutors, together with the authorities and social institutions, stepped up efforts to achieve the most important goals for our country: protecting its sovereignty, strengthening the economy, and improving the well-being of our citizens.

At the same time, we focused on measures aimed at ensuring a special military operation, integration of reunited and protection of border regions within our competence.

Special attention was paid to the state of legality in the troops. Together with the Ministry of Defense, the work taking into account the supervisory practice made it possible to quickly overcome the problems of recruiting military units, supplying them with the most popular weapons and ammunition, and ensuring the necessary level of state guarantees for participants in a special military operation and their relatives.

The rights of more than 60 thousand fighters and their families to receive more than three billion rubles of social assistance have been restored. The imbalance of monetary allowances for military personnel guarding the state border has been eliminated.

With the participation of the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation, proper interaction between military enlistment offices and social protection agencies should continue to be ensured by means of supervision, as well as the provision of non-declarative support measures. Participants in a special military operation and their relatives should be included in advance in the lists for receiving payments, and not go to the offices of officials with an outstretched hand.

This problem is also rooted in the untimely preparation of necessary documents by military units, which also prevents family members of missing servicemen from receiving support measures. I instruct military prosecutors to strengthen their oversight work in this area.

Continue to monitor the availability of medicines, medical care, and rehabilitation for participants in the special military operation. In the current situation, dismissing a wounded soldier from service before completing treatment and prosthetics is like leaving him on the battlefield.

No less significant is the painless return of defenders to peaceful life. Taking into account the instructions of the head of state, check the implementation of measures in the regions to organize their employment, retraining and job quotas, and take an active part in their employment.

The heroism of the participants of the special military operation is a continuation of the exploits of our ancestors, who won the brutal battle against fascism 80 years ago. In this anniversary year, which we celebrate under the banner of defenders of the Fatherland, we must do everything in our power to support our front-line soldiers and veterans.

Check the completeness of all state guarantees and payments to participants of the Great Patriotic War, their widows, home front workers and concentration camp prisoners, and maintenance of war memorials.

I consider it significant that these measures are now being implemented in our historical regions as well. In the territory of Donbass and Novorossiya, work continued to improve the regulatory framework and ensure property rights, as well as to preserve strategic and strategic state enterprises.

Supervision over the implementation of social programs, repayment of salary and other debts is provided. They were paid more than 6.5 billion rubles last year.

As I have reported to you, Mr President, the situation in the Kursk Region is under my personal control due to the enemy invasion of the country. Prosecutors monitor compliance with guarantees for providing citizens with housing certificates, compensation payments, other means of support and humanitarian assistance.

In close cooperation with the military authorities, supervisory measures are being taken to increase the combat readiness of units that liberate our land from the enemy. Of course, the principle of the inevitability of punishment will be ensured for everyone who committed terrorist acts, tortured and shot civilians.

Employees of the Prosecutor General's Office regularly travel to border and new regions to promptly assist in overcoming social problems and solving economic problems. Based on their results, we inform the Government about existing needs with suggestions for practical measures.

In the modern history of the country, national priority projects have been and still are an effective tool for improving the quality of life. Since this year, they have undergone significant changes. "Family", "Youth and Children", "Personnel", "Effective and competitive Economy" are just a part of 20 new national projects, the names of which speak for themselves.

But unfortunately, the considerable budget resources allocated for them by unscrupulous officials and contractors are often perceived as a tasty morsel for personal enrichment. In this connection, only last year, according to the materials of prosecutors, 863 criminal cases were initiated on embezzlement and other criminal encroachments for more than 4.5 billion rubles. In general, more than 91 thousand violations were stopped, which made it possible to put into operation hundreds of social facilities for millions of our citizens.

It is necessary to understand the essence of each national project launched this year and determine in a timely manner the areas of special control, the subject matter and frequency of inspections. The result of this work should be tangible for people.

In my understanding, this is their belief in justice, confidence in a prosperous future. The set bar of responsibility here is high.

Great importance was paid to the field of public health protection. Supervision covers activities related to improving emergency care, combating diabetes, cancer, and the development of digital medicine. The results largely contributed to the achievement of the national project's indicators in terms of equipping polyclinics and hospitals, building FAPs, and ensuring that free medical care is provided.

Staffing of the healthcare system has been checked. According to hundreds of response reports, measures have been taken to improve the effectiveness of social support for doctors and secondary medical staff, pay for their work, and solve housing and household problems, especially in rural areas.

The situation with medicines remains another issue of concern to citizens that requires systematic supervision. More than 12 thousand violations were discovered in connection with their ill-considered purchase, irrational distribution and write-off. Violation of the requirements for prescribing and circulation of medicines sometimes directly threatens the safety of our citizens.

Prosecutors suppressed the facts of trade in restricted drugs, the sale of counterfeit drugs through a network of illegal pharmacies, including for the treatment of diseases of the nervous system, which entailed tragic consequences for children. Use surveillance and coordination tools to identify and stop the sale of drugs that are restricted in circulation in a timely manner, as well as to identify their sources of origin and points of sale.

Traditionally, social support for veterans, pensioners and disabled people is widely covered by prosecutors. More than 308 million rubles were collected in court to solve urgent problems in their interests. The provision of technical rehabilitation facilities for persons with disabilities remained under control. Response measures eliminated violations in the process of their public procurement, compensation for the cost of their independent purchase.

Systematic work made it possible to provide over 130,000 disabled people with vital devices. We need to move forward in this direction. Strictly prevent suppliers 'abuses related to the provision of low-quality products, their insufficient quantity, as well as customers' disregard for the national procurement regime.

Based on the results of the audit, a single procedure for providing state social assistance on the basis of social contracts was established. The rights of low-income citizens to find a job, organize their own business and personal subsidiary farming, and overcome difficult life situations are protected.

It is necessary to respond very carefully to signals about obstacles in obtaining legally required support from the state. When making a decision, be guided by the real problems and interests of our people.

Taking into account demographic challenges, the implementation of programs to stimulate the birth rate and improve the quality of life of families with children was checked. An assessment is given of the creation and accessibility of social infrastructure for them, as well as opportunities to improve their financial situation.

The rights of more than 109 thousand families to receive cash payments have been restored. Red tape, unjustified demand for documents, incorrect assessment of need, and errors in calculations were stopped. For example, in the Krasnodar Territory, more than 2.5 thousand citizens were paid a single allowance in the amount of more than 27 million rubles. Continue this work.

To strengthen the family's property base, evaluate compliance with the rights of large families to allocate land, provide subsidies for the purchase and construction of housing, as well as mortgage payments.

Following the results of the Year of Families and on behalf of the head of state, the volume of measures implemented in the country was supplemented with new types of support for families with children. Ensure that their implementation is monitored within the scope of your competence.

Special care was given to orphaned children, as well as those brought up by one parent. Despite some progress in the repayment of alimony arrears and the provision of housing, it is absolutely impossible to transfer them to autonomous mode. There are no other people's children-–they are all our children.

This postulate generally dictates a comprehensive approach to supervision work aimed at the comprehensive and harmonious development of each child. After all, as Ushinsky, one of the founders of scientific pedagogy in Russia, accurately noted, "a child is not a vessel that needs to be filled, but a torch that needs to be lit."

Within the scope of your competence, ensure strict compliance with the requirements for organizing the educational process, including final certification, and evaluate the completeness of measures to develop students ' potential and support talented children.

A routine inspection conducted last year revealed significant restrictions on children's physical education and sports. They concern both the state of the infrastructure and its accessibility for children. Often, the costs of competition and training processes, even in Olympic reserve schools, were covered at the expense of their parents. In total, prosecutors stopped more than 15 thousand violations. In addition, the response act brought more than 200 attractions and thousands of playgrounds into a standard state.

Within the framework of supervisory measures, assess the presence of any risks for children, including in the digital environment and in the protection of educational institutions, the organization of summer holidays, and seek their prompt elimination from authorized bodies.

Protection of the labor rights of our citizens remains a popular area of prosecutor's supervision. Updated at the beginning of last year, the industry order gave the expected impetus to this work. According to our claims, over 23 billion rubles of salary arrears have been repaid.

The new powers to enter into bankruptcy cases of debtor organizations have fully justified themselves. The active position of prosecutors allowed the courts to recover almost 520 million rubles in favor of labor collectives, change the order of satisfaction of their claims.

In the processes, seek to bring the founders of insolvent enterprises to subsidiary liability, monitor the actions of bankruptcy managers when selling property.

Do not reduce the effectiveness of the response to industrial deaths and injuries. Under your supervision, all of them should receive a principled assessment from the investigative authorities and labor inspections. According to hundreds of lawsuits, prosecutors collected in court in favor of victims and family members of the victims more than 1.3 billion rubles of compensation.

The financial well-being of households, of course, depends not only on the stable receipt of wages. Violations in the field of consumer lending in debt collection also create social tension in society.

Taking into account the supervisory practice, stop the illegal provision of loans to the population. It is important to ensure a comprehensive response to signals of undue influence on debtors by collectors. Monitor their consideration by bailiffs.

Unfortunately, the work of bailiffs continues to cause numerous complaints from both debtors and recoverers, and sometimes persons who were mistakenly subjected to restrictions. By means of supervision, ensure prompt elimination of violations and accountability of guilty officials.

Another factor causing serious dissatisfaction among Russians, which hits their wallets, is the unjustified increase in tariffs for housing and communal services. Conscientious payers, turning to us, rightly note: the amounts in receipts are growing, but there was no quality, and there is no quality.

The measures of the national project "Infrastructure for Life" are aimed at solving the problems of the municipal complex with a huge amount of funding–-more than 4.5 trillion rubles. This requires prosecutors, in cooperation with regulatory authorities, to prevent their arbitrary spending. To achieve this goal, constructive work has been organized at the federal level with the Government. We check all information about the situation in the regions in real time.

State support within the framework of the national project is inextricably linked with the approval of regional programs for the modernization of municipal infrastructure. It is necessary to assess their completeness in a timely manner, determine whether they include networks with a high accident rate and whether they take into account the master plans of cities and districts.

Tariff decisions are not always balanced. Inspections showed that more than seven billion rubles collected by service providers from the population were not spent on the established goals.

With the involvement of specialists, check the legality of the actions of state regulators, the implementation of investment programs of resource-supplying enterprises, and compliance with the ban on mining introduced on our initiative in regions with an energy deficit.

Even more than dilapidated networks, people are now concerned about dilapidated homes. According to the relevant national project alone, more than a million people are waiting for resettlement. Personally delve into the situation for each object. The resources of the federal project "Housing" are not unlimited, so take measures to improve regional legislation to involve mechanisms for integrated development of territories in solving housing problems.

The work of management companies that do not ensure proper maintenance and repair of the housing stock does not stand up to criticism. At the same time, housing inspections often turn a blind eye and cover up affiliated structures. Stop these corruption-related manifestations, as well as inaction, ignoring complaints about the management of common property and violations in the implementation of major repair programs.

The field of waste management remains relevant. Under our supervision, 26 waste management facilities with a capacity of over three million tons per year have been put into operation. Territorial schemes in 24 regions have been adjusted, and in some cases the tariffs of regional operators that have overstated their costs by five billion rubles have been reduced by a third.

At the same time, signals about garbage collapses are coming to me from all over the country. People complain about the untimely removal of containers, the inability to collect large-sized waste, overcrowding and lack of landfills. As a result, the number of spontaneous landfills is growing, and significant resources are being spent on their reclamation. Almost everywhere, the program for sorting and recycling waste is stalling.

React more harshly to the sluggishness of local officials, criminal schemes of enrichment at the expense of budget funds and money collected from citizens. It is important to step up efforts to repair damage to the natural environment.

Special attention should be paid to waterways, protected areas, and wildlife. In this context, I consider the recovery of more than 370 billion rubles in our claims from residents of Ukraine and South Korea in connection with the illegal extraction of commercial wealth in the Far East to be significant.

Along with the protection of the environment, an economic effect has also been achieved. Quotas for catching more than 200 thousand tons of bioresources worth 120 billion rubles were returned to the state. Supervisory measures to decriminalize the logging industry, prevent illegal disposal of State Forest Fund lands and specially protected natural territories are required to continue.

As a result of this work, more than 50 thousand hectares of forest land worth 123 billion rubles were returned to public ownership last year, and three billion rubles of damage caused by crimes were recovered. The state retains the rights to 80 thousand hectares of forest of former collective farms.

As I have already noticed, there are still a lot of reasons to apply your efforts.

Against the background of frequent weather anomalies, a significant increase in the area of natural fires and the expansion of the geography of floods is alarming. Being proactive, make sure that the forces and means are ready to resist the elements, and if necessary, provide emergency assistance to the victims. The emergency situation in the Black Sea has clearly shown the scale and severity of the threats posed by negligence and sloppiness.

In compliance with this instruction, continue to coordinate the activities of authorized bodies to eliminate the consequences of the oil spill.

It is necessary to take into account all possible risks associated with the upcoming spa season, especially for children's health holidays. Taking into account the revealed shortcomings in the organization of work to protect the population and territories from emergencies, we planned to check the work of the EMERCOM of Russia and its territorial bodies.

Transport prosecutors have taken measures to complete the redomicilation and deoffshorization of strategic sea and air ports. The state support provided to the aviation industry, the introduction of new socially significant routes in hard-to-reach areas were evaluated, and cases of imposing additional services on people were stopped.

A set of response measures was adopted in connection with the resale of railway tickets at inflated prices to destinations that are in high seasonal demand. As a result of the measures taken, including the modernization of the system of implementation of travel documents in Russian Railways, more than eleven thousand tickets for conscientious passengers were returned to circulation.

In the absence of air traffic to a number of southern regions of the country, quickly stop the activities of speculators. All ticket sales must be transparent. Ensure that the railway infrastructure, especially in border areas, as well as airport complexes, is reliable and anti-terrorist.

A significant area of supervision remains the implementation of tasks related to the smooth functioning of checkpoints, the construction of road overpasses through the BAM and Trans-Siberian Railway, the renewal of border infrastructure facilities and the targeted use of funds allocated for all these purposes.

Solving strategic tasks involves significant spending at all levels. However, the quality of regional financial management does not always ensure the necessary consolidation of budget resources.

The Ministry of Finance's negative assessment of public management in 17 regions of the country was the reason for our intervention. As a result of the measures taken, the debt to the budgets was repaid in excess of 30 billion rubles, and work in this area should continue.

In addition, in connection with legislative changes on writing off credit arrears from regions, ensure that the released funds are spent legally and used effectively to solve infrastructure and investment problems. On our initiative, the abolition of the right of regional authorities to arbitrarily determine the cases of concluding contracts with a single supplier has reduced the volume of such purchases by one trillion rubles. When interacting with supervisors, exclude any restrictions on competition. Achieve the actual achievement of socially significant goals.

Shortcomings in the management of state and municipal property, mismanagement of it often entail adverse consequences, including its illegal alienation, loss of benefits, dilapidation of fixed assets and causing significant damage.

According to our lawsuits, five strategic enterprises were returned to the state, four of which were under foreign control. The owners gave instructions on withdrawing products and profits to unfriendly jurisdictions, did not invest money in infrastructure development, did not fulfill social obligations to their employees, and did not pay taxes in full. They spent the money withdrawn from circulation on their own needs. In a number of cases, these funds were used to finance the Ukrainian formations fighting against us, which is directly reflected in our lawsuits and court decisions.

In total, through the court, we turned property worth almost more than 2.4 trillion rubles in favor of the state. With response measures, continue to force the authorized bodies to effectively manage public property, and prevent the use of private enterprises contrary to state interests. At the same time, use all mechanisms to protect a bona fide business.

Work together with other government agencies, credit and financial institutions to ensure the implementation of guaranteed support measures for entrepreneurs and reduce the administrative burden.

Last year, more than 84,000 unscheduled inspections were refused authorization. Thus, every two out of three visits to business entities were stopped. When approving plans for the current year, the filter became even tougher: three quarters of applications were rejected, and 101 thousand groundless actions were taken.

Since the pre-pandemic period, the test load has decreased by more than 12 times. In addition, the inspections revealed and stopped more than 220 thousand cases of officials ignoring the business opportunities provided for by law.

The response acts eliminated administrative barriers to passing licensing procedures: obtaining land, connecting to networks, and deploying activities in territories with preferential economic regimes. At our initiative, the legislation establishes a permanent ban on inspections of non-hazardous production facilities and additional requirements for the coordination of control procedures.

In this regard, seek to reorient the work of supervisors to prevent violations, prevent arbitrary identification of risk indicators, and promptly monitor new law enforcement practices and adjust them in the interests of fair business.

My visits to the regions leave no doubt that even the most successful business project can crash on the take-off as a result of unfair competition and abuse of officials. The elimination of such manifestations is entirely within your competence, only the will and desire are required. As the Emperor Peter I, who dedicated his life to serving for the good of Russia, said: "There is a desire—a thousand ways; if there is no desire–-a thousand reasons." I won't accept any excuses.

Another important task is to achieve technological sovereignty. This is extremely necessary in the production of unmanned aircraft systems, in machine tool construction and in other industries that support the defense industry.

Here, our main supervisory tool is continuous supervisory support, interaction between cooperation participants established throughout the country. Their use made it possible to monitor in real time and immediately respond to the risks of disruptions in the production of military products. As a result, plans for the delivery of particularly popular weapons and equipment were completed on time.

While continuing this work, focus your efforts on the legality of pricing such products, preventing the use of counterfeit components and their purchase from questionable suppliers. Evaluate the spending of subsidies on technical re-equipment of the defense sector, the protection of strategic enterprises from external threats, as well as the use of the potential of science cities to ensure technological leadership.

The work carried out in cooperation with other agencies to combat corruption has also yielded positive results. The number of detected and suppressed corruption crimes committed on a large and especially large scale, as well as by organized groups, has increased. Prosecutors found more than 165 thousand violations of the anti-corruption legislation, which served as the basis for bringing to disciplinary responsibility more than 73 thousand guilty officials, 703 were dismissed due to loss of trust.

More than three thousand criminal cases were initiated based on the materials of supervisory inspections. The main tool for seizing corrupt assets, which is most sensitive to violators and has a prolonged preventive effect, remained our claim work. During the year, according to prosecutors, dishonest officials lost illegally acquired property worth more than 504 billion rubles. Taking into account the landmark decision adopted by the Constitutional Court, which put an end to the limitation period for anti-corruption claims, act more thoughtfully and confidently.

Illegal migration is known to be a breeding ground for the self-serving actions of officials. As a result of the targeted audit carried out on behalf of the head of state, criminal cases on crimes in this area have doubled. Many facts of illegal issuance of patents, residence permits, fictitious registration, and even direct participation of law enforcement officers in criminal schemes have been revealed.

Taking into account corruption risks, I demand to ensure careful supervision of the issuance and renewal of permits to foreigners, as well as during the implementation of migration control, maintaining and executing the register of controlled persons.

In 2024, the trend of recent years towards a general reduction in crime continued – one million 911 thousand crimes were registered. However, in the field of information and telecommunications technologies, the situation is different: their number has grown significantly again, the share has reached almost 40 percent, and less than a quarter has been disclosed. The damage from remote theft amounted to almost 200 billion rubles, of which only a small part has been returned, 8.8 billion rubles, and 29.9 billion rubles have now been arrested.

As a result of fraudsters ' actions, our citizens are sometimes left without all means of subsistence. This is an obvious rebuke to law enforcement agencies from victims and at the same time a challenge to our entire society from criminals. I demand that prosecutors act more aggressively and comprehensively in the framework of supervision of both procedural and operational investigative activities, as well as over the implementation of laws by control bodies and financial institutions.

In order to improve preventive mechanisms, it is necessary to organize constant monitoring of compliance with the law on freezing transactions made without the owner's consent. The results of your monitoring of the Internet network should include identifying and promptly blocking resources with ads about the sale of SIM cards and communication services without identifying users, as well as other illegal content.

Take measures to invalidate loan agreements entered into under the influence of fraud. We have already developed this practice, and there are positive examples. More actively use the already established mechanism for collecting unjustified enrichment in court from the owners of accounts to which the victims transferred money. So-called dropers should fully feel the force of the law and the financial unprofitability of such adventures. Punishing the ruble here will be the most effective means.

We discussed these issues at a coordination meeting last year. Take into account the regional specifics and maximize the impact of implementing its solutions.

A particular danger of ICT crimes is that many of them, in their essence, have created previously unknown forms of psychological and financial terror. Under the threat of loss of property and money, deceived people commit arson, explosions of administrative and residential buildings, and transport infrastructure facilities. Inform the public about each such verdict, so that citizens clearly understand that committing a crime will not return the stolen person, and strict punishment for terrorism and sabotage will inevitably follow.

At the end of February, I signed a new directive on additional measures to combat remote theft. Ensure that it is strictly enforced.

The number of terrorist crimes has increased more than one and a half times in the past year. First of all, this is due to the incessant shelling of peaceful territories of our country and attacks by unmanned combat aircraft on residential buildings and industrial facilities. Require the owners of such businesses to strictly comply with the legislation on their protection.

The number of extremist crimes has increased by almost a third. As before, half of them were made using the Internet. Taking into account the growing rate of destructive information being thrown into the virtual environment, more than 75 thousand Internet resources were blocked in response to our actions.

Systematic work on countering terrorist and extremist manifestations should be continued in close cooperation with all relevant agencies, taking into account the Strategy approved by the head of state at the end of last year [on countering extremism in the Russian Federation].

In pursuance of your instructions, Mr President, large-scale work has continued to preserve historical memory. Within the framework of the "No Statute of Limitations" project, based on archival materials and documents, criminal cases, the courts in 28 regions have already recognized the atrocities committed by executioners from Nazi Germany and allied countries as war crimes against humanity and genocide. The established amount of damage exceeded more than 127 trillion rubles.

We will continue this work so that no one will ever dare to forget the feat of the peoples of the Soviet Union, as well as the inhumanity of those responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of innocent people.

We remain open to constructive dialogue with our foreign partners. In the year of Russia's BRICS presidency, the 6th meeting of the heads of the association's prosecutor services was held at a high professional level, and for the first time, the meeting of the Prosecutor General's offices of the G20 member countries was attended.

We use all platforms to bring our positions closer together on topical issues of combating transnational crime. We pay special attention to our work in the CIS region. Together with our colleagues, we fill it with a new breath on the basis of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation.

One of the most significant achievements of the past year was the UN approval of the Comprehensive Convention on Combating Cybercrime, initiated and developed by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office.

Thanks to our efforts, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other competent authorities, a document has been prepared for signing, which will make it possible to resist the most dangerous forms of cross-border crime as much as possible, and will become a significant mechanism for protecting our citizens in the digital space.

The expansion of powers and digitalization of oversight activities dictate new challenges for strengthening our human resources. The territorial, transport, and military prosecutor's offices in the new regions are fully equipped and operational. Professional development of their employees is organized on a systematic basis.

We will continue to provide all the necessary assistance, including training in best practices and new technologies, including the use of artificial intelligence. I see this as a significant potential for improving the effectiveness of our work and the development of the agency as a whole.

Dear colleagues!

The topics I have touched upon are only a part of the areas of our work. Of course, it is necessary to fulfill other tasks assigned to us in a high-quality manner.

When protecting national interests, ensuring justice is of great importance. The work of public prosecutors is one of the main factors in the inevitability of punishment. This is especially true of the Kiev regime's atrocities against the civilian population. Participation in civil and arbitration proceedings is more in demand than ever before to strengthen and develop the economic potential of our country.

Significant efforts are still needed to restore order in the institutions of the penitentiary system.

Of course, your law-making activities and close interaction with the public are important, especially when dealing with appeals. Last year, we received 630,000 more of them – almost seven million requests. More than one million 200 thousand citizens were received by prosecutors at personal receptions. The marked dynamics, as well as the feedback we receive from people, convince us of the trust and relevance of our work.

We must act in a coordinated manner and be ready to respond in a consolidated manner with other government agencies to any potential challenges and threats. An informal approach, concern for the welfare of the state and its citizens, and justice should guide you in your daily work.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to thank you for your trust and assure you that the Prosecutor's Office will carry out its tasks promptly and efficiently.

Thank you for your attention.

Vladimir Putin: Dear Igor Viktorovich, Dear colleagues!

I looked at the draft decision of the Board of the Prosecutor General's Office before coming to you, and now I've run through it again: everything is important. It is simply impossible to select something–-no matter what page you open, everything is important.

Therefore, I will say general, but very important, in my opinion, fundamental things. Let me just remind you that the main task of the Prosecutor's Office–-as has always been the case in our country, in our history–is to observe the law, to monitor the observance of the law by all: citizens, legal entities, organizations, and, most importantly, officials.

This is what our people see as a guarantee of justice, and in turn, it provides us with the cohesion of Russian society and the stability of the state. This is always important, but today it has a special meaning. And in this sense, your role, the importance of your work, in general, is always very important, but today it is especially important.

I am counting on you very much and would like to wish you every success.

Thank you. All the best! [My Emphasis]