jo6pac
The book called The Politics of Heroin is good read on how one group of people trying to stop drugs and high-end dealers on to be told to stop by the state department saying said dealers are friends of Amerika. There was large bust of heroin in the SF bay area years ago. Sadly the agents were sent to new post in the middle of nowhere and the drugs disappeared or were delivered. Oh and of course no one went to jail.

https://time.com/3482909/this-is-the-real-story-behind-kill-the-messenger/

dacoelec
Most of the corruption in the USSA is in government or related to government activities and they are probably the biggest drug dealers on earth. Just look how quickly they shut DOGE down just as soon as it started uncovering government involvement.

