President Aliyev is on the left. Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of the Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency is on the right.

The interview occurred on 17 December 2024 and just recently surfaced in this official English translation. At the bottom of the link are two videos, one in higher and another in lower resolution, both in Russian. The map below provides Azerbaijan’s location relative to its neighbors. For movie fans, the James Bond film The World is Not Enough is based on the building of the BTC pipeline and does the best job of any Bond movie in depicting who is the genuine global outlaw nation. That is now old history, and Aliyev is a solid Russian ally. Just four months ago, Putin made an informal state visit to Baku I reported in “Putin in Azerbaijan.” Now for the interview:

- Mr. President, we sincerely thank you for agreeing to give an interview to the Russian company VGTRK and the RIA Novosti agency. In 2022, just days - and even hours - before the start of the special military operation, you signed the Declaration on Allied Interaction with President Putin in Moscow. Since then, the world has changed dramatically. What does the alliance between Azerbaijan and Russia signify in the current context?

Yes, you are absolutely correct. The Declaration on Allied Interaction was signed on February 22, 2022. As you noted, the situation in our region and the world as a whole has undergone significant changes. However, these changes have not affected the nature or form of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia. I believe the signing of this declaration demonstrates the long journey we have traversed together over more than 30 years—working diligently to strengthen our cooperation in trade, economic, and political spheres, and proving our partnership in various challenging situations.

The very act of signing such a declaration, in my view, represents a major political milestone for both Azerbaijan and Russia. It signifies the highest form of interaction and cooperation, especially given that we are neighbors—not only in the Caucasus but also in the Caspian region. In many respects, our countries' foreign policy priorities align, making the signing of this document a truly historic event, I would say.

As allies, we naturally began working intensively across various areas, including some that had previously been less prominent within the bilateral framework. Since the signing of the declaration, Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin paid a highly significant and historic visit to Azerbaijan. While he has visited us many times before, this particular visit was unique. It was a state visit, conducted for the first time, this summer.

During this visit, we not only reaffirmed the allied nature of our relations but also laid out a path for advancing bilateral cooperation. Today, Azerbaijan and Russia are two reliable partners, and I am confident there is no doubt about this in either Azerbaijan or Russia.

As I have mentioned before, in challenging times for our countries, we have consistently demonstrated mutual understanding and acted in a friendly and supportive manner. I firmly believe that this spirit of cooperation and solidarity will continue into the future.

We continue to identify new areas for trade and economic cooperation, and while our trade is growing - perhaps not as rapidly as we would prefer - there is clear momentum. Additionally, we are approaching pre-COVID levels in terms of Russian visitors to Azerbaijan, which reflects the positive atmosphere both politically and in terms of people-to-people relations. Such trips and mutual visits occur where people feel comfortable, and we have observed a significant increase in these exchanges over the past two to three years.

The most telling evidence of this trend is the growing number of flights between our countries. I believe there are now at least twice as many flights as there were during Soviet times.

So, we are happy with the way our relations are developing, we value them, and I am sure that this positive dynamic will be maintained next year as well.

- Nevertheless, it is wartime for Russia now. NATO has stated that the bloc should be prepared for war with Russia within the next five to seven years, and practical preparations are underway. The conscription system has been restructured, and Andrey Belousov highlighted this during the expanded board meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry on Monday. He indicated that NATO plans to mobilize 100,000 soldiers within 10 days near Russia’s borders, 300,000 soldiers within 30 days, and 800,000 within 180 days. Additionally, NATO intends to deploy medium-range missiles to Germany by 2026, despite President Putin’s warning that Russia will not deploy such weapons unless NATO does so first. During the same meeting, Russia’s Defense Minister, Andrey Belousov, stated in the presence of the president that Russia must be prepared for war with NATO within the next decade. What will this mean for the allied relations between Azerbaijan and Russia?

I hope things do not escalate to a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia. First and foremost, because everyone understands the catastrophic consequences this would have for the world, for all nations, and, of course, for countries bordering the region. Secondly, I hope that the change in administration in the United States will bring about changes in foreign policy priorities. The experience of Mr. Trump's first term, along with the statements made by him and members of his team during and after the election campaign, gives us some cause for optimism. Therefore, imagining a scenario in which NATO and Russia engage in a hot war is akin to imagining a global apocalypse. It’s clear that there would be no winners in such a war. No nation, even those far removed from the NATO region or Russian territory, would feel safe. I believe that there is enough political wisdom in Washington, Moscow, and other global capitals to prevent such a nightmare scenario from becoming reality.

As for Azerbaijan's commitments, we take all our responsibilities as seriously as possible and will continue to do so. I believe Azerbaijan can contribute to the cause of détente - a somewhat forgotten term. I think this word is increasingly relevant in the international lexicon today, and I hope it will be used more frequently. Due to the unique nature of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, and the fact that Azerbaijan is seen as an entirely independent player in both the West and the East, it is positioned to play a distinct role. Azerbaijan is the only country that is an ally of both Russia and Türkiye, a NATO member. No other nation holds such a position.

If we follow the logical progression of our commitments, we see a diversified network of alliances. We will, of course, act according to the real situation on the ground. I want to emphasize again that, at some point, Azerbaijan's efforts may prove to be in demand. A series of high-level meetings have already taken place, including those between the Chief of General Staff of the Russian Army and the Chief of NATO’s Military Committee. Senior officials from both the United States and Russia have also met in Baku. After all, Baku was chosen for these meetings not by chance. There are very few countries that enjoy the trust of the West, Russia, and the East. Even fewer are free from the biases associated with formal or informal membership in military and political alliances. Therefore, should the need arise, we are prepared to contribute to easing tensions.

- In Russia, this war is perceived not merely as a conflict with Ukraine, but as a civilizational struggle with the West on Ukrainian soil, fought for a new world order. Any peace, after all, is the result of war, and Azerbaijan understands this very well, of course. You mention Azerbaijan's allied relations with Türkiye. Does Azerbaijan need a Turkish military base on its territory?

No, we don’t need one - in a nutshell. To elaborate a bit, considering that such information occasionally appears in certain media, I must emphasize that there is no need for a Turkish military base in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has been cooperating militarily with Türkiye since the restoration of our independence, beginning in 1992. This is when our military cooperation started, and it has continued to this day. Of course, the forms of cooperation evolve based on need, but I must stress that over the past 30-plus years, Türkiye and its military structures have played a significant role in modernizing the Azerbaijani army. They have helped bring it to high standards in terms of combat readiness, operational planning, situational analysis, and military intelligence capabilities. We are, of course, very grateful to our Turkish friends for their assistance.

The Declaration on Allied Relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, signed a year before the declaration between Azerbaijan and Russia, includes a provision for mutual military assistance in the event of a threat or act of aggression. This means that both Azerbaijan and Türkiye are obligated to come to each other's aid if either country faces an external threat or aggression. Therefore, this clause in the declaration essentially renders the establishment of permanent military infrastructure on either territory unnecessary.

Returning to the topic of fake news, I want to emphasize that it is virtually impossible to conceal any military base anywhere in the world these days. Therefore, such fake news is nothing more than political speculation. Azerbaijan and Türkiye conduct more than 10 joint military exercises annually - half in Azerbaijan and half in Türkiye. In fact, we have achieved a high degree of operational effectiveness. This is, of course, an important factor for stability in the Caucasus. The current state of the world, and the way events are unfolding, clearly shows that the world has changed dramatically. The realities that were established, and the rules set by the outcomes of World War II, no longer hold. Even major global players no longer deny this. The power factor is once again taking center stage in political aspirations. Countries that recognized this sooner rather than later are likely to feel safer today, although no nation can claim to be completely safe in today’s world.

- Does Azerbaijan plan to continue buying Russian weapons and in what volumes?

Yes, we do, but I must emphasize that no new contracts for the purchase of Russian weapons have been signed in at least the last three years. The reason for this is that the Russian defense industry is primarily focused on domestic consumers. As far as I know, Russia has temporarily withdrawn from the international arms market for obvious reasons. The deadlines for the implementation of some contracts, which were signed even four years ago, have been pushed back at Russia's request. We agreed to this, understanding the situation, which has led to the inability to fulfill these contracts. However, we are closely monitoring developments in the Russian defense industry. We have already submitted new requests, and as soon as the Russian defense industry is ready, we will, of course, proceed with new contracts. Therefore, I view this process as temporarily suspended for objective reasons.

- Nikol Pashinyan has declared a point of no return in his relations with the CSTO and is intensifying relations with France. What does this mean for regional security, for Azerbaijan in particular?

It represents a direct threat; one we have repeatedly discussed both publicly and in my talks with the Armenian Prime Minister. We have conveyed our concerns to him directly. We have also communicated our concerns to the government of France and to the leadership of the United States, which, under the Biden administration, shifted its previously balanced approach to the countries of the South Caucasus and chose to provide unilateral support to Armenia. There are numerous examples showing that these threats are serious. The weapons supplied by Macron's government to Armenia are offensive, lethal weapons that present a real threat to Azerbaijan.

Given that our border with Armenia stretches over a thousand kilometers, with many settlements located near the border and former refugees returning to most of these settlements, we cannot remain passive in this situation. We have repeatedly informed Armenia and its supporters in the U.S. State Department that this must stop. Unfortunately, our concerns have not been addressed, and the process of arming Armenia continues at an alarming pace. We are closely monitoring everything that is happening there to the best of our ability.

From a technical perspective, given the depth of Armenian territory, it is not particularly difficult to track these actions today. France is, of course, the leader in this matter, with India in second place and the United States in third. While France and India do not hide the fact that they are supplying lethal weapons to Armenia - and even seem to take pride in it, likely to provoke us - the United States does not publicly admit it. However, we have tracked military transport planes landing at Armenian airports, delivering weapons.

We naturally had to take appropriate measures. Our military budget for 2025 will be a record high - around five billion dollars. This is a necessity. We would not need to allocate at least 60 percent of this amount if there were no such threats. Instead, we would focus it on the reconstruction of Karabakh, social payments, and other priorities. But we are compelled to do this, and we will.

I believe this is a regrettable course of action. First of all, Armenia will not be able to compete with us in an arms race, despite receiving most of their arms from the West, either for free or on loan, which will ultimately be written off. Even with this support, they will not withstand an arms race with us. They should not forget the outcomes of the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror operation of September 2023. They also need to realize that, despite maximum backing from Macron’s regime and the U.S. State Department, if they attempt another provocation against us on the ground, no one will come to their aid. After all, how did Macron help them in 2020 or 2023? Did he support them by holding their hand, or some other gesture? That's it. We know very well what he is capable of.

Therefore, we have been - and will continue to be - clear with Armenia's sponsors - conditionally speaking, the Soros-affiliated individuals in Washington - both through negotiations and within the framework of the delimitation commission working between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This must stop. But if it continues, it will mean there should be no further claims against us afterward.

- At one point, it seemed as though a peace treaty was imminent. Why hasn’t it been signed? People were literally on the edge of their seats.

Yes, for some reason, these two processes are often viewed separately in the West. We believe that they should be integrated. The peace treaty and the simultaneous arming of Armenia against us are two incompatible paths. After all, we have made significant progress with the peace treaty. Of the 17 articles in this document, 15 have been agreed upon, leaving only two unresolved. During my last meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister in Kazan, what I heard and sensed was that Armenia could also accept these two outstanding articles - our conditions. In this case...

- Which articles, if I may clarify?

One of the issues is about refraining from filing international lawsuits against each other. I believe this is a mutually acceptable article. We recently completed a very detailed damage analysis, which took four years to complete. It documents everything. The damage caused to us during the years of occupation exceeds $150 billion. Therefore, I think that refraining from mutual lawsuits would be mutually acceptable.

The other article concerns the non-deployment of representatives of other countries on our border. Why is this important for us? Because, under the guise of so-called European observers, NATO infrastructure has been established on the Armenian side of the border. The issue of sending these observers was agreed upon with us in October 2022 during a quadrilateral meeting between Prime Minister Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel, the President of France, and myself. At that time, we had not yet excluded France from the normalization process. It was agreed that, for two months, a limited contingent of EU representatives would...

- Specifically, observers…

Specifically, observers. Forty people were supposed to be deployed for two months. After that, this mission was extended without our consent, with the argument being: why should we agree to this with you if it’s a mission on the territory of Armenia? Our counterargument was: why did you agree with us in the first place? This is wrong. Subsequently, the number of observers was increased to over 200 people. Moreover, the mission seamlessly transformed into a NATO mission, as representatives from Canada also joined. So, this is the second article on which we must reach an agreement.

There are two more things the Armenian side needs to address. The first is amending its Constitution. The Armenian Constitution includes a reference to the Declaration of Independence, which in turn makes territorial claims against Azerbaijan and declares the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region as part of Armenia. Therefore, changing the Constitution is not a matter of our whim but an objective necessity.

Our second condition is the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group. Since this issue must be decided by consensus, it is formally impossible to do so without Armenia's consent. Although the OSCE Minsk Group has not been functional for a long time, it still formally exists. Our question is: if Armenia has recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan and the Minsk Group was created to resolve the Karabakh issue, why does it still exist? Armenia’s reluctance to dissolve it and to join us in requesting its dissolution from the OSCE indicates that the plans of the revanchists are quite serious. That’s essentially it. If all of this is resolved, there will be no further obstacles to signing the peace treaty.

As for the ongoing arms race, it cannot be part of the peace treaty, of course, but it will be addressed in another format of interaction with Armenia. We will continue to work on making the Armenian side aware of the harmful consequences of such actions, primarily for themselves.

- Are there any Armenians left in Karabakh? What is the current situation there?

As of about two months ago, the latest information indicated that approximately 20 residents of Armenian nationality were still living there. Even before we conducted the one-day anti-terror operation in September 2023, we had officially published a plan for the reintegration of Karabakh Armenians into the Azerbaijani state. This plan was made public and posted online. Our numerous attempts to establish contact with representatives of the Armenian public had been unsuccessful. They ignored us, refused to meet with us, and did not want to engage in dialogue. As a result, we decided to post it online to reach out to those living there. Everything was outlined clearly: from education, the preservation of the cultural environment, reintegration, and integration methods, to applying for a residence permit, citizenship, or a work permit.

If any of them thought they were living in some obscure "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" after everything that had happened, that's their own issue. They are just like anyone else. For example, a person from Azerbaijan goes to Russia to work, applies for a residence or work permit, gets registered, and eventually applies for citizenship. This is the process, and we proposed the same. However, it was rejected.

When the situation changed, those who remained there - fewer than 30 people, some of whom later left - are still receiving social assistance from Azerbaijan. They receive support from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, including treatment, food provisions, and so on. So, their lives there are fully supported. This is the current situation.

At the same time, the community of Azerbaijanis who were originally from Armenia and deported in the late 1980s and early 1990s - approximately 300,000 people - has officially applied to the Armenian leadership, requesting conditions for their return and reintegration.

- Do you mean to Armenia?

Indeed, to Armenia. The fact that they were deported in the early 1990s does not mean they have no right to return. Therefore, we are still waiting for a response from the Armenian leadership regarding how they envision the reintegration of Azerbaijanis into their historical lands. I believe that if these two processes proceed in parallel, it will create an even better public atmosphere for peace. Because peace is not solely about signing a peace treaty; it is also about public consensus. The wounds we suffered during the years of occupation have not yet healed, despite 30 years. Healing takes time. This requires a supportive public environment, communication, and dialogue in a human language. This is the situation as it stands now.

- Are Russian companies involved in the reconstruction of Karabakh? Tell us about it.

Yes, a project for the construction of a kindergarten has recently been initiated on behalf of the governor of the Astrakhan region. He visited us recently and also traveled to the Gubadli district, where this social infrastructure facility will be built. We are very grateful for this attention. Several Russian companies are involved as suppliers of goods and services for the reconstruction, and there are also Russian contractors. However, I wouldn't say there are many of them. I believe there could be more, as the scope of the reconstruction work is quite extensive and primarily focuses on infrastructure projects - roads, railroads, tunnels, and bridges. Many Russian companies with strong experience in these areas could be of great help.

- Would you welcome them?

Yes, absolutely. We would welcome this, and we do—both in terms of assistance, such as from the Astrakhan region, and in terms of participating in projects. There are investment projects underway. The first investment project, by the way, was implemented by Tatarstan: a KAMAZ service center in the Jabrayil district, which was inaugurated by the head of Tatarstan and myself. By the way, today I will also be meeting with the head of Tatarstan, as the Tatarstan delegation is in Baku. So, this was the first investment project, meaning the first foreign investment project was also Russian. We look forward to further investments, and contractors are also welcome.

- It’s good to hear. Does Azerbaijan need a nuclear power plant?

I will briefly outline our energy agenda to give the viewers a clearer picture of where we stand and what we are doing. Azerbaijan’s proven natural gas reserves are around 2.6 trillion cubic meters. Considering that the oil field we’ve been developing for the past 30 years has grown from 500 million tons to one and a half billion tons, the same can be said for our gas and gas condensate fields. In other words, the 2.6 trillion estimate is from 10 years ago. With this potential and export volumes of 25 billion cubic meters, we do not need additional energy sources at this time.

Furthermore, over the past three years, we have implemented projects to create small hydropower plants in Karabakh and East Zangezur, with a total capacity of about 300 megawatts. In two years, this figure will increase to 500 megawatts. We are also developing solar and wind energy with foreign investments. The World Bank estimates that the wind energy potential in the Caspian Sea alone is 157,000 megawatts. By 2030, the contracts already signed and those in operation will provide us with 6,000 megawatts.

So, this answers part of the question regarding the need for a nuclear power plant. Now, let me move on to the other part, which I believe might also be of interest, especially from the perspective of another sector of the economy.

- It is an entire industry.

Of course. It is an industry, it represents potential, it involves personnel, and it is something entirely new that we have never had before. Secondly, it is a global trend, and we do not want to fall behind it. That is why I have already issued instructions to explore the potential of experimental structures - specifically, experimental, scientific mini-reactors for research purposes - to assess what benefits this might bring us from that perspective.

Considering that this idea is quite costly, and taking into account that solar and wind energy projects in Azerbaijan are implemented by foreign investors, with the state not directly investing but instead receiving the potential, we would, of course, be more interested in investment projects. If a company from a certain country shows interest, we could act as co-investors as well. I believe this could be a good investment opportunity, especially since, in the coming weeks or months, the feasibility study for the construction of an energy cable from Azerbaijan to Europe, across the Black Sea, will be finalized. Initially, the capacity will be 4,000 megawatts, but considering the energy needs of European countries—and the fact that they are investing heavily themselves—we know there will still be a shortfall. Additional sources of clean, green energy will therefore be needed. This could be a good catalyst. Moreover, domestic electricity prices in Azerbaijan are such that investing in this sector and selling electricity to consumers would be commercially viable for companies. So, to answer your question: it's not a simple yes or no. It’s more likely to be yes, but there’s still some groundwork to be done.

- Azerbaijan recently hosted a major climate summit. What challenges did you encounter during the summit, and what were the key outcomes?

The main challenge we faced was the limited time for preparation. Typically, countries are given two years to organize such an event, but in our case, we had just 11 months. This was due to Armenia blocking Azerbaijan's candidacy just two to three days before the decision was made last December. As there was no consensus, the decision on whether COP29 would be held in Baku was left to the final days.

With only 11 months to prepare, we had to create space for over 70,000 people, as there were 76,000 registered participants. We also needed to accommodate them and upgrade our hotel infrastructure, as we did not have enough facilities for such a large number of visitors. Additionally, we identified various recreation areas and unfinished housing that needed to meet hotel standards.

It was a massive organizational effort, but we handled it with dignity. As far as I know, there were only 10 complaints about the organization during the entire event, all of which were resolved promptly. So, the guests were satisfied.

The second challenge, or rather discomfort, was the unjustified aggression, anger, and envy directed at Azerbaijan, as well as a sense of rejection. There was this question: how could such a country be chosen to host such a major conference? Various Western media outlets began referring to us as a "petro-state," though there is nothing inherently wrong with that.

In my opening speech, I pointed out that if we were called a “petro-state” in the 19th century, when Azerbaijan supplied more than 50 percent of the world’s oil, it would have been understandable. However, it is not quite the same today, our production is around 30 million tons, and the fake news of a country like the United States, which produces nearly a billion tons of oil, labels us a “petro-state.”

- Thirty?

Yes, our oil production is around 30 million tons in total. When their neighbor like Canada produces 10 times more oil than we do and still describes us as a “petro-state,” it is unfair. But a group of such fake news outlets – by the way, this is not my expression, I borrowed it from President Trump, and I quite like it – the 'lying four,' as we call them, namely the Washington Post, the New York Times, Figaro, and Le Monde, together with the State Department's toadies in the form of various non-governmental organizations, have launched a smear campaign, a daily barrage of attacks on us. Every day, at least a couple dozen articles were published. This did not cause us any real difficulties, but it did generate a feeling of disgust and revulsion. And, of course, it was difficult to achieve results, especially since we are not a global actor in this area. Azerbaijan's share in global gas emissions is just 0.1 percent, while the United States accounts for 12 percent and the European Union for more than...

- And even that they downplay.

They underestimate do.

- They downplay it several times. This is a separate topic.

I am simply quoting figures that are supposedly official. Therefore, we leveraged all our diplomatic experience, particularly the experience we gained while presiding over the Non-Aligned Movement, which includes 120 countries. Additionally, our active membership in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation played a significant role in building bridges and achieving results. It was not easy. However, we refer to this conference as the “Baku Breakthrough” for a reason. We were able to reach an agreement on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, something that had been under discussion since 2015. In other words, the issue of carbon markets had remained unresolved for nearly 10 years. But here in Baku, we achieved this, and it became functional. This will allow countries to sell quotas and help keep global emissions within the desired limits.

Another point some viewed as a failure, but I see as a success, was the agreement on the annual spending for climate-related issues. This amount is $300 billion. The original request was for a trillion, but it was clear that no one was ready to commit to that figure. Considering the previous agreed amount was $100 billion, an increase to $300 billion is certainly not a failure. And there is much more. Azerbaijan put forward 14 initiatives, the vast majority of which were supported by other countries, with the exceptions of France and Luxembourg. Well, it’s clear why France took that stance, and why Luxembourg followed France is probably also clear.

So, that’s how I would describe this conference. And, of course, there were 197 countries, 80 heads of state and government, and 76,000 registered participants - all despite attempts to boycott the event. Ultimately, it was a significant presentation of our country.

- Of course, Azerbaijan deserves congratulation on this.

Thank you.

You mentioned France and how Azerbaijan is facing attacks from fake news. The President of France even took it upon himself to criticize Azerbaijan at the UN General Assembly. In response, you pointed out the overseas territories of France, which are experiencing real neocolonialism. Then, Josep Borrell intervened and also criticized Azerbaijan. Can Europe not be criticized? What is going on?

They are not used to being lectured on justice. They are used to lecturing others. They are used to being bowed to, being asked for something, being consulted, and believing that nothing can be done without their permission. This mindset is deeply rooted in the former colonial and now neocolonial countries, shaping their way of life and thinking. In principle, we have never had any problems with France. I will tell you even more: We cooperated with France perhaps even more than with any other European country before Macron came to power. When my father was elected President in 1993, his first official visit was to France. They were the first to invite him. When I became President in 2003, France was also the first country to invite me, and my first visit was there. After that, we actively cooperated, and many French companies worked here. We have 13 twin cities with French cities.

- Twin cities?

Yes, of course. But the exorbitant ambitions and unfounded megalomania of the Macron government essentially threw all of this into the abyss. When the Second Karabakh War began and they clearly sided with the occupiers, that was the first sign that something was wrong in our relations - well, on their part. Then, they had to accept the results, but continued doing everything they could to harm the process. Mr. Barnier, who was recently kicked out from his post as prime minister, illegally visited Karabakh as a French politician after 2020. All these attempts at interference ultimately caused our relations to slide into a crisis. But more was yet to follow. After September 2023, they tried five times to push the issue through to the Security Council and failed each time. We were supported by a number of countries that prevented them from even placing the issue on the agenda. Then, they took another approach and turned to the European Union. They tried to sanction Azerbaijan. What for? For restoring our sovereignty? And they failed again. Afterward, they became completely embittered and are now using all methods to discredit us.

As for their colonial past, some may perceive this as our response, but I think it likely has a deeper significance. While at the very beginning it might have been seen this way, now, as we are deeply immersed in this issue, we see the disgusting face of French colonialism. When our representatives actively communicate with residents of French colonies - in their countries, in Baku, and elsewhere - we are uncovering what has been hidden from the world for so many years. And why? Because no one wanted to get involved. No one wanted the headache. They blackmail others. Even when our relations entered the Cold War phase, the initial messages were: “Don’t forget that we are a great country.”

- But what is hidden? You mentioned that something is hidden. What is it?

What do you mean? The relentless exploitation of natural resources.

- Do you mean New Caledonia?

Not only that, but I think there are thirteen or fifteen places like New Caledonia. Recently, a tsunami hit one of them, the island of Mayotte. Euronews reported yesterday that 75 percent of the population of Mayotte lives below the poverty line, and 30 to 40 percent of the housing is dilapidated. And this is legally French territory, even though it is part of the Comoro Islands. It is one of the islands of the Comoros state. France illegally holds it, but by what right?

During the riots in New Caledonia, 13 people were killed, more than 100 were injured, and over 1,000 were arrested. Moreover, the leaders of the popular protests were taken to France and are being held in custody. This is Macron's dictatorship. This is Macron's regime. And when I talk about this, they unleash all their “watchdogs” on me in the form of non-governmental organizations and the media.

So, while we, the Azerbaijani public, initially raised this topic as a response, now the situation is much more serious. Naturally, our hearts are with these peoples because they have been denied all their rights. What can be said about New Caledonia, when right in the heart of Europe, in Corsica, they ban the Corsican language? The Corsican language cannot be used in public space. What is this, after all? Is this democracy? Are these human rights?

In other words, France may have once been a great country - a country of great thinkers, eminent scientists, and writers. But it is no longer the case. The Macron regime is essentially turning France into a failed state. Let me give you a few examples: failure in Africa, particularly in the Sahel region. They were told - adieu. Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali. Next up is Chad, which has already asked them to leave, and Senegal, where the president has changed and a man of national spirit has come to power. And this is only the beginning. A failure in Lebanon, a complete failure. A failure in Azerbaijan, a failure in Georgia.

Look at what’s happening in domestic politics - complete chaos. A new prime minister is appointed, and his husband or wife - I don’t even know who is who there - is appointed minister of foreign affairs. After a failure in the European Parliament elections, they turn into scapegoats. Barnier, dusted off and pulled out of mothballs, gets appointed - and of course, ends up as the scapegoat. Now they have found someone else. Wouldn't it be better to start with themselves? This is how they used to say in Soviet times: "Start with self-criticism." Well, look, Moody's is downgrading France's ratings month after month. What triple-A rating? Now it’s just a little 'A'. Small, small, very small.

- The external debt is enormous there.

Failure. Failure after failure. And who is the author of this failure? Mr. Macron. That is what they need to think about, not how to harm Azerbaijan. They have already broken their teeth on us. Let them at least salvage what’s left.

- How would you assess what is happening in Georgia now?

In Georgia, I see that the situation is stabilizing, and we are happy about this. Georgia is an important partner and a close friend to us. For centuries, our nations have lived in peace and harmony. Therefore, destabilization, or the threat of destabilization, in Georgia — as harmful as it is for Georgia — is also harmful to Azerbaijan. For this reason, we strive to ensure that the situation in Georgia aligns with its political direction, remains stable, and that Georgia develops successfully.

Again, returning to external influence, it turns out that there are thousands of non-governmental organizations operating in Georgia that receive funding from the West. The people working in these organizations or receiving salaries are likely tens of thousands, if not more. And we know what this means.

There was a period in our country when grant-eaters and grant-givers felt perfectly at ease, but we put an end to that. Therefore, any grant issued by any organization, whether Azerbaijani or foreign, must be registered, and the relevant authorities must decide whether to approve it or not.

- Whether it corresponds to the national interests of Azerbaijan?

Yes, of course. And secondly, assistance must be unobtrusive. What will the Biden administration be remembered for, among other things? For many things, but, among others, for being too obtrusive. We say, "Thank you, but there's no need for that." But they insist, "We want to help." They have this agency called USAID, which wants to help, but for some reason, it helps in the wrong places.

- It is banned in Russia.

It is not banned in our country yet, but I think Trump may ban it.

- We banned it ourselves in Russia.

Ah, you banned it? Well, you did the right thing. Now, I think it might be removed. They insistently want to help. But after all, we, as they say, are adults, and we understand everything. That is why we have put everything in order. For example, Azerbaijani media cannot be financed by a foreign source, even by one percent. They cannot. Why? We do not finance U.S. media, right? Then why should they finance ours? Through their obedient resources, like "Voice of America" and "Radio Liberty," they throw dirt at our people and our country day and night anyway. They cast a shadow on our victory over Armenia. It seems to me that Georgia missed a certain window of time in putting this in order, and by the time it was done, as they say, the train had already left. But it is good that the situation is now moving toward stability. And again, as you can see, Macron’s ears are sticking out again. This man just can’t sit still in his own country. He has to meddle in Georgia too. What did we see at that ceremony in Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral? Pope Francis ignored the ceremony. He didn’t forgive Macron for that Olympic disgrace, of course, and he did the right thing. He went to Corsica, as if to pinch him in a more painful place.

So, going back to the question about Georgia, it is much broader than it seems. I think this is why those who are typically allowed to move ahead - I mean, countries - are the ones who articulate sanctions and so on. Because, if I may say so by analogy, this is a battle for the Caucasus. It is clear where Armenia is going. It has essentially de facto withdrawn from the CSTO. According to our verified information, the only reason they haven't left de jure is that they have not yet received the go-ahead from the Department of State. As soon as they receive it, they will leave. Azerbaijan is an independent and capable player, able to stand up for itself. Therefore, Georgia is an important factor in the battle for the Caucasus. What will it be like? Will it follow the traditional path based on our Caucasian values?

By the way, it was mentioned that I have ignored Borrell. I would like to send him a couple more signals in conclusion. Although, in one of my speeches at COP, I even quoted Borrell - he said that Europe is a blooming garden and everything else is a jungle. I responded by saying that if we are a jungle, then stay away from us. As for Borrell, I think that if he had lived a few decades earlier, he would have made a great foreign minister for dictator Franco. He’s just unlucky to live in a different time.

- Azerbaijan is considered the most Russian-speaking country in the Caucasus, a fact that is confirmed by research from the Pushkin Institute of the Russian Language. The Russian language is a subject of special importance to you. How do you manage this, and what does it bring to Azerbaijan?

It is easy because the Russian language is in demand in society, and there have never been, nor will there ever be, any restrictions on it - at least during my father’s and my time. On the contrary, we are doing everything possible to create additional conditions for people to learn the Russian language better, even perfectly. We have more than 320 schools where classes are taught in Russian. In total, about a million of our students are either taught in Russian or study it as a second language, with 800,000 studying it as a second language. There are also two universities - Moscow State University and Sechenov Academy. Art groups, mainly theater troupes, visit here regularly. Therefore, the Russian language is in demand, it is alive, and it thrives.

What does it give us? Well, first of all, from a purely practical point of view, knowledge of any language enriches you. A good command of a language gives you the opportunity to fully delve into its literature and scientific developments. For example, our scientists receive a lot of information from Russian sources. This also gives our people the chance to communicate with their friends and colleagues not only in Russia but also in other CIS countries. Thus, communication happens through the Russian language. I communicate in Russian with all the presidents of CIS countries. Our teams communicate in Russian. When we meet, we speak Russian. This is what it gives us.

And of course, it also serves as a factor of comfort for the Russian community in Azerbaijan. It is one of the factors that contribute to positive intergovernmental relations between our countries. This suggests, again, as I partially mentioned earlier, that such an attitude toward the Russian language does not infringe on the Azerbaijani language, our identity, or culture. Absolutely not. On the contrary, it creates a friendly atmosphere. It is no coincidence that we stand out, not only in this regard but also in how we address issues of interfaith interaction and intercultural connections. It is no coincidence that Baku is the place where the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue takes place. Everything is interconnected. I believe our policy has proven to be right. Those who try to discriminate against a language for political reasons are making a big mistake.

- You once said that you would not allow the creation of an emigrant nest in Azerbaijan aimed at subversive activities in Russia. And you succeeded. Did it require effort?

No, what I said was enough. They heard me and chose other directions, in the neighborhood.

- Just briefly, Ilham Heydar oglu, what would you wish Russians in the coming year?

The first thing that comes to mind is, of course, peace - so that by 2025, the war ends, people can return home, live in peace, and, of course, learn to understand each other. Given the current sanctions policy against Russia, I would also like to wish the leadership the same confidence in their strength, determination, and the president's team to continue doing everything possible to minimize the negative consequences of the sanctions. It is clear that such a policy cannot be without consequences. Like any society in a difficult period, Russia is consolidating, and we see this consolidation happening. My only wish is for this to continue in the same way.

Another point I would like to note, which I have already partially touched upon when answering one of your questions, is: What else brings our countries, peoples, and leadership together? It is our commitment to our national roots and traditional values. Today, this is a rarity in some regions. Either there is external control, complete moral degradation, or both combined. This is what sets us apart in a positive way, and the trends we are observing in the world - including the election of Trump as President - show that one of the factors is precisely that he, as they say, is in the same boat with us when it comes to traditional values. I believe that we will be able to reverse this harmful trend for humanity - this debauchery, this ostentatious obscurantism that we saw at the opening of the Paris Olympics - and turn it back. The leaders will do this, and the society that believes in its leaders will do this. We will do this, by all means! Otherwise, we will find ourselves in the minority. And we cannot be in the minority.

And of course, I wish happiness and prosperity to all Russians in the New Year.

- Thank you very much, Ilham Heydar oglu for this fascinating wonderful interview.

Thank you.