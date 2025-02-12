Here’s the Kremlin’s readout of the phone chat:

The heads of state discussed issues related to the exchange of citizens of Russia and the United States. The President of the United States assured that the American side will fulfill all the agreements reached. The topic of a settlement in Ukraine was also discussed. Donald Trump spoke in favour of an early cessation of hostilities and a peaceful solution to the problem Means. Vladimir Putin, for his part, mentioned the need to address the root causes of the conflict and agreed with Donald Trump that a long-term settlement can be achieved through peaceful negotiations. The President of Russia also supported one of the main theses of the head of the American state that the time has come for our countries to work together. During the conversation, the subjects of the Middle East settlement, the Iranian nuclear program, as well as bilateral Russian-American relations in the economic sphere were touched upon. The President of Russia invited the President of the United States to visit Moscow and expressed readiness to receive in Russia American officials in those areas of mutual interest, including the topic of the Ukrainian Settlement. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump agreed to continue personal contacts, including the organization of personal meetings. [My Emphasis]

How will Trump prove he’s agreement capable and somehow make certain the next several administrations won’t tear up whatever deal’s attained? How deep will Putin dig to unearth the ultimate roots of the matter? Will Kellogg be left with anything to say at Munich?

But before talking with Trump, Putin conversed with the converted terrorist that’s now the self-declared Syrian president, Ahmed Al-Shara:

Vladimir Putin wished success to Ahmed al-Shara in solving the tasks facing the new leadership of the country for the benefit of the Syrian people, with whom Russia is historically linked relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation. Held a detailed exchange of views on the current situation in Syria. The Russian side emphasised its principled position in support of the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian state. In this regard, they emphasised the importance of implementing a set of measures for sustainable normalisation in the country and intensifying the intra-Syrian dialogue with the participation of leading political forces and ethnic and religious groups of the population. Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia's readiness to help improve the socioeconomic situation in Syria, including the provision of humanitarian aid to its residents. A number of topical issues of practical cooperation in trade, the economy, education and other areas were touched upon, in particular, in the light of the recent talks in Damascus by the Russian interdepartmental delegation. It was agreed to continue this kind of useful contacts in order to work out a broad agenda for the development of bilateral relations and further cooperation. The conversation between the leaders was constructive, business-like and meaningful.

Russia offers support while Trump remains mute, while Lavrov today called the West’s actions “criminal, unilateral and illegitimate,” Lavrov also made this anticipatory reply:

Question: The world is looking forward to a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump. Do you think this meeting can help improve relations between the two countries and lead to an agreement on resolving the Ukrainian crisis? Sergey Lavrov: Do you think the whole world expects it? I don't think all of it. There are those who believe that any contacts between Moscow and Washington infringe on their interests. Europe began to declare, through the mouth of Kaja Kallas, who replaced EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, that nothing can be discussed without Europe. But they apparently felt to what place in the world hierarchy they had "lowered" themselves. It will not be easy to get out of there. As for the direct question about contacts. President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he is ready and willing to make phone calls and is ready to meet in person. When asked about his reaction to such statements by the American leader, President Putin said that he was also ready for this. The presidents will decide directly. I have no doubt that the relevant information will be provided.

I’m sure more will be reported later once the pundits have discussed the events.