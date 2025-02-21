Government Hour is an annual report delivered to the Duma about Russia’s foreign policy activities for their information so they can more easily communicate with their constituents when asked questions about those policies. The report isn’t short at almost 80-minutes as it includes a Q&A session with the Deputies. So, let’s get busy:

Dear Vyacheslav Viktorovich,

Dear Colleagues,

I am glad to have another opportunity to address the State Duma deputies as part of the Government Hour.

I would like to emphasise that we value the professional, friendly relations established between diplomats and legislators, which allow us to fruitfully exchange views on the issues that the Foreign Ministry deals with. It is a great benefit for us that you regularly communicate with your voters and discover what foreign policy topics concern them.

The main task of our diplomatic service has been and remains, as enshrined in all versions of the Foreign Policy Concept (including the latest one of March 31, 2023), to promote the creation of safe and favourable external conditions to ensure the progressive development of our country, its economic and technological sovereignty, and the improvement of the well-being and quality of life of Russians.

We began discussing all pressing issues with the State Duma deputies on February 6 of this year, and I was invited to a joint meeting of the three committees. In an informal manner, we compared notes in detail on certain aspects of foreign policy and the international situation. Today, we will continue with the full State Duma as part of the Government Hour.

I would also like to note that we have prepared and submitted to the State Duma a voluminous collection of our answers to numerous questions from various factions and committees, in addition to those that will be heard here.

I will not talk at length about how we are acting in the international arena. President Vladimir Putin has set us tasks. He repeatedly and in detail set them out at the recent big news conference on the results of the year, including in numerous of his interviews.

The key movement at the current stage remains the movement towards a multipolar world order. This is a historic process associated with objective trends in the emergence of new centres of power on the world map from among the countries of the World Majority. Many of them are achieving impressive success in various fields, primarily in the economic and social spheres. They are pursuing a nationally oriented foreign policy and are taking on more and more responsibility for the state of affairs in their regions.

Our partners in the Global South and East represent distinctive civilisations, cultures and religions, and are members of a variety of integration associations. All of them are united by the desire for progressive peaceful development without external dictates and pressure. Like us, they stand for the democratisation of international life and respect for the natural right of peoples to determine their own destiny. A community of such states is being formed on the world stage, which is manifested in the strengthening of cooperation mechanisms such as BRICS and the SCO. Of course, this is a positive trend.

At the same time, we note that the countries of the "collective West", although they have begun to agree with multipolar realities in words, in fact still strive to secure a privileged position for themselves and preserve the remnants of their former dominance. The West is not yet ready to consider and apply the principles of the UN Charter in their entirety and interconnection. They interpret this basic document of international law purely selectively, pulling out the "element" they need at the moment in history and ignoring the rest. For example, in the case of Ukraine, they emphasize respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. At the same time, they push into the background such cornerstone principles of the UN Charter as the right of peoples to self-determination and the need to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all people without distinction as to race, sex, language or religion. By the way, it was these fundamental provisions that the colonialists trampled upon. And the neo-Nazi Kiev regime has never complied with the connivance of its external patrons.

We have no doubt who holds the future in international affairs. There is an objectively formed rift, where on one side is the progressive world majority, and on the other is the "collective West", which, as you can now see every day, cannot close its ranks and abandon these selfish habits that guided it over the past five centuries, when it ruled the whole world.

We are convinced that there can be no reasonable alternative to our foreign policy course, which was approved by President Vladimir Putin. It is based on national interests. Russia has always been and remains open to equal and respectful cooperation with all those who are ready to work with us on the basis of an honest balance of interests, be it in security, politics, the economy, culture or people-to-people contacts. We will always be ready to talk with mutual respect with any country.

Among our regional priorities is strengthening the "belt of good-neighbourliness" through consistent integration with the countries of the near abroad, our neighbours, and maintaining stability in Greater Eurasia. We are addressing this task both on a bilateral basis with the relevant states and within the framework of such structures as the CSTO, the CIS, the EAEU, the SCO and other multilateral structures. Another important format that covers our relations with partners in Central Asia is the 5+1. This includes the forum of the Caspian Sea littoral states. And the Caspian Five, which includes Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, is in the same row.

On June 14, 2024, President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the Foreign Ministry, put forward a strategic initiative to create a Eurasian security architecture to replace the bankrupt Euro-Atlantic model. The Eurasian architecture will be open to all states of the entire continent, including its European part.

We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to contribute to the well-being of a common continent. The largest, most populous and, probably, the most promising in terms of economic development. In Africa, there is the African Union, which unites all African countries, in Latin America there is the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, but in Eurasia there is no such organisation. There is the OSCE, which is built on the basis of the Euro-Atlantic concept, and there are numerous sub-regional organisations (which I have already listed). ASEAN, the GCC, and there are many associations, but there is no single forum. Therefore, we will promote the concept that President of Russia Vladimir Putin has mentioned.

We have already begun this work. We have signed agreements with our neighbours and are developing ties with their associations. In this regard, I would like to mention the Interstate Treaty on Security Guarantees between Russia and Belarus and the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the DPRK. Our cooperation in the military-political multilateral associations, such as the CSTO, the SCO and all constructively-minded Eurasian states, is in the same vein. We will always be happy to see them.

Recently, we signed a Comprehensive Partnership Agreement with Iran. Together with our Belarusian friends, who have been convening a conference on Eurasian security in Minsk for two years in a row, we have prepared a draft "Eurasian Charter, Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century", which should lay the normative foundation for a new geopolitical reality on our continent. And at the next, third Minsk Conference on European Security, this document will be presented.

As for the country areas, I mentioned Belarus–-this is our priority in the context of building the Union State and strengthening coordination in the international arena.

The relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with China continue to deepen and develop, which, according to our leaders, are at an unprecedentedly high level and surpass in their content any alliances that were classic in previous years. This year, we expect further development of joint diplomacy, including at the highest level: Chinese President Xi Jinping will timed his next visit to Moscow to coincide with the celebrations of Victory in the Great Patriotic War on May 9, and President Vladimir Putin will visit China in connection with the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the victory over Japanese militarism in late August and early September 2025.

Relations of a special and privileged strategic partnership with India are progressively developing. As part of the exchange of annual high-level visits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Moscow in 2024. Talks took place, which resulted in a new package of decisions. We are working to implement them.

An intensive political dialogue is maintained with all members of the CSTO, the EAEU, the CIS, Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. It is impossible to list them all.

We have many permanent partners on all continents. Relations with a number of states have reached the level of strategic partnership.

Russian-African cooperation has been significantly strengthened: in November 2024, the first-ever ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum was successfully held. It was held at the decision of the Second Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg in 2023 and was very productive. Together with our African friends, we continue to work on the practical implementation of the agreements reached at both summits and the ministerial conference. We are working to unlock the vast potential of our cooperation with Africa, which for quite a long time after the collapse of the Soviet Union was not only significantly suspended, but reduced. We had other priorities, but now we are returning to appreciating our African friends, just as they assess our contribution to liberation from colonial oppression. Our prospects are very, very good. We must use them actively and without delay.

I would like to dwell separately on our efforts at the UN. In 2024, we launched a strategically important anti-neocolonial project designed for the future. Within its framework, the United Russia party initiated the creation of the International Movement of Supporters of the Struggle against Modern Practices of Neocolonialism – For the Freedom of Nations! In turn, the Foreign Ministry ensured the adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution "Eradication of Colonialism in All Its Forms and Manifestations" in December 2024. The next step should be the adoption of a UN decision declaring December 14, 1960 (this is the date of the adoption of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Peoples) the International Day of Struggle against Colonialism.

We use the UN platform to promote collective approaches to ensuring biological and international information security. An important success was the negotiation of the first international treaty in history, the Convention against Cybercrime, at Russia's initiative. It has been agreed and will be signed in June 2025 in Vietnam.

I would like to highlight our work within the framework of BRICS, which has become a centre for coordinating the interests of the leading countries of the world majority, one of the pillars of the multipolar world order.

We chaired BRICS in 2024, and I believe that the goals set in our programme have been achieved. The Kazan summit of the association was attended by delegations from 35 states and six multilateral organisations, including the UN.

During the Russian watch, a decision was agreed on the admission of Indonesia, a major Muslim country and one of the leaders of the Group of 77 Non-Aligned Movement, to a full member of BRICS. The decision to establish a category of partner countries of the association was important. There are already a dozen of them. And these are only those that have confirmed their desire to become a BRICS partner. Agreements have been reached to promote cooperation in all areas. In particular, which is fundamentally important for the current stage of the formation of multipolarity, in the financial and economic sphere.

The SCO works on similar principles. We consider it as a solid, material basis for the emerging architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia.

As for other multipolar platforms, I would like to mention the G20. Foreign ministers' meetings in this format will be held tomorrow and the day after tomorrow in Johannesburg, South Africa. In the G20, together with like-minded BRICS and other countries in the Global South and East, we are able to stop the West's attempts to "Ukrainise" the agenda and impose unequal discriminatory decisions in the economy, finance, trade and climate. It is necessary to continue to use this platform to encourage our Western colleagues to work together productively, rather than to impose their unilateral approaches and recipes.

We pay serious attention to cultural, humanitarian and public diplomacy. Last year, our country successfully hosted the World Youth Festival. The first international multi-sport tournament, the Games of the Future, and the BRICS Sports Games were held. In September of this year, we plan to hold the first Intervision International Song Contest in the Moscow Region, in which many countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America have confirmed their participation. We hope that these will be major world-class cultural events.

Our constant focus is on protecting and promoting the positions of the Russian language abroad. We intend to make the most of the potential of the International Russian Language Organisation, which is being created at the initiative of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, under the auspices of the CIS, but this is specifically noted in its charter, which is open to all countries of the world. We hope that all the procedures necessary for the full launch of this structure will be completed by the end of the year.

Among the most important priorities is the protection of traditional spiritual and moral values common to all world religions and civilisations. We are closely cooperating with the International Russophile Movement, which brings together representatives of public circles, politicians, cultural figures and businessmen from more than 100 countries located in the East, West and South. We pay special attention to cooperation with the Russian Orthodox Church and cooperation with Islamic, Buddhist and Jewish associations of adherents of Russia's traditional religions.

We defend the legitimate rights of our citizens abroad by providing assistance and support. We emphasise on an ongoing basis that we do not abandon our own people in any situation. We are working with organisations of our compatriots that preserve cultural, linguistic and spiritual ties with their historical homeland. It is extremely difficult for many of them to survive in the face of the unbridled Russophobia that has unfolded in the West. Last year, on the instructions of President Vladimir Putin, an important project was launched to attract to Russia all people who profess traditional values and are persecuted by the authorities of the countries in which they are currently located. Our ministry, embassies and consulates are actively involved in the implementation of this initiative.

We are trying to make targeted use of diplomatic tools to assist Russian business in the interests of developing mechanisms for financial settlements, transport and logistics chains with foreign partners that are not controlled by illegitimate external pressure.

This year is marked by the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and the 80th anniversary of the UN. As before, we will pay constant attention to uniting international efforts to counter any manifestations of neo-Nazism, Russophobia and other forms of racial and religious intolerance. We are concerned about the unbridled growth of such manifestations in the territories controlled by the Kiev regime, in the Baltic States and a number of other EU countries, and in Canada, where a multi-million diaspora of Nazi collaborators has settled. It is encouraging that our irreconcilable position against the revival of Nazism is shared by the overwhelming majority of the international community, which was clearly demonstrated by the adoption of a resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism at the UN General Assembly in December 2024. The Commonwealth has declared 2025 the Year of the 80th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War – the Year of Peace and Unity in the Fight against Nazism. We are seeking that the crimes of the Nazi invaders and their accomplices be recognised as genocide of the peoples of the Soviet Union. We will count on close cooperation with the Federal Assembly in these matters, as in all others.

The topic of Victory over Nazism is inextricably linked with the task of achieving the goals of the special military operation. Together with our colleagues in parliament, we show the world community that there is no alternative to eradicating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis.

President Vladimir Putin emphasised this very important point in his telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on February 12. We paid special attention to this topic yesterday during a meeting with US Secretary of State Miguel Rubio, US National Security Adviser Mark Waltz and US Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East Stephen Witkoff. I would like to emphasise that we are talking about eliminating threats to Russia's security, which have been created for many years by dragging Ukraine into NATO, and the need to put the toughest possible stop to the Kiev regime's actions to exterminate everything related to Russia, Russian culture and the Russian world – the Russian language, culture, the media, and the canonical Orthodox Church.

The tasks set for the Ministry by President Vladimir Putin are ambitious. We will continue to do everything necessary to ensure that the organisational structure of our foreign service adapts more actively and quickly to modern requirements. We are transferring human resources to the most in-demand, "hot" foreign policy areas, primarily to African countries and other countries of the world majority. We have created a new unit–-the Second African Department. We are expanding our diplomatic presence in the CIS countries, Asia and Latin America. Three new embassies have already been opened in Africa, and seven more are planned to open in the next two years. This work has been put on a systematic basis and will continue consistently.

I would like to emphasise that the foreign policy approved by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin is long-term and strategic. It is not subject to the domestic political situation and does not depend on the whims of our ill-wishers. As we can see, it enjoys the support of our leading political forces represented in the State Duma, for which we are sincerely grateful to you. Through you, we feel the support of our citizens. We feel this well and appreciate it. This gives us strength and energy.

I would like to thank you for your cooperation and for your comradely assistance. I would like to reaffirm our readiness to work in the same vein in the future.

Question: There is quite a lot of news coming from US President Donald Trump's team. There are some extremely curious ones. By introducing bans on migration, Donald Trump is suddenly inviting the white population of South Africa to the United States and promising the most favourable conditions. By the way, we can also recall the preferences of the US authorities for Cuban migrants for decades. Washington sees this as a way to stir up discontent inside Cuba.

Isn't the time coming for Russia to use migration regulation more flexibly to pursue our national interests? What is the position of the Russian Foreign Ministry and your opinion?

Sergey Lavrov: In October 2024, President Vladimir Putin adopted a list of instructions on optimising procedures related to labour migration from neighboring countries. The Foreign Ministry is one of the co-executors. The leading role is played by the lead agencies, primarily the Interior Ministry and its migration department.

We proceed from the premise that any "toughening" of our approaches to labour migrants from Central Asian countries, primarily the South Caucasus and other former republics, will not contribute to our long-term interests. Of course, it is necessary to keep order. Many violations have been recorded in a number of geographical areas where migrants come from. We believe that it is necessary to tighten control over their behaviour, but not to erect barriers, let alone introduce a visa regime.

Yes, in comparison with the previous procedure, additional measures are now being taken. They are aimed at tightening control, and not at creating obstacles to labor migration.

We held several special meetings with the ambassadors of the EAEU member states, answered their questions in detail, and explained the logic that guides us. Indeed, the fundamental documents on the creation of the EAEU state that citizens of all member states of the Union have equal rights. They can come without any invitations, without confirming where they will work, etc. The arrival of migrants must be monitored. The relevant authorities must understand where these people who have come to work are, who provides them with work and, accordingly, is responsible for their compliance with the laws of the Russian Federation. I am convinced that all this can be done without creating any artificial obstacles in relations with our closest allies.

The meetings that we held with the ambassadors of the EAEU countries showed that they understand this situation. Indeed, everyone has laws, but they evolve in accordance with the requirements of life.

Question: Russian embassies are called upon to have complete information about the processes in the host country. These include the economy, politics, culture and migration. The Kozyrev policy [see article at link] has led to cuts in the United States and even the closure of embassies in a number of countries. What are the prospects for normalising the work of Russia's foreign missions in the United States, given your visit to Riyadh? Are there any plans to expand the number of our diplomatic staff in Asia, Africa and Latin America?

Sergey Lavrov: I have already mentioned that we are opening additional embassies. A second African department has been created.

By 2026, it is planned to open embassies in the Gambia, Liberia, the Comoros, Niger, Sierra Leone, Togo and South Sudan – seven embassies. This is quite a serious figure. They meet us halfway, but we are also looking for "internal reserves" so as not to ask too much for help from the budget.

With our colleagues from the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, we are also discussing an increase in the number of trade missions in Africa. Now there are only five of them, but more are needed.

Question: The Transnistrian-Moldovan region, the recent crisis in Transnistria, and the turbulent situation in Gagauzia. The recent elections in Moldova showed that the incumbent president was elected in the second round mainly thanks to the votes of the diaspora abroad. How do you assess the development of bilateral relations, taking into account all the recent events?

Sergey Lavrov: This is a topical question. First of all, we are interested in the fate of the Pridnestrovians. More than 200,000 of them are also Russian citizens. Chisinau's policy of creating artificial obstacles to the basic life of this region is rejected. We will fight it tough.

Maria Sandu is a Romanian citizen. As you said, the latest election story was amazing. 234 polling stations were opened abroad, but in Russia, where Moldova has the largest labour and diaspora in general, there were only two polling stations that could not physically support the voting of more than 10,000 people.

This is a mockery of common sense and the very concept of "democracy". The US Vice President spoke about this at a conference in Munich. He gave an example of gross manipulation of election procedures in Romania. This practice is widely used. The current Moldovan leadership adopts the relevant experience from its Romanian "brothers/sisters".

First of all, we are concerned about the supply of electricity to Transnistria. This is the responsibility of Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and the Ministry of Energy.

Chisinau and the European Union put up tough obstacles. They did not want Transnistria to be provided with electricity according to a scheme that would involve the direct participation of the Russian Federation. As a result, they promoted their own option, which still consists in the supply of Russian gas, but in such a way that Russia's role was downplayed, or even completely crossed out. These are unscrupulous methods. We are not surprised that the EU acts in this way. We are in favour of countries being guided by their national interests, and not by the instructions of the bureaucracy, which, by the way, no one has chosen.

Question: The public foreign policy statements by members of Donald Trump's team at the Munich Conference demonstrate a significant transformation in the American view of the future mechanism for ensuring security and strategic stability around the world. It can be stated that significant tensions have arisen in the transatlantic partnership between the United States and Europe. Do you agree that a return to the issue of multilateral Eurasian arms control, the conditional New START-4 treaty, as well as guarantees of equal and indivisible security in Europe and the world at possible future talks with the Americans will help to relegate the Ukrainian issue to the background and reduce European influence on their course?

Sergey Lavrov: This is a topical question. Answering the previous one, I referred to the US Vice President's speech at the Munich Conference. This is a "team" that thinks differently, primarily in terms of American interests, of course, as they understand them.

Yesterday, this line was reaffirmed at our talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Opening the discussion, he stressed that Donald Trump's "team" proceeds from the premise that all international relations in all their aspects should be based on the recognition of the fact that each state has national interests, and it is from this position that the dialogue should be conducted. National interests will never coincide completely. For the most part, they diverge in separate areas that are important for each country. But where they coincide, everything must be done to derive maximum mutual benefit from this. And where they diverge, as the US Secretary of State said, responsible powers, including Russia and the United States, must not allow these differences to escalate into confrontation, especially one that is detrimental to many other countries in the world.

This principled approach reflects the demarcation between Donald Trump's "team" and the Brussels bureaucracy. They are now in a "dismantled" state, because the course is clearly taken to develop relations with individual states that share the philosophy of defending national interests. I believe that this is a useful trend.

As for the talks on security and strategic stability, we hope that the conditions for this will be created. So far, as yesterday's talks showed, movement towards the normalization of relations in all areas is beginning. There is, at least, a declared readiness to start this movement. And not only to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, but to create conditions for restoring and building up partnership in the trade, economic and geopolitical spheres between the Russian Federation and the United States.

In the meantime, we need to clean up the legacy of the Biden administration, which did everything to destroy even the first signs of the foundation of a long-term partnership between our countries.

Question: We cannot ignore yesterday's talks in Saudi Arabia. US President Donald Trump previously stated the need to reach an agreement with the Russian Federation on the Ukrainian settlement as soon as possible and threatened otherwise to impose tariffs and sanctions on Russian exports to the United States. We have already heard about the initial assessment of the talks.

What are your expectations from the new Trump administration's possible policy in the field of international security, including in the context of the problems with NATO expansion and the situation in Eastern Europe?

Sergey Lavrov: I believe that words are important, sometimes radically changing the situation. We will evaluate statements of intent and compare them with concrete actions.

As for US President Donald Trump's statements. You mentioned NATO expansion. He is the first and, I think, the only Western leader to publicly and loudly say that one of the root causes of the Ukrainian situation was the previous administration's "impudent" policy of drawing Ukraine into NATO. None of the Western leaders has ever said this, but Donald Trump has raised this idea several times. This is already a signal that he understands our position.

In a telephone conversation with him, President of Russia Vladimir Putin once again emphasised that what is important for us is not a truce, which will make it possible to rearm Ukraine once again and set it against our country again, but a long-term sustainable peace based on the elimination of the root causes of the conflict: the NATO aspect and the extermination of everything Russian in violation of Ukraine's obligations under the UN Charter and numerous conventions.

Yesterday, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and I spoke with US Secretary of State Miguel Rubio and US National Security Advisor Mark Waltz.

I proceed from the premise that they are interested in removing artificial obstacles to potentially very promising and mutually beneficial projects, primarily in the economy. They are also committed to resuming dialogue on foreign policy affairs, on the international situation and on conflicts. We only welcome this. We used this practice in the past, although it was not without problems, but they will always be there. The main thing is to meet, listen and hear. And make your own decisions that will be realistic in relation to the partner’s concerns.

We have begun to move away from the brink of the abyss, where our relations have been led by the Biden administration. But these are only the first steps. The atmosphere is positive, and the intentions are correct. We will see how the situation develops further and what steps will be taken.

Question: In your opinion, what are the most significant actions and events in connection with the anniversary of the Great Victory and the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II that the Russian Foreign Ministry and Rossotrudnichestvo are planning to hold abroad this year?

I would also like to inform you that together with our colleagues from the Russian Foreign Ministry, we have begun preparations for the international expedition "Memory Is Stronger Than Time". It is dedicated to the defeat of the Kwantung Army and the 80th anniversary of the Victory Parade in September 1945 in Harbin, China. On the sidelines of the perpetuation of the common history of the two peoples, as part of the expedition, it is planned to install a memorial plaque (commemorative high relief) dedicated to the Victory Parade in September 1945 in Harbin.

We ask you to support this initiative and provide political and diplomatic assistance on the part of the department in its implementation.

Sergey Lavrov: We are paying special attention to the 80th anniversary of Victory not only because it is a sacred date for us, the sacred Victory of our fathers and grandfathers, the feat of our mothers and grandmothers. It is also one of the most pressing issues of modern international politics, when they are trying to revive Nazism and neo-Nazism.

We will use our opportunities in close cooperation with the United Russia party, which initiated this international movement with other factions. In about 120 foreign countries, councils of Russian compatriots are active, planning a whole series of events, including film screenings, discussions, and meetings of political scientists. They plan to organize their events within the framework of the Immortal Regiment, St. George's Ribbon, Candles of Memory, and the Garden of Memory. Rossotrudnichestvo and schools at embassies are preparing to hold the Dictation of Victory. There is reason to believe that there will be many people.

All embassies and consulates deal with issues of careful attitude to memorials and burials abroad. Every year, special clean-up days are held on Victory Day, and money is allocated. It is important that the Government takes care of such monuments.

About 80 monuments and burials of Soviet soldiers have been registered in China, for which the Chinese side, as stipulated in the relevant agreement, carries out proper care, timely repairs, etc.

In August-September 2025, the Combat Brotherhood All-Russian Public Organisation of Veterans is planning an expedition entitled "Memory Is Stronger Than Time", dedicated, as you said, to the 80th anniversary of the defeat of the Kwantung Army. As far as I understand, there are plans to install a memorial plaque in Harbin. But this requires coordination with our Chinese colleagues. We are ready to support it.

Question: Russia is the leading Arctic power. Our country has the longest coastline and the largest unexplored reserves of natural resources. The Northern Sea Route, a route of global importance, passes through the waters of the Russian Arctic seas.

The demarche of the Arctic states during Russia's chairmanship of the Arctic Council should not go unnoticed. Statements by other countries about territorial claims in the region, the coalition in defense and security issues encourage us to take a more active position.

What does the Russian Foreign Ministry plan to take in response to expand cooperation in the Arctic with friendly countries, including with key observers of the Arctic Council–-China and India (which was recently visited by our delegation of the State Duma headed by Vyacheslav Volodin)?

Sergey Lavrov: In fact, you have answered your own question.

We need to work and not get into the pose of the "offended". This will lead to nothing. We do not want to harm anyone, but we will not give up "ours" either.

We are the largest Arctic power. We have the longest coastline, the most developed infrastructure, which makes up the Northern Sea Route, which some countries that are members of the Arctic Council look at with envy. This fact gives us a strong basis for promoting our position.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the Government of Russia pay great attention to the further development of the Arctic zone and are doing everything possible to ensure that people live there comfortably and do not need anything. This is a strategic resource of our country.

As for the Arctic Council. Nobody kicked us out of there. This cannot be done. When we were chairs, the other seven countries coordinated their positions. Moreover, there was no need to coordinate during the Biden administration: everyone "obeyed." Yes, the ministerial level was not involved, but technical and expert groups were assembled, as they are now gathering and working as part of eight states.

I believe that the most important thing is to do our job: to promote our plans and implement them. And let the rest watch us single-handedly develop our territory, waters, not only territorial, but also on the shelf, where we have a good position in the UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf in terms of approving our applications.

The positions are strong. This is helped by the existence of treaties regulating our territorial relations. We have such agreements with almost all our neighbors. Therefore, we need to do our job. Our partners in the Arctic Council will have no choice but to resume normal cooperation.

In the meantime, China and India are interested in promoting the development of the Northern Sea Route. They recognize our leading role in the Arctic. We will definitely continue cooperation with these countries.

Question: Following the results of 2024, the architecture of cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan in terms of preventing emergencies, unfortunately, in my opinion, has cracked slightly. Our regions, which currently border Kazakhstan, experienced severe floods in 2024. This was due, among other things, to the shortcomings of this interaction at the country and government levels. The governors of these regions are not even involved in the relevant commission. To what extent can the format of our interaction be adjusted by including governors in this work?

Sergey Lavrov: This commission is not accountable to the Russian Foreign Ministry. But the Russian-Kazakh Commission on the Joint Use and Protection of Transboundary Water Bodies exists. Moreover, it met at a regular meeting on November 7, 2024 in Volgograd. As a result of the meeting, a Joint Working Group on Cooperation in Flood Transmission was formed (on the topic of your question). Attention is paid to this problem, as well as to all other issues related to our common border with Kazakhstan.

As for the composition of the commission, we are ready. The more agencies include representatives (as they used to say) from the field, the more effectively they will work and be more specifically immersed in the topics they are dealing with.

Question: You spoke in detail about the multipolar world, about the World Majority. What priorities do you see in cooperation within the BRICS association, in terms of the economy as the basis of everything: the payment system, financial institutions, prospects, a common currency?

Sergey Lavrov: At the BRICS summit, at the suggestion of President of Brazil Lula da Silva, the topic of currency problems that arise in connection with the abuse of the dollar as a reserve currency by the then US administration was discussed.

US President Donald Trump recently spoke on this topic, saying that it was a gross mistake of the previous administration. It has shaken the dollar's position and is forcing more and more countries (even those that use the dollar) to prepare alternative payment options for themselves, just in case. National currencies and the creation of appropriate platforms are all being discussed in the BRICS.

At the initiative of President of Brazil Lula da Silva, the decisions of the previous summit included the need to develop a proposal for alternative payment platforms through the ministries of finance and central banks. Such proposals have been made. They involve the creation of a "cross-border payment initiative", a reinsurance company and the BRICS Clear settlement and depository infrastructure.

The Russian side takes an active part in these initiatives. They will increase the resilience of BRICS to various external shocks. There are many people who want to "slow down" the development of a potentially powerful association. But if they act within the framework of fair competition, this will be the right thing to do. If there are sanctions, tariffs, "weaning" from banking systems controlled by the West, then this will no longer be a competitive struggle, but a violation of all WTO rules.

So the situation is "fluid". The trend is towards providing reliable payment systems and doing business for all occasions.

Question: How do you assess the strategic partnership between Russia and China in the context of global political dynamics? What joint initiatives with China do you consider the most important for strengthening our bilateral relations?

Sergey Lavrov: An hour is not enough for me to answer this question. As I said in my opening remarks, our relations are at an unprecedentedly high and advanced level. In terms of their essence and content, they are far superior to the concept of "union" as it existed during the Cold War and after.

These are relations of a completely new type-–equal and mutually beneficial. They are determined by a trust-based, regular and friendly dialogue at the highest level, during which the basic conditions for the further development of partnership are determined, primarily in the economic, trade, investment, transport and logistics spheres.

There is no area of the life of any state in which we do not have mechanisms for coordinating our steps. Suffice it to say that the heads of government meet every year. On the eve of the annual meeting of prime ministers, five meetings of special commissions are held, each of which is headed by two deputy prime ministers. This shows the scope of the agenda of our interaction with China.

Cross-border cooperation. There are also special commissions. We have a lot in common in the humanitarian, cultural and educational spheres. The number of both Chinese who come to study with us and Russians who go to China to study is growing.

A joint film will be released in a few days (and this is not an isolated case). It is called Red Silk. This is the result of an agreement during one of the previous meetings between President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping to establish systematic joint cooperation in the field of cinema.

We have many interesting plans. Humanitarian issues, concert activities, cultural exchanges–-all this enriches and puts our relations on a solid "foundation" of the daily life of ordinary people. We can talk for a long time about foreign policy cooperation, but it is almost exemplary.

Question: Russia, and formerly the USSR, has been cooperating with the Syrian Arab Republic for more than 80 years. What are the prospects for further relations between the Russian Federation and Syria in the light of the recent telephone conversation between President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the Transitional Period Abdullah al-Sharaa?

Sergey Lavrov: The telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and the head of the current administration in Damascus Abdullah al-Shara' was preceded by a visit by an interdepartmental delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov.

The trip took place a few days before the telephone conversation. Its results are very positive. They were received by Mr Al-Shara' with the participation of the Foreign Minister and a number of heads of other departments. Publicly, the current Syrian leaders reaffirm the need to respect the historical and strategic nature of our relations. One of the central topics for them now is to prevent a repetition of the Libyan scenario, when as a result of NATO aggression the country lost its statehood, was split and has not been able to bring itself together since then. It has been 15 years now.

There are such threats in Syria as well. The people who came to power understand this. There are also factors such as intra-clan struggle, including in the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham movement. It is not homogeneous – it includes different factions.

There are also problems related to the illegal presence of the United States in Syria and the policy pursued by the Biden administration to stimulate the creation of a Kurdish quasi-state. We firmly support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic.

In the next few days and next week, we will have regular high-level contacts with our Syrian colleagues. We will tell you later.

Question: The 3+3 Platform implies cooperation between Russia, Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia in order to ensure peace and stability in the South Caucasus. At our last meeting, you stressed the prospects of this format. Changes in Georgia's foreign policy, which are taking place thanks to the position of the current Georgian authorities, political parties such as Solidarity for Peace and the Communist Party of Georgia, give reason to hope that in the future the 3+3 format will be fully operational with the participation of Georgia. At the parliamentary level, we have established good contacts with all the member states of the platform.

What do you think about the idea of creating an inter-parliamentary commission within the framework of the 3+3 format to create additional mechanisms for cooperation in parliamentary diplomacy?

Sergey Lavrov: I fully agree with you in terms of the prospects for the development of the 3+3.

The initiative was jointly put forward by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey and supported by President Vladimir Putin. Since then, three meetings have been held in the 3+3 format, including two at the ministerial level, the last one in October 2024 in Turkey. From the very beginning, everyone agreed that we have a 3+3 format. We understand the doubts and nuances of Georgia's positions, but the "chair" for Georgian representatives will always be in the meeting room of this format.

And this was confirmed at the last ministerial meeting in Turkey. During the talks, it was decided to make a more structured organization out of this consultative platform. As a result of that meeting, through colleagues from this format, we confirmed to the Georgian side that the doors are open and "the chair is standing."

We hope that the current authorities in Georgia will support the need to rely on national interests. There is no doubt that the 3+3 format acts in the interests of all participants. I would like to note that the creation of this initiative aroused envy, no doubt, among the previous US administration, which tried to promote the 3+1 format instead of 3+3 (the three Transcaucasian parties and "Biden's people" who would lead them).

As for the parliamentary dimension, if you come up with such an initiative, we will reinforce this conversation through the Foreign Ministry. This would be useful.

Question: In 2026, there will be another period of extension of the Treaty between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan on the Settlement of Issues of Dual Citizenship, which was signed in order to return Russians to Russia. Between 300,000 and 400,000 have returned, but today half a percent live in Tajikistan. According to the Treaty, new Russian citizens receive certain preferences (social security, education, etc.), as do Russians who left for Tajikistan. I mentioned above how many there are. However, given the special military operation, the main question is the provision of the Treaty on Military Service and Mobilisation, which makes it possible to avoid service in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which is unfair, in our opinion. What is the future of the Treaty and how relevant is its extension in modern conditions?

Sergey Lavrov: The treaty was signed back in 1996, after the end of the bloody internal conflict in Tajikistan. It has played and continues to play a role in providing a reliable basis for an alliance with Tajikistan.

As for exemption from military service. As far as I understand, this has been done on the basis of reciprocity. No matter how few Russian citizens there are in Tajikistan, they enjoy the same rights as Tajik citizens in the Russian Federation. I cannot express a clear position. But the treaty is in force, it is useful and equal, and it meets not only the interests of Tajik citizens working in Russia, but also the interests of Russians living in Tajikistan. Every citizen is dear to us.

Question: Let's move from the West to the East. To the Far East. The regions and municipalities of the Far Eastern Federal District are actively cooperating with the municipalities and regions of Southeast Asian countries. All issues (with the possible exception of some financial ones) are promptly resolved by the Foreign Ministry, and they thank you for this. What do you think about the prospects for the development of the entire range of areas, including inter-parliamentary and inter-party cooperation, in the context of the special military operation and in the context of strategic cooperation between the DPRK and the Russian Federation?

Sergey Lavrov: You started with Southeast Asia, and the DPRK is Northeast Asia. But the whole of Asia is dear to us.

We have an extensive system of relations with ASEAN countries. Meetings are held annually at the level of foreign ministers. This association holds events with its partners at the level of foreign ministers, defence ministries and the Regional Security Architecture Forum. The ASEAN region does not have a continent-wide coverage. We see prospects for moving towards the goal I mentioned earlier, in combining the efforts of existing sub-regional organisations, including ASEAN.

The situation in Northeast Asia and on the Korean Peninsula is no less important. This is close to our borders. Russia has a common border with the DPRK. We are not indifferent to everything that is being done on the Korean Peninsula. We are in favour of eliminating any risks.

The Strategic Comprehensive Partnership Treaty was signed with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea during President Vladimir Putin's historic visit in the summer of 2024. If you read carefully, it essentially covers all areas: the economy, the humanitarian sphere, education, culture, military cooperation, and military-technical cooperation. It contains an important article that states that in the event of an attack or aggression against one of the parties to this Treaty by third countries, the other party will provide all necessary assistance, which involves the use of military methods. In this part, the Treaty reproduces verbatim the agreement between the People's Republic of China and the DPRK concluded ten years ago. When ratifying it, the State Duma noted that this provision on mutual military assistance is carried out in accordance with the laws and constitutions of each member state.

Question: At the last government hour, I asked about the creation of BRICS Tourism on the basis of BRICS. Last year, as part of the BRICS year, such events as the Games of the Future, the World Youth Festival were held, and this year Intervision is planned. What do you think about holding these events annually? In this case, BRICS Tourism could act as the main organisation in the field of generating tourist flows of these events.

Today, we see a fairly stable demand in the BRICS countries for such a type of tourism as medical tourism. Our medical institutions are ready to meet this demand both in terms of price and quality. What do you think about the expediency of introducing a "medical visa" in Russia? This would significantly increase the inbound flow of foreign tourists to the Russian Federation and would affect the image of Russia abroad. It would also help to increase competitiveness in this regard with the leaders of medical tourism, such as Israel, Germany and South Korea.

Sergey Lavrov: We are all for tourism as a new dimension in BRICS activities.

The more people-to-people contacts, the stronger the foundation of relations. You mentioned a number of cultural events that have indeed attracted a huge number of participants far beyond the BRICS countries as such. If our relevant organisations, primarily those involved in the development of tourism, offer "added value" to what our country can offer now, then it would be reasonable to talk about formalising this area within the framework of the BRICS agenda.

Now the number of tourists from the BRICS countries and other countries who visit Russia is growing steadily and rapidly. We need to see what this structure will do. If it simply records and engages in advertising, travel agencies are already performing similar functions. We need to understand the specific function. It sounds nice. We would support it.

Regarding medical visas. We do not see any expediency yet. There are already e-visas that are issued in a simplified form to citizens of the BRICS countries and several dozen other countries. I would like to ask my colleagues from the Consular Department to see what this can add to us.

Question: At the end of 2024 and the beginning of this year, the Islamic Republic of Iran completed the procedure for ratifying the Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Caspian Countries. How has the Islamic Republic of Iran's ratification of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea progressed?

What are the prospects and is it possible to resolve this issue positively in the foreseeable future, including taking into account the results of the work of high-level experts in the working group on this matter?

Sergey Lavrov: This is an important question. The Convention reflects the most important and serious tasks of ensuring security in the Caspian Sea and fixes the special responsibility of the Caspian states for everything that is happening here, excludes the military presence of third countries in the Caspian Sea and the Caspian region.

Four out of five countries have already ratified it. Iran has not yet done so. When we were finalizing the Convention, the issues of dividing the Caspian Sea, territorial waters and adjacent zones between the member states were linked. The principles of dividing the sea are reflected in the Convention, but the details are very serious, because it depends on the shape of the coastline of each country. Iran has such a problem that if it is simply "divided equally," it will be at a loss.

The Iranian side is now in the process of ratifying the Convention and deciding how to build direct baselines that determine the parameters of the national zone of each state.

We have proposed a series of solutions at the expert level. Our Iranian colleagues are considering them. In the near future, I will have a meeting with Iranian representatives. We raise these issues at such meetings every time. In the course of his contacts with the previous president, the late Raisi, President Vladimir Putin made some proposals that would help reach a mutually acceptable agreement.

In 2023, the Russian Interdepartmental Commission on Caspian Cooperation was established under my chairmanship. During the meetings, we develop initiatives that should help our Iranian friends complete the ratification process. [My Emphasis]