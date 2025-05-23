Today, a short verbal fencing bout occurred between FM Lavrov and one of the UK Media outlets, it’s not clear which one. The bout is over the West’s propaganda narrative versus Russian realistic lines which Lavrov handles very well in an almost comical fashion:

Question: Is Russia ready to sit down and sign a peace treaty with President Vladimir Zelensky? Sergey Lavrov: You are putting the cart before the horse. First you need to have a contract, and when it is agreed, then we will decide. But President Vladimir Zelensky, as President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said, does not have legitimacy. This is also recognized within Ukraine. Therefore, when the agreement is ready, and it is far from certain that this will happen tomorrow, it should be such that there is no repetition of what the putschists who came to power in 2014 did through a bloody coup d'état. Then we will see who has legitimacy from the Ukrainian authorities. The current Constitution (President of Russia Vladimir Putin has repeatedly analysed it in detail) seems to allow us to talk about the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada. The best option would be to hold elections. Only here, in Britain, you don't have to become prime minister through elections. So they agree among themselves and change places. The most important task now is to prepare a reliable peace treaty that ensures a long-term, sustainable and just peace, without threatening anyone's security. In this case, we are interested in the Russian Federation. Without any attempts to infringe on the rights of Russians and Russian speakers in violation of the UN Charter, which prohibits discrimination on religious and linguistic principles. Europe, including Britain, is a champion of human rights. I gave an example: Arabic is not banned in Israel, Hebrew is not banned in Arab countries, English is not banned in Ireland. It will seem simply unthinkable to you if the opposite happens. And in Ukraine, everything Russian can be banned. You keep quiet. [My Emphasis]

How much of that bout was revealed by the UK meda outlet is unknown, but it was recorded and provided by Russian media to the Foreign Ministry, which put it to use. Most notable is the eventual treaty’s basic, most important outcome, and that’s the inclusion of the Indivisible Security concept bolded above, which actually is the goal of the December 2021 treaty proposals made to the Outlaw US Empire and NATO. That goal must be kept in mind every time talks occur and results are provided. As Lavrov stated initially, until such an agreement is arrived at and legitimate authorities emerge to sign it, there will be no ceasefire. And given the speculation on just how large the “security buffer” will be—drones and himars have rather long ranges, 300+ Km—much of the current Ukraine might fall within such a zone. Another factor that’s clear is ISR flights over the Black Sea by the Outlaw US Empire have resumed signaling Trump isn’t being honest when he claims to want peace. And then there’s the glaring loophole in the “minerals agreement” I noted that allows arms supplies to Ukraine from the Empire to resume as an “investment” in Ukraine’s future. So, the duel continues with Team Trump’s Cold Warriors currently holding sway.

