Unfortunately, only a Press Release is available recapping this very important meeting:

On May 30, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with the heads of diplomatic missions of Arab states accredited in Moscow.

During the dialogue, an in-depth exchange of views took place on the development of the situation in the Middle East, with an emphasis on the unprecedented escalation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation, which has led to incalculable suffering of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed the continuity and consistency of Russia's foreign policy towards the all-round development of partnership relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with the Arab states. At the same time, it was emphasised that Russia condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and from the first days of the crisis, Russian diplomacy has been working to stop the use of force in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, release detainees, ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to all those in need and transfer the armed conflict to a political and diplomatic track. Russia invariably proceeds from the premise that negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis should be built in accordance with the existing international legal framework, including the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002 and the two-state principle – the creation of a sovereign Palestine within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, which exists in peace and security with Israel.

The Russian Foreign Minister noted that the advancement of various peace concepts and the expansion of the number of countries that have recognized the State of Palestine testify to the strengthening position of the world majority in favor of an early and just solution to the Palestinian problem as the main prerequisite for long-term stabilization in the Middle East. In this context, an important task is to synchronise the approaches and peacekeeping plans of the players involved in the Middle East settlement in order to create conditions for the establishment of direct Palestinian-Israeli talks on a range of final status issues. The Russian proposal to hold a consultative meeting of interested parties at the ministerial level is aimed at this. At the same time, the key role in promoting the peace process in the Middle East can and should be played by the states of the region themselves, the League of Arab States (LAS) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). In this context, Sergey Lavrov praised the results of the Arab League summit held in Manama on May 16, which reaffirmed a consolidated position in favour of an early political settlement of regional crises and conflicts.

Representatives of the Arab states expressed gratitude for Russia's vigorous efforts, including at the UN Security Council, aimed at ending the bloodshed in the zone of Palestinian-Israeli confrontation, delivering humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip and comprehensively normalizing the situation in the Middle East. Sergey Lavrov and the ambassadors of the Arab states reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of Moscow and the capitals of the Arab League member states to further coordinate steps to establish a comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East based on the principles of international law and the provisions of the UN Charter. [My Emphasis]