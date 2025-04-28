karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Grasshopper Kaplan
1h

You can call this an interview from CBS. That stands for Constant BullShit.

No lamestream mainstream media mentioned how patient my dad Vlad has been, while UkroNam is rearmed thrice. It is all hating Russia all the time.

These sort of news sic outlets don't have any means to tell the truth even if they wanted to .

Why didn't she ask him about the fate of the dozens of Hunter Biden biolabs ,in Ukraine , Meta biota, that were trying to ethnically cleanse Russian peoples with biological means,. Since the soldiers of the West were failing...

One day Lavrov should forego the diplomacy and tell these folks to get the F outta Russia and not to come back, and UkroNam, and Georgia too.

If you missed this I wanted to cite

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fHJJDOHV9dc

Lawrence W w Glenn Diesen

Also Larry Johnson in his substack just did a three part expose of decades of interference, wargames against Russia, Including the likes of killafornia and Youtawh National scabs guards. Because Russia is on the border of Texas....

The three decades of wargames in Ukraine and Europe are as damming as Satan

Ann Pettus's avatar
Ann Pettus
1h

God, Americans are tiresome. I should know, I am one.

