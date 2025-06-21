The conflict between Non-Proliferation Treaty abiding member Iran and the Outlaw Zionists who don’t living within Occupied Palestine and their Outlaw Zionist allies residing within Europe and the Outlaw US Empire is very clear-cut in its falsity promoted by Western BigLie Media—the goal is regime change in Iran, not the negation of its legal nuclear program. As with Saddam’s WMDs were merely a BigLie to cover the invasion to oust him and implant a comprador regime, and what was also attempted in Syria’s case, is now being used yet again with Iran. It’s vastly important to recall the almost 30-year-old “Clean Break” gameplan co-authored by the two main Zionist factions prior to 911, which was used as the “starting gun” for regime changing seven nations in five years. All actors subservient to the Outlaws are playing their roles—Europeans, the UN Secretary General and the IAEA despite its leader’s protestations. Alastair Crooke revealed the AI program designed to provide the desired result that was used for the justification of the Zionist’s attack. As we’ve seen going back to the 1990s, Iraan’s nuclear program has been used as the prime justification for both legal and illegal sanctions, while the JCPOA was treated as another Minsk by the Europeans who were finally relieved of their duplicity when Trump broke international law, the JCPOA being a UNSC Resolution. The reality of the situation is well understood by the Global Majority and is reflected in this item’s title. The future for Zionists is already very bleak with the Outlaw US Empire following close behind.

I’m still in the midst of traveling and have several very large drafts awaiting completion associated with the just completed SPIEF. Several other smaller yet important events also need to be added—Putin’s call to Xi and his meeting with China’s SPIEF delegation. I return home Tuesday and hope to have all these posted soon afterwards.

