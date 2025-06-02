karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dornoch altbinhax's avatar
dornoch altbinhax
20h

The US is an organised crime racket, this is an underlying reason why the US will not re-industrialise. Take the previous Anglo empire, it's still in a process of decay and it's over one hundred years since the bell tolled for the British empire at the end of WW1. The US in its current form cannot get out of that cycle. In the meantime its satellites will drop like rotten fruit from the tree.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Garry Gerskwotiz's avatar
Garry Gerskwotiz
1d

Part 1 was magnificent, hoping Part 2 is better. America’s biggest problem is blaming everyone else when it should be looking in the mirror, but with our elites that shall never happen

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture