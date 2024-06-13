Dmitry Medvedev has no reason to be polite to the policy making creatures of the Nazi-Loving Outlaw US Empire. But since those creatines advocate attacking Russian civilians in manner similar to how they attacked German, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Laotian, Cambodian, Haitian, all Central and South American, Iraqi, Iranian, Palestinian, Afghani, and Yugoslavian civilians over the years (talk about policy continuity), Medvedev advocates the Leviticus Solution be applied in his Telegram today:

Here are the new American sanctions. Soon there will be new European ones. Is it necessary to react to them? It seems not, their number is already measured in tens of thousands. We have learned to live and develop with them.



And on the other hand, it is necessary. Not only to the authorities, the state, but to all our people in general. To everyone who loves our Motherland - Russia. After all, they - the United States and its fucking allies - have declared war on us without rules!



How to react? I have already talked about this once, but it is not superfluous to repeat it.

We must try every day to inflict maximum harm on those countries that have imposed these restrictions against our country and all our citizens. Harm in everything that can be harmed. Harm to their economies, their institutions and their rulers. Harm to the well-being of their citizens. Their confidence in the future. To do this, it is necessary to continue to look for critical vulnerabilities of their economies and hit them in all spheres. To cause damage in all places, paralyzing the work of their companies and government institutions. Find problems in their critical technologies and ruthlessly strike at them. Literally destroy their energy, industry, transport, banking and social services. To instill fear of the imminent collapse of the entire critical infrastructure.



Are they afraid of handing over our weapons to the enemies of the Western world? We need to transfer to them all possible types of weapons, except nuclear (for now)!

Are they afraid of anarchy and an explosion of crime in large cities? We need to help in disorganizing their municipal authorities!

Are they afraid of war in space? This means that they will receive it too. Let everything stop for them, everything will go bad, everything will go to hell!

Are they afraid of social explosions? Let's arrange them! It is necessary to throw all the most sinister night terrors into their media sphere, to use all their terrible phantom pains. No more sparing their psyche! Let them tremble in their cozy homes, let them shake under the blankets.

Are they yelling about our use of fake news? Let's turn their lives into a continuous insane nightmare, in which they will not be able to distinguish wild fiction from the realities of the day, infernal evil from the routine of life.



And no rules regarding the enemy! Let them get everything in full for the harm to Russia and as painfully as possible! Everyone can do their part!



Remember:

Quid pro quo!

Tit for tat!

Fracture for fracture, eye for eye, tooth for tooth; how he did <... >, so should he do

(Leviticus, 24:20). [My Emphasis, format original]

Yes, it is a war without rules, which honestly ought to be scary. Is Medvedev a fanatic here, or is he just responding in a logical manner? Or is this his vision of what confronts Russia given the past behavior noted in the preamble:

From a well-known song by Pink Floyd not quite forty years old:

The dogs of war don’t negotiate

The dogs of war won’t capitulate

They will take and you will give

And you must die so that they may live

You can knock at any door

But wherever you go, you know they’ve been there before

Well winners can lose and things can get strained

But whatever you change, you know the dogs remain

It’s been said that Russians are prepared for Total War, which is what Medvedev just invoked. Ignorant Americans need to awaken to the grave threat their national government poses for them—Biden or Trump won’t alter the current calculus; only Jill Stein is 100% Anti-War.

