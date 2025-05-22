karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

james
2h

thanks karl! congratulations to sergei lavrov!

thanks ungle tungsten for the link to kj nohs interview as well...

Loam
1h

It's not absolutely essential, of course, but if you really want to understand the Russians, visiting Russia is highly recommended. There's something earthy and powerful about that vast country that's impossible to forget, something that permeates you from head to toe. When I hear the word horizon, the first thing that comes to mind is Russia. And I don't just mean expanse, but depth. I understand Russians when they refer to their country as Mother Russia; it's powerful and fertile like a woman's womb. Of all the countries I've visited, Russia is the one that has left the deepest mark on me, an advantage that today allows me to better understand Russians, their politics, and their representatives. There I met the most hospitable and wonderful people I've ever known. May life bless them and fill them with happiness.

And thank you very much, Karl, for keeping us informed about such important events and for your brilliant emphasis.

