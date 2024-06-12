The awards transcript wasn’t complete when I posted Putin’s words. What I wanted to provide was the words of Mikhail Kovalchuk, the man pictured above—a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, President of the National Research Center "Kurchatov Institute"—someone of such great importance but known by so very few even within Russia. In reality, it’s not just him who’s important but all the teams of people he’s worked with over the decades:

Mikhail Kovalchuk: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, First of all, I would like to sincerely thank you for your high appreciation of our work, which was founded by our great compatriots: academicians Kurchatov, Alexandrov and our outstanding contemporary Evgeny Pavlovich Velikhov. The essence of the work is that it is necessary to create an energy system that would be organically integrated into nature. We set ourselves such a task, or rather, you set it for us, and we were able to implement it. The essence of this work is as follows: we take natural radioactive raw materials from nature, as if they are future fuel, pass them through this system and return the same activity that we took back to nature. In other words, the system of nature-like energy is absolutely integrated into the organic balance of nature. The fact is that fundamentally new foundations of "green" closed-loop nuclear energy have actually been laid. We were able to do it. Almost at this stage, all the main elements have been tested, they have proved the correctness and effectiveness of the selected solutions. We managed to do this only because we relied on the deep, very extensive experience of domestic science and our developments, which we carried out, creating unique nuclear technologies that are not available in the world. I would like to say that in a few days we will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the beginning of nuclear power-this is the moment when Kurchatov launched the world's first nuclear power plant in Obninsk. We have given the world nuclear power and thermonuclear fusion. I would like to remind you that the underlying tokamak is a Russian word, just like sputnik. And today we have taken a fundamental step towards creating a new energy system that will ensure our technological independence and energy security for many years to come. And we will win them all, just as we have always won. Thank you very much. One more time: this has only happened because you are tirelessly helping to do it. Without it, it wouldn't be possible. Thank you very much again. [My Emphasis]

Yes, I’ve touted this breakthrough by Rosatom for almost a year when it was first publicized. The tribute to Putin is indicative of many things; primarily he kept the funding alive so the research could continue at the outset of his first presidency. Did Putin really suggest closing the fuel cycle as alluded to back 20+ years ago? Kovalchuk would know. Yes, there were other fine words spoken by the many who did so much to advance Russian medicine and healthcare. I mentioned some months ago that Russia was developing vaccines against certain forms of cancer. Here’s what Putin said:

Among the winners is molecular biologist Pyotr Mikhailovich Chumakov. He is the author of a whole series of fundamental discoveries that made it possible to create a new direction in medicine – the treatment of tumor diseases using the useful properties of certain viruses, the so-called oncovaccins. Their extensive clinical trials will begin this year at one of the flagship centers for the fight against cancer in our country – the Herzen Cancer Institute.

The construction of numerous oncology clinics across Russia was an early Putin driven national project because of gross Soviet Era environmental malpractice in handling extremely hazardous wastes and general industrial wastes. You may have seen the phrase closed-loop economy during Putin’s SPIEF speech; the goal is to recycle all that can be recycled while paying very close attention to fragile environments like the Arctic where pollution is extremely difficult to contain and clean once it enters the ecosystem.

Moving on to another key issue that’s getting more attention: “Biden and other Western leaders could face war crimes prosecution over Gaza and Ukraine,” which features a short version of this longer, 60-minuite video posted in Jul’s comment. For those who can’t access SCF, here’s the bulk of the article:

In this interview, de Zayas outlines the case for prosecution against von der Leyen, who as president of the European Commission is Europe’s most senior political representative. Von der Leyen is accused of being in breach of the 1948 Convention on Genocide by aiding and abetting the Israeli state in its military onslaught against Palestinians. It is not just von der Leyen who is liable for war crimes prosecution. Other senior members of the European Union – Charles Michel and Josep Borrell – and European national leaders such as France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz and Britain’s Rishi Sunak are also indictable. As Prof de Zayas points out, US President Joe Biden is a prime figure for prosecution given that the United States is the biggest political and military supporter of Israel. All Western leaders have a case to answer for the appalling genocide in Gaza which has resulted in more than 40,000 Palestinian deaths, mainly among women and children. If a case can be made against von der Leyen then others will follow against Western leaders. What de Zayas says is crucially important is to break the false aura of impunity that “arrogant” Western leaders think they have. These politicians have the misplaced belief that they are “untouchable” and “unaccountable” under international law. He says the legal process initiated by his collective of jurists at the Geneva International Peace Research Institute of prosecuting Western leaders is gathering worldwide momentum. More international legal experts and concerned citizens are adding their names to the legal petition. Alfred de Zayas is a formidable legal authority who writes a regular column for Counterpunch magazine. https://www.counterpunch.org/author/a… He is a Professor of International Law at the Geneva School of Diplomacy. Formerly, he served as the United Nations senior expert on international law. He has written 11 books, including Building a Just Global Order (2021, Clarity Press) and Countering Mainstream Narratives (2022, Clarity Press). (Details of book publications https://www.claritypress.com/book-aut…. More details on the legal movement to prosecute EC President von der Leyen and other Western leaders can be found at https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/202…. A final note on the conflict in Ukraine. The funneling of weapons into that country by the US and other NATO powers is grounds for prosecution under the war crimes of incitement against peace and instigation of aggression. The NATO powers are guilty of Nuremberg crimes that Nazi leaders were convicted of in 1946. Professor de Zayas and his colleagues are serving notice on Western leaders that they are not above the law and they will eventually end up the dock to face justice. The groundswell of world public opinion is outraged by the war crimes in Gaza and NATO’s relentless warmongering in Ukraine. The movement of protests across the world against the genocide in Gaza is proof of the huge groundswell. The political challenge to establishment politicians and figures cannot be overstated. A movement to call out the war criminals in high office and put them in the dock is long overdue but it is underway.

IMO, the Global Majority must add its shoulder to this effort as the war criminals are also guilty of many more breakages of international law going back to 1945. Indeed, IMO those members of the Outlaw US Empire that kept Nazism alive and revived it further need to be tried by Russia’s war crime courts. And IMO, another Nuremburg Trial needs to take place to indict those who at WW2’s end were instrumental in keeping Nazism alive and functioning, from Truman and Churchill onward so history can properly record the reality of what has actually occurred both before and since May 1945. IMO, enough evidence exists in the public domain, while more surely survives in government archives, to set the record straight.

Just after BRICS+ in its Joint Statement denounced such practices, we read in Global Times that the Spanish Inquisition lives:

This "investigation" is actually a presumption of guilt with strong subjective biases, and it has not been conducted in accordance with the investigation mechanism that complies with WTO rules from the beginning. Nevertheless, the Chinese automotive industry has actively cooperated with the investigation from the perspective of maintaining the safety and stability of the China-European automotive industry chain, and relevant companies have provided materials as required by the investigating authorities. However, during the "investigation," the European side selectively chose sample companies, abused the "obtainable facts" rule, arbitrarily expanded the scope of the investigation, and seriously distorted the investigation results. The ruling disclosed by the European Commission lacks factual and legal basis. Rather than calling it a conclusion on Chinese companies, it is more like a clear example of how some Europeans politicized and weaponized economic and trade issues.

Of course, the higher tariffs attack EU citizens directly and will further increase Eurozone inflation. Another Global Times article says “Beijing vows all ‘necessary measures’ after EU’s EV tariff move.” Echoing the above editorial, it states:

The MOFCOM said that the European side ignores the facts and WTO rules, ignores China's repeated strong objections, and disregards the appeals and discouragement of the governments and industries of many EU member states, which is a matter of great concern and strong dissatisfaction for the Chinese side.



The Chinese industrial sector is deeply disappointed with and resolutely opposed to the move, the MOFCOM said.



The EC deliberately constructs and exaggerates the so-called subsidy program, and the assumption of abnormally high subsidy margins is a blatant act of protectionism, creating and escalating trade friction, and "destroying fair competition" in the name of "safeguarding fair competition," which is the biggest "unfairness" of all, MOFCOM noted.



China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Wednesday warned that the EU's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese EVs violates the principles of the market economy and international trade rules and will harm the EU's interests.

The embedded link goes to yet another article on this issue showing China has had enough as I put forth recently. This ought to further infuriate European citizens who are in the process of voting out many members of the parties enacting these rules. The clear interest of most Europeans is to cultivate friendly relations with China and Russia since they are economically dependent on them. All this leads to the last news item, Pepe Escobar’s SCF article, “The summer of living dangerously,” where much more is happening besides the EU elections:

Bigger things though are in play. Following the – auspicious – game-changing messages to the Global Majority coming out of the St. Petersburg forum last week, anchored on openness and inclusiveness, the BRICS 10 meeting of Foreign Ministers in Nizhny Novgorod carried the baton early this week. Foreign Minister Lavrov stressed three key points:

“The countries of the Global South no longer want to be dependent on the double standards of the West and its whims.” “Everyone knows that the BRICS countries already serve as the locomotive of the world economy.” “We [at the BRICS FMs meeting] stressed the need for consistent efforts to create a new world order, where the equality of independent states will be the key.”

Now compare it with the shrinking G7 meeting later this week in Puglia in southern Italy: the same old song, from a “tough new warning” to Chinese banks (“Don’t do business with Russia or else!”) to vociferous threats against the China-Russia strategic partnership.

Plus, there was the latest round of economic war aimed at Russia announced by the Nazi-Loving Outlaw US Empire, which was immediately countered by Russia. Other events have Armenia’s Pashinyan further showing he’s a spineless wimp subservient to the West that ought to get him defeated in the next election. And the contradictions noted by Russia’s UN delegation in the Empire brokered UNSC ceasefire resolution as the Zionists spin their opposition to the proposal to make it appear that Hamas is the unagreeable entity. The basis for this is the BS forwarded by Biden in his May 31st speech that was reported on within “Crooke Dismantles Biden's Latest Ploy.” The Zionists are counting on their larger megaphone to drown out the actual Palestinian response which is provided by Al-Mayadeen:

The paper that Hamas presented on Tuesday to the mediators regarding a ceasefire in Gaza is not much different from what it had previously agreed to on May 6, a private Resistance source told Al Mayadeen on Wednesday. The source said that Hamas stressed its firm positions regarding a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces but added the necessity of withdrawing from the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphia Axis, pointing out that the Palestinian Resistance movement stressed the necessity of the interconnectivity of the three phases. According to the source, the main problem is "Israel's" insistence on vetoing a number of prisoners with life sentences to be released as part of the ceasefire deal. In addition, the private source told Al Mayadeen that Hamas' proposal demanded that "Israel" disclose the status of Palestinians its occupation forces detained from Gaza since October 7, 2023, insisting on a legal guarantee that those released will not be re-detained or tried on previous charges. Elsewhere, the source said that Hamas stressed the need to revert conditions at Israeli prisons to their state before October 7. A joint delegation from Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), led by Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and PIJ Secretary-General Ziad al-Nakhalah, announced on Tuesday that it delivered the Palestinian Resistance factions' response regarding the ceasefire proposal to the Qatari and Egyptian mediators. Hamas and the PIJ indicated that the response to the ceasefire proposal prioritizes the interests of the Palestinian people and the necessity of completely halting the ongoing aggression on Gaza, adding they were ready "to engage positively to reach an agreement that ends this war." Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan told Al Mayadeen on Tuesday that the proposal discusses a ceasefire in Gaza but does not specify that it is permanent, whereas the US President had spoken about a permanent ceasefire. "We have amended this," he said. "Our response is our commitment to what we previously committed to, a ceasefire and [complete] withdrawal from Gaza," Hamdan affirmed.

The Russians were correct to abstain as the resolution’s a ruse that won’t result in anything positive except to confirm the Empire’s utter lack of credibility. Meanwhile in North Palestine, Hezbollah unleashed its most powerful missile barrage to-date hitting all targets as confirmed by Zionist media. Recent missile attacks have started ground fires that are spreading out-of-control since Zionist firemen refuse to become targets. I found this article from yesterday to be key to the future: “Hezbollah air defenses cut further into Israeli air superiority:”

The Israeli Air Force's air superiority has long been touted as a critical advantage for the Israeli occupation forces over their adversaries. However, recent developments in Lebanon have challenged this narrative. The downing of an Israeli drone and multiple incidents where warplanes have been forced to retreat due to interception attempts signifies a notable change. Hezbollah's successful use of air defense capabilities has eroded "Israel's" air dominance, further jeopardizing the occupation's military supremacy in the region.

This development is very significant because it demonstrates Hezbollah’s ability to track aircraft using AD radar and also having AD missiles capable of downing aircraft. So, no more milk runs over Lebanon for Zionists or anyone else. Yes, the revealing of its AD assets moves the escalation ladder. The alliance between the Iraqi Resistance and Ansarallah should also worry Zionists further as their missile tech continues to advance. Neither the Zionists or Americans are accustomed to losing but they are which is what the fate ought to be for Imperialists in today’s world.

