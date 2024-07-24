Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the closing ceremony of a reconciliation dialogue among Palestinian factions and witnesses the signing of a declaration on ending division and strengthening unity by 14 Palestinian factions, in Beijing on July 23, 2024.

The news that China was able to get all Palestinian factions to agree on paper to combine into one voice politically was the topic for today’s Moon of Alabama article, “China Brokers Unity In Palestine” that’s based on this SCMP article, although Global Times has its own version. As usual, there was a lot of discussion about this act making any difference. My part in the discourse began with my reply to this posting by anon2020 | Jul 23 2024 16:59 utc | 22:

https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/117115

Forwarded from China and Geopolitics with Danny Haiphong 🚨BREAKING: 🇵🇸🇨🇳China reconciliation talks between Fatah, Hamas, Palestinian factions sign reconciliation agreement. The national factions agreed during their meetings in China to achieve comprehensive Palestinian national unity, including all Palestinian forces and factions within the framework of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). They committed to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with United Nations resolutions, and ensuring the right of return in accordance with Resolution 194. The participants also agreed on the Palestinian people's right to resist occupation and end it according to international laws and the United Nations Charter. They decided to form a temporary national unity government with the consensus of the Palestinian factions by decree of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas based on the Palestinian Basic Law. This government will begin by unifying all Palestinian institutions in the territories of the Palestinian state, initiating the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, and preparing for general elections under the supervision of the Central Elections Commission as soon as possible, according to the approved election law. The Palestinian factions meeting in Beijing are: - Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah)

- Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas)

- Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

- Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine

- Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement

- Palestinian People's Party

- Palestinian Popular Struggle Front

- Palestinian National Initiative Movement

- Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command

- Palestinian Democratic Union (FIDA)

- Palestinian Liberation Front

- Arab Liberation Front

- Arab Palestinian Front

- Vanguards of the Popular Liberation War (As-Sa'iqa Forces) The attendees agreed on the following points: 1. Unifying national efforts to confront Zionist aggression and stop the genocide perpetrated by the occupying state and settler gangs supported by the United States of America. They also agreed to resist attempts to displace our people from their homeland, Palestine, and to force the Zionist entity to end its occupation of the Gaza Strip and all other occupied territories, while maintaining the unity of Palestinian lands, including the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. 2. The Palestinian factions welcome the opinion of the International Court of Justice, which affirmed the illegitimacy of the Israeli presence, occupation, and settlements on the land of the State of Palestine and emphasized the need for their removal as soon as possible. 3. Based on the National Reconciliation Agreement signed in Cairo on 4/5/2011 and the Algiers Declaration signed on 12/10/2022, the factions agreed to continue following up on the implementation of agreements to end the division with the assistance of Egypt, Algeria, and friends in the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation as follows: a) Commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions, particularly Resolutions 181 and 2334, and ensuring the right of return in accordance with Resolution 194. b) The right of the Palestinian people to resist occupation and end it in accordance with international laws and the United Nations Charter, and the right of peoples to self-determination and their struggle to achieve it by all available means. From Firas Palestine

Here’s my reply:

karlof1 | Jul 23 2024 17:28 utc | 30 anon2020 | Jul 23 2024 16:59 utc | 22-- Thanks for providing that readout. I'll remind barflies that Russia obtained a similar agreement about six weeks ago that was oral instead of written which was prominently mentioned by Lavrov during his remarks about the Palestinian Crisis at the UNSC last week. Plus, I'll note the intensity of Russian Minister Bogdanov's interactions with all regional players over the last week, including the weekend. However, as I wrote at the end of "Lavrov's Geopolitical Review for the Heads of Russian Non-Profits & NGOs": "I agree with his formulation that the UN isn’t working as designed because too many nations are violating the UN Charter instead of working together to uphold and enforce International Law. In other words, there’re more UN Charter violators than the USA, all of them being outlaws, while some also remain empires controlling other peoples in colonial fashion. And regarding the UN, its undergoing a rather longstanding problem that’s now a very serious crisis—the inability to enforce UNSC Resolutions on Palestine primarily because of two impediments: the Outlaw US Empire and its Zionist allies. The greater mass of the Global Majority agrees on what the solution ought to be but have so far failed to force its implementation. I know Lavrov didn’t mention this crisis, but the other two superpowers need to face the reality of their responsibilities and force the issue; otherwise, global security will forever remain a pipe dream." [Emphasis original] I didn't emphasize my final sentence, although it merits that treatment. IMO, the above argument is rock solid as is its conclusion. Force will need to be applied to obtain peace as the Zionists and their one ally only obey that formula. Crooke asks again and again for the world to look reality in the eye and not try to substitute wishful thinking in its place. Lavrov's UNSC presentation was very powerful but lacked noting the need for physical enforcement of UNSC and UNGA Resolutions as the only genuine means to make those Resolutions reality. The reality is the Arc of Resistance lacks the military power to affect that reality, although it can and will cause the Zionists great pain, but that pain alone isn't sufficient.

An idealistic response came from juliania | Jul 23 2024 17:54 utc | 42:

karlof1 | Jul 23 2024 17:28 utc | 30 What I enjoy in the Beijing formulation, karlof1, is the inclusivity of the wording. This is an expansive declaration. It treats Palestine in its entirety. In this, it is quite a lot like BRICS. Wouldn't it be a wonder if Israelis who are aghast at the crimes of the Netanyahu clique ask to be included in the Palestinian cause, if only as observers at first, but as Gaza and the West Bank are restored under UN legislative edict, in that small country with the world savoring what is being accomplished, who knows? That is the way for jews to celebrate, truly celebrate, their heritage. If they do not, they will lose it.

The problem isn’t Jews; it’s Zionists—they aren’t the same. Don Bacon | Jul 23 2024 20:53 utc | 83 then made the following point by posting this excerpt from the Tehran Times:

Last week, Netanyahu unveiled his post-war Gaza plans. Based on the plans, Israel would take over security control of the entire Gaza Strip and the regime’s military would be granted unlimited freedom for operations inside the territory.

Speculations regarding Gaza’s future have been further highlighted over the past days following the resignation of the Palestinian Authority prime minister.

Mohammed Shtayyeh and his government submitted their resignations to President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday.

“The upcoming phase and its challenges necessitate new governmental and political arrangements, taking into consideration the evolving situation in Gaza, national unity discussions, the urgent need for Palestinian-Palestinian consensus based on national unity, broad participation, solidarity, and the extension of authority over all of Palestine,” Shtayyeh said.

The Palestinian premier’s announcement comes at a time when the PA faces intense pressure from the United States to reform and improve its governance in the West Bank.

The White House wants a reformed PA being in control of both the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

But as the Israeli premier’s proposal shows, the regime is opposed to the prospect of the PA returning to Gaza after the war.

Netanyahu has also dismissed the idea of establishing a Palestinian state.

In fact the Knesset has voted against the Two-State Solution further entrenching its outlaw status. My good Aussie friend provided this additional bit:

Peter AU1 | Jul 23 2024 21:34 utc | 89: Putin said something some days ago along the lines 'we won’t sit and watch this forever'. I suspect this is a major step towards RoW bypassing UNSC where US/UK have veto power and actually enforcing the ICJ decisions.

My response to Don and Peter:

karlof1 | Jul 23 2024 21:56 utc | 91: Don Bacon | Jul 23 2024 20:53 utc | 83-- Thanks for providing that info to the bar; I was already aware of it which is why I again wrote that fore will be required to enforce the UNSC Resolutions--a position I see no barfly has responded to one way or another. Peter AU1 | Jul 23 2024 21:34 utc | 89- Yes, patience isn't infinite for either Russia or China on this crisis. IMO, Netanyahu and all Zionists are begging for the sort of enforcement I advocate. Yes, it will cause more death and destruction, but that's going to happen anyway as the Zionists attempt to complete their Genocidal Project.

Then Ed, who’s a Gym subscriber who comments occasionally provided this response to JB:

Ed | Jul 23 2024 22:07 utc | 92: Can anyone, especially those who are pushing the two state formula, or are ardently supporting those who are pushing the two state formula, name the reasons that the two state formula is beneficial to the Palestinians, that it is reasonable, fair, just and therefore a solution. And that the Palestinians should accept it, honestly and sincerely, as right, proper and fully justified. Posted by: JB | Jul 23 2024 20:48 utc | 79

---------------------------------------------------------

JB, you are absolutely correct: It is not reasonable, fair, or just. But colonialism is not about any of those things. Colonialism is about exercising raw power against weaker groups of people. In 1949 the country of Palestine was inhabited by mostly Arab Palestinians. After WW2 a new international organization called the United Nations was created to replace the League of Nations. At that time (1949) the UN had only 49 members, mostly western countries. Led by the British, the USA, and the Soviet Union, a vote was taken to split Palestine into two states so that the Jewish victims of the Holocaust (there were many more non Jewish victims) could have a place to live as Europeans were so anti-Semitic that Jews were not welcome in European countries. Anyway, that was the logic. But neither the British, nor the US, or the Soviet Union at that time, ever considered asking the Arab Palestinian people, who have lived in Palestine for hundreds of years before 1949, if they were in agreement with allowing European Jews to take control of more than half of Palestine in order to relive Europe of it "Jewish" problem. The two-state solution was a typical colonial European solution. The vote by 49 countries (I don't think the vote was unanimous if someone knows pleas respond) was racist and a violation of the spirit of the UN founding documents and ideas: The recent ICJ rulings make that quite clear.

Before I could reply to Ed, Acco Hengst, another Gym subscriber, replied to me:

Acco Hengst | Jul 23 2024 22:14 utc | 93: Yes, patience isn't infinite for either Russia or China on this crisis. IMO, Netanyahu and all Zionists are begging for the sort of enforcement I advocate.

Posted by: karlof1 | Jul 23 2024 21:56 utc | 91

---------------------------------------------------

Agreed. First things first. China is a large enough power on the world stage and by now has acquired legitimacy on the world stage as an entity to be reckoned with, not matter how much the Outlaw Empire and Israel would like to put them on ignore. This is a fascinating development, leading to more and slightly different talk-talk. What's next, we'll see.

Ed’s reply prompted the two following responses from me:

karlof1 | Jul 23 2024 22:28 utc | 95: Ed | Jul 23 2024 22:07 utc | 92-- I highly suggest reading the original Mandate for Palestine of 1922 where the following two aspects are delineated:

Whereas the Principal Allied Powers have also agreed that the Mandatory should be responsible for putting into effect the declaration originally made on November 2nd, 1917, by the Government of His Britannic Majesty, and adopted by the said Powers, in favor of the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, it being clearly understood that nothing should be done which might prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine, or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country.... ART. 2.

The Mandatory shall be responsible for placing the country under such political, administrative and economic conditions as will secure the establishment of the Jewish national home, as laid down in the preamble, and the development of self-governing institutions, and also for safeguarding the civil and religious rights of all the inhabitants of Palestine, irrespective of race and religion.

Note, Palestine was to be a country, not two states within one area, that would provide a home for Jewish people within that one nation where all inhabitants are to be treated equally. That was the original intent of the Mandate. Even the Balfour Declaration expressed the rights of those already there were to be respected: "... it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine, or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country." What altered that equation was Zionist Terrorism pure and simple, yet swept under the rug since 1948, although it's quite clearly alive and well today and attempting to attain the goal of its founders--the complete elimination of all non-Jews from Palestine. My reply to Ed @95 Cont'd-- To be fair, you're correct that the indigenous Palestinians were never asked, not in 1922 or afterward. The British, French and then the Americans viewed control of the levant necessary for geopolitical reasons that originated before the Napoleonic Wars when the British and French were geopolitical rivals. On one thing they agreed--the Ottoman Empire needed to be defeated and Islam forced to leave Europe and the Levant despite the latter being Islam's homeland. The current reality is extremely ugly. Palestinian leadership continues to say they are willing to live alongside anyone as long as they're peaceful and law-abiding people of good will--even Zionists after the decades of injustices. The Zionists on the other hand want to kill all the Palestinians and want to cohabitate with only fellow Zionists. Given that most Zionists are former Europeans, they have little claim to legitimacy in Palestine versus that of those that have lived there for centuries, Jews included. That Jews are capable of living elsewhere in peace with their fellows is proven by Iran/Persia, which means Zionists are an aberration much like Islamic State--Fanatical Anti-Human Zealots: Misfits to the nth degree. What's the Just Solution? Clearly, a Zionist state is Unjust and thus ruled out. A Palestine modeled on the original mandate being home to all willing to live in peace would be Just. The UN Two-State Solution would only be Just with Right of Return and payment of massive reparations, but the Zionists have refused to comply with that Law. So, we're left with only one solution--the Original Mandate Palestine--but to attain that outcome, force will be required to remove illegal Zionist squatters/occupiers, but remove them to where?

Peter then provided what seems to be a cryptic reply but is well within the long running discourse of Palestine and the foundations of Zionism and Zionist-Christian Evangelism and the latter’s rise within the Outlaw US Empire:

Peter AU1 | Jul 23 2024 23:03 utc | 97: karlof1 | Jul 23 2024 22:28 utc | 95 That piece you quoted Karl is interesting reading. Some thoughts. Early in the 1900's it was Oxford University Press that printed the Scofield bible and sent it back into America. In much of what I have read - per the last hundred years or so of Anglo history, quite often it seems to me that men/people with genuinely good intentions are placed out in front to pave the way - to lay the foundations, for those with not so good intentions.

And as of now, the final reply is from my very old friend psychohistorian who also reads the Gym, psychohistorian | Jul 23 2024 23:09 utc | 98:

@ karlof1 | Jul 23 2024 22:56 utc | 95/96 with the comments about the death of Might-Makes-Right colonialism.....thanks Occupied Palestine is the last stand for that form of social organization and it is failing because it benefits only a few. China is providing the core support needed for disparate groups around the genocide/colonialism and so, the bully is being stood up to. What is next?

Indeed, what is next? Al-Mayadeen reports obtaining a copy of the “Beijing Declaration on Ending Division and Strengthening Palestinian National Unity” but has yet to publish it on its website despite touting it has it, which is extremely frustrating. The Cradle said it has some of it at its telegram the text of which follows:

"The Beijing Declaration to End Palestinian National Division: To unify national efforts to confront aggression and stop the genocide war."



The following was agreed upon by 14 Palestinian factions at the end of the reconciliation meeting in Beijing, China today, including Hamas, PIJ, PFLP, DFLP, and Fatah:

—

- The Palestinian factions welcome the opinion of the International Court of Justice, which confirmed the illegality of presence, occupation, and settlement.



- Continuing to follow up on the implementation of the agreements to end the division that took place with the help of Egypt, Algeria, China, and Russia.



- Commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in Al-Quds in accordance with international resolutions, especially 181 and 2334, and ensuring the right of return.



- We affirm the right of the Palestinian people to resist occupation and end it in accordance with international laws, the UN Charter, and the right of peoples to self-determination.



- To form a temporary national unity government with the consensus of Palestinian factions and by a decision of the president based on the Palestinian Basic Law.



- The formed government exercises its powers and authorities over all Palestinian territories, confirming the unity of the West Bank, Al-Quds, and the Gaza Strip.



- To resist and thwart attempts to displace our people from their homeland, especially from the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Al-Quds.



- Working to lift the barbaric siege on our people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and deliver humanitarian and medical aid without restriction or condition.

Note the very different wording from China’s title versus Palestinian’s. It seems to me that there ought to be more to the text, so we’ll need to wait and see what’s published further. Al-Mayadeen did publish an article based on an interview with a Hamas official based in Lebanon, Ahmad Abdel Hadi, that needs to be provided in full:

The primary context for the Palestinian factions' agreement and the signing of the Beijing Declaration is the significant strategic achievement represented by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which made global public opinion recognize the Palestinian people's rights, said Hamas representative in Lebanon, Ahmad Abdel Hadi. Abdel Hadi told Al Mayadeen that the second context for the Beijing Declaration is the genocide and starvation war that the Israeli occupation has been waging in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. According to the Hamas official, this factor places a huge responsibility on those meeting in Beijing to unite against the Israeli aggression. He added that the third context for the agreement is the American-Israeli attempt, in collaboration with regional countries, to establish alternative forces to the Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip, through Arab or Islamic forces under international sponsorship to oversee relief and reconstruction operations. The official made it clear that the Palestinian people and Resistance will consider any foreign force in the Gaza Strip as an "occupying force" and would treat it as such, "an occupation". Abdel Hadi praised the Beijing Declaration, pointing out that it blocks American-Israeli schemes and plans that serve the occupation's interests and that seek to establish a new reality by offering alternatives to the Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip. He revealed that the agreement outlines a transitional phase until the election of a Palestinian National Council and the formation of a Palestinian government. It also includes coordinating meetings of the unified leadership framework, which includes all the general secretaries of the Palestinian factions and acts as a guarantor for outlining and scheduling what was agreed upon in the Beijing Declaration. The Hamas official highlighted China's role as a guarantor through close follow-up with the general secretaries of the Palestinian factions and "all necessary parties," as well as those involved in reconciliation efforts and previous dialogue sponsorships, such as Egypt and Algeria, as stipulated in the agreement. He noted that the declaration included the minimum common points among all factions, "imposed by the prevailing situation, necessities, and national responsibility." According to Abdel Hadi, the agreement respects "the armed Resistance of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front, and several factions in the Gaza Strip, as well as the popular uprising in the West Bank," in addition to "the popular and political resistance of Fatah and PLO factions." The Hamas official underlined that the Palestinian Resistance factions believe in establishing a Palestinian state on the entire occupied Palestinian territory, with al-Quds as its capital, without recognizing the Israeli entity. He said the factions would respond to upcoming developments according to changing realities. He noted that the Resistance forces can deal with "the current reality based on the global recognition of Palestinian rights if the world can provide a [Palestinian] state within the 1967 borders with full sovereignty and without recognizing Israel and preserve the right of return as a step toward fully liberating our land." Elsewhere, Abdel Hadi stated that any effort to bring the Palestinian factions closer and achieve reconciliation "will upset the occupation," which has long worked to "strengthen division through various means," confirming that the actual implementation of the agreement signed in Beijing "greatly disturbs" "Israel". In this context, the Israeli "Institute for National Security Studies" (INSS) suggested earlier that, although the path to reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas is a possibly long one, it is nevertheless a blow to "Israel". The INSS indicated that discussions in Beijing, together with China's support at the UN, maintain Hamas' legitimacy, making it harder for the Israeli occupation to establish a "the day after" solution in Gaza without the movement's involvement. [My Emphasis]

I note that Egypt, Algeria, China, and Russia are being noted for their help along with China in overcoming “the division.” The Hamas official seems to suggest that the Palestinians want to reclaim all of Mandate Palestine. Nowhere is the Two-State Solution mentioned, although UNGA Resolution 181 is viewed in a positive light despite the fact that it indeed proposed a two-state solution from Point 9:

During the transitional period no Jew shall be permitted to establish residence in the area of the proposed Arab State, and no Arab shall be permitted to establish residence in the area of the proposed Jewish State, except by special leave of the Commission.

Again, I return to my assessment that force will be required to attain compliance as the Zionists refuse to negotiate or obey International Law of almost any sort—and it’s not just the Zionist government of Occupied Palestine, but a large majority of its populous who have also proven to be outlaws and complicit in the Zionist Genocide Project. IMO, Palestinians understand that reality while the two major powers that have the ability to alter the issue have yet to accept that reality despite their good intentions. I’m certain Netanyahu will utter menacing words at the Palestinians and Chinese and will be applauded by the US Zionist Congress who are just as complicit in the Zionist Genocide of Palestinians as their Zionist buddies.

*

*

*

