Facing the prospect of Capitulation in its War against Russia and the rise of the Global Jungle, NATO/Outlaw US Empire is evermore talking about using nukes as a reasonable alternative as if there would be no consequences to such a move. Such bluster has generated some push-back within NATO but not nearly enough, while Medvedev is the only high Russian official to publicly respond today on his Telegram:

American politicians and journalists are seriously discussing the consequences of the transfer of nuclear weapons to Kyiv. It seems that my sad joke about the insane senile Biden, who decided to die gracefully, taking a significant part of humanity with him, is turning into a frightening reality. Transfer nuclear weapons to a country that is at war with the largest nuclear power? The very idea is so absurd that it raises suspicions about the presence of paranoid psychosis in Joe The Walking Dead and all those who speculate about the expediency of such a step.



And yet we have to comment on nonsense:

1) the very threat of transferring nuclear weapons to the Kyiv regime can be considered as preparation for a nuclear conflict with Russia;

2) the actual transfer of such weapons can be equated to an accomplished act of attack on our country in the sense of paragraph 19 of the Fundamentals of State Policy in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence. [Bolded Italics My Emphasis]

Meanwhile, Lavrov and Putin continue with their normal schedules of talks and visits that look forward to the future. Lavrov spoke yesterday at the Alexander Gorchakov Fund's “Dialogue in the Name of the Future” program with his opening paragraphs setting the tone:

Now, when the situation in the world is escalating, for reasons known to you, I consider it more important than ever that young people from all continents show interest in life even in difficult conditions. Personal communication is indispensable. I know that there are social networks, gadgets. You can find out everything without leaving your home. But the fact that you participate in this program, the fact that it is gaining popularity is another confirmation that personal communication is still the highest human value for the development of the personality, so as not to withdraw into yourself and various modern technologies. First of all, I would like to thank our colleagues from the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund for consistently carrying out this work and expanding the range. Secondly, it is pleasant that it is a success, and not only among our neighbors, where there are many friends, comrades, family ties, but also in countries farther from the Russian Federation, including Africa and America. We are interested in young people knowing the truth. We always say that we want to talk about Russia objectively and form an appropriate perception of our country. I am categorically against us declaring that we will form a positive image of Russia. No, no one is without sin. But objectivity is now more than ever needed by everyone who thinks about the future of humanity, about their country and fate. [My Emphasis]

Some of his discussion involves the facts I provided in my previous article. Lavrov’s presentation is long and very detailed as usual. Those interested in reading it completely will find its official English translation here. In preparation for his state visit to Kazakhstan on 27-28 November, Putin wrote an open letter to Kazakhs that was published today by Kazakhstanskaya Pravda entitled, "Russia – Kazakhstan: a Union Demanded by Life and Turned to the Future." So, both Lavrov and Putin entertain the idea that a future will exist. Putin’s letter differed little from those he’s penned in the past and made no mention of Ukraine. Those wanting to read it will find its official English translation here. Yesterday, Lavrov addressed the meeting of the Heads of Security and Intelligence Services of the CIS Member States, which was far more focused on the NATO crisis. His eleven-minute address follows in full:

Dear Sergey Evgenievich, Dear Colleagues, Thank you for another invitation to your annual event. I am glad to have the opportunity to speak at the opening of the meeting, as usual. The Russian Federation attaches priority attention to the further deepening of integration cooperation within the CIS, including on a wide range of issues of ensuring regional security. We welcome the stepping up of collective efforts in order to effectively and timely respond to traditional and new challenges and threats. In this context, meetings of the heads of security and intelligence services of the CIS member states make it possible to professionally and frankly discuss topical issues, contributing to the strengthening of mutual trust and the search for concrete solutions for joint actions. President Vladimir Putin's message, which has just been read out by Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, emphasises the main idea: in the current conditions, your exchange of views and assessments is especially in demand. I will not go into detail about the fact that the situation in the world remains extremely tense. And every day the efforts of our Western colleagues are becoming more and more intense. The main reason is their persistent attempts to preserve the remnants of their former dominance. To this end, the "collective West" provokes internal conflicts, hotbeds of tension, and does not disdain various dirty geopolitical technologies: from the organization of large-scale information wars to the direct unleashing of "color" revolutions, as they are now trying to do in Georgia. The neo-Nazi Kiev regime uses openly terrorist methods, closely cooperates with international terrorist groups and transnational criminal networks, including for the transportation of foreign mercenaries to participate in the war against the Russian Federation, as well as in the form of training militants to fight against legitimate governments in Africa and the Syrian Arab Republic. I am confident that the security agencies and special services of our states can and must respond to all such threats in a timely and tough manner. In this sense, as I have already said, your Meeting is of particular value. As you know, this year Russia chairs the CIS. We are implementing the concept of chairmanship, approved by your countries, in which a significant place is given to security and law and order. In line with the tasks outlined in it, on October 7 of this year, a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers adopted a statement on the principles of cooperation in ensuring security in Eurasia. In the context of the formation of a new, more just world order, it creates a solid basis for further work in this area. The statement contains a number of extremely important provisions, including on adapting the Eurasian architecture of cooperation in the field of security to multipolar realities, on the settlement and prevention of regional conflicts by the Eurasian states themselves, eliminating the root causes of fundamental interstate contradictions that lie at the heart of a particular crisis, and developing a network of guarantees of mutual collective security. We note the significant contribution of our partners to the implementation of joint projects and programmes within the CIS in such areas as the fight against terrorism, extremism, transnational crime, illicit drug and arms trafficking, and money laundering. Efforts to strengthen the external borders of the Commonwealth, including in the context of the continuing threats in Afghanistan, are still extremely relevant. I would like to make special mention of the Programme of Cooperation in the Field of Deradicalisation for 2025-2027, adopted on October 8 by the CIS Council of Heads of State at the initiative of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. other multilateral platforms. Among the priority areas of sectoral cooperation, we include control over migration flows, the establishment of cooperation in this area in order to curb illegal migration and reliably protect the rights of bona fide labor migrants who use the legal employment channels created between our countries for this purpose. Increased exchange of information on all these issues is certainly of particular importance for the success of our efforts to ensure the security and stability of each CIS State. We proceed from the premise that the effectiveness of our work is significantly increased as a result of the convergence of the work of the CIS with the efforts of other regional associations, primarily the SCO and the CSTO, which have also created relevant specialized mechanisms. I would also like to mention the serious increase in the importance of the activities of the Union State of Belarus and Russia for ensuring security in our common region. I believe it is important to adhere to the line of "regional problems – regional solutions". It becomes universal. More and more African, Asian and Latin American countries are in favour of such approaches, rather than a repetition of the situation when former colonial powers dictate, including through the UN Security Council, how these countries should approach various disputes and contradictions. For Eurasia, this implies that the countries of this continent independently provide security without interference. In the vast majority of cases, it is negative and creates new stimuli. In addition to the structures I have mentioned – the SCO, the CSTO, the Union State and the CIS – there are also partners such as the GCC and the Central Asia + Partner mechanisms. There are already many such mechanisms: "Central Asia + Russia", "Central Asia + China", "Central Asia + India" and other countries of the continent. All this is our common groundwork, which will make it possible to effectively move forward towards creating a Eurasian security architecture not "from above" (artificially), but through the harmonious unification of the existing potentials of these organisations, where it is useful. I would like to note that the ongoing process of transforming the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia into an intergovernmental organization is of particular importance. We are convinced that CICA also has the potential to contribute to ensuring a Eurasian approach to security that is open to all countries and associations of the continent. NATO has a different approach. We have to talk about this today because the once "shy" statements that the bloc is a defensive alliance have already been refuted by the previous Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. He said that they were protecting the territory of member countries, but the threat to these territories now came from the South China Sea, the Taiwan Strait and the so-called Asia-Pacific region. Therefore, the North Atlantic Alliance is responsible for security in those parts - in the Asia-Pacific region. They say that Euro-Atlantic security and security in Asia and the Pacific are indivisible. These are his direct words. Then they "migrated" to the decision of one of the alliance summits. Just the other day, the head of the NATO Military Committee, Robert Bauer, said that this is no longer enough and that in order to achieve the goals of protecting the NATO member states, it is necessary to preemptively strike at the targets of the Russian Federation, which, in NATO's opinion, could pose a threat to the organisation's member states. I think that there is nothing to comment on here. All decency has been discarded, and the true intentions are already being announced publicly. In conclusion, I would like to once again assure all those present of the invariable readiness of our Foreign Ministry in close cooperation with colleagues in the CIS countries for substantive and result-oriented cooperation in order to counter the entire range of challenges to common security, to coordinate the necessary efforts within the framework of the Commonwealth and in other formats I mentioned above. I have no doubt that today's meeting will be constructive and fruitful. And the agreements will contribute to strengthening stability in the Eurasian space. [My Emphasis]

Omitted from Lavrov’s paraphrasal of Bauer was his advocating the use of nuclear weapons by NATO against Russia so NATO can avoid Capitulation since it has no other means to defeat Russia, although using nukes will destroy NATO too. Isn’t it better to face reality and Capitulate? That way you get to continue to enjoy your priceless life. And last we have Lavrov’s interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta that covered the G-20, then moved to the COP-29 in Baku where similar points were shared about the West not doing anything to aid impoverished nations while dumping all responsibility for the Climate Crisis into the laps of developing nations in contrast to all that’s been pledged by the West over the last decade+. The interview concluded with a review of the West Asian and Ukraine crises but omitted the nuclear war threats made by Bauer and others. RT reported what Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had to say about the newest batch of NATO insanity:

The idea of providing Ukraine with nuclear weapons comes from the “extremist flank” of Kiev’s Western backers, who have lost touch with reality, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. The New York Times reported last week that EU and American officials have suggested that outgoing US President Joe Biden could give Ukraine nuclear arms as a “security guarantee.” “That would be an instant and enormous deterrent,” the paper claimed, in an article bylined by four of its reporters, but citing anonymous sources, in which it acknowledged that such a move would be “complicated and have serious implications.” Commenting on the report on Tuesday, Peskov said: “You know, even the most provocative line aimed at escalating tensions has a fringe extremist flank. This idea probably comes from this fringe extremist flank.” The Russian presidential spokesman described the suggestion of transferring nuclear weapons to Ukraine as “absolutely irresponsible deliberations by people, who probably have a poor understanding… of reality, and who do not feel a shred of responsibility” for the consequences of their proposals. Peskov also noted that “all of these statements are anonymous.” Moscow is concerned that the “outgoing administration in Washington continues to pursue... further escalation,” the spokesperson added. US lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene has also slammed the idea of providing Kiev with nuclear weapons, arguing that it would be “insane and completely unconstitutional, possibly an act of treason.” In a post on X on Tuesday, the representative for Georgia wondered whether the Biden administration is “trying to start a nuclear war and use it as the reason to stop the transfer of power to [President-elect Donald] Trump.”

Medvedev stated Russia’s position on such a move. Representative Greene is one of the few members of Congress that has her constituents in mind and the utter illegality and immorality of such an act. But many more voices must rise to join hers, particularly President-elect Trump as many are saying.

And to cap this article, SVR head Narishkin has made another direct accusation related to the Nordstream terror attack as RT reported:

US and UK ‘directly involved’ in Nord Stream sabotage – Russia’s spy chief: American and British saboteurs were behind the blasts that crippled the key pipelines, Sergey Naryshkin has said: “It has long been known that the West uses international terrorism as a tool to achieve its geopolitical goals. However, the Western intelligence agencies themselves also do not hesitate to resort to terrorist methods in fighting their opponents,” Naryshkin told the heads of security agencies and intelligence services from former Soviet republics on Tuesday. According to the Russian spy chief, the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines was one example of such methods. “The SVR possesses information about a direct involvement of professional saboteurs from the Anglo-American special services in this terrorist attack,” he stated. Naryshkin noted that Nord Stream was a joint project between companies from Russia and other European countries, intended to provide for “an uninterrupted supply of affordable Russian gas to Europe.” “Meaning that Russia built it together with constructively minded Europeans, and the Anglo-Americans blew it up,” he said. The SVR head insisted that “destroying Nord Stream was an obsession not only of the Democratic, but also of the Republican administration in the US.”

Lavrov, Medvedev and others have directly stated the Outlaw US Empire did the deed, but this is the first public admission that Russia has evidence it did the deed. Thus, the question: Would the Outlaw US Empire threaten the world with nuclear destruction if it doesn’t get its way? From what we’ve heard and read over the past few days and over the many years of the Cold War, many within the Empire would favor doing that with the greatly mistaken notion they would somehow survive the aftermath. Recall Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, which was a co-production between the United States and the United Kingdom, the two main rogue states in today’s madhouse promoting nuclear war. The film was released in 1964, not quite two years after the Cuban Missile Crisis and was dubbed a “black comedy political satire” which was not how many people viewed the film, nor do I think many people view the idea of using nukes to get one’s way as proper. The facts on Ukraine’s battlefields prove beyond doubt the NATO has lost its war against Russia—even bringing its own troops into the conflict won’t alter the situation one iota aside from prolonging NATO’s defeat and proving its utter worthlessness for anyone.

The question now becomes: Do the Outlaw US Empire Oligarchs love their children too, or will they sacrifice them to the nuclear pyre they seem so willing to light?

