The Plenary Session of the XVI BRICS Summit lasted well over three hours, took a break, then continued in a working breakfast format. The following translated transcript unfortunately only contains President Putin’s words. The video and untranslated transcript are here. We’ve read what Putin has to say about the global situation and BRICS generally on many occasions, and I’m chagrined not to provide even a sampling of what was said by the many other national leaders that are never heard from yet spoke at this event. Yes, a press conference was held later and will be the focus of the next article. Well, it is what it is.

Plenary Session of the XVI BRICS Summit in the "Outreach"/"BRICS Plus" Format

Vladimir Putin: Dear Heads of State, Ladies and gentlemen, Dear friends!

I am glad to welcome you all to the Outreach / BRICS Plus meeting. This expanded format has proven itself well and provides an opportunity for direct and open dialogue between members of the association and our friends and partners.

Let me remind you that last year the heads of many African States and heads of key regional organizations were invited to the meetings in Johannesburg. This time, the Russian presidency invited Russia's closest neighbors, friendly countries with which we share a common history of living in a single state. There are also heads of States that are interested in establishing a closer partnership with BRICS and are even considering the possibility of membership in the association in the future, as well as countries that currently head leading multilateral structures. In other words, the countries of Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America are represented at the common table.

According to the proposed agenda, we will consider the most exciting issues for the world community. These include sustainable development, poverty eradication, climate change adaptation, technology and knowledge sharing, and the fight against terrorism and cross-border crime.

We will pay special attention to the peaceful settlement of conflicts, including, of course, the escalating situation in the Middle East.

It is extremely important for BRICS members to discuss all these topics with like-minded people from the Global South and East. All our states share similar aspirations, values, and a vision of a new democratic world order that reflects all cultural and civilizational diversity. We are convinced that such a world order should be based on universal principles of respect for the legitimate interests and sovereign choice of countries and peoples, respect for international law and a commitment to mutually beneficial and honest cooperation.

The transition to a fairer world order is not easy. Its development is hindered by forces that are used to thinking and acting in the logic of dominating anything and everything. Behind the screen of the rules-based order imposed on the world, there are attempts to contain growing competitors, independent, uncontrolled development of the countries of Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Illegal unilateral sanctions, outright protectionism, manipulation of currency and stock markets, interference in internal affairs under the slogan of concern for democracy and human rights, and the fight against climate change are being used.

Such, frankly speaking, unhealthy methods and approaches lead both to the emergence of new conflicts and to the aggravation of old contradictions. This undermines regional and global strategic stability, violates the principles of equal and indivisible security, and encourages inter-State internecine strife.

One example of this is Ukraine, which is being used to create critical threats to Russia's security, while ignoring our vital interests, just concerns, and violations of the rights of Russian-speaking people. And now they do not hide the goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on our country at all. I will directly say that these are illusory calculations that can only be made by those who do not know the history of Russia, do not take into account the unity, strength of spirit and unity of its people forged over the centuries.

But, as agreed, the situation in the Middle East will be among the main topics of our discussion. It is also a cause for concern. And here exactly what I was talking about is taking place-this is the aggravation of an old conflict that has not been extinguished for decades.

The latest round of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation has become, perhaps, one of the bloodiest in a long series of clashes. As a result of the fighting in the Gaza Strip, more than 40,000 people have already been killed, most of them civilians. But at the same time, I want to emphasize that we have always opposed any terrorist manifestations.

The fighting that began in Gaza a year ago has now spread to Lebanon. Other countries in the region were also affected. The degree of confrontation between Israel and Iran has sharply increased. All this is like a chain reaction and puts the entire Middle East on the brink of full-scale war.

The humanitarian situation is also rapidly deteriorating. The number of refugees and internally displaced persons has already exceeded one and a half million people. Huge damage has been done to infrastructure and residential buildings, schools, hospitals, social facilities, and destruction continues.

Russia, of course, has a lot of very important and acute issues that we need to solve for ourselves, and we are doing this and will continue to do so. But at the same time, we have always sought to make a significant contribution to the stabilization of the Middle East. Therefore, from the very beginning of the escalation, together with BRICS members and other partners, we actively engaged in efforts to resolve the conflict. As you may remember, there was even an emergency video session of our association in November 2023.

An urgent task, of course, is to launch a comprehensive political process to resolve the Middle East problem in its entirety. It is necessary to stop the violence, provide vital assistance to the victims, and ease their suffering. The settlement itself must be achieved on a generally recognized international legal basis, which directly provides for the creation of an independent Palestinian State, peacefully coexisting with Israel.

Correcting historical injustices against the Palestinian people can guarantee peace in the Middle East. Until this issue is resolved, the vicious cycle of violence cannot be broken. People will continue to live in an atmosphere of permanent crisis with inevitable relapses of large-scale violence.

I would like to repeat once again: the key requirement for restoring peace and stability in the Palestinian territories is the implementation of the two-State formula approved by the UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.

Turning to the assessment of the overall situation in the world, I would like to emphasize that the States represented here have really huge opportunities and resources, have high authority on the world stage, and are actively using all this in order to really contribute to ensuring global security and promoting sustainable development processes in the world.

Many of our countries have put forward very useful initiatives in this context. For its part, Russia has come up with the idea of creating a system of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia on an inclusive and non-discriminatory basis. It is a matter of joint efforts to reliably guarantee genuine stability and create conditions for the peaceful development of all States and peoples on the continent.

And of course, it is symbolic that our meeting today is being held on the United Nations day. It was on October 24, 1945 that the UN Charter came into force, the principles of which have been the foundation of interstate relations and international law for almost eight decades.

The World Organization should continue to play a central role in maintaining peace and security and promoting sustainable and sustained growth. At the same time, we consider it important for the further effective functioning of the UN to adapt its structure to the realities of the twenty-first century, to expand the representation of Asian, African and Latin American countries in the Security Council and other key bodies, including those whose leaders are present in this Hall.

Reform of UN development institutions and global financial structures is also long overdue. The weight of developing countries in the global economy has changed dramatically in recent decades. But this, in particular, has not been adequately reflected in the governance systems of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and other multilateral development banks.

The founding Fathers of the United Nations saw its purpose as a center for coordinating the actions of nations. Because together and collectively, we can truly respond to global challenges and threats, solve such tasks as combating terrorism, drug trafficking, corruption, organized crime, including the criminal use of information technologies, and, of course, ensure sustainable economic growth for the benefit of universal development and prosperity.

It is obvious that the next wave of global economic recovery is emerging in the world-majority countries. Therefore, it is time to discuss the idea of creating your own platform to unlock the potential of our growing economies. Its goal is to increase investment flows to the BRICS countries, the Global South and the East, and to focus on investing in large infrastructure and technology projects.

It is important to build alternative, reliable and free from any dictates of multilateral financial mechanisms, production and logistics chains, to establish the exchange of technologies and advanced knowledge, to develop and increase the capacity of new international transport corridors.

Russia works together with its partners on such globally significant routes as the North-South and the Northern Sea Route, and we invite all interested countries to cooperate.

As we are well aware, climate plays a special role in the theme of sustainable development. It is logical that the international climate agenda should be aimed at developing practical solutions to the problem of global warming. And here it is important to ensure that countries in the Global South and East have access to finance and technology, and help them adapt to climate change.

I would like to emphasize that Russia is striving to actively participate in the global climate process. Our country is one of the leaders in terms of its contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and its energy balance is one of the greenest in the world. The share of environmentally friendly gas, nuclear, and hydro generation is 85 percent. Russia is home to more than 20 percent of the world's forests, which absorb greenhouse gases and help slow global warming.

Russia also makes a significant contribution to ensuring global food and energy security. Over the past year alone, we have exported more than 100 million tons of agricultural products, have become leaders in grain supplies, and hold leading positions in the energy market.

As part of BRICS, we initiated the creation of a grain exchange. We expect that such a mechanism will contribute to the establishment of a transparent and immune to external risks regime of trade in agricultural products both between the members of the association and with our other partners.

Summing up, I would like to note once again that Russia, like all BRICS countries, is open to working together with the countries of the Global South and East to promote inclusive and sustainable development in order to build a better world. A world that takes into account the views and interests of every nation, respects their right to sovereign development, their identity, and recognizes the absolute value of all cultures, traditions, and religions without exception.

I hope that today's discussion will be constructive and thorough and will contribute to resolving topical issues on the regional and global agenda.

Thank you for your attention and I am pleased to give the floor to the President of the People's Republic of China, Mr. Xi Jinping.

You are welcome.

<Remarks by other participants.>

Vladimir Putin: Mr. Secretary-General [of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres] said that we should all live as one big family.

Dear Mr. Secretary General, this is how we live. In families, unfortunately, there are often quarrels, scandals, division of property, and sometimes it comes to fights. The goal of BRICS is to create the necessary mechanisms for interaction and create a favorable atmosphere in the common home. We are doing this, and we will do it. Including in close coordination with the United Nations.

Thank you very much. [My Emphasis]