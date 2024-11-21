Russia deployed a new weapon in its attack on a military facility in Dnipro, Yuzhmash, where ICBMs were produced during the Soviet Era. The attack was in response to NATO attacks via its Ukraine proxy against targets in Russia that were successfully interdicted. This new device is called Oreshnik. Russia made known this attack was coming, and Putin explains below how it will conduct similar attacks in the future. Reports that the weapon was an ICBM are incorrect as the missile used comes under the heading of a medium range ballistic missile—a type once outlawed by treaty that the Outlaw US Empire broke during Trump’s first term. Here’s the text of President Putin’s address to Russia and the world:

Vladimir Putin: I would like to inform the personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, citizens of our country, our friends around the world, as well as those who continue to harbor illusions about the possibility of strategic defeat of Russia, about the events that are taking place today in the area of a special military operation, namely after the use of long-range weapons on our territory of western production.

Continuing the course of escalation of the conflict provoked by the West in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies previously announced that they were giving permission to use their long-range precision weapons systems on the territory of the Russian Federation. Experts are well aware, and the Russian side has repeatedly stressed this, that it is impossible to use such weapons without the direct participation of military specialists from the countries that produce such weapons.

On November 19, six US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles and on November 21, a combined missile attack by the UK-made Storm Shadow and US-made HIMARS systems hit military targets in the Russian Federation – in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. From this point on, as we have repeatedly stressed earlier, the regional conflict in Ukraine provoked by the West has acquired elements of a global nature. Our air defense systems repelled these attacks. As a result, the goals that were obviously set by the enemy were not achieved.

The fire caused by falling fragments of ATACMS missiles that occurred at an ammunition depot in the Bryansk region has been eliminated, and there are no casualties or serious damage. In the Kursk region, an attack was made on one of the command posts of our group "North". As a result of the attack and anti-aircraft combat, there are, unfortunately, victims, dead and wounded from among the personnel of the external protection units of the facility and maintenance personnel. The command and operational staff of the control center was not affected and is conducting the actions of our troops to destroy and expel enemy units from the Kursk region in a normal mode.

Once again, I want to emphasize that the use of such weapons by the enemy is not able to affect the course of hostilities in the zone of a special military operation. Our troops are successfully advancing along the entire line of contact. All the tasks that we set for ourselves will be solved.

In response to the use of American and British long-range weapons on November 21 of this year, the Russian Armed Forces launched a combined strike on one of the objects of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine. In combat conditions, one of the newest Russian medium-range missile systems was tested – in this case, with a ballistic missile in non-nuclear hypersonic equipment. Our rocket men called it "Hazel" [орешник]. The tests were successful, and the launch goal was achieved. On the territory of Ukraine, in the city of Dnepropetrovsk, one of the largest and most famous industrial complexes since the Soviet Union was hit, which still produces rocket equipment and other weapons.

We are developing intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles in response to US plans to produce and deploy intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. We believe that the United States made a mistake by unilaterally destroying the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019 under a far-fetched pretext. Today, the United States not only produces such equipment, but, as we can see, during the training of its troops, they have worked out the issues of transferring their promising missile systems to different regions of the world, including Europe. Moreover, during the exercises, they conduct training on their use.

Let me remind you that Russia has voluntarily and unilaterally committed itself not to deploy intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles until such time as American weapons of this kind appear in any region of the world.

I repeat: we are testing the Oreshnik missile system in combat conditions in response to the aggressive actions of NATO countries against Russia. The question of further deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles will be decided by us depending on the actions of the United States and its satellites. The targets to be hit during further tests of our newest missile systems will be determined by us based on threats to the security of the Russian Federation. We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against the military facilities of those countries that allow Ukraine to use their weapons against our facilities, and in the event of an escalation of aggressive actions, we will respond just as decisively and in a mirror image. I recommend that the ruling elites of those countries that have plans to use their military contingents against Russia also think about this seriously.

Of course, if necessary and as a response, we will choose objects to be hit by such systems as the Oreshnik on the territory of Ukraine, we will offer civilians in advance, as well as ask citizens of friendly states who are there to leave dangerous zones. We will do this for humanitarian reasons-openly, publicly, without fear of opposition from the enemy, who also receives this information.

Why no worries? Because today there are no means of countering such weapons. Missiles attack targets at a speed of Mach 10 – that's 2.5-3 kilometers per second. Modern air defense systems available in the world and missile defense systems created by the Americans in Europe do not intercept such missiles, this is excluded.

I would like to emphasize once again that it is not Russia, but the United States that has destroyed the international security system and continuing to fight and cling to its hegemony, is pushing the whole world towards a global conflict. We have always preferred and are now ready to resolve all disputes by peaceful means, but we are also ready for any development of events.

If anyone else doubts this, then in vain – the answer will always be there. [My Emphasis]