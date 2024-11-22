Commander of the Strategic Missile Forces Sergei Karakayev

After yesterday’s successful test of Oreshnik, Putin thanked its developers and spoke more about what’s to come. His remarks were followed by several reports, which IMO went uncensored as part of the message being sent to the few within NATO that bother listening. Let’s read the proceedings:

Vladimir Putin: Dear friends and colleagues.

You know, yesterday I informed the personnel of the Armed Forces, the citizens of Russia, our allies around the world, as well as those who are trying to blackmail us by force, about the latest Russian medium-range missile system. This is our, your complex, which you called "Hazel". A non-nuclear hypersonic ballistic missile.

As we know from the analysis of objective control data, the tests were successful. I congratulate you on this. And, as already mentioned, we will continue these tests, including in combat conditions, depending on the situation and the nature of the security threats that are being created for Russia. Moreover, we have a stock of such products, a stock of such systems ready for their use.

I asked you to arrange our meeting today for almost the sole purpose of thanking you and thanking you for the results of your work. I am referring to you and all the developers of the Oreshnik system, all the scientific, industrial, and labor collectives that participated in its creation. And these are, as you know, designers, scientists, engineers, workers who developed hypersonic technologies, calculated ballistics, mastered the production of the latest materials, control systems, microelectronics, and so on.

The results achieved and the speed of development of the new system really cause pride, admiration, and convincingly demonstrate that the Russian school of rocket science has a huge potential and is able to solve the most complex tasks to ensure the security and sovereignty of Russia.

In this regard, I would like to emphasize that the Oreshnik system is not a modernization of the old Soviet systems. Although it is clear that we all came out of various systems of the Soviet Union, we were all brought up on what was done by previous generations, and to some extent enjoyed their results. But this system is really primarily the result of your work, the work that was done in Russian times, in the conditions of the new Russia. It is created on the basis of modern, latest developments.

And I must say that in today's conditions, when we are facing new and growing threats and challenges, work on such weapons systems is of particular, one might say, vital importance for our country.

Once again, I would like to emphasize that the solution of tasks within the framework of a special military operation, the future of Russia today, of course, primarily depends on our soldiers and officers, on the courage of attack aircraft and gunners, tankers and paratroopers, sappers, pilots, operators of unmanned aerial vehicles, amphibious troops, and on the coordinated work of all branches of the armed forces.

Our units on the line of contact are successfully, competently, courageously and professionally operating today. Every day they accumulate combat experience and increase their offensive potential. I repeat: it is the professionalism, courage and heroism of our soldiers and officers that primarily determines the fulfillment of all tasks within the framework of a special military operation.

But at the same time, it is very important that both front-line soldiers and our citizens in general know that to protect our security, we have a huge technological base, a strong industrial and scientific rear. And the weapons system that was tested yesterday is another reliable guarantor of Russia's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

As we know, as you know, no one in the world has such weapons yet. Yes, sooner or later it will appear in other leading countries, and we know what developments are underway there. But it will be tomorrow, or in a year or two. And we have this system today. And this is important.

Here I want to emphasize one more aspect. The Oreshnik missile system is not just an effective hypersonic weapon. Due to its striking power, especially in a massive, group application, and even in combination with other high-precision long-range systems that Russia also has, the results of its use against enemy targets will be comparable in effect and power to strategic weapons. Although in fact the Oreshnik system is not a strategic weapon, in any case, it is not an intercontinental ballistic missile, it is not a means of mass destruction, including because it is also a high-precision weapon.

At the same time, as I have already noted, I will add that there are no means of countering such a missile, there are no means of intercepting it in the world today. I would like to emphasize once again that we will continue testing the latest system.

It is necessary to establish mass production, and we will assume that the decision on mass production of this system has been made. Yes, as a matter of fact, it is practically organized.

Bearing in mind the special strength of these weapons, their power, it will be put into service in the Strategic Missile Forces.

And it is also important that in addition to the Oreshnik system, several systems of this kind are currently in operation for further testing in Russia. According to the test results, this weapon will also go into production. That is, we have a whole line of medium-and shorter-range complexes.

The current military-political situation in the world is largely determined by the results of competition in the creation of new technologies, weapons systems, and economic development. But, as I have said more than once, the decisive importance, of course, belongs to the people, the courage of those who fight at the front, the talent and perseverance of those who work in factories and design bureaus, in research centers, at enterprises in all sectors of the economy. And of course, we are proud of such people, with such people, of course, all the tasks of the CBO, as I said, will be solved. And in general, Russia's security will be reliably ensured.

Once again, I would like to thank you and your colleagues for your hard, important and productive work, for the high results achieved, for your contribution to strengthening the security and defense capabilities of our people, to protecting our Homeland in the broadest sense of the word.

And I want to say that the creators of the Oreshnik missile system, those who designed and organized the production of the newest complex, will certainly be presented with state awards.

Please, Vasily Petrovich, First Deputy Chairman of the Military-Industrial Commission.

Vladimir Tonkoshkurov: Thank you.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

The complex was created, indeed, in the shortest possible time and completely on Russian technologies. Import substitution issues have been resolved. The scientific and production base of the military-industrial complex enterprises allows organizing serial production of this type of weapons in the shortest possible time.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to note that the existing scientific and production facilities of the military-industrial complex for the creation of modern and new types of weapons, military and special equipment have made it possible to develop and deliver modern weapons to the troops in a timely manner, and to take into account the need to refine weapons, military and special equipment and develop new models, as well as their supply to the troops. This allows you to quickly master new equipment, the procedure for using weapons of destruction and apply them directly during combat operations.

Currently, a large-scale investment program is also being implemented to increase the production capacity of organizations of the military-industrial complex, which will significantly increase the production of particularly popular types of weapons and equipment. The current pace of production and supply of weapons will allow us to reach the level of equipment with modern weapons of military and special equipment in the strategic nuclear forces by more than 95 percent, and in the aerospace forces – more than 82.

I would like to note that currently the enterprises of the military-industrial complex are taking all measures to ensure the fulfillment of the tasks of the grouping of troops in the zone of a special military operation.

The report is finished.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

Yuri Ivanovich, please.

Yu. Borisov: Mr President, I must report to you that the rocket and space industry enterprises involved in the development and production of combat rocket technology are fulfilling all their obligations under the state defense order in a rhythmic manner and without any comments. Design, technological, production, and most importantly, human resources allow us to create products with unique characteristics, as you have already noted, which have no equal in the whole world.

As for production capabilities, practice has proven that in the shortest possible time we are able to multiply the production of particularly popular products, especially high-precision products.

If there is a need, there are reserves, and we can increase them.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

Strategic Missile Forces Commander, please, Sergey Viktorovich.

Sergey Karakayev: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief!

I would like to note that based on your decision of July 2023, the Cooperation of Russian Industry developed a mobile ground-based medium-range missile system as part of the Oreshnik development work.

On November 21, 2024, the latest medium-range ballistic missile with hypersonic non-nuclear combat equipment was tested in combat conditions. As a result of the launch, a strategic object on the territory of Ukraine was hit. The launch was successful and the tasks were completed. The launch results confirmed the correctness of the design and technological solutions laid down and the feasibility of the missile system with the specified characteristics.

The newest medium-range missile system "Oreshnik" in its characteristics today has no analogues in the world. The missile's combat equipment makes it guaranteed to overcome any existing and promising missile defense systems. This missile system with hypersonic blocks can hit various targets – from single to area, as well as highly protected, with high efficiency.

Based on the tasks set and the range of this weapon, it can hit targets throughout Europe, which distinguishes it favorably from other types of high-precision long-range weapons. As you have already said, the massive use of this type of weapon will be comparable to the use of nuclear weapons.

The development of the Oreshnik missile system will expand the combat capabilities of the Strategic Missile Forces to hit various types of targets in accordance with the tasks set, both in non-nuclear and nuclear equipment. High operational readiness of the complex allows you to quickly re-aim at any designated object and defeat it.

Taking into account the positive result of the launch, it is considered advisable to take the complex into service, continue its further use with increasing the characteristics and improving the skills of personnel in its operation and use.

I finished my report.

Vladimir Putin: So let's do it. Thank you. [My Emphasis]