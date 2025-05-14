karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

WTFUD
5h

The combined West's Establishments determination to put a nail into Russia's coffin has backfired terribly on them, although in a perverse way, Russia should be thanking them for helping identify potential strategic economic, financial or structural deficiencies/weaknesses within the domestic and export economies,, remedy those in a timely manner and build the necessary inner layered defences against highly-likely many future incoming attacks, much like those on the battlefield, the essence of the combined West's 2 pronged frontal assault.

It's become heavy duty Monty Python here in the UK with PM Keir Starmer issuing ultimatums to Russia as we suffer major power cuts as happened in Spain & Portugal days earlier.

The only question that remains then is, has our goose been cooked here in Limey-land or will we even have enough/any power to cook our goose this Christmas?

