Those from Putin’s left: First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin, and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. A listing of all those attending via video is here.

The year moves along swiftly and there’s much more to attend to than the SMO despite its importance. Planning Russia’s future is equally as important. The 90-minute meeting seems too short given the topic. As usual, more can be gleaned from the body language displayed when watching the video. The meeting was held at Putin’s dacha. The meeting is primarily to assess the launch of the latest group of national projects that were decided back in December 2024. That meeting was reported on and can be found in the Gym archive. There is a portion of the meeting that’s held in secret without cameras, etc. So, let’s get on with it.

Vladimir Putin: Dear colleagues, good afternoon!

New national projects were launched in 2025. In fact, these are key, basic tools for creating and shaping the country's future. They consolidate the efforts of all levels of government, business and scientific circles, our development institutions, and public associations to achieve national goals.

Let me remind you that these goals are calculated on the horizon until 2030 and for the future until 2036, set in such areas as demography, ecology and improving the well-being of citizens, improving the business climate and creating conditions for each person's self-realization, digitalization of management processes, public services, the service sector, and so on.

Of course, large-scale, systematic work within the framework of national projects is not carried out from scratch. Following the results of previous national projects, even taking into account the difficult external conditions, we managed to achieve noticeable positive changes in the country's life, do a lot for the confident and progressive development of the economy and social sphere, and improve the quality of life of Russian families.

These conclusions are also confirmed by the Audit Chamber's analysis. It reviewed in detail the implementation of national projects from 2019 to 2024, prepared its own assessments and recommendations, which, of course, should be taken into account by the Government and colleagues in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

Dear colleagues, we hold meetings of our Council twice a year. As we agreed last time, in December, today we will assess the launch of new national projects, their first and current results.

I would like to note that now, at the initial stage, it is important to fully ensure the regulatory framework of national projects, to create a framework of work that is understandable for all participants, primarily for regions, municipalities, contractors, and local performers. And of course, we need to provide them with clear, rhythmic funding.

The pace and quality of national projects depend on how these issues are solved, and I remind you that they should be kept at a consistently high level from the very beginning, not to simplify tasks, not to lower the bar to convenient, obviously achievable parameters, but, on the contrary, to set ambitious, but at the same time, of course, adequate goals and accumulate all possible means and resources for their confident achievement.

In this regard, a few words about the quality of national project planning. According to statistics, some indicators set for 2030 have already been achieved in the first quarter of this year. And, of course, this is a positive result.

Thus, infant mortality has fallen to a new historical low. Russia is firmly among the countries in the world with the most effective system for protecting the health of newborns.

Or another indicator: the share of families who receive child support measures, as they say, proactively, that is, without filling out applications, submitting applications, and so on-–so this share is already very close to 100 percent. Although even for 2030, the target was a little more modest.

On the one hand, the results are certainly encouraging, and I think we can say this objectively, we are proud of the specialists and the labor collectives that contribute to this work. On the other hand, we need to set new goals right now. I will repeat that I am objectively evaluating my capabilities, but at the same time realizing that we can achieve more.

There are other examples. They say that we need to improve the quality of planning, and that not all factors are taken into account in a timely manner.

For example, a national project on transport mobility has been launched. It's only been implemented for a few months. The Government suggests, however, to review its financing, namely: to reduce costs in the current year, and to cut the financing of the national project for means of production, too, and significantly.

It is clear that the reasons here may be different, and they are different, including expenses may be transferred from the current year to the next, and this happens in current work. In general, to tell the truth, it happens all the time. But there is also a question about the quality of the planning that I just mentioned.

At the same time, I would like to emphasize that in these cases we are talking about national projects that are designed to strengthen technological sovereignty. And these are such areas as aircraft construction, robotics, and so on.

As I have already said, the current year is largely decisive for Russia's technological development. It is important to clearly understand the areas that will determine the growth rate, the dynamics of development of industries, regions, and the entire country today and in the long term. We need to identify the areas and areas where we need to ensure real global technological leadership of companies, research centers, and enterprises.

I would like to draw your attention to the fact that specialized national projects should be projects for achieving technological leadership not in name, but in essence. Please review this work before preparing the budget for the next three years.

In addition, it is necessary to focus specialized national projects on increasing technological sovereignty not by individual elements, but by industries as a whole. This instruction has also been given before. Please report on its implementation as soon as possible.

What else is fundamentally important and really obvious? New technological solutions cannot be prepared, as they say, in the table. We also know this very well and have talked about it many times. They should be widely used and replicated in all areas. The main thing is that their use should lead to an increase in the competitiveness of Russian goods and services and the domestic economy as a whole. And of course, it helped to make the lives of our citizens more convenient and comfortable.

In this regard, I ask all colleagues in the Government to personally monitor the introduction of new technologies in their areas of responsibility. Here, the key task is to flexibly adjust the regulatory framework, focusing it on experiments, testing and implementation of promising technologies. I ask my colleagues to speed up the approval of the relevant plans.

This issue is particularly important in the development of unmanned aircraft systems, for example. We all know very well what happens if we are late in mastering them, including the means of countering drones.

I would like to note that our engineers and designers have made significant progress in recent years. Domestic prototypes and serial samples of UAVs were recently presented at an exhibition in Moscow. Among other things, foreign leaders who visited Russia during the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War got acquainted with them.

In some segments, Russian unmanned systems are already the most advanced in the world, surpassing their foreign counterparts. Foreigners copy some of them. To increase the volume and quality of work in the field of drones, a special national project is being implemented. We will also discuss it today.

Our rocket and space industry will also have to strengthen its position as a technological flagship. We are proud of the unique achievements of Soviet and Russian scientists, cosmonauts, and all specialists in the space industry. And we will definitely form bold, long-term plans here, set the horizon of integrated development for the confident work of rocket builders, spacecraft developers, as well as their colleagues from related sectors.

A specialized "space" national project has been prepared, and its consideration is also on our agenda. We met not so long ago and talked about all this.

In conclusion, one more topic. Last December, we talked about the need to include master plan events for Far Eastern and Arctic cities in national projects. I know that such work is underway. In the near future, the Government should approve long-term development plans for sixteen Arctic reference cities.

At the same time, there are still a number of issues that require special attention on our part. First of all, they are related to financing. This is natural, and we have discussed it before. In this regard, I believe it is possible to support the Ministry of Finance's proposal and discuss allocating a special, separate limit specifically for the implementation of master plans for the cities of the Far East and the Arctic. This limit should gradually reach at least five percent of the expenses of the relevant state programs over the next six years. This will not require additional funding in general. We just need to review the programs and focus them on the development of this region, which is strategically important for Russia.

Let's get started. Please give the floor to Mikhail Vladimirovich [Mishustin].

M. Mishustin: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich! Dear colleagues!

Vladimir Vladimirovich, on your instructions, since the beginning of this year, the Government has started implementing 19 of the most ambitious national projects in the history of our country. These are the most important tools that are aimed at achieving the national development goals approved by you until 2030 and for the future until 2036, as well as at solving a number of other tasks set by you in your Address to the Federal Assembly [Leap Day Speech 2024] to improve the quality of life of citizens and strengthen the economy.

The planned events, more than a thousand of them, cover all key areas. Representatives of the regions, parliamentarians, relevant committees of the State Council, entrepreneurs, and the expert community participated in the development of the received proposals. This approach allows us to take into account the interests of people who live in different parts of our country.

Over the next six years, more than 53 trillion rubles [$650 Billion] have been allocated for the implementation of national projects, including 40 trillion rubles–-as we discussed in December—from the federal budget and, accordingly, extra-budgetary sources. Therefore, it is extremely important that development institutions are involved in the work. Cash execution is ahead of the approved schedule: the amount of funds already allocated exceeds 2 trillion 300 billion rubles, which is approximately 39 percent of the annual funding volume.

Just over five months have passed since the launch of the national projects. The period, of course, is still short, but the first results are already available. I will also briefly tell you what is planned to be implemented with their help.

Perhaps one of the most significant projects for people is "Family": it concerns improving the conditions for raising children, getting an education, developing social infrastructure, as well as improving the quality and accessibility of medical care for our young citizens and expectant mothers.

In the first four months, more than 26,000 complete IVF cycles were performed. As of June 1, the monthly allowance for parents who raise children has been provided to more than five million people, but taking into account last year, this is already more than 10 million people.

More than 90 thousand citizens have received support under the so-called social contract, and more than 800 thousand families have already used the maternity capital, about 114 thousand parents have used the family mortgage and programs that you proposed to extend in your message to the Federal Assembly until 2030.

More than 50 thousand large families received 450 thousand rubles each to repay their mortgage loan, and more than 170 thousand older people with disabilities are already covered by the long-term care system within the framework of the "Long and Active Life" project.

We are also building state-of-the-art primary health care infrastructure, including the opening of an additional four thousand health care units in rural and remote areas. At least 55 stationary facilities of social service organizations will be put into operation for those who need constant care.

In the first three months of this year, more than 1,000 vehicles were purchased for medical institutions, including mobile complexes, FAPs were created in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk regions, as well as district hospitals and outpatient clinics in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug. 900 thousand patients were provided with free medicines.

Thanks to the Infrastructure for Life project, we plan to modernize the municipal infrastructure for 20 million people, as well as to update the housing stock by at least 20 percent.

A serious problem is the dilapidated houses where people live without being able to buy other housing. The task has been set on your behalf to settle more than six million square meters. In four months, 16 thousand people have already been able to move out of the dilapidated fund. Here, of course, we especially count on the support of local leaders.

Most regions have started road construction this year. We are bringing the roads that connect remote localities with regional centers back to normal condition. In particular, in the Amur Region, a section of the highway that connects Blagoveshchensk with the Vostochny cosmodrome and the city of Svobodny is being repaired.

On your instructions, at least 150 more modern schools and 100 kindergartens will be built across the country. This will help many families where there is still a shortage of places. Relevant events are also planned within the framework of the national project "Youth and Children". Today, the Ministry has signed agreements with almost half of the Russian regions to create such facilities over the next three years.

As part of the transition to the "Professional" program, as of April 1, more than a third of the country's colleges are already included in it. We continue to build world-class campuses. We are implementing the largest state support program for universities, Priority 2030, with a focus on achieving technological leadership, as you discussed in detail in your speech.

Another national project- "Ecological Well-being". Healthy air and clean water should be available to all our citizens. In some regions, the situation is complicated by objects of accumulated damage. The first eight such sites have already been identified, and we are launching work on them. Their elimination will restore more than 300 hectares of land, improve living conditions for 150 thousand people.

To ensure that the country moves forward, a strong economy is needed. This is the goal of the corresponding project, "Efficient and Competitive Economy". We create a favorable business climate and encourage the growth of small and medium-sized businesses.

The infrastructure of industrial techno- and business parks is being expanded. It is planned to create at least 100 such centers, 39 regions have already submitted 87 projects. Assistance measures also apply accordingly. Since the beginning of the year, the volume of so-called umbrella guarantees has exceeded 35 billion rubles, and purchases of the largest customers from SMEs have exceeded three trillion rubles in five months.

To increase trade with foreign partners, the International Cooperation and Export project is being implemented, which provides end-to-end support for Russian companies. This year, about 15 billion rubles were allocated for concessional lending to agricultural exporters, which will allow producers to increase the volume of production and supply of raw materials and food.

In the face of sanctions and changes in the main routes of movement of goods, we continue to organize new logistics. To this end, we are developing the infrastructure of international corridors towards friendly states within the framework of the Efficient Transport System project, which is also extremely important for expanding travel opportunities around the country.

The growing interest in travel in Russia has led, among other things, to the strengthening of the role of air traffic, which should function without failures. Since the beginning of this year, four new terminals have already been put into operation: in Novokuznetsk, in Tyumen, in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and in Mineralnye Vody. All of them are already accepting flights, and this work will continue.

To improve flight safety and passenger comfort, we are modernizing at least 75 airfield complexes. You set this goal for 2030, and we are monitoring its implementation. At the same time, we are creating a convenient accommodation facility. The Tourism and Hospitality national project will result in the addition of approximately 80,000 hotel rooms.

To encourage entrepreneurs, we have made an important decision to extend, as we have reported to you in detail, Vladimir Vladimirovich, until 2030, the right to apply a zero value-added tax rate for hotels and other facilities for travelers.

For effective work and comfortable rest today, it is necessary to provide reliable broadband access to the Internet. This task is being solved within the framework of the project "Data Economy and Digital Transformation of the state", which also provides for the creation of a low-orbit satellite constellation for this purpose.

Other priorities include conducting research in the field of artificial intelligence – its implementation, improving interaction between citizens and the state. We will continue to scale services and services in electronic form.

And, of course, one of the main tasks of the national project "Personnel" is to provide the sectors of the economy with qualified specialists. As of today, we have already updated the forecast of the industry's employee needs for a five-year period. Now we are combining the efforts of leading educational organizations and enterprises, introducing a single standard of interaction between the employment service and citizens and employers in all regions.

All national projects are extremely important for our country, but a special mission is assigned to eight technology leadership projects. They strengthen Russia's independence in critical areas, help accelerate the creation of breakthrough solutions, introduce domestic developments, and increase the production of high-tech products.

You gave an example: they include the project "Unmanned Aircraft Systems". At the end of last year, it showed a level of achievement close to 100 percent, which was made possible by combining the efforts of private business, state corporations, and scientific organizations. In the next six years, we will allocate a quarter of a trillion rubles for its implementation, and the funds will be used to develop, in fact, a new industry. Today, Vitaly G. Savelyev, the curator of this project, will talk in detail about its implementation.

Now, let's talk about the development of technological leadership and space activities. The development is complete, as I reported to you, Vladimir Vladimirovich. It is based on the transition to a service model, which involves providing turnkey launch services, managing orbital motion, and other opportunities with the active involvement of private companies with experience and a reliable reputation.

The updated national space project is proposed to allocate about 4 trillion 400 billion rubles from the federal budget until 2036, including 1 trillion 700 billion over the next six years.

The ninth technological leadership project, which is dedicated to the development of the bioeconomy, is currently in the final stage of formation. It aims to reduce our dependence on imported critical components and improve the efficiency of our country's resource potential. We will create competitive production facilities. Our goal is to become leaders in the global biotechnology market.

Denis Valentinovich Manturov will report on these two projects in more detail.

In general, already this year, eight national projects of technological leadership will create eight clinical bases for testing new medical technologies, clinical research, medicines, and testing of medical devices, two engineering development centers for new materials and chemistry, and two sites for pilot production and technology scaling. And on the basis of Innopolis University, a center for industrial robotics will be deployed.

This, of course, is only part of the great work that will be carried out to strengthen the country's technological sovereignty. I would also like to say here that the elements related to budget planning, as you just mentioned, Mr President, about possible options, including budget cuts, should in no case affect the relevant markers and coefficients that were set as performance indicators. They are decomposed to work.

Here we are talking about budget balance, including planning by year. And I think that on Monday at the Government Meeting we will discuss in detail all the elements related to the financing of such projects. It is important that the expansion of our own development lines will allow us to increase the range and quantity of domestic high-tech products and services. This goal was outlined by you in your Message to the Federal Assembly.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, all the tasks set out in the national projects are extremely specific, they clearly describe the results that people will see on the streets, in the districts where they live, in cities, in regions. These include modern polyclinics, hospitals, kindergartens, schools, airports, new roads, municipal and other infrastructure, and, accordingly, technological solutions, as well as the projects we discussed aimed at achieving national sovereignty in the field of technology and industry.

In order to quickly respond to the progress of their implementation, a feedback system has been established, which you always talk about. The Government receives it daily from various sources, including the attitude of residents to the initiatives that are being implemented, areas that require additional attention, and possible targeted adjustments to national projects.

For an objective assessment of the results, monitoring tools have been improved, a unified plan for achieving national goals has been developed and approved, and its digitalization continues. We pay special attention to operational risks and ensure that all milestones are met in a timely manner, including the allocation of funds, expert reviews, competitions, selections, contracts and compliance with work schedules and stages.

In conclusion, I would like to note that in order to maintain a high rate of implementation of national projects, of course, Russian regions need to understand in advance what resources they can count on in the next budget cycle. Sergey Semyonovich and I have just discussed this in detail. For this purpose, the Government has prepared and submitted to the State Duma a legislative initiative, which provides for the distribution of relevant transfers to the regions no later than August 20.

The report is over.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

Dear colleagues, I will give the floor to several of our colleagues who are here and are in touch. And then, if necessary, I will give the floor to anyone who wishes to discuss all the issues raised.

I now give the floor to Sergey Sobyanin as Chairman of the State Council Commission on State and Municipal Administration. You are welcome.

Sergei Sobyanin: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Dear colleagues!

Following the results of the previous meeting of the Council, you, Mr President, gave a number of important instructions to improve the efficiency of the implementation of national projects. Allow me to report on the progress of their implementation.

First, the work was completed and all agreements with the constituent entities of the Russian Federation were signed as soon as possible on your instructions before the end of December of the previous year, in just a few weeks. The methods of calculating indicators for national and federal projects were also adjusted. A huge, big, important job.

The Russian Government has made necessary changes to the unified methodological recommendations for project activities. Thus, all regions of the country were able to start implementing the activities of new national projects as early as January 2025.

If we compare the previous wave, in 2019, we started it quite difficult: throughout the year, we had separate projects, and interaction was based on paper correspondence and red tape, because it was the beginning of such a process in general. Today, the situation is much better in terms of execution technologies, deadlines, approaches, and so on.

A number of organizational issues have also been resolved. In particular, my colleagues have requested that they be given more time to review national projects. This is a proposal from commissions and individual entities. Such decisions have been made, and today, at least, a compromise has been reached in this regard with the agencies. At the same time, we continue to work together with commissions of the State Council, the Government of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Finance and relevant executive authorities on a number of assignments.

In May, as Mikhail Vladimirovich has just said, the State Duma adopted in the first reading a government law on amendments to the Budget Code. It is proposed to fix the rule in it, according to which the volume of co-financing of national project activities is brought to the regions no later than August of the previous year. Why is this done? This allows the regions to form their budgets in a planned manner, coordinate them with national projects, and thus more effectively solve the tasks of national projects.

Since August is just around the corner, I would like to ask you to speed up the passage of this draft law in the State Duma and, most importantly, after its adoption, to make sure that it immediately enters into force this year. In other words, the amount of funding for national project activities for 2026 will already reach the regions in August this year. The Ministry of Finance is working in this way, in fact, it is already working, and I think it is quite possible to do this.

Next question. The Government adopted the Spatial Development Strategy of the Russian Federation for the period up to 2030 with a forecast up to 2036. Of course, it would be correct to coordinate national projects with the Spatial Development Strategy. This is an important and rather difficult task.

In general, the final stage of finalizing the plan for implementing the Strategy and synchronizing it with national projects is already underway. It is necessary to carry out this extremely important work by the end of this year, so that in 2026 we can move fully synchronously and in coordination with the Spatial Development Strategy of our country.

Indicators have been prepared and assessments of the performance of senior officials have been summed up. These documents are also quite complex. We have held a number of meetings in the Presidential Administration and with the Government of the Russian Federation. All these issues have been resolved.

In general, over the past six months, we have managed to solve most of the tasks set by you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich. So we are confident that the goals of the new national projects will be successfully achieved. The work is difficult, stressful, but quite real.

Thank you, Vladimir Vladimirovich.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you. Thank you.

Igor Ivanovich Shuvalov, please.

Igor Shuvalov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Dear Council members,

Also, let me report on what we've done in six months. Since December, when you launched the national project, you have set specific tasks for VEB and other development organizations. You, Mr Putin, have said that we must show better efficiency by using our capital and fully integrate into the work on federal projects to achieve national development goals.

For this purpose, the Government of the Russian Federation reviewed the strategy of the development group, we defended it in the Coordination Center, Mikhail Vladimirovich conducted this event, and members of the Government, representatives of business and development organizations were present. And after completion by the Supervisory Board of VEB.Russian Federation" Strategy until 2030 was approved.

By the end of 2030, our commitment, together with all the organizations that are part of the coordination belt, is to provide assistance to projects worth up to 30 trillion rubles.

At the moment, we have the necessary capital to start this work, and we are starting it. But in the foreseeable future, we will seriously have to agree on what sources of capital we will use.

Mr President, you have also set the task that a special working group should be formed under the Council to better coordinate the work. We carried out this work together with the Presidential Administration and the Government of the Russian Federation. You have signed the relevant decree and order of the President. The authority of this group, its composition, and the organizations that are included in this group are defined.

I must also say that in addition to the usual work at the federal level with development organizations, our task now is to actively work with other organizations with state capital, as well as with private businesses, to support private initiative, and a separate large segment of our work is to support the work of regional development organizations and regional initiatives for the development of small and medium-sized businesses, large investment projects. So this job is running. We have started in a new format and are fully involved in federal and national projects.

Mr President, in order to talk about additional capital, of course we understand our responsibility to ensure absolute transparency for the financial authorities, and for the market as a whole, in order to ensure financial stability. And we are developing a constant dialogue with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economic Development and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

We understand that the Government is currently working hard on how to give us more opportunities to work. By the way, I must tell you that we have the same expert data-–the Central Bank, the Government and development organizations–-on the role in national economies. And at the moment, our total portfolio, our assets to the country's GDP is only 2.5 percent. If you look at the data that we have, then, for example, development organizations in the People's Republic of China and in Germany, this total amount of assets is 14 percent.

But we understand that it is unwise to simply request capital support from the federal budget today. We are considering a variety of options. Most likely, this dialogue will require a change in the regulatory framework in order to be more transparent to the Central Bank. As I said, this dialogue is also ongoing.

Serious inspections were carried out by the Federal Treasury, the Accounts Chamber, and the Prosecutor General's Office. We are reviewing the results of this work in order to strengthen our position and status and work out the comments that we received during these inspections, in order to take the need for capital replenishment seriously.

In order to carry out this work, we will probably report at a meeting of the Financial Stability Committee or Council. This is an organization that includes members of the Government, representatives of the Central Bank, and the Presidential Administration. And with this dialogue with this body, ensuring financial stability and not creating any additional risks for the financial system, we understand that in general, our portfolio should grow. And to the extent that Mikhail Vladimirovich just spoke about, we are ready to fully ensure that extra-budgetary sources are attracted to meet national goals.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

Mikhail Mikhailovich Kuznetsov, please.

Mikhail Kuznetsov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Popular Front surveys show that the population is most informed about the following national projects:" Family, " 62% of those informed;" Long and active life," 50%; "Youth and children," 45%; and "Infrastructure for Life," 45%.

Among the areas of life where our citizens have noticed the most noticeable improvements, "Digitalization of public services" is the absolute leader, with 61% of the population noting an increase of 17 points compared to last year. "Urban environment improvement" is also a top priority, with 52% of the population noting an increase of 12 points, and "Public transportation" is ranked third, with an increase of 11 points compared to last year. However, people have seen the least amount of improvement in areas such as housing affordability, entrepreneurship support, and environmental protection.

This time, we also asked representatives of territorial public self-government about the obstacles to achieving national development goals and implementing national projects. The top two obstacles are the high bureaucratic burden on civil servants and the lack of people's involvement in implementing national projects.

What is especially important? 90 percent of the respondents expressed their readiness to participate in solving the tasks of national projects. We see this as an opportunity to achieve the desired results ahead of schedule. There is clearly potential within the management system to rely on active participation of people. Let me give you a few examples.

National project "Family". Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, as you said at the meeting of the State Council for Family Affairs at the end of last year, achieving the goals of the national project is impossible without changing the culture of family relations. Now, according to our surveys, 40% of residents believe that their intention to give birth to a third child will not receive support from relatives, friends and colleagues, and 43% of women are sure that the employer will not meet them halfway during pregnancy and will be against a flexible work schedule with a small child. Changing such attitudes is impossible without broad civic engagement.

Thanks to your decision, Mr President, we are working together at the Federation Council under the leadership of Valentina Matviyenko in this area. And there are the first small victories. For example, Russian Railways has improved its ticket purchase service. Now members of the same large family can buy tickets in one compartment or next to each other in a reserved seat to popular destinations. We are close to solving the issue of reducing the child taxi fare and having a child seat in every car.

Currently, measures to support large families are fragmented from subject to subject and are not perceived as recognition of a special role and high social status. Some subjects of the Russian Federation have already abandoned the principle of neediness.

We propose to develop a single standard that includes not only support measures for those in need, but also privileges for parents with many children, and preferably for life. And in most cases, this is not a question of allocating additional budget funds.

National project "Long and active life". The health sector is perceived by the population primarily through the state of primary care. And the most important issue that concerns citizens is the shortage of narrow specialists in polyclinics. We regularly discuss this issue under the leadership of Leonid Mikhailovich Roshal in the Popular Front. According to the Popular Front, 52 percent of patients were faced with the absence of the necessary doctor or with the inability to make an appointment. Most often, this is a neurologist, endocrinologist, cardiologist, ENT.

We believe that there is significant potential in the development of the Institute of general practitioners, especially in rural areas. Two-thirds of the therapists we surveyed are ready to retrain and combine individual functions of narrow specialists. Patients with simple questions will get help more quickly and unload the queue.

Another simple solution may be to extend the horizon of electronic registration for specialized care from two weeks, as it is now, to at least one month.

The most important indicator of the national project is people's savings. It is difficult to solve this problem exclusively by health systems, and it is necessary to change the attitude of citizens to their health.

According to Rosstat, a third of our population does not go to doctors in case of illness, two-thirds are overweight and have bad habits. The involvement of the population in taking care of their own health is uneven from subject to subject. In regions where health-saving programs are systematically implemented, the situation is changing much faster in a positive direction.

I would like to note that health care is one of the most popular areas in which 67 percent of representatives of territorial public self-government are ready to take part. They are ready to carry out preventive actions, vaccinations, help with medical examinations, health days before organizing family and sports clubs.

National project "Unmanned aircraft systems". In the context of a special military operation, unmanned aircraft received a powerful boost to development thanks to dozens of companies created by civil engineers almost from scratch with the support of the Ministry of Defense. You mentioned this, Mr President, in your opening remarks.

The traditional R & D cycle and product launch has been reduced from a few years to a few months. For three years, hundreds of thousands of UAV, electronic warfare, RER, and NRTC products produced in the so-called people's defense industry were delivered to the troops. Maintaining and developing this industry is always a guaranteed demand, which can also be provided by export contracts.

There is a demand from foreign countries, and it is only growing in the context of the special military operation. Small producers need state assistance here, a single operator who will take on the coordinating function. On the one hand, we must prevent the leakage of technology. On the other hand, it is very important to open up the markets of friendly countries for domestic UAV manufacturers, thus supporting their development.

The national project "Youth and Children". The goals of the national project cannot be achieved unless the conditions for teachers are created. We have repeatedly raised the issue of the bureaucratic burden on teachers. This problem persists. Although the Ministry of Education is doing a lot of work and has organized the entire legislative framework, 43 percent of the teachers we surveyed this year still spend more than seven hours a week on tasks that are not related to education and upbringing, and 41 percent of teachers believe that the level of bureaucratic burden has not decreased.

Next week, we are going to visit Elena Vladimirovna Shmeleva's site in Sirius, together with Rosobrnadzor, the Ministry of Education and representatives of the pedagogical community, in order to once again look at ways to solve this problem.

Before today's meeting, we discussed it with Sergey Kravtsov. He generally believes that it is necessary to ask the prosecutor's office. Well, maybe the prosecutor's office should not be sent to the teachers yet, of course, but rather conduct joint inspections. We can take a look together and try to find solutions here that will reduce this burden.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, the People's Front will continue to monitor the implementation of national projects and involve people in achieving national development goals.

Thank you very much. I finished my report.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

We have a second question about the progress of work in certain areas in terms of achieving national goals.

Please, Denis Manturov.

Dmitry Manturov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Dear colleagues!

Allow me to report on two issues at once.

Vladimir Putin: Please.

Dmitry Manturov: First of all, I would like to say something about financing national technical leadership projects that are already being implemented.

In the current year, the federal budget provided for about 315 billion rubles for these projects. However, we have already observed a certain decrease in revenues from sources that were linked to national projects. In particular, the projects related to machine tools and transport mobility. As a result, as you mentioned, there was a decrease in funding for certain state programs of the Ministry of Industry and Trade. This was necessary to ensure that the Ministry of Finance maintains the balance of the current year's budget.

At the same time, the optimization model will not entail abandoning the activities identified by the national project. In particular, a third of the reduction in funding is accounted for by the unallocated reserve of the Ministry of Finance for machine tools, and in terms of transport mobility, we prioritized the stages of installing critical R & D and "shifted to the right" demand mechanisms tied to the supply of aviation equipment.

I would particularly like to note that activities that have an impact on the achievement of technology leadership indicators are allowed only to transfer funding to the next year, but without reducing it. During the year, we will level the situation, and Mikhail Vladimirovich gave the corresponding instruction. We will direct key priorities, saving on already conducted and future selections. For individual items, we will replace the lost funds at the expense of non-program sources, including sources, and additionally focus on external technical leadership projects with system support mechanisms.

Thus, Mr Putin, we are not talking about adjusting the indicators of national projects that should be achieved by 2030. The same principles will guide the two national projects that I would like to report on.

The first of them is the development of space activities. Today it is proposed to approve it in an updated version. On your instructions, we have expanded the scope of activities to cover key priorities on the space agenda. Functional tasks are assigned to eight federal projects, the most capital-intensive of which involve a significant increase in the orbital groupings of satellites. We will continue to increase the number of communication vehicles in near-Earth, geostationary and highly elliptical orbits.

Thus, we expect to cover the entire territory of the country, including the Arctic, with stable communication channels by 2030, and a prerequisite for this is the involvement of private businesses in the production of spacecraft. They will also take part in the further development of the remote sensing segment of the Earth.

This applies to optoelectronic surveillance and radar survey satellites. Technological emphasis is placed on increasing the resolution of images to values comparable to competitors. And we believe it is equally important to launch a full-fledged market model for providing remote sensing data starting in the fall of next year, thereby providing Roscosmos with a new permanent source of income.

We will pay special attention to the development of the GLONASS system. First, we must maintain the standard number of satellites, which is 24, and second, we aim to triple the accuracy of their positioning, which is necessary for the development of drone markets and to ensure interference-resistant navigation.

To increase the production of spacecraft, the national project involves updating the industry's industrial base. By 2030, we plan to double labor productivity through technical re-equipment. This will help optimize the cost of production.

Another basic factor of our competitiveness in space is the reduction of the cost of placing a payload into orbit. In this regard, the national project envisages the further development of the family of launch vehicles. We are guided by the goal of being among the top three global leaders in terms of the number of launches. We will achieve this through the use of reusable engines and returnable stages, as well as through the development of the infrastructure of our cosmodromes, primarily Vostochny. This is necessary, among other things, to maintain our position in the field of manned space exploration.

Continuing to work on the ISS, we must ensure a planned transition to our own orbital station by 2030, module by module. It will be the world's first drone platform equipped with robots for its maintenance. This is a patented solution of the Russian Federation. Testing of the technology will allow us to apply this format for our lunar program.

In general, the federal projects "Space Science" and "Space Atom"are aimed at the development of the Solar System. Their implementation is designed to give Russia technological leadership in deep space exploration. In particular, we will have the opportunity to be the first in the world to deploy a nuclear power plant on the Moon and study the atmosphere of Venus. I would like to point out that today we are the only country that has ever landed on this planet.

We need new personnel across the entire range of tasks. The national project should create conditions for the annual training of at least two thousand students and scientists. As a result, by 2030, every third engineer in the industry must be under the age of 35.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, taking into account the scale of tasks, the period until 2036 has been defined as the planning horizon in addition to the current five-year plan. The total amount of budget funding for the national project, as already reported, is 4.4 trillion rubles, and about 360 are additional extra-budgetary sources.

We have passed all the necessary approvals, and today we propose to approve the national project and start its implementation.

And now for the national project "Technological support of Bioeconomics". When preparing it, we proceeded from the need to create conditions for the production of products that are critical for the development of economic sectors. I am referring to the agro-industrial complex, the food industry, the timber industry, chemistry, pharmaceuticals, veterinary medicine, energy and the waste processing sector.

In implementing the task of establishing a bioeconomy, we rely on the already formed groundwork. We have at our fingertips the achievements of the Soviet school, which provided the USSR with the second place in the world in terms of production of biological products. In addition, our country has a diverse resource base. First of all, this applies to agricultural raw materials, forests and aquaculture. According to the results of last year, the Russian market of biotechnological products amounted to 440 billion rubles. There are about 225 enterprises operating in this area, if you do not take very small enterprises.

Vladimir Putin: What agency is responsible for this area?

D. Manturov: This is an interagency task.

Vladimir Putin:Is someone in charge of all this?

Mikhail Mishustin: Denis Valentinovich Manturov.

Dmitry Manturov: I am the curator of this direction. Basically, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and other departments. As I have already said, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Education and Science and other departments contribute to the development of these areas.

Their competence covers almost all product areas, such as vaccines, polysaccharides, bioplastics, feed proteins, amino acids, vitamins, antibiotics, enzymes, alcohols and biofertilizers. At the same time, it is important for us to scale production volumes, create new capacities and enter more complex niches.

To segment and prioritize tasks, the national project focuses on four technology platforms: these are microorganisms, microbial biosynthesis, products of processing of plant and animal raw materials, as well as means of production. In total, we have identified 36 product areas, for which we are still mainly dependent on imports.

To break this situation, it is important for us to recreate the technological infrastructure of the industry, provide it with a full range of equipment, producing strains, components of nutrient media, enzymes, drugs and auxiliary materials. In addition, we will develop engineering companies that can organize the entire production cycle. And at the level of sales, a lot of work will have to be done to consolidate requests for already mastered nomenclature in all consumer sectors.

In addition to scientific, technological and production aspects, the national project sets a regulatory vector for the development of bioeconomics. We are talking about the definition of the relevant OKPD codes–-types of activities, as well as about the modernization of the standardization and measurement system.

In the same vein, we see the need for analytical integration of existing program documents that affect a separate area of bioeconomics. These are the national project on food security, state programs of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Education and Science and other departments.

In general, the national project has a pronounced, as I have already said, interdepartmental character. Coordination is carried out at the site of the Council for the Development of the Microbiological Industry and Biotechnologies. It consists of more than 200 representatives of ministries, the scientific community and commercial organizations. It also includes universities that should address the issue of providing the industry with engineering personnel. And first of all, we need to focus not on their number, but on their quality and competence, on adapting professional and educational standards for the purpose of the national project.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, today the main activities of the national project have been coordinated. As a result of their implementation, we expect that by 2036 the volume of potential use of bioeconomy products will exceed one trillion rubles, but for this we will have to fill the national project with funding. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has already found about 23 billion rubles from its sources. Thus, funds are provided for a start, but for additional needs, the Ministry of Finance must decide within the new budget starting next year. This should be done by the end of this year. In general, the national draft has been prepared for approval, but we will be able to do this only after the signing of the law "On Budget", which will be done before the end of this year.

At the same time, a large array of works on bioeconomics is already being implemented, without waiting for finalizing. We focus on this topic with system support tools, as well as attract development institutions such as the Foundation for Advanced Research, the Russian Science Foundation, Innopraktika, the NTI platform, Skolkovo, and the Industrial Development Fund. The approaches proposed in the national project have been approved by all interested agencies.

We ask you, Mr President, to support this approach and give us the opportunity to finalize this national project.

Thanks for attention. I finished my report.

Vladimir Putin: Denis Valentinovich, you said that this project should be funded, right? At the same time, they said that a list of relevant events was ready. How did you create a list of relevant events without having any funding?

Dmitry Manturov: Mr President, last year we started to draw up a list of products, including those that are already being implemented, including through extra-budgetary sources and the development institutions I mentioned. And we found additional funds from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, first of all, and analytically from the Ministry of Agriculture.

At the same time, 36 products and those areas that are designated require really additional funding. The total amount until 2030 is about 380 billion rubles, which we agreed with the Ministry of Finance in the current budget planning for the three-year and subsequent years to finalize and put in the electronic budget to the Government to ensure the implementation of all these areas.

Vladimir Putin: But we understand that you are an experienced person: while there is no funding, it is impossible to determine either the list or the key indicators of the project. We agree–-this is one thing, but another thing is how they cost in the budget. These are different things, right?

Dmitry Manturov: Mr President, if we don't start, we will wait at least until next year.

Vladimir Putin: I see, I see.

Dmitry Manturov: That's why we had to start with the resources that we found, but with priorities that are extremely important. I am sure that the Ministry of Finance and I will find a solution.

Vladimir Putin: Good. Then I just ask you to be more careful. You said: the list of events is ready; I have written it down. A final list of activities cannot be prepared without securing funding, and priorities cannot be determined. You need to have the resources to determine these priorities and the list. Please take a closer look.

Dmitry Manturov: Very well, Mr Putin.

Vladimir Putin: Now about unmanned aircraft. We have the Ministry of Industry involved in this, right?

Dmitry Manturov: The Ministry of Industry as a performer.

M. Mishustin: Savelyev Vitaly Gennadievich.

Vladimir Putin: Savelyev? All right, all right.

About space. This morning we spoke with Dmitry Vladimirovich Bakanov, General Director of the Roscosmos State Corporation. I would also like to give him the floor. Please, Dmitry Vladimirovich.

Dmitry Bakanov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Dear colleagues!

Yes, indeed, the passport of the national project is fully verified. We have passed all the coordination procedures at the strategic session of Mikhail Vladimirovich, and through the Presidential Administration at the working group of the State Council with Mikhail Mikhailovich Kotyukov, and with the Ministry of Finance, Anton Germanovich, all volumes and limits until 2036 have also been undocked. Therefore, we have no questions here.

Vladimir Putin: Is everything ready?

Dmitry Manturov: Completely.

Dmitry Bakanov: Completely.

Vladimir Putin: Good. In general, we agreed on all this, right?

Dmitry Bakanov: Yes, both on the orbital grouping, on rockets, on spaceports, together with a co-contractor represented by the Ministry of Defense. I mean, here we have no questions left.

Vladimir Putin: I looked at the paper. Are you sure that we will be able to increase the share of launch services?

Dmitry Bakanov: This is exactly the task we set for ourselves. For this purpose, the technology of the returnable first stage was laid down–-once, and the oxygen-hydrogen third stage for the Angara–-two.

Vladimir Putin: As for extra-budgetary funding, we are at the last meeting… Where did we have it?

Dmitry Manturov: In Baumanka.

Vladimir Putin: In Baumanka. We talked about the need to do everything necessary to attract extra-budgetary funding, and all countries of the world are following this path. And to do this, we need to adopt the appropriate regulatory framework, create this regulatory framework. Because we need to commercialize services, as you said yourself, and we need to set certain tasks for both departments and private businesses and provide them with certain opportunities, including on a commercial basis. So what?

Dmitry Bakanov: Yes, we have two main areas of work here. The first is communication services. And here we have "Bureau 1440", which creates the group "Dawn". This is our answer to "Starlink", its own grouping of broadband and Internet anywhere in the country and the world.

And the second direction is remote sensing of the Earth, optical survey spacecraft. Here, as Denis Valentinovich correctly said, we have already prepared all the solutions so that there will be a fee from next year, 2026. Just this fee for images will be the basis for returning CAPEX to those investors who will create this private orbital grouping.

Vladimir Putin: When will this be done? You see, as long as the business does not understand how the invested money will be returned, there will be no movement. There will only be one move–-in the direction of the Ministry of Finance in order to knock out additional resources from it.

Dmitry Bakanov: The general regulatory framework has been adopted, but the last act remains–-this is the tariff for a specific quality of shooting. We plan to complete the work on this act by the end of summer, by September.

Vladimir Putin: Not only is the tariff important, but the Government's demands are also important, but you must first prepare them for the participants in this activity. Requirements must be met. There is a tariff, but no one will pay at this rate. Why pay when you can get everything for free?

Dmitry Bakanov: We also have the following agreement with the Ministry of Finance. All images that are less than one meter long will be paid for, so-called high-detail images, and all images from one meter to ten meters will be provided free of charge.

Vladimir Putin: Listen, Dmitry Vladimirovich, the agreement is a good thing, it is the beginning of the road. But we need regulatory documents, we need to prepare them and implement them in practical economic life.

Dmitry Bakanov: All right.

Dmitry Manturov: All accepted.

Vladimir Putin: Are they accepted? Then say that you are accepted.

Dmitry Manturov: Mr President, all the regulations have been adopted. I literally spent two weeks collecting everyone, setting tasks for everyone so that everyone in their budgets planned funds to pay for these services. And as Dmitry Vladimirovich commented, over a meter – it will be saved for free, and everything that is less will be narrower…

Vladimir Putin: Good. Then I really ask you, as First Deputy Prime Minister, to monitor this.

Dmitry Manturov: Absolutely.

Vladimir Putin: They said it was great, but now we need to make sure that this is taken into account in the budget.

Dmitry Manturov: We will definitely do this.

Vladimir Putin: Okay?

Dmitry Manturov: All right.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much.

Vitaly Gennadievich, please.

Vladimir Savelyev: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Dear Council members,

The National Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) project is the first national technology leadership project. It was formed in 2023 and has been implemented since 2024.

The national project includes five federal projects aimed at the integrated development of a new sector of the economy: from the development and production of bases to the creation of infrastructure necessary for the use of unmanned aircraft systems and training of personnel.

The head of the national project is the Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Andreevich Alikhanov. The amount of funding for the national project for the period from 2024 to 2030 is over 283 billion rubles.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation has established and operates a special operation center for managing and implementing a national project. The operational staff meeting is chaired by the head of the national project and is held every two weeks.

There is an updated regional council, which includes representatives of all subjects of the Russian Federation. The Council meets once a quarter. Strategic decisions are made at a meeting of the government commission for the development of UAS under my chairmanship.

The goal of the national project is to create a new, technologically independent, competitive industry of unmanned aircraft systems. By 2030, we are facing the following tasks: to form the Russian UAS market in the amount of 46 thousand units of products, to ensure the share of domestic UAS in the Russian market of 70 percent, to equip research and production centers in 48 regions with infrastructure. I will briefly report on the results achieved.

A key federal project is the development, standardization and mass production of UAS and components. Last year, the volume of production of civil UAS increased by more than 2.5 times compared to 2023. This year, more than 3,200 UAS have already been produced, which corresponds to the calendar plan of the federal project.

Together with the regions, a network of research and production centers is being developed. Last year, 15 organizations received the corresponding status. Since the beginning of 2025, five more organizations have been granted NPC status. We are implementing this indicator for SPC development ahead of schedule. Currently, 393 organizations have been granted the status of NPC residents. Last year, 148 projects worth more than 1.5 billion rubles were supported. The practice of supporting NPC residents continues in 2025.

As part of the federal project to stimulate demand for domestic UAS, work continues to increase the volume of the Russian market. To implement this federal project, a list of measures to support domestic UAS has been formed, including preferential leasing programs, subsidizing flight hours, and a mechanism for providing discounts on domestic UAS. These tools apply only to Russian developments. The register of the Ministry of Industry and Trade now includes 42 models from 15 Russian manufacturers. The state civil order plan for 2024 was fully implemented, under which a single supplier of STLC provided customers with more than 2,700 UAS worth almost 6.5 billion rubles. The Presidium of the Government Commission approved the state civil order for 2025.

Within the framework of the federal project "Advanced Technologies for unmanned aircraft Systems", work continues to create a scientific and technical reserve for UAS industries in nine priority areas.

In 2024, work began on 29 R&D projects with a total funding of 44.7 billion rubles for the period up to 2026. In the third quarter of 2025, the National Technology Initiative Foundation will launch the selection of contractors for a new R&D package worth 3.1 billion rubles, with a deadline of 2027.

As part of the federal project "Personnel for the BAS," the Ministry of Education and Science is carrying out large-scale work to train and attract talented young people to the industry at all stages of education. Last year, more than 10,000 people were trained as part of the federal project. In 2025, it is planned to train more than 5,500 people. Additionally, taking into account the activities of other projects and educational programs by the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Education, and the NTI Foundation, approximately 68,000 people are currently studying in various fields related to the BAS. This year, we plan to complete the development of the BAS digital personnel registry.

Within the framework of the federal project of the Ministry of Transport "Infrastructure development, security and formation of a specialized certification system for unmanned aircraft systems", the development of infrastructure for flights continues. The State ATM Corporation and Almaz-Antey Concern have successfully completed testing of the test complex of the unified integrated system for planning the use of airspace.

Together with the Ministry of Transport, the Federal Air Transport Agency, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, we agreed to develop not only a network of landing sites, but also mobile drone ports. As of May this year, 31 drone ports have already been installed in eight regions. By the end of the year, we plan to install at least 20 more drone ports. This solution will reduce the amount of capital expenditures for the construction of landing pads, developing the market for UAS services. Please support this approach.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, following the meeting on the development of unmanned aircraft systems at the UAS Research and Production Center in Samara, you gave a number of instructions. I will briefly report on the current status of the most important assignments.

First. The development of the civilian UAS market is currently limited to the closed sky in the regions. We work with law enforcement agencies on appropriate technical solutions and the necessary regulatory framework.

Second. Work has been organized to form the architecture of the "seamless sky" concept. The possibility of creating a unified UAS identification system based on the ERA-GLONASS GIS is being considered. In accordance with the requirements of the legislation, all UAS from March 1 of this year are subject to mandatory equipment with remote identification equipment.

Yesterday, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov on the use of space communication systems and geospatial data for the benefit of UAS. At the meeting, a decision was made to jointly develop technical requirements for space groups serving UAS services.

The third. Regarding the regulatory regulation of the use of UAS airspace, a draft Government decree has been prepared to establish a new class H of airspace for performing flights. This class H will be set before the end of this year.

Fourth. As part of the order to create a national rating of regions that assesses the implementation of UAS, we plan to launch such a rating from 2026. We plan to assign the calculation of the rating and coordination of the development of the NPC network to the new federal center of UAS.

Fifth. To develop this potential, an action plan has been formed and will be implemented within the framework of another national project--"International Cooperation and Export"—by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

Sixth. In the period from August 7 to 17 of this year, together with the Moscow Government and the NTI platform, we are holding events on the development of unmanned systems at three sites: These include the Archipelago 2025 project and educational intensive at Skoltech, an exhibition, a business forum, and UAS competitions at Skolkovo, as well as at the Army 2025 forum.

This week I visited the exhibition of unmanned aircraft systems at the public site "Boiling Point" of the National Technology Initiative in Moscow. The exhibition presents cutting-edge developments in the field of bass, including heavy bass of various types. I would like to note Dmitry Peskov's great contribution to the work in the interests of the UAS industry.

I would like to note that in the process of implementing the instructions, we, of course, face budget constraints, as well as other national projects. We are overcoming them through the use of new approaches, such as mobile drone ports, which I just mentioned, as well as through other federal projects. Additional funding for the national UAS project will be determined in the framework of budget planning for 2026-2028.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, the implementation of the UAS national project is under the control of Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. Currently, the achievement rate of the national UAS project is 99.6 percent. The implementation of the national project and federal programs will continue in accordance with your instructions.

Thank you for your attention. I finished my report.

Vladimir Putin: Anton Andreevich, do you have anything to add?

Alexey Alikhanov: Mr President, in general, Vitaly Gennadyevich has reflected the whole picture regarding both the national project and the instructions given by the Tolyatti authorities following the meeting.

The only thing I would like to say is that we have already commissioned research work at the expense of the funds allocated to the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, which will determine the technical specifications for these satellites that will serve the needs of unmanned aviation, and not only aviation. We assume that they will also serve the needs of unmanned vehicles and those used in aquatic environments.

But if we talk about the assignment that concerns the identification system, then, in fact, we are already conducting flights with the entire industry. We plan to integrate several solutions into this system. This includes the GLONASS system, GSM trackers, and connections to the software package, the so-called "Sky", which will provide us with the identification of the drone. This is a solution for installing a special responder, in fact, aviation technology, the so-called AZN-B, various trackers. And now our industry association in Alferyevo conducted 17 flights at the airfield only in May, that is, we are already working on the technology. In July, together with our colleagues from the Ministry of Transport, we will finally adopt a roadmap for the implementation of this mechanism. As you have already said, we will provide for this in a regulatory framework, so that it becomes mandatory for all users.

We have a system of mandatory acceptance of the respondent "friend–foe" is gradually introduced in the framework of new deliveries under the state order. This year for new cars. Those vehicles that were previously delivered will also need to be equipped with such equipment so that they can be identified during flights. This system will become fully mandatory from March 2026. Work is underway on all assignments, and the work continues.

And as for our rating, Vladimir Vladimirovich: 42 regions have already expressed a desire to be rated this year. And we will present the first rating at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum this year. That is, in fact, this work has been carried out. Starting next year, the rating will apply to all regions and will become mandatory.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Dear colleagues,

Now Anton Andreevich said that the work is underway. Yes, indeed, it is coming. Gradually.

In February of this year, we were going to Tolyatti, and now Vitaly Gennadyevich also remembered this, and Anton Andreevich and Denis Valentinovich said. February, March, April, May and June-it's already mid-June-four months have passed. What are we talking about now? We are talking about the fact that the unified legal regulation of the use of air and near-Earth space has not yet worked, it does not exist. And then, four months ago, we said that it should be created. And for what purpose? To ensure the safety of flights of both unmanned aerial vehicles and manned aircraft. But this is a fundamental thing.

I understand that all this is not easy to do now, especially in the conditions of the Free zone, when the enemy is also sending hundreds of drones to us. I understand perfectly. But can we create a regulatory framework? They said: we must do it. But we haven't done it yet.

The same applies to the unified identification system for unmanned aircraft. We talked and agreed to establish a new class of airspace of the Russian Federation. You also say: work is going on, work is going on–-and when will it end? After all, this is such a thing, it simply has a direct practical significance. And we are now reducing, for example, the state order for civilian drones, and at times.

I ask Denis Valentinovich to pay attention to all this and put all these points. And just indicate the time when we will do all this. The deadline is necessary. And take control, please. Agreed?

Dmitry Manturov: Absolutely.

Vladimir Putin: Absolutely. Without this, without a regulatory framework, it will be impossible to move. Remember, business representatives told us about this, and you can understand them, of course. What about without a regulatory framework? They can't just apply it. And everything will stand and hang on the budget, instead of developing the business component.

And we need to pay attention to exports. There is a huge interest, just a huge interest in our unmanned systems on the part of many participants in foreign economic activity in the world. Both civilian and combat, of course, unmanned vehicles.

Good. I would also like to ask Tatyana Golikova to say a few words about her direction. You are welcome.

Tatyana Golikova: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Dear colleagues!

The national project "Family" has already been mentioned here. Once again, I would like to draw attention to this topic.

Today, the key national goal for us is to preserve and increase the Russian population. But not only the national project "Family" is working on this topic, but all national projects are working, as we agreed with all the State Council commissions and regions, as well as colleagues from federal bodies.

This is a very sensitive topic, and when we reviewed the results of the Year of the Family at the State Council meeting in December, you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, said that the topic of childbirth and overall fertility, as well as demography, should be a top priority for every region of the Russian Federation.

That is, not only from month to month, when we summarize the results of the relevant checkpoints or events, but, in fact, on a daily basis. Unfortunately, we do not see this to the end today.

We have the national project "Family", which is quite budget-intensive for the next six years, and it includes 18 trillion rubles. It is clear that there are well-established areas such as maternity capital, mortgage programs, and unified benefits. These areas account for the majority of the national project's budget. However, there are also new areas that have already been partially discussed.

I would like to take advantage of today's meeting to address all the regional governors and say that the topics of demography, working with families, and creating an infrastructure around families, even within the framework of the measures we have adopted as part of the Family National Project and other national projects, should already be yielding results without any additional measures. However, we must continue to focus on these issues on a daily basis.

Mr Putin, I appeal to all regional leaders with great conviction. I don't want to name the regions where there is a backlog right now. I can, of course, name those who are leaders in these issues. But this is our common cause.

I understand that for many people, economic issues are put first, and this is probably correct, because the economy provides for all processes, including those that I am talking about now. But I guess if you put the size of the population of the Russian Federation and the development of the economy on the scale, then I don't even know what is more important in terms of priority, because people provide the very economy that we need to develop.

We talk a lot about personnel, we talk a lot about imbalances in the labor market, but these imbalances also occurred because we had certain demographic gaps in the corresponding periods of years.

And I ask again, I say that we… I don't mention specific regions at the moment, but I would also like to remind you that on your instructions in the framework of the national project "Family" and at the same time in response to the Popular Front, Mikhail [Kuznetsov], I would like to say that you have mentioned a single standard that will not require money. But on the instructions of the President, we consciously selected 41 regions within the framework of the national project "Family" because by the end of 2023 the total birth rate in 41 regions was lower than the national average. The regions have chosen the most effective measures to support their families, both financially and administratively. Therefore, we have umbrella measures that apply to all subjects of the Russian Federation, and there are measures that take into account the socio-economic, national and cultural characteristics of a particular region. And it seems to me that this is important, and it is right that we act in this way.

And another topic that is related to demographics is the topic of preserving health. This was also discussed today. It is clear that everything does not depend on healthcare. It is divided into two parts: this is health care and how a person treats their own health. But here, too, we must help them and create an appropriate favorable infrastructure that would encourage them to turn to non-health care institutions. To medical organizations, but not to classical healthcare institutions. And for this purpose, within the framework of the national project "Long and active life" , we are developing health centers and corresponding preventive rooms so that people who do not even suffer from any diseases can assess the risk factors for their health.

We have forgotten and don't talk much about risk factors such as alcoholism and tobacco smoking in this audience we are currently in. Yes, we have achieved quite good results in recent years in terms of reduction. We couldn't even imagine that in 2009, when we had 40 percent of the population smoking, we now have 19 percent of the population smoking. And this is a corresponding contribution to life expectancy. Yes, we have reduced our alcohol consumption, but not enough yet. But this is a contribution to the health of our population.

Farther. We are working in such extremely difficult areas as reducing mortality from cardiovascular and oncological diseases. Yes, there are certain results here, but we see some shortcomings, some shortcomings on the ground. At the end of last year, Sergei Sobyanin, all the governors, and I conducted a study session with all the governors, so to speak, where we tried to convey to everyone what shortcomings there are in their health care system and what needs to be paid attention to. Someone heard us, someone didn't hear us. But the implementation of the measures that we have just envisaged, including the primary link, which we also discussed today, and how the work will be organized, is very important.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, we are completing the first stage of the primary care modernization program in 2025, and starting a new stage in 2026. Now we are going through new programs together with the regions.

Colleagues, please do not take offense at me, but this is already a cry of the soul. Unfortunately, what appears to us does not always correspond to what Sergey Semenovich said today: spatial development strategies, territorial planning schemes, access to medical care in terms of developing territorial accessibility, the appropriate road network, and so on. I can continue to talk about this topic for a very long time, but I will conclude it, Mr Putin, and I want to finish it next.

Today, there is no area in the Russian Federation that does not address the topic of the family. Once again, I would like to appeal to the governors. An extremely important topic, absolutely a priority. Please include in the agenda of your operational meetings, I don't know what other meetings you are holding, just a few indicators: what is happening with our birth rate, what is happening with our mortality rate, and just what is happening in the region with the way this work is organized, and most importantly, how the risks that we need to stop are identified in order to overcome these situations. We are in a difficult situation. We are conducting a special military operation; we must provide everything that will help us win on the" citizen".

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

Tatyana Alekseevna and I discussed these issues last night, and she told me some regions where problems exist and are being solved so sluggishly, to put it bluntly. And there are those where the work is moving and with a fairly good result. One of these regions is Mordovia, right, Tatyana Alekseevna?

Tatyana Golikova: Yes.

Vladimir Putin: I would like to ask Artyom Alekseyevich to say a few words about how he organizes his work here.

Alexey Zdunov: Good afternoon, Mr President!

On your instructions, I am now heading the commission. I also think this is the most important question.

Now a member of the SVO is an honorable and attentive attitude of the whole society, every person. Families with many children and those who make decisions about the birth of a child should also be treated like this at all levels. On May 9, we can see on our streets the attitude towards veterans of the Great Patriotic War, veterans of the Northern Military District, and the same attitude should be at all levels. That's where we started.

The second is everything that concerns population groups in specific regions. Because there are warehouses, traditional warehouses, and there is an attitude on the part of religious organizations. It develops differently both in regions and in groups. Therefore, support measures can't all be the same for everyone. We are currently dividing them into groups and working specifically for each of them.

And what Tatyana Alekseyevna said: if we were among the top three regions in terms of mortality, where we managed to reduce the dynamics–-the same in terms of infant mortality—then in terms of birth rate… As I say, we have learned to die a little, but we have not yet learned to give birth much.

This situation, of course, concerns not only money, but also its effective use. As for the maternity capital, we will give a specific proposal from the commission on how to use it, so as not to dilute this responsibility, not to dilute these resources, but to provide money to those who can increase this indicator. First of all, we are talking about large families, the birth of a third or fourth child.

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much. Just now, Artyom Alekseyevich, you have remembered the veterans, whom we always treat with special respect, and even more so, when we meet them on the streets, we show signs of respect and so on. But one of the best signs of respect is to make our veterans and other citizens feel comfortable on the street. Therefore, I ask you to pay attention to the issues that we are currently discussing. They really are the most important, the most important. And I agree with what was said by Tatyana Alekseevna: after all, they did not forget about the road surface, including in Saransk, please, okay?

Alexey Zdunov: Accepted, Mr President.

Vladimir Putin: All right, that's settled.

There are a few other issues that we haven't discussed much at the moment, but I just want to remind you that they are of considerable interest and are important. Namely: replacement of concessional loans to support investment projects with investment grants. Alexander Novak deals with these issues in the Government. Please don't forget that, too.

This also applies to mechanisms for supporting public offerings of Russian companies. Anton Germanovich, we have talked about this many times, but now we can do it without any comments. We understand how important this is, first of all, to ensure the sustainable operation of your department, and we need to attract resources. We have said this many times, but we need to move forward in this practical way.

We will be finishing up the public part now, because my colleagues and I, who are present here in person, have a few more questions that we will discuss in private. However, if all the participants in our meeting today have something urgent and very important, and there are a lot of participants, please do so. If there is something absolutely urgent, please identify yourself and raise your hand so that the camera can take you. All? Thank you very much.

Let's continue to work as hard as we have done so far, taking into account the comments that have been made. I ask both the Government and the Presidential Administration to analyze everything. And it would probably be right if we formalize this in the form of some instructions, so that nothing that we discussed today is forgotten.

Thank you very much. [My Emphasis]