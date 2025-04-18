The university complex

Here’s how the Kremlin described the day’s activities:

As part of the implementation of the federal project "Creation of a network of modern Campuses" in 2021-2024, 14 buildings of MSTU were built and restored, including the complex of dormitories "Spectrum" and "Strela," the congress center, exhibition and educational media space "Palace of Technologies." Total designed capacity of the new campus is for 8.9 thousand students.

MSTU is one of the oldest higher technical educational institutions Russia and was founded on July 13, 1830. The University Development Strategy until 2030 is aimed at transforming it into a full-cycle university and maximum integration into the scientific and technological agenda of the state.

In addition, the President of the National Research Center "Kurchatov Institute" Mikhail Kovalchuk told Vladimir Putin about the development of nuclear power plants and their application in space.

At the end of the inspection, the head of state talked with Bauman students.

The head of state began the visit with an inspection of the complex of dormitories and the leisure center "Spectrum". Vladimir Putin was shown the living rooms of students, a co-working area and a food court, the Novoselye information center. Then, at the University Congress Center, the President got acquainted with the developments of MSTU, including including in the field of space, quantum technologies, mechanical engineering. Vladimir Putin also presented a model of the Quantum Park building - an interdisciplinary cluster advanced technologies, which will bring together 25 unique laboratories.

So, overall quite a lot of activity at what appears to be an excellent place to learn. We’ll begin with Putin’s meeting with students after his tour of the facilities that the video indicates lasted about 20 minutes:

M. Gordin: These are a few of our students. The most active of them participate in various organizations, engineering centers, and student design bureaus. And they would certainly like to ask some questions.

Vladimir Putin: But not very difficult ones. You are welcome.

My question is: Does anyone live on these new campuses?

Tatyana Gorshkova: Yes.

Vladimir Putin: Where are you from?"

Tatyana Gorshkova: I'm from Ivanov.

Vladimir Putin: And when did you check in here?

Tatyana Gorshkova: I moved to a new hostel in August.

Vladimir Putin: Do you like it?

Tatyana Gorshkova: Yes, of course.

Vladimir Putin: And who lives with you?

Tatyana Gorshkova: Students of my own department live with me. I'm in my third year, my roommate is in her fourth year, and two roommates are in their sixth year. We communicate, I gain experience from them.

Vladimir Putin: This is what the rector was talking about. Communication is very important. Different courses and areas of study?

Tatyana Gorshkova: No, it's the same direction, they're just a little older.

Vladimir Putin: That's great. Congratulations on this campus.

Tatyana Gorshkova: Thank you.

S. Vostrikova: Good afternoon!

My name is Sofia Vostrikova. I am a fifth-year student of the Department of Special Life Support Systems, Refrigeration and Cryogenic Engineering.

Until recently, Russia actively cooperated with European countries in the creation of space projects, which are currently suspended.

In this regard, I have a question: is it planned to resume these projects and how important is Russia's participation in international space programs?

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: You probably understand even better than I do how important cooperation is in such a complex, science-intensive field as space. Everything is packed with ideas and modern technologies.

Russia is active, and the Soviet Union at one time, then Russia actively began to interact with partners, and until recently we worked with Europeans. As you said, [cooperation] has been suspended, but you did not say on whose initiative–-not on our initiative, but on the initiative of the Europeans.

By the way, we continue to cooperate with the Americans in space. No matter what, everything continues. And the Europeans decided to suspend it. It's their choice. But how important is it for both us and our partners? It says that, despite the fact that our European partners have stopped cooperating with us, practically reduced it to zero, nevertheless, Russian equipment is still working at their stations, at their facilities, including, in my opinion, for the study of Mars, and so on. That is, what we did, whether or not we did it together, it is still working. So it's important to them, too. They also curtailed cooperation, but the devices were not seized, the devices are still working.

As for cooperation with other countries, with the United States, as I said, it continues, and Roscosmos is in contact with NASA. In what year, in 1975, did we have the first docking, Soyuz-19 – or what kind of Soyuz was there? "and the Apollo." And since then, cooperation began, which then resulted in the international space station. This work continues, and I repeat, we are in contact with NASA. By the way, when the Soyuz–Apollo spacecraft docked–-in my opinion, it was in 1975--there is a very interesting moment there. Maybe you know about it, and if you don't, I'll tell you. It was planned that the docking would take place over Moscow. In fact, it actually happened over the Elbe. Exactly 30 years earlier, Soviet and American troops met there, delivering the final blow to Nazi Germany. And exactly 30 years later, in 1975, Apollo and Soyuz docked just above the Elbe.

Since then, the International Space Station has been established and operating. Now there are all sorts of ideas about how it should finish the work, how, what we will have to do next. But I am sure that the work will certainly continue, including with new partners.

We have big plans with the People's Republic of China-–interesting, good and grandiose, with the BRICS countries in general: with India, with South Africa, with Brazil. This cooperation does not stop and cannot stop, because so many countries are interested in this cooperation. Moreover, we were and still are leaders in many areas. This means that we are of interest to our partners. I'm sure it will continue.

A. Eichler: I will ask a question to develop the topic of international cooperation.

Hello!

I am Artem Eichler, a second-year student of the Department of Spacecraft and Launch Vehicles, founded by Sergey Pavlovich Korolev.

I am an activist of the Youth Space Center and dream of working on a manned mission to Mars after graduating from university.

Do you think I will be able to do this? Do you plan to create such a project in Russia?

Vladimir Putin: You know, there is a man in the States where he lives, Musk, who, you can say, is delusional about Mars. Such people do not often appear in the human population–-charged with a certain idea. If it seems improbable even today, then after some time such ideas are often realized. Just as the ideas of the same Korolev, our pioneers, were implemented in their time. It seemed incredible–-some of the plans that they made, but everything came true.

The project to fly to Mars is very complex, and today it seems very difficult to implement. If you're interested, you probably know about it. The first thing that needs to be solved is the problem of a long and safe human stay in space, and not just in near space, but in deep space, because there are different amounts, degrees, and power of radiation.

Second, we need to address the issue of new ways of transmitting information. It is very important.

The third is to provide energy for future facilities, including those that humanity plans to implement in relation to Mars.

But in general, of course, this is a grandiose and interesting task. I am sure that it will attract more and more supporters.

We also have certain plans for exploring deep space–-both the Moon and Mars. Let me remind you that once we were the first to carry out an automatic landing on a planet where 400-500 degrees Celsius, but this was done. It seems incredible, but nevertheless many projects are being implemented. It seems to me that this one is finally being implemented.

In Soviet times, the song was very popular: "And on Mars there will be apple trees in bloom." I don't know about apple trees, but in general, of course, this is what humanity will strive for. It's great that you are now thinking about it and planning your participation.

Today, right now, we will talk directly about the plans for the development of Roscosmos, our space activities, and we will also talk about this, about deep space.

A. Eichler: Thank you.

Evgeny Vokhminov: I have just a question to continue the topic of Mars exploration.

I am a student of the department" Plasma power plants", I am extremely interested in this topic and, like many Baumans, I am inspired by the exploration of deep space. It seems to me that with the help of plasma propulsion systems, this will be much faster and more energy efficient.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, please tell us whether in the coming years support will be created for the development of projects on plasma engine building and [will there be] international cooperation on plasma science?

Vladimir Putin: We are certainly leaders in this area, although we could and should have done much more in practice than we have done so far. We could have done this if we had worked more purposefully on this topic.

If you are interested in this, you probably know that in principle, these ideas were born in the 60s, these are the three "K": Keldysh, Korolev and Kurchatov. They were engaged in this, and there are good developments.

Of course, when we talk about deep space, we are attractive to our potential partners, including because we have similar developments. The flow of this fuel is much, tens of times faster than that of thermal devices, any other power plants, electric motors. But this is very promising both from the point of view of movement, movement of objects, and from the point of view of energy sources for the implementation of those projects that are related to deep space. One of the most promising [directions]. Without this, deep space exploration is hardly possible, and this is our competitive advantage. We'll also talk about this today.

V. Kameneva: In continuation of the project, I would like to ask a question.

My name is Veronika, I am now a post-graduate student, head of the Space Technology department at the Bauman Moscow State Technical University. I've always wanted to do space exploration since I was a child, and I can finally do it here. At the same time, I am creating a project for a small-sized Zoryanka lander, which will promptly deliver various experiments both from orbital stations and from low-Earth orbits. A Russian orbital station is currently being developed, which is very interesting from the point of view of conducting experiments in circumpolar orbits.

In this regard, the question is: do you think it is possible to fully implement student initiative projects both in the Russian space station and in Russian cosmonautics in general?

Vladimir Putin: Not only is it possible, but it is necessary. But they should certainly be competitive, they should preferably be one step ahead. We have design bureaus, design bureaus, and design bureaus, which I think are now established in more than 70 regions of the Russian Federation, 76, I think, and in more than 200 universities. These design bureaus, I don't know, maybe the rector knows, are already somewhere over 600. And through these structures, it is quite possible to offer your own developments and solutions. But we must, of course, make sure that they are competitive.

A colleague and I were just talking about navigation elements. I asked him: "What's their accuracy?" "A few dozen meters." And it would be desirable-however, for different purposes you need different devices—up to a meter. This is a very important point. And other indicators. Maybe in this case we were talking about other tasks, but I'm just giving you an example: we need all this to be competitive. Taking into account the opportunities that Bauman has, I think it is possible to achieve this competitiveness. We will do our best to ensure that your ideas are implemented in the future, and even now. There is no need to postpone it for the period when the Russian station will start working.

A. Kameneva: Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: You're welcome. Thank you for the idea.

Igor Zaichkin: Vladimir Vladimirovich, to continue the topic of competitive developments.

My name is Zaichkin Ivan, I am a sixth-year student of the Department "Spacecraft and launch vehicles".

In 2017, at the Sirius Educational Center, when I was still a schoolboy, I presented you the first school satellite.

Vladimir Putin: As I remember now. (Laughter) In 2017, right?

Igor Zaichkin: Yes, 2017.

In 2018, it was sent into orbit, and the spacecraft was operating successfully.

Vladimir Putin: And he flew, didn't he? Great. I congratulate you

Igor Zaichkin: It has even burned up in the atmosphere, and it has fulfilled all its tasks. Actually, the case was not abandoned. After six years of studying at the university, I became…

Vladimir Putin: So you visited Sirius and then entered Bauman?

Igor Zaichkin: Yes, I was at Sirius twice, then I entered Bauman and continued to develop my specialty.

Vladimir Putin: Where did you study, at what school, when did you go to Sirius ?

I. Zaichkin: Lyceum "Second school".

Vladimir Putin: That's great.

I am particularly pleased that you have passed through Sirius, which I also have something to do with.

I. Zaichkin: This is a very significant place that has changed a lot in the lives of so many people. Many of us have stayed in the subject, continue to work in the industry and develop it, just like me.

I continue my development as a student. During my training, I became a developer of my own systems for eight Bauman spacecraft, which were launched by the Roscosmos State Corporation under the UniverSat program. Thanks to this, we were able not only to create something new, but also, as students, to get real practical experience in developing new hardware, which is very necessary for engineers.

Vladimir Putin: What functions do your devices perform?

Igor Zaichkin: You were told about our devices in the previous audience. Studying space weather…

Vladimir Putin: So this is exactly what you did?

Igor Zaichkin: Yes, I am a developer of communication systems for them.

Vladimir Putin: That's great.

Igor Zaichkin: But, unfortunately, the program for launching university apparatuses ends this year.

Vladimir Putin: We need to extend it.

Igor Zaichkin: Mr President, please do so.

Vladimir Putin: You were "understood," as they sometimes say in the countryside.

M. Gordin: They [student satellites] as a passing load are launched for free…

Vladimir Putin: Good. We need to extend it.

Igor Zaichkin: Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

Dmitry Voropanov: Mr President, good afternoon!

My name is Denis Voropanov. I am a student of the "Advanced Engineering School", studying under the network educational program "Project management of cryogenic power propulsion systems development".

In 2024, I managed to pass a competitive selection for an internship organized on the basis of TsENKI JSC at the Yuzhny Space Center at the Baikonur cosmodrome. This experience has taught me the main thing: even the most difficult and ambitious tasks can be achieved when specialists from different fields combine their knowledge and enthusiasm.

I have a question for you: do you think it is possible to introduce grant support for internships at key cosmodromes in the country, such as Baikonur and Vostochny, in order to increase the interest of young specialists in the rocket and space field?

Vladimir Putin: I do not know through what channels, but since you did an internship, [this] is supported–-both by Roscosmos and other institutions.

Of course, it is absolutely necessary to do this in order to maintain interest, so that people who have a future in the profession, of course, are determined more precisely with what they are going to do and would like to do. Of course, we need to do this.

I will now talk to the head of Roscosmos, who was born in Baikonur, by the way, he told me recently. Therefore, both on the East, and here, and I think that on some-why not? At the Ministry of Defense, too, it may well pass. Why not? Sure. Moreover, you have dual-use topics very often, and almost everywhere dual-use. So why not? Definitely need to do. I'll definitely talk to my colleagues right now, okay?

And the source of funding–-in this case, this is not a problem, because it is not some kind of project.… this isn't a trip to Mars.

N. Korshakov: My name is Nikita Korshakov.

I will move a little away from the subject of space. I am a post-graduate student at Bauman Moscow State Technical University, and I am also a junior researcher at the Dukhov VNIIA.

At our new campus, in the Quantum Park cluster, I develop superconducting quantum processors for next-generation supercomputers and data centers.

Vladimir Putin: Yes, I was told.

Nikolai Korshakov: Yes, we had an exhibition [at the exhibition presented].

Why do we need this at all? The use of quantum technologies will allow our country to develop faster and more efficiently in various fields of science and technology, as well as in space projects in principle. Thus, we will be able to strengthen our country's position on the world stage in the areas of high technologies and innovations.

What do you think are our prospects for the development and implementation of quantum technologies in the country? And also what is necessary, what steps should we take to achieve technological leadership in this matter?

Vladimir Putin:What steps need to be taken--you know better.

And how much it is necessary is obvious, just now the rector was talking about it, and you just said it yourself.

In principle, we have already started this research and development quite a long time ago, and we are applying it now – (addressing A. Fursenko) Yes, Andrey Aleksandrovich? – we are already applying them in many industries. Therefore, I think that the advantages that quantum technologies provide, without any doubt, as well as artificial intelligence, we should put much more broadly at the service of achieving the final results in technological development. We will definitely do it, there is no doubt about it.

Russian Railways is currently active here…

N. Korshakov: Russian Railways, Rosatom, Sber.

Vladimir Putin: These are still large enterprises with a good financial base. But the state will also support you. We will work, no doubt. Good luck to you.

Mikhail Gordin: Mr President, we have a tradition. Dmitry Andreevich Sulegin is the vice-rector for educational work, and he will tell you about it.

Dmitry Sulegin: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

We, Baumans, love and honor values and traditions very much and always try to pass them on from generation to generation, because we believe that without them it is impossible to raise a real engineer.

Let me briefly tell you about one of our traditions. Students of our university, when defending their diploma, wear a white helmet to confirm their status, they are proud of being awarded the qualification of an engineer. And after that, they collect signatures from their close people, favorite teachers, mentors who accompanied them in the process of student life.

Our students and I have also prepared for you such a small gift from our university – our Bauman helmet with the signatures of the best students of our university. We'll give it to you as a gift.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, we have a request: could you leave us a hard hat as a keepsake? It will take its rightful place in memory of your visit.

Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you. [My Emphasis]