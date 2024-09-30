Herbert Kickl leader of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) since June 2021.

Since the RT website’s being censored all over the planet, I’ll provide its report on the Austrian elections and change in government they brought, which I see as a very positive outcome. However, given the current topsy-turvy condition of politics nowadays where up is down, left is right, green is black, I’d hardly call the new Austrian Government “Right wing” as RT’s headline does: Hopefully, some of the Gym’s European readers will comment on this development:

Right wing triumphs in Austrian election: The Freedom Party has won its first ever national vote, but will likely find it difficult to form a government:

The right-wing Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) has won its first ever general election, emerging three points ahead of Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s Austrian People’s Party (OVP) according to an exit poll published on Sunday evening.

The FPO secured 29.1% of the vote, ahead of the OVP with 26.2% and the center-left Social Democrats with 20.4%, according to Austria’s ORF broadcaster. The liberal NEOS party and the Greens came in a distant fourth and fifth place with 8.8% and 8.6% respectively.

The result comes three months after the FPO narrowly defeated the OVP in the European Parliament election, winning 25.4% of the vote to 24.5%.

The FPO has been a fixture in Austrian politics since the 1950s but has never surpassed either the center-right OVP or the Social Democrats to win first place in a national election. The party joined a conservative coalition in 1999, and again in 2018, but was forced out of government the following year when its then leader, Heinz-Christian Strache, became embroiled in a corruption scandal.

Now under the leadership of Herbert Kickl, the party promised voters stiff immigration restrictions, including the “remigration of uninvited foreigners,” and vowed to use emergency powers to suspend the right to asylum. Kickl is also an opponent of EU sanctions on Russia and has called European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen a “warmonger.”

In its manifesto, the FPO promised to stop paying into the EU’s weapons fund for Ukraine. “We stand for an active policy of peace and neutrality,” the document reads. In a separate section, it calls for Austria to resume purchasing Russian gas.

The FPO’s victory does not mean that the party will be able to form a government. As is the case with the right-wing AFD in Germany, most of Austria’s establishment parties have ruled out cooperating with them. Nehammer’s OVP has stated that it is open to working with the FPO but would not join a government led by Kickl.

Kickl is a close ally of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a fellow immigration hardliner and opponent of military aid to Ukraine. The FPO, Orban’s Fidesz, and Czech opposition party ANO formed an EU Parliament alliance in June. Orban has vowed that the group, calling itself ‘Patriots for Europe’ will “very quickly become the largest faction of the European right-wing.”

Sunday’s victory for the FPO comes amid a broader shift to the right in European politics. After a resounding victory in the European Parliament election in June, France’s National Rally was only beaten in legislative elections in July by a strategic voting agreement between centrist and left-wing blocs. Meanwhile in Germany, the AFD has won one state-level election and come a close second in two others this summer, while in the Netherlands, the populist PVV is now the country’s largest party and the dominant faction in its current coalition government, formed in July. [My Emphasis]