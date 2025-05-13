karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Loon's avatar
Loon
1h

It’s taken 50 years of Terrible Economic

Theory to gut the prosperity of the commons in America for the rich to be richer ,and a Forever War going nowhere to drive the country into the ground.

It’s hard to see a fast turnaround here.

Blame Trump?

Articulating how and why these policies are so rotten creates the social politic for a change.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
12m

Signing a deal/agreement, any deal with the US is about as useful as entering into a contract with someone under the age of 18.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture