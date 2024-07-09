The Putin-Modi Summit began with an “informal” meeting at Putin’s Novo-Ogaryovo Presidential Residence near Moscow where Modi said the following during their formal greeting before the cameras: “Visiting a friend's house is, of course, a great joy. You invited me to your house. I would like to thank you for creating such an interesting program and for your kind words. Much appreciated.” A video of their initial greeting at Modi’s arrival published by RT India showed a shared warmth equal to that seen between Putin and Xi Jinping that ought to sink any efforts by the Outlaw US Empire to use India in any of its hegemonic schemes. After their informal talk, the formalities began with Putin awarding Modi with the Order of St. Andrew the First-Called:

Putin said the following as part of his short speech:

This is the oldest order, which has been established by more than three centuries ago by the Russian Emperor Peter the Great. According to the statute of the Prominent Russian statesmen and public figures and leaders are awarded foreign countries for outstanding services.

“Outstanding services” indeed. Prior to their formal talks, Putin, Modi and their entourages visited the Atom Pavilion at VDNH where Modi met some Indian nuclear physics students studying in Russia.

Following the visit, the leaders of the Russian Federation and the Republic of India adopted a joint statement on the development of the Strategic Directions of Russian-Indian Economic Cooperation until 2030, Joint Statement on the Results of the XXII Russian-Indian Annual Summit "Russia-India: A Strong and Expanding Partnership", a number of bilateral documents were signed. The joint statement is performing the role of a transcript of their talks and is very extensive leaving out very little as you’ll read. Most important are he several areas where the parties agree on the inadmissibility of the Outlaw US Empire’s behavior and the utter incompatibility of a rules-based order with the International Law formulated by the UN Charter:

1. Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, paid an official visit to Moscow on July 8-9, 2024 and took part in the XXII Annual Russian-Indian Summit.

2. During the visit, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin presented Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi with the highest state award of the Russian Federation – the Order of St. Andrew the First-Called for outstanding contribution to the development of a particularly privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly relations between the peoples of the two countries.

Political contacts

3. The Leaders noted the continued strengthening and expansion of the particularly privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India.

4. The leaders praised the special nature of this time-tested relationship based on trust, mutual understanding, and strategic convergence. Regular contacts at all levels, including during India's chairmanship of the SCO and G20 in 2023 and Russia's presidency of the BRICS in 2024, have contributed to further deepening the growing bilateral partnership.

5. The leaders positively assessed the multi-faceted and mutually beneficial Russian-Indian relations, which cover various areas of cooperation, including politics and strategic planning, military and security, trade and investment, energy, science and technology, cooperation in the field of peaceful atom and space, culture, education and humanitarian cooperation. It was noted with satisfaction that along with continuing to strengthen traditional areas of cooperation, the Parties are actively exploring new areas.

6. The parties stressed that Russian-Indian relations remain stable in the current difficult and uncertain geopolitical situation. The parties make efforts to create a modern, balanced, mutually beneficial, sustainable and long-term partnership. The development of Russian-Indian relations across the entire spectrum of cooperation areas is a common foreign policy priority. The leaders agreed to make every effort to fully unlock the potential of the strategic partnership.

Cooperation between foreign ministries

7. The Leaders welcomed the close cooperation between the foreign ministries, frequent meetings and exchanges of views at the level of foreign ministers as contributing to building and developing a bilateral partnership in a difficult geopolitical environment, as well as its adaptation to changing circumstances. Regular close coordination also contributed to a deeper understanding and respect for each other's key interests and positions on international issues in various international and multilateral organizations.

8. The Leaders welcomed the signing in December 2023 of the Protocol on Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of the Republic of India for 2024-2028, which provides the basis for an exchange of views and dialogue on the most pressing bilateral, regional and global issues. They noted with satisfaction the holding of regular inter-ministerial consultations on the bilateral agenda, UN issues, counter-terrorism, consular cooperation and diplomatic real estate, as well as on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

Parliamentary interaction

9. The Parties noted the close cooperation between the parliaments and stressed the importance of regular meetings of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission and parliamentary Friendship Groups of both Chambers as a significant component of Russian-Indian relations. They welcomed the visit of the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation to New Delhi in October 2023 to participate in the IX Summit of G20 Parliamentary Presidents.

Cooperation between the Security Councils

10. The Leaders reaffirmed the importance of dialogue on bilateral and regional issues at the level of the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and the National Security Adviser and Security Councils to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, and welcomed their regular contacts. This format contributes to improving strategic understanding and coordination on the bilateral agenda, global and regional issues of great importance to both countries.

Trade and economic cooperation

11. The leaders noted with satisfaction the significant growth in bilateral trade in 2023, which was almost twice as high as the leaders ' target of reaching a trade volume of US $ 30 billion by 2025. In order to achieve a balanced and sustainable bilateral trade in the long term, the leaders stressed the need to increase Indian exports to Russia, including by strengthening industrial cooperation, establishing new technological and investment partnerships, especially in advanced areas, as well as finding new areas and forms of cooperation.

12. To further accelerate and maintain the growth rate of bilateral trade, the leaders agreed to bring the trade turnover to $ 100 billion by 2030.

13. The Leaders welcomed the holding of the XXIV meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation (IPC) and the Russian-Indian Business Forum in New Delhi in April 2023, as well as the inaugural sessions of the IPC Working Groups and subgroups on transport, urban development and Railways. The parties positively assessed the work of the IPC aimed at further expanding and diversifying bilateral trade and economic relations. We agreed to hold the next IPC meeting in the second half of 2024 in Russia.

14. The leaders, seeking to give an additional impetus to the deepening of trade and economic cooperation and guided by the intention to maintain the trend of dynamic growth in trade in goods and services between the two countries and the desire to ensure a significant increase in its volumes, instructed the relevant departments to prepare a Program for the development of strategic areas of Russian-Indian economic cooperation for the future until 2030 ("Program 2030").). The parties confirmed their readiness to support the implementation of initiatives, projects, measures and activities provided for in the 2030 Agenda. Overall coordination of its implementation will be carried out by the IPC. Its working groups and subgroups, as well as interested agencies of the two countries, were instructed to ensure monitoring, control and support of this Program.

15. The Parties agreed to continue to jointly develop bilateral settlement systems through the use of national currencies. The parties agreed to continue consultations on the integration of their financial communication systems. They noted the importance of finding mutually acceptable solutions to insurance and reinsurance issues for the benefit of further increasing bilateral trade.

16.In order to eliminate tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade, including protectionist measures and administrative barriers, the Parties highly appreciated the preliminary consultations held in March 2024 to discuss full-scale negotiations on the conclusion of a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Republic of India. The leaders instructed the relevant departments to work out the possibility of holding negotiations on the signing of a bilateral agreement on free trade in services and investments.

17. Noting the great importance of industrial cooperation for the development of relations, the Parties confirmed their mutual desire to strengthen industrial cooperation in the field of transport engineering, metallurgy, chemical industry and other sectors of mutual interest. The parties expressed their intention to create favorable conditions for the implementation of promising joint projects in priority areas. The sides stressed the importance of increasing counter - trade flows of industrial products, as well as increasing their share in bilateral trade.

18. The Parties confirmed that the Agreement signed in May 2024 between the Federal Customs Service and the Central Council for Indirect Taxes and Customs of India on mutual recognition of the relevant institutions of the authorized economic operator will give an additional impetus to expanding the range and increasing the volume of Russian-Indian trade, as well as ensure the security of supply chains.

19. The Parties agreed to continue working on the draft agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of India on temporary employment of citizens.

20. The parties agreed to continue cooperation in the field of sustainable fertilizer supplies to India on the basis of long-term contracts between the companies within the framework of the Joint Russian-Indian Fertilizer Committee.

21. The Leaders welcomed the first Russian-Indian Investment Forum held in Moscow in April 2024 and the 7th meeting of the IPC Working Group on Priority Investment Projects, during which the Parties agreed to promote the participation of Russian businesses in the "Make in India" and "Self-Sufficient India" programs, as well as Indian companies in investment projects. projects in Russia. The Indian side calls on Russian companies to launch production in new industrial zones of India as part of its Government's program to create industrial corridors.

22. The parties confirmed their interest in expanding cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies (ICTs), including telecommunications, satellite communications, digitalization of public administration and the urban environment, mobile communications, information security, etc.

Transport connectivity

23. The Parties share approaches to building a new architecture of stable and efficient transport corridors, pay close attention to the development of promising value chains in the Eurasian space, including in order to implement the Greater Eurasian Space Initiative. In this context, the Parties expressed their readiness to actively work on building up logistics links with an emphasis on increasing the capacity of infrastructure, including for launching the Vladivostok-Chennai sea corridor and the North – South international Transport Corridor (MTK), as well as using the potential of the Northern Sea Route (NSR).

24. The Parties will continue their joint efforts to enhance the use of the International Transport Network in order to reduce the time and cost of cargo transportation, as well as to promote communications in the Eurasian space. Cooperation in transport and logistics will be based on the principles of transparency, broad participation, consideration of local priorities, financial sustainability, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States.

25. The Parties encourage cooperation in the development of maritime transport between Russia and India via the NSR. To this end, they expressed their readiness to establish a joint working body within the IPC to interact with the use of the NSR.

26. The Parties noted with satisfaction the results of the meeting of the Working Subgroup on Civil Aviation held in Moscow in February 2023. The parties agreed to cooperate in the field of civil aviation, including ensuring the safety of civil aviation.

Energy Partnership

27. The Parties reaffirmed the importance of sustainable and multifaceted cooperation in the energy sector as an important pillar of a particularly privileged strategic partnership. In this context, they noted the continuing special importance of bilateral energy trade and agreed to consider the possibility of concluding new long-term contracts.

28. The parties highly appreciated the current cooperation in the coal sector and agreed to explore opportunities for further increasing the supply of coking coal to India, as well as the prospects for exporting anthracite from Russia to India.

Cooperation in the Russian Far East and Arctic zone

29. The Parties confirm their readiness to intensify investment cooperation in the Far East and the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation. In this regard, the Parties welcomed the signing of the Program of Russian-Indian Cooperation in Trade, economic and investment spheres in the Russian Far East for 2024-2029, as well as on the principles of cooperation in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation. The program will set the necessary framework for further cooperation between India and the regions of the Russian Far East, especially in the areas of agriculture, energy, mining, diamonds, labor use, pharmaceuticals, maritime transport, etc.

30. The Parties pay great attention to the development of interregional cooperation between the subjects of the Russian Federation included in the Far Eastern Federal District and the states of the Republic of India, and encourage the establishment of twinning relations in order to develop business, trade, educational and cultural projects.

31. The Russian Side invites interested Indian investors to implement high-tech investment projects within the framework of priority development territories in the Russian Far East. The Indian side highly appreciated the participation of the delegation of the Ministry of the Russian Federation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic in the Energy Gujarat forum held in January 2024. The Russian side welcomed the participation of Indian delegations in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June 2023 and the Eastern Economic Forum in September 2023. The parties noted the contribution of the sessions of the Russian-Indian Business Dialogue organized within the framework of these economic events to the development of bilateral trade and cooperation in the field of economy and investment.

32. The Parties recognize the importance of developing cooperation on leading business platforms in the Asia-Pacific region, including within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Cooperation in the field of peaceful atom and space

33. The Parties noted the importance of cooperation in the field of peaceful uses of atomic energy as an essential component of strategic partnership. They welcomed the progress made in the construction of the remaining Kudankulam NPP units and agreed to adhere to the existing schedule, including the timing of equipment deliveries. Both sides stressed the need for further discussions on the allocation of a second site in India in accordance with previously concluded agreements. The parties agreed to continue technical consultations on the implementation of the project for the construction of a new Russian-designed nuclear power plant with a VVER-1200 reactor unit, localization of equipment and joint production of NPP components, as well as on the coordination of activities in third countries. The parties confirmed their intention to expand cooperation in the field of the nuclear fuel cycle, ensuring the life cycle of the Kudankulam NPP and non-energy applications of nuclear technologies.

34. Given the importance of cooperation in the field of space exploration, the Parties welcomed the expansion of partnership between the State Corporation for Space Activities Roscosmos and the Indian Space Research Organization in the peaceful uses of outer space, including manned space programs, satellite navigation and planetary exploration. The Russian side congratulated India on the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar module, which was an important step in space exploration and a confirmation of India's significant progress in science and technology, which can be useful for bilateral cooperation. The parties agreed to study the prospects for developing cooperation in the development, production and use of rocket engines.

Military and military-technical cooperation

35. Military and military-technical cooperation has traditionally been the cornerstone of the Russian-Indian particularly privileged strategic partnership, which has been steadily strengthened over the decades thanks to joint efforts and fruitful cooperation within the framework of the Russian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IPC on Military-Technical Cooperation). The sides expressed satisfaction with regular military contacts, including the meeting of Defense ministers in April 2023 in New Delhi within the framework of the Meeting of Defense Ministers of the SCO member States and joint exercises of the armed forces of the two countries. The leaders agreed to hold the 21st meeting of the IPC on VIVTS in Moscow in the second half of 2024.In view of India's desire for self-sufficiency, the partnership is currently being refocused on joint research and development, joint development and production of advanced defense technologies and systems. The parties confirmed their intention to increase the number of joint military cooperation events and expand the exchange of military delegations.

36. The Parties agreed to take further steps to encourage joint production in India of spare parts, components, assemblies and other products for servicing Russian-made equipment and armaments in accordance with the "Make in India" program through technology transfer and joint ventures to meet the needs of the Indian Armed Forces, as well as by agreement of the Parties for further development of the Russian-made export to third countries that are friendly to both countries. In this context, the Parties agreed to create a new working group on technological cooperation and discuss its Provisions at the next meeting of the IPC on VIVTS.

Cooperation in education, science and technology

37. The Parties note the importance of cooperation in the field of science, technology and innovation, confirm their mutual interest in developing partnerships between educational and scientific organizations, including the implementation of various forms of academic mobility, educational programs and research projects, as well as cooperation on opening branches of interested Russian educational and scientific organizations in India.

38. The Parties noted the successful implementation of the 2021 Roadmap for Cooperation in Science, Technology and Innovation between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation and the Department of Science and Technology of the Government of the Republic of India, including the implementation of Russian-Indian research projects implemented by ministries and scientific foundations of the two countries.

39. Emphasizing the importance of joint research in the field of science, technology and innovation, the Parties agreed to work together within the framework of the above-mentioned Roadmap to enhance cooperation in the field of innovation between the two countries, as well as to focus on the commercialization of technologies and providing support throughout the implementation of joint projects of economic and social significance. The parties agreed to explore the possibility of establishing international centers for innovative entrepreneurship and inter-cluster cooperation to improve technology partnerships.

40. The Parties identified as potential areas of cooperation agriculture and food, science and technology, shipbuilding and ship repair, the "blue" economy, marine industry and ocean resources, chemistry and inventions in its framework, energy, water resources, climate and natural resources, health and medical technologies, biology and biotechnology, applied science and technology. mathematics, data analytics and related technologies, materials science, physics and astronomy, polar research and nanotechnology.

41. The Parties note the successful implementation of joint applications for joint research projects of the Department of Science and Technology of the Government of the Republic of India with the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, as well as the Russian Science Foundation in areas of mutual interest.

42. The Parties confirmed their intention to create a working group on higher education within the framework of the IPC with the participation of representatives of interested departments and organizations of the two countries to address topical issues of cooperation in this area.

43. The Parties agreed to continue consultations on the mutual recognition of education and academic degrees.

44. The Parties expressed their support for holding Russian-Indian round tables, seminars, conferences and other events aimed at strengthening and expanding bilateral ties in the field of education and science.

45. Recognizing the traditionally strong cooperation between Russia and India in the field of education, the Parties agreed to continue efforts to develop ties between universities and other educational institutions and welcomed the Educational Summit held in India with the participation of about 60 Russian universities in April 2024.

Cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism and humanitarian exchanges

46. The Parties noted that cultural interaction is an important component of the Russian-Indian particularly privileged strategic partnership. The parties promote the establishment of direct contacts and further cooperation between ensembles, theaters, libraries, museums, creative universities and other cultural institutions of the two countries.

47. Emphasizing the traditionally strong cultural ties, the Parties highly appreciated the successful implementation of the Cultural Exchange Program between the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of India for 2021-2024, which plays a key role in expanding interethnic contacts. An agreement was reached to continue the mutually beneficial practice of alternately holding cultural and film festivals. The necessity of expanding the geography of cultural exchanges and wider involvement of young people and folk art groups was also emphasized. The parties noted with satisfaction the successful holding of the Festival of Indian Culture in eight Russian cities in September 2023 and welcomed the holding of the Festival of Russian Culture in India in 2024.

48. Emphasizing the important role of youth in the development of bilateral relations, the leaders noted with satisfaction the intensification of youth exchanges thanks to the active participation of the Indian delegation of students and young entrepreneurs in the World Youth Festival in Sochi in March 2024, as well as Indian athletes and athletes in the "Games of the Future" and the BRICS Games in Kazan in March and June 2024, respectively.

49. The Parties stressed the need to promote a more up-to-date view of both countries, in addition to cultural exchanges, which may include large-scale exhibitions and exchanges in areas such as science and technology, green energy, space, etc. The parties agreed to hold "cross-departmental years of exchange" in both countries to expand people-to-people ties and unite the economic, educational, scientific and civil society communities.

50. The parties agreed to make further joint efforts to promote the Russian language in India and Indian languages in Russia, including through the development of contacts between relevant educational organizations.

51. The Parties noted with satisfaction the expansion of exchanges and contacts between experts, think tanks and institutes in Russia and India. Over the years, the dialogue in this area has contributed to strengthening mutual understanding between Russian and Indian circles involved in developing strategic and political decisions, as well as between the business communities of the two countries in order to further strengthen the strategic partnership.

52. The Parties highly appreciated the steady growth of tourist exchange between Russia and India. To further deepen cooperation in the field of tourism, the Parties agreed to cooperate at the state level and through the private sector in order to increase mutual tourist flows. In this context, the Parties noted the participation of Indian tour operators, departments of tourism of Indian states under the leadership of the coordinators of the Incredible India program in popular Russian tourism exhibitions, such as the Moscow International Exhibition of Tourism and the Hospitality Industry in 2023 and 2024 and "REST-2023".

53. The Parties welcomed the simplification of visa formalities, including the introduction of electronic visas by both countries. They agreed to continue working on further simplification of the visa regime.

Cooperation in the UN and on multilateral platforms

54. The parties noted the high level of political dialogue and cooperation between our countries on the UN platform and agreed to further increase it. They stressed the importance of giving a new impetus to multilateralism with the UN playing a central coordinating role in world affairs. The sides emphasized the supremacy of international law and emphasized their commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including non-interference in the internal affairs of Member States.

55. Russia highly appreciated India's work as a non – permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2021-2022, as well as its priorities and efforts in the UN Security Council in the areas of promoting reformed multilateralism, UN peacekeeping and combating terrorism. The sides stressed that India's presence in the UN Security Council provides a valuable opportunity for further coordination on the most pressing issues on the UN agenda.

56. The Parties called for a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council to reflect current global realities and make it more representative, effective and efficient in addressing issues of international peace and security. Russia has confirmed its continued support for India's candidacy for permanent membership in the reformed and expanded UN Security Council.

57. The Parties welcomed the fruitful cooperation in the G20, especially during India's 2023 presidency under the theme "One Land. One family. One Future", during which the initiative of the Prime Minister of the Republic of India N. Modi was launched, aimed at promoting a lifestyle for sustainable development in order to counter climate change. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin highly appreciated the success of the Indian G20 presidency under the leadership of Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, with an emphasis on fair and equitable development for all, a human-centered approach, and support for innovation and digital technologies, including the program to create a public digital infrastructure as a critical factor for inclusive development, as well as the renewed faith in multilateralism. The Indian Side welcomed the consistent support of the Russian Side for India's successful G20 presidency.

58. The Parties stressed that an important practical legacy of the Indian presidency of the G20 was the consolidation of the priorities of the Global South on the agenda of the main platform for international economic and financial cooperation, as well as the entry of the African Union into the ranks of full members of the forum. The parties also welcomed the holding of the Voice of the Global South virtual summits under the auspices of the Indian Presidency in 2023, which sent an important signal in favor of building a multipolar world order and strengthening the positions of developing countries in world affairs. The parties agreed to continue to increase coordination within the G20 framework in order to work out joint ways to address global economic challenges, mobilize enhanced access to climate finance and technologies in accordance with the Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future mentioned in the G20 Delhi Declaration, and ensure fair reform of international economic governance institutions, especially multilateral ones. development banks.

59. The Sides stressed the importance of strengthening their strategic partnership and close coordination in BRICS, and welcomed the decision taken at the 15th Summit in Johannesburg to expand this association. They reaffirmed their commitment to the BRICS spirit based on the principles of mutual respect and understanding, equality, solidarity, openness, inclusiveness and consensus. Russia and India agreed to step up joint efforts aimed at ensuring continuity and consolidation of cooperation within the BRICS, "seamless" integration of new participants into BRICS, and developing modalities for establishing the category of BRICS partner states. The Russian side expressed gratitude to India for supporting the priorities of the Russian BRICS presidency in 2024.

60. The Parties welcomed the new members of the extended BRICS family. India expressed its full support for Russia's BRICS presidency in 2024 under the motto "Strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security". The parties expressed their commitment to work together for the successful holding of the XVI BRICS Summit in October 2024 in Kazan.

61. The Parties consider joint work within the framework of the SCO to be an important direction for deepening the relations of a particularly privileged strategic partnership between the two States.

62. The Parties noted with satisfaction the effective cooperation in the SCO in such key areas as the fight against terrorism, extremism, separatism, drug trafficking, cross-border organized crime and threats in the field of information security. Russia welcomed India's chairmanship in the SCO in 2022-2023, which gave an additional impetus to cooperation within the organization in a wide range of areas. They welcomed the growing role of the SCO in international affairs and in shaping a sustainable and multipolar world order. The sides welcomed Iran and Belarus as new SCO members. The sides called for strengthening the role of the SCO in the international arena and for the comprehensive development of contacts between the SCO and the UN and its specialized agencies, as well as with other multilateral organizations and associations.

Fight against terrorism

63. The leaders unanimously condemned terrorism and violent extremism turning into terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border movements of terrorists, as well as terrorist financing networks and safe havens. They strongly condemned the recent despicable terrorist attacks at Crocus City Hall on 22 March 2024, in Dagestan on 23 June 2024, and in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on 8 July 2024, and stressed that these terrorist attacks are a grim reminder of the need to further strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation. The sides called for an uncompromising fight against international terrorism and extremism in all their forms and manifestations, noting the importance of increasing cooperation in this area without hidden agendas and double standards on the solid basis of international law and the UN Charter. The parties separately stressed the need for strict implementation of relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly, as well as the implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

64. The Parties stressed that the primary responsibility in combating terrorism lies with States and their competent authorities, and that global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law. They called for zero tolerance towards terrorism and accelerated completion of the development and adoption of a comprehensive convention on international terrorism at the UN, as well as for the implementation of UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions on combating terrorism and violent extremism that create a breeding ground for it.

65. The leaders emphasized that terrorism has no religion, national, civilizational or ethnic origin, and those who support or are associated with it must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with international law.

66. The Parties highly appreciated the special meeting of the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee held in New Delhi in October 2022 under the chairmanship of India and welcomed the unanimously adopted Delhi Declaration on Countering the Use of New Technologies for Terrorist Purposes. They noted that the document is intended to cover the main concerns related to the use of information and communication technologies for terrorist purposes, such as social networks and crowdfunding platforms, as well as the illegal use of unmanned aerial vehicles.

67. The Parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation in combating transnational organized crime, as well as countering money laundering, terrorist financing and drug trafficking.

68. The Parties expressed their readiness to strengthen the dialogue in the field of ensuring security in the field of ICT use on the basis of the Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of India on cooperation in the field of ensuring security in the field of ICT dated October 15, 2016. They stressed the importance of strict observance of the principles of sovereign equality of States and non-interference in their internal affairs. To this end, they called for the adoption of universal international legal instruments under the auspices of the UN, including, first of all, the comprehensive convention on combating ICT crime.

69. The Parties intend to increase cooperation within the framework of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, including issues of long-term sustainability of space activities.

70. The Parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen global efforts for the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. Russia has expressed strong support for India's membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group. The sides called on all members of the international community to increase the level of mutual trust in order to strengthen global peace and security.

71. The Indian Side looks forward to Russia joining the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure, and the International Big Cat Alliance.

72. The Parties noted with satisfaction the close coordination between Russia and India on Afghanistan, including through the mechanism of dialogue between the two countries ' security Councils. The parties discussed the situation in Afghanistan, including in the security sphere, and its impact in the region, the current political situation, issues related to terrorism, radicalization and drug trafficking. They called for the establishment of Afghanistan as an independent, unified and peaceful State, free from terrorism, war and drugs, living in peace with its neighbors and ensuring respect for basic human rights and freedoms, including the least protected segments of the Afghan population. The sides stressed the important role of meetings in the framework of the Moscow format in promoting the Afghan settlement.

73. The Leaders welcomed counter-terrorism measures against international terrorist groups, including, in particular, ISIL and other groups, and expressed confidence that the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan would be comprehensive and effective. The sides stressed the need to provide urgent and uninterrupted humanitarian assistance to the Afghan population without making any political demands.

74. The Parties stressed the urgent need for a peaceful resolution of the conflict around Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy, including the involvement of both sides. They noted with satisfaction the relevant mediation proposals and "good offices" aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict in accordance with international law and on the basis of the UN Charter.

75. The parties expressed their deep concern about the situation in the Middle East, paying particular attention to the situation in the Gaza Strip. In this regard, they called for the effective implementation of the relevant UN General Assembly resolutions and UN Security Council Resolution 2720, as well as for the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance on the necessary scale directly to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip. The sides also called for the effective implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2728 on a lasting, sustainable ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and the provision of humanitarian access to meet their medical and other humanitarian needs. The sides reaffirmed their support for full membership of Palestine in the UN and their unwavering commitment to the two-State solution on an internationally recognized basis.

76. The Parties agreed to step up joint efforts to create an architecture of equal and indivisible regional security and to step up consultations on linking the potential of integration and development initiatives in the Greater Eurasian region, as well as in the Indian and Pacific regions.

77. The Parties stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in various regional forums aimed at strengthening regional peace and security, including the East Asia Summit, the ASEAN Regional Security Forum, and the ASEAN Defence Ministers ' Meeting with Dialogue Partners.

78. The Parties noted the importance of increasing efforts to combat climate change and achieve the goals of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement. In this regard, the Parties agreed to develop cooperation in the field of climate change prevention and adaptation, including the exchange of experience on the organization and operation of greenhouse gas emission quota systems, the implementation of joint Russian-Indian investment projects in the field of low-carbon development, as well as sustainable and "green" financing.

79. The Parties agreed to continue cooperation at the G20, BRICS, and SCO platforms on such key issues as improving the sustainability of international supply chains, respecting the rules of free and fair trade, and combating the negative effects of climate change. The parties welcomed the launch of the BRICS Contact Group on Climate and Sustainable Development within the framework of the Working Group on Climate during the Russian presidency of BRICS in 2024.

80. The Parties noted with satisfaction the stability of the bilateral partnership, the coinciding and complementary approaches to foreign policy priorities, and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the Russian-Indian particularly privileged strategic partnership. The parties stressed that relations between Russia and India, as major powers, continue to be an important pillar of global peace and stability in a multipolar world.

81.The Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, thanked the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, for the kind hospitality extended to him and his delegation in Moscow. He invited President Vladimir Putin to visit India next year to participate in the XXIII annual Russian-Indian summit.