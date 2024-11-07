Wide angle lens makes the ship appear more massive than it actually is.

Its bow as it slides down the slipway.

Russia celebrated the launching of its latest nuclear powered icebreaker, Chukotka, at its Baltic Shipyard with great fanfare like that seen in newsreels from 100 years-ago for the launching of luxury ocean liners. As you see, it’s not completed yet as its reactor needs to be installed and the superstructure added. Soviet icebreakers were once bult in Finnish shipyards, but that ended with the USSR’s implosion. Since then, Russian shipyards have taken over construction, not just at Baltic/St. Petersburg but also at Zvezda in the Vladivostok area. Three main Russian state entities own and operate icebreakers and related craft of various types from ice breaking tugs to nuclear powered ice-class container ships to specialized Naval icebreakers to the ones seen most often— Chukotka’s sisters.

Rosatomflot supervises all aspects of the nuclear powered icebreaker fleet and Northern Sea Route operations. Rosmorport is a very broad agency dealing with all aspects of port management which includes a large number of icebreaking vessels:

Nine icebreakers of the enterprise have conventional documents that allow them to perform international flights.

Compare that to the Outlaw US Empire’s two icebreakers, both of which are beyond their service dates.

Just commissioned for Russian navy in 2024, Evpatiy Kolovrat of project 21180M

Russia’s Navy and Coast Guard/FSB have icebreakers designed for different purposes that the two commercial entities which makes complete sense. The project 23550 patrol ship is currently the vessels being produced for both.

Most readers will be familiar with the following two photos of the most prominently featured Russian icebreakers:

Arktika

Yamal

If Texas was ever to build an icebreaker, it would be similar to this beast that’s just being laid-down and whose propulsion units are described in the narrative to follow:

The Lider/Leader Class which looks different in other CGI depictions and in this Rosatom video. It’s built to break 4.5 meter thick ice.

Despite being a continental power, Russia has always sought to become a maritime power like most of its European rivals, and sought a year-round warm water port as part of its expansionist policy for many centuries. That Peter the Great went West to learn how to build ships and returned to build a port is the best possible example. However, in its many years of existence since Peter, Russia was never able to become a true maritime power like the Dutch, French, Spanish, Portuguese, English, or Americans primarily due to its continental mass and its continuing expansion into Central Asia. Plus, its warm water ports on the Black Sea were still of limited use due to Ottoman control of the Bosporus. That it lacked expertise as a Naval power was devastatingly proven during the short war with Japan from 1904-5. The Russians also were poor shipwrights at the time as this website documents Russian efforts at building capital ships. That site also documents navies from all over the world and breaks them into different time periods. It tells us that Stalin tried to adopt Mahan’s sea power philosophy but was never able to build a fleet similar to that of the USA, although in 1947, Russia’s fleet was ranked #2 just ahead of the UK. Given technological advances, it’s just as well Russia never built a large fleet of aircraft carriers. The Cold War saw the vast expansion of the Soviet sub fleet that were mostly diesel powered. Soviet nuclear powered boats were very dangerous due to their reactor designs. Yes, the best way to get a sub crew to evacuate is to have a reactor accident as The Hunt for Red October portrayed. Russia saw early on how naval warfare was going to be vastly altered by accurate sea launched anti-ship missiles, and its building program once back on its feet again after the 1990s disaster reflects that.

One big factor influencing Russia’s maritime policy is its alliance with China along with China’s desire to become the dominant Pacific maritime power, a goal Russia has no issues in ceding to China. When combined, the Chinese and Russian navies are the world’s most powerful as the Missile Age has sunk the Aircraft Carrier Era. Russia would also be very hard pressed to match China’s shipbuilding prowess, so it concentrates on building the specialized ships it needs for the Northern Sea Route and the very ambitious plans for expanding Artic development. Launching one of those special ships brought out President Putin and a few other important Russians to celebrate the event and speak to the Russian people about their efforts:

Vladimir Putin: Dear colleagues, good afternoon! I am very glad to see you all.

Today we have a big, significant event related to the large-scale development of the Arctic, Siberia, and the Far East.

The new Chukotka nuclear-powered icebreaker will be launched from the stocks of the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg today. I congratulate everyone on this important stage in the history of our modern icebreaking fleet. And of course, I would like to thank the specialists who participate in this work for their responsibility and high professionalism.

The Chukotka nuclear icebreaker will be the fourth serial icebreaker of this project – this is a serial one, and before that there was another one. In addition, two more ships of the same class are being built at the Baltic Shipyard – Yakutia and Leningrad.

And next year, as agreed, the icebreaker "Stalingrad" of the same series should be laid. In addition, the new generation nuclear icebreaker Leader, the most powerful, is being built at the Zvezda shipyard in the Far East.

The creation of such powerful, modern vessels is another embodiment of Russia's industrial, scientific, human and technological potential. This is exactly how the entire domestic economy should develop-based on our own technologies and breakthrough scientific solutions.

I would like to emphasize once again that the strengthening of the country's icebreaking fleet directly affects the implementation of our plans to develop the Arctic territories and increase cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route.

As you know, we have ambitious goals here. There's a lot of work ahead. With this in mind, I propose to hold a special meeting on this topic in the future, to thoroughly study, prepare and discuss all issues related to the long-term development of the Northern Sea Route, while coming up with concrete, substantive solutions. This is how we once approached the development of the Eastern Test Site, the modernization of the BAM and Trans-Siberian Railway.

In particular, we need to think about the formation of more efficient tariffs for icebreaking cargo transportation, so that more carriers and senders can use such services. Moreover, interest in this route is growing every year – both from Russian and foreign companies – and I am sure it will continue to grow.

In general, we will have to significantly increase the safety and reliability of navigation in this region. To do this, we will continue to improve the quality of satellite navigation, communications, and ice monitoring, upgrade the infrastructure of Arctic ports, and build the necessary railways to them. This includes expanding and increasing the capacity of short-and long-distance railway approaches to the Murmansk transport hub, as well as the construction of a Northern Latitudinal Route with promising exits to the ports of Yamal, Taimyr and the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

In conclusion, I would like to wish the shipbuilders and other participants of our Arctic projects further productive work and new great achievements for the benefit of Russia.

Please give the floor to Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Andreevich Alikhanov.

Anton Andreevich, please.

A. Alikhanov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Our shipbuilders continue to build up the Russian icebreaker fleet, which is the largest in the world. Since 2016, three new-generation nuclear-powered submarines--the Arctic, Siberia, and Ural--have been operating in the Northern Sea Route. Today, the Chukotka icebreaker will join this group, and we are launching it. In the coming weeks, we expect the transfer of another icebreaker – Yakutia, which is more than 95 percent ready.

The continuation of this series, as you have already said, Vladimir Vladimirovich, will be the Leningrad and Stalingrad nuclear-powered icebreakers, and the flagship will be the unique Leader-class Rossiya nuclear icebreaker with a capacity of 120 megawatts. Its construction is currently underway at the Zvezda shipyard in Primorsky Krai, and the possibility of placing orders for four diesel-electric icebreakers at these facilities is also being considered. Their appearance will free up more powerful nuclear-powered ships to work in the eastern sector of the Northern Sea Route, which is characterized by a more severe ice situation.

At the same time, to fully utilize our main sea artery, we need a sovereign large-capacity cargo fleet, including gas carriers, bulk carriers, container ships, dry cargo ships, oil tankers, and LNG tankers. Work on them is being carried out at the Zvezda shipyard already mentioned. Currently, the order book for large tonnage is 26 vessels. In addition to this volume, we have taken into account 92 ice-class cargo vessels in the long-term plan for loading Zvezda until 2037 for the needs of the Northern Sea Route.

In order to ensure a higher level of localization and technological independence of our new fleet, on your instructions, Vladimir Vladimirovich, work continues on mastering the production of critical ship equipment. We have a separate subsidy aimed at this, under which 47 enterprises are developing 89 types of this new equipment. Starting next year, we will start mass production of the first such samples. For the next three years, we have also planned funds for these purposes in the budget, and we are separately working on and budgeting new mechanisms to stimulate demand for such critical marine equipment so that it is competitive.

We are deeply grateful to our shipbuilders, especially the staff of the Baltic Shipyard, for the great work done. And according to the old maritime tradition, Elena Vladimirovna Shmeleva, Chairman of the Council of the Federal territory Sirius, member of the Presidential Council for Science and Education, was offered to become the godmother of the icebreaker Chukotka.

I would like to thank you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, on behalf of the entire industry, for your continued support in the full range of tasks that our shipyards are currently solving.

If I may, colleagues from the United Shipbuilding Corporation and Rosatom State Corporation will tell you more about the progress of the icebreaker construction and plans for the development of the Northern Sea Route.

Thank you.

Alexander Puchkov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

The fourth production icebreaker of Project 22220 "Chukotka" was laid down here, at the Baltic Shipyard, in 2020. A large team of shipbuilders, nuclear engineers, designers and scientists is working on its construction.

Let me remind you that the previous series of nuclear – powered icebreakers, Project 1052, consisted of six icebreakers and was built for more than 35 years. Such terms and volumes did not meet the tasks of Russia in the Arctic, so in 2013 the Baltic States began construction of a new generation of nuclear icebreakers.

Today, more than six thousand employees of Baltzavod ensure uninterrupted operation of the enterprise. Today, Mr Putin, they are taking part in our ceremony. Together with them, the solemn moment is shared by families, children, and spouses. They were also joined by representatives of related organizations involved in the construction, and guests of honor.

Thanks to the daily work of the Baltics, three icebreakers are already operating in the Arctic, and in the near future we will hand over Yakutia. We continue to work on the "Leningrad", which was laid in January of this year.

I would like to thank the factory employees for their hard work and dedication, and wish them a successful completion of all work and delivery of orders on time.

In total, the United Shipbuilding Corporation plans to transfer seven nuclear-powered icebreakers by 2030. This will form the backbone of a high-tech icebreaker group.

We understand that in order to achieve these goals, it is necessary not only to maintain, but also to increase the pace of work, continue the course we have started on modernizing production facilities and updating the technological base.

Here, Mr President, I would like to thank you for your continued support and attention to the development of the shipbuilding industry. This allows the industry to feel confident, develop, and meet its challenges.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, as already mentioned, the honor of becoming the godmother of the Chukotka nuclear icebreaker is granted to the Chairman of the Sirius Federal Territory Council, Elena Vladimirovna Shmeleva.

Elena Shmeleva: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Dear colleagues!

I feel, of course, an incredible sense of pride that I am participating in this large – scale, truly historic event-the development of the Arctic and the Northern Sea Route.

Developing a nuclear fleet to work in these areas is a major project for the country. And strengthening our positions in terms of economic and scientific development of the Arctic is one of the big priorities, Mr Putin, which is indicated in the Strategy of Scientific and Technological Development of Russia that you have approved.

It is a great honor for me to become the godmother of the icebreaker "Chukotka", already the fourth in a row in the framework of project 22220. These are, of course, the largest and most powerful icebreakers designed for year-round navigation.

You have already talked about the economy, and colleagues have talked about different types of cargo, but I would like to mention one more function, namely, scientific research that we can introduce in the Arctic. I am very grateful that this radically changes the access of scientists to the Arctic in general.

Now on one of these nuclear-powered icebreakers, Sirius scientists have returned from a 45-day hike. It was a scientific expedition, they studied permafrost, how it affects carbon levels, brought a huge amount of soil, water samples and will study in order to make unprecedented conclusions. Of course, we hope that the next scientific expedition can take place on the icebreaker "Chukotka" or on the ship that will accompany it. Therefore, we strongly ask that the research function only develop.

Of course, I am very grateful to my colleagues from Rosatom and personally to Alexey Likhachev not only for the invitation to become the godmother of the icebreaker Chukotka, but also for the great work that we are doing on the scientific, educational and practical laboratories that we are creating at Sirius, in order to ensure that the project is fully implemented. to really get ahead of staff training.

For many years, our students have been participating in the Icebreaker of Knowledge, annually traveling to the Arctic on research expeditions. For the first time, we have introduced the areas of "Arctic and Ocean development" and "modern energy" into our "Big Challenges" program – this is where experts, together with schoolchildren, lay down future requirements and future standards for training specialists.

And perhaps this example of cooperation, when there is the development of new nuclear technologies, their implementation, application and at the same time education and training of engineers, leaders for the development of this industry, will probably be directly reflected in the next series.

In conclusion, I would like to once again thank and congratulate the engineers and shipbuilders – thank you for your amazing engineering work and for this global result. He's really incredible.

I know that there is an ancient, long-standing tradition of breaking a bottle of champagne on the side of a ship, and this symbolizes the first meeting of the ship with a wave, with a sea wave, with a foaming wave. I believe that this good tradition will begin the glorious and long history of the icebreaker "Chukotka". In a good way! And I wish the crew seven feet under the keel.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much.

You mentioned Rosatom. Then I will ask Alexey Yevgenyevich to say a few words about the power plant, it is a completely new, new generation – RITM-200. Please say a few words, Alexey Yevgenyevich.

Alexander Likhachev: Mr President, the power plant – the heart of the icebreaker-consists of two RITM-200 reactors, each with 55 megawatts of power. This development of our reactor engineers, including Afrikantov Design Bureau and Nizhny Novgorod specialists, is actively used on icebreakers. We are really going to replicate this technology for quite a long time to develop the Northern Sea Route. There are applications of this plant for floating nuclear power plants, two of them are already being built in the interests of the Baimsky GOK.

It is important to emphasize that there is modernization not only in the Arctic version, for northern waters, but also what we call a tropical floating nuclear power plant–-in the interests of our friendly countries located in Africa and Southeast Asia. In particular, during the meeting of the BRICS summit, new agreements were reached on relevant orders.

It is very important for us to provide for the serial production of floating nuclear power plants as part of the development of further shipbuilding, both in the interests of Russian enterprises and Russian territories, and in the interests of our foreign partners.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

Alexander Vasilyevich Konovalov. I want to ask the director [of the plant]: how is the work on the following objects going?

Alexander Konovalov: The work is proceeding according to the approved schedules, and we are at the stage of manufacturing sections for the Leningrad nuclear icebreaker. Metal-water protection tanks for the Stalingrad nuclear icebreaker have already been put into operation. In general, we meet all the deadlines, keep and prepare. Today we expect the port side turbine to reach three thousand revolutions on Yakutia .

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

I would like to thank you and the entire factory staff for this work. I am confident that all the plans will be implemented.

Alexander Konovalov: Thank you very much.

Alexander Puchkov: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

The fourth serial universal nuclear icebreaker "Chukotka", serial number 05712, project 22220 is ready for launching. The act of readiness is signed, the trigger team is in place, and the trigger device has been checked. I request permission to descend.

Vladimir Putin: I authorize the descent.

(Launching ceremony.)

Alexander Likhachev: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Let me tell you about the development of the Northern Sea Route and what plans we have for its development today.

We have long been waiting for today's launch of the Chukotka nuclear icebreaker. It is extremely important for Atomflot, our enterprise, which turns 65 years old in December of this year.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, thanks to your decision, Atomflot was incorporated into Rosatom State Corporation in 2008 and has become a powerful, developing, strategically important and successful enterprise over the years. But the most important pride of Atomflot is its crew, polar explorers who daily conquer the Arctic expanses. There is no such team of people with such experience and unique competencies in the whole world.

In your opening speech, you described very well the drama of the construction of nuclear icebreakers all over the country. I would like to say and emphasize a special task—the acceptance of the Yakutia icebreaker by the end of this year. New icebreakers are necessary for the development of not only transport routes, but also the entire Arctic. In recent years, freight traffic on the NSR has increased almost tenfold, since 2013. This trend continues, and this year we are also going with record indicators.

I would like to emphasize the growth of transit. More than three million tons of transit cargo have already been transported due to the redirection of cargo from western routes to eastern ones, an increase of 40 percent compared to last year.

We see the practical growing interest of friendly countries. We work with the Government of the People's Republic of China in the framework of a special sub-commission, and there is a Russian-Indian working group on the NSR. This gives practical results: flights between Russian and Chinese ports have already exceeded 13 this year.

The benefits are obvious. A container sent from Shanghai via the NSR reaches Moscow two weeks faster than via the Suez Canal. And of course, we are working with our foreign partners on plans for the construction and operation of container ships for transportation along the Northern Sea Route.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, our strategic task today is to launch round-the-clock navigation on the NSR as soon as possible. The main element here is icebreakers, they are waiting not only for us, they are waiting all over the world.

I would like to thank the Baltic shipbuilders from the bottom of my heart for their excellent work and express my hope that in the future we will also act in accordance with deadlines, cost, and quality. Only in this way – together, together-will we succeed.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, let me express my gratitude for your attention and for the instructions you have given on the further strategic development of the Great Northern Sea Route. Under the leadership of the Presidential Administration, the Government of the Russian Federation, together with transport companies and companies operating in the Arctic, we are working on your instructions and will be ready to report to you in the near future on our proposals for development until 2050.

Vladimir Putin: I congratulate everyone once again.

Russia has the largest icebreaking fleet in the world. Naturally, Russia is a northern country. We have 34 diesel-powered icebreakers, seven nuclear-powered ones, and there will also be Yakutia, Chukotka, Leningrad and Stalingrad—11 in this way. And "Leader". In December, I hope, the flag will be raised on the nuclear-powered ship "Yakutia", and it will become part of the icebreaker fleet of Russia.

Last year [2022], 34 million tons were transported along the Northern Sea Route, in 2023—36, this year it will be 37.6, somewhere around 38, and in 2030, I am sure, it will be more than 100 million tons. These are big plans, and their implementation will make a significant contribution to the development of Russia's transport infrastructure, making the Northern Sea Route very attractive both for Russian carriers and for our partners abroad.

I am sure that the Northern Sea Route will only grow from year to year, and not only due to climate change, but also due to the increasing capabilities of the Russian icebreaking fleet.

Once again, I would like to congratulate shipbuilders-workers, engineers, specialists, and scientists in various industries - on this day. For shipbuilders and for the country as a whole, this is a good, festive event. I am sure that we will hold another such event at the end of this year and raise the flag on another icebreaker-Yakutia.

All the best!

Thank you very much for your work. [My Emphasis]