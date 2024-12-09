This statement was issued at 14:28 Moscow time, which was many hours ago, probably about the same time as I was writing my op/ed on the issue:

We are following the dramatic events in Syria with extreme concern. As a result of Bashar al-Assad's talks with a number of participants in the armed conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic, he decided to leave the presidency and left the country, instructing to transfer power peacefully. Russia did not participate in these negotiations. At the same time, we appeal to all parties involved to renounce the use of violence and resolve all issues of governance through political means.

In this regard, the Russian Federation is in contact with all groups of the Syrian opposition. We call for respect for the opinions of all ethnic and religious forces in Syrian society, and we support efforts to establish an inclusive political process based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which was unanimously adopted. We hope that these approaches will be taken into account by the UN and all interested players, including in the context of implementing the initiative of the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Syria Geir Pedersen to urgently organise inclusive intra-Syrian talks in Geneva.

At the same time, all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of our citizens in Syria.

Russian military bases in Syria are on high alert. At the moment, there is no serious threat to their safety. [My Emphasis]