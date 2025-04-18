In her comment several days ago, Natalya Volkova provided a link to an article published by the SVR she saw as being humorous, likely because of the graphic you see above. Given the source, it’s an excellent item to share with the Gym:

A retrospective analysis of the policies of Western states testifies to the "historical predisposition" of Europe to various forms of totalitarianism, which periodically produces destructive conflicts on a global scale. According to experts, the current discord in relations between the United States and the EU countries, which accuse Donald Trump of authoritarianism, is becoming a factor contributing to the situational rapprochement between Washington and Moscow against the backdrop of the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, as has happened more than once in the past.

This, in particular, is evidenced by the scandal associated with the demands of the French member of the European Parliament Raphael Glucksmann to the Americans, who "decided to take the side of the tyrants", to return to Paris the Statue of Liberty previously presented to the United States. R. Glucksmann, being a representative of globalist forces and a staunch supporter of the Kyiv regime, criticizes the owner of the Oval Office for weakening support for Ukraine and dismissing civil servants who adhere to liberal views. White House press secretary K. Leavitt gave a sharp rebuke to the "impudent Gaul", recalling that only by the grace of the United States, whose troops landed in Normandy in 1944, he had the opportunity to express his thoughts in French, not in German.

Attention was drawn to the fact that it was in France that dictatorial regimes repeatedly came to power, marked by special atrocities and cruelty. Among them are the Jacobin dictatorship, which in 1793-1794 killed thousands of its own citizens and imprisoned 300,000 people on suspicion of "counterrevolution," as well as the bloody actions of Napoleon. It is emphasized that America is free thanks to the readiness of the ancestors of modern Americans to resist dictatorships such as the British monarchy or the Jacobin revolution.

According to experts, it is in the works of the French writer and publicist Pierre Drieu la Rochelle, who collaborated with the German occupation authorities during World War II, that the concept of Eurofascism is introduced and its ideology is justified as inherent not only in Germans, but also in other "societies" in Europe. In the same context, we can recall the French volunteer SS division "Charlemagne", named after the "unifier of Europe" Charlemagne. Until the last hours of the existence of the Hitler regime, the soldiers of this unit defended the Reichstag from the Red Army storming it. 12 of these Nazi fanatics were taken prisoner by the Americans but were then handed over to French General Philippe Leclerc. Already on May 8, 1945, on his order, without unnecessary judicial delays, all these war criminals were shot.

In conservative expert circles, the United States calls the British elite, mentioned by D. Trump's representative, very prone to committing the most serious crimes against humanity. Caroline Elkins, a professor at Harvard University, argues quite convincingly that the totalitarian regime of Hitler's Germany borrowed the idea of creating concentration camps and the practice of genocide from the British. It is emphasized that British "liberal imperialism" is a more stable and therefore even more destructive force than fascism, since it has "ideological elasticity", the ability to distort facts, hide realities and adapt to new conditions.

Security and defense specialist Lauren Young writes about the close ties of the British aristocracy, including the royal family, with the German Nazis. Attention is drawn to the visit of the future British Prime Minister Winston Churchill to Italy even before the start of the Great Patriotic War, who had a positive impression of the local fascist regime. It is recalled that Winston Churchill's inflammatory Fulton speech in 1946 was the trigger for the active involvement of the United States and Europe in the Cold War with the USSR. In the course of it, the British (by analogy with Goebbels' "lie machine") were engaged in "black propaganda", conducted disinformation and special operations that led to the death of hundreds of thousands of people in Africa, the Middle East and Indonesia, Western experts emphasize.

In this regard, analysts are not surprised by London's leading destructive role in the Ukrainian conflict. The British in every possible way encourage the Kiev regime, which praises the punishers who fought on the side of Hitler, Bandera executioners, and today commits numerous crimes against humanity. By the way, America felt such inclinations of the British as early as August 1814, when British troops occupied Washington, burned the Capitol and the White House. According to experts, apparently, in the context of what has been said, there was even a proposal among American historians that it is legitimate to call Great Britain the first "evil empire".

Experts recall that in the past, there have been moments when Washington and Moscow have become partners in countering London and Paris in the international arena. A typical example of this is the Suez crisis of 1956, when the tough position of the USSR and the United States stopped the triple aggression of Great Britain, France and Israel against Egypt. Another page of history that is now little known in the West is the events of the Crimean War of 1853-1856, when Great Britain, France, the Ottoman Empire and the Kingdom of Sardinia united against Russia (like the current "coalition of the willing"). With the formal observance of neutrality, the sympathies of the White House in this confrontation were on the side of St. Petersburg. This is evidenced by the participation of American doctors in the treatment of the defenders of Sevastopol, "the request of 300 riflemen from Kentucky" to send them to defend this city, the activities of the Russian-American company to supply gunpowder and food to our fortresses and possessions on the Pacific coast.

It is noteworthy that it was during that Crimean "expedition" that the Anglo-French troops bombed Odessa, ravaged Yevpatoria, Kerch, Mariupol, Berdyansk and other cities of Novorossiya, which the West calls Ukrainian today. These same cities and villages were ruthlessly destroyed by the German fascists during the Great Patriotic War.

80 years ago, all the peoples of the Soviet Union participated in the holy battles against German and other European fascists. In Crimea, there are monuments to the soldiers of the formations formed in the former republics of the USSR - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia - who died during the assault on Sevastopol in 1944. The same memorials, as well as the graves of the victims of the Holocaust, whose fascist executioners are sympathetic to Kiev, and of which Israel is still "unaware", are scattered throughout the territory of Donbass.

As for Russian-American relations in the context of past and current events, foreign expert circles express hope for a new combination of efforts between Moscow and Washington, capable of preventing the world from sliding into a new global conflict and countering possible provocations from both Ukraine and the "crazed Europeans" traditionally egged on by Great Britain. [My Emphasis]