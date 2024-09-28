Megalomania and its associate Pleonexia are the two most important psychopathologies that have plagued Humanity for many centuries. As I’ve noted on many occasions, The USA and allies were already violating the UN Charter as it came into legal force in October 1945. But even before WW2 was over, the Western Imperialists were already planning to extend/restart the war with the USSR as the enemy with a plan called Operation Unthinkable. The reason why it was never put into action was twofold—Soviet forces vastly outnumbered those of the Imperialists and the Outlaw US Empire had no more atomic bombs at that time, nor would it ever have enough to defeat the USSR before the Soviets came up with their own bomb in 1949. Furthermore, the Western public hadn’t been conditioned via years of propaganda to hate the Reds as they were clearly the ones at the time who defeated the Nazis—another critical fact that needed to be obliterated.

While it remains unknown if the UN Chater was created to be broken, the facts from October 1945 onward prove that was the likely intent. The West was saying it wanted to create an organization to keep the peace when the West was planning to continue the war. Fast-forward to today, and we have the West abetting Genocide in the Levant and blocking all the efforts of the Global majority to force a ceasefire into the Zionists and their Genocidal abetting allies via the UN’s Security Council. The specific scenarios differ but the intent is the same—extend Western Imperialism regardless the cost, just as was deemed correct in 1945. Remember, Unthinkable was scrapped not because it was the wrong idea, but because it wouldn’t work out as desired.

I’ve been an advocate for the UN Charter for decades in the hopes that the Outlaw US Empire would change its spots. Recent events have caused me to reassess my position, and IMO, the UN in its current form at its current venue has failed, just as the League of Nations failed, although for somewhat different reasons. But before I go any further, let’s read the Strategic Culture Foundation’s Editorial:

The UN’s abject failure has one primary cause – Western imperialism

This week, the 79th General Assembly of the United Nations was held on the brink of world war. It should prompt pause and inquiry why an organization formed 79 years ago at the end of World War Two to prevent future wars is such a failure. Unbridled Western imperialism is and always has been at the root of global danger and impotence of the UN. The Second World War defeated specific forms of imperialism – Nazi Germany and Japan. It did not eradicate the disease of imperialism, which soon metastasized in the form of the United States and its Western partners. Two concurrent conflicts threaten to spiral out of control into international wars. In the Middle East, the wanton aggression by Israel against Lebanon is threatening to drag the entire region into open conflict. The wholesale massacre of civilians by the Israeli regime in Gaza over the past year – now extended into Lebanon – is a diabolical affront to the UN and international law. Of greater danger to world peace is the conflict in Ukraine, the biggest war on the European continent since the end of World War Two. That conflict is heading into its third year. It is recklessly being stoked by the United States and NATO powers that have sought every way to escalate the proxy war against Russia rather than seek a diplomatic solution. At the UN General Assembly, Western leaders lined up to deplore the brink of war. Yet they have systematically incited both conflicts. Their hypocrisy is sickening. This week while U.S. President Joe Biden claimed to be advocating for world peace and urging restraint, the United States signed off $8 billion in additional military supplies each to Israel and Ukraine. Other Western leaders like France’s Macron and Britain’s Starmer are equally contemptible for their double-speak and duplicity. All of them have enabled the genocide in Gaza and the aggression against Lebanon by their unswerving support for the Israeli regime. The United States and the Western allies – under the umbrella of the NATO military organization – have funneled nearly $200 billion in weapons and other aid into Ukraine over the past two years to wage a futile proxy war against Russia. The cynical talk about “defending democracy” is a disgusting cover for the real intention of strategically defeating Russia, as Western leaders have clumsily admitted at times. In their obsession to subjugate Russia, Western powers are pushing an insane escalation to permit Ukraine to use long-range NATO missiles for deep strikes into Russian territory. Moscow this week warned that such an attack could trigger a nuclear conflagration. In response to ongoing provocations, the Kremlin is revising its nuclear defense doctrine in a way that would make proxy attacks by the West liable for nuclear retaliation. It is not clear if the Western enemies of Russia will sober up to the ultimate danger. But it surely is alarming that certain Western officials like U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are decrying Russia’s rational warning as “nuclear saber-rattling”. Nuclear war is also emanating from the tensions that the United States and its NATO partners are provoking against China. Washington is continuing to send major weapons shipments to the Chinese territory of Taiwan to antagonize China’s sovereignty. The U.S. and its allies have increased naval patrols in the Taiwan Strait. Just this week, Japan – the imperial aggressor from World War Two – made its first combat naval passage in the strait accompanied by American allies, Australia and New Zealand. It is odious that Western leaders can stand up in front of the UN assembly and proclaim concern for peace and democracy when it is they and their ruling classes that are the very protagonists assaulting international law and the UN Charter. There is no mystery why the United Nations has failed to uphold peace. The Western imperialist powers led by the United States have systematically vandalized any semblance of international order – ironically while piously declaring the sanctity of “rules-based order”. The United Nations was established in the ashes and ruins of World War Two. The lofty principles that were supposed to define the UN were never respected from the outset. The UN has been unraveling over the past 79 years from the corrosive duplicity and criminality of Western imperialism. At the inaugural conference of the United Nations in San Francisco, then-U.S. President Harry Truman waxed lyrical with ideals and virtue. He appealed to the conference, saying: “Let us labor to achieve peace. We must make certain that another war is impossible.” He added: “While these great states have a special responsibility to enforce the peace, their responsibility is based upon the obligations resting upon all states, large and small, not to use force in international relations, except in the defense of law. The responsibility of the great states is to serve, and not dominate the peoples of the world.” Truman denounced Nazi Germany and fascist Japan and the nefarious tenet that “might is right”. It was a brazen fraud of monstrous proportions by a self-appointed “great power”. Less than four months after making his address in April 1945, Truman ordered the atomic bombing of Japan, killing over 200,000 people in what was a gratuitous use of genocidal mass terrorism. Five years later, the United States again violated the Geneva Conventions by murdering millions of Korean civilians in indiscriminate aerial bombing during the Korean War (1950-53). Only a few years later, the United States and its Western partners repeated the same genocidal war in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. Over the past eight decades, the United States has waged war after war in every corner of the globe under various pretexts. Fighting communism, war on drugs, war on terror, protecting human rights, defending democracy, preventing weapons of mass destruction, and so on. How despicably farcical and tiresome. No other nation on earth has violated international law and the rights of other nations more than the United States in its criminal pursuit for global dominance. In that criminal objective, it has been aided and abetted by Western minions, primarily Britain and other European members of the NATO axis. Western media and historians will say that the UN was thwarted for decades by the Cold War and the use of veto power by the Soviet Union at the Security Council. The truth is the UN and its Charter governing world peace have been continually defiled by the United States. The root cause is the imperialist system in which the U.S. evolved to have the executive power. That system is predicated on exploitation and violence against others by those who believe they possess the exceptional privilege of might is right. So much for Truman’s admonishment. Imperialism instigated World Wars One and Two. Peace did not prevail just because Nazi Germany and Japan were defeated in 1945. Other nations took up the mantle of imperialism and today, we can see the barbarous evil of that system all around us. The world is being pushed to the abyss of a Third World War, one that could bring the final destruction of the planet and humanity. To quote the words of Harry Truman: “If we don’t die together, we must live together in peace.” However, what Truman would never have added is the key to living in peace is: to finally vanquish Western imperialism. The future of humanity depends on it. [My Emphasis]

It must be noted that Germany and Japan were merely following the Imperialist template forged by Britain, France, Spain, Portugal, The Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Canada, and the United States, and one must add the Ottoman Turks, and the Imperial Russians. Oh, and Sweden. Historically, there are some key differences as the Ottomans and Russians didn’t see themselves as Exceptional. And it will be argued that the various dynasties that came to power in Mesopotamia, China and South Asia were also Imperialistic. However, what’s being discussed here is what’s occurring at the end of the Age of Colonialism/Age of Plunder/Age of Imperialism all of which are essentially the same thing. There was one positive outcome from WW2—the Germans and Japanese created the conditions for the end of Formal Colonialism, which the West needed to replace with Neocolonialism so those nations addicted to Megalomania and Pleonexia could continue to get their fix.

What began in North, Central and South America as extensions of the Spanish, Portuguese, French, Dutch, and British Empires morphed into yet another Empire once the 13 North American British Colonies gained their independence in 1783. The peoples who settled there were already imbued with a sense of righteous exceptionalism and heeded the 15th Century Papal Bulls to exterminate those not Christian. Most used slavery as the method of death, but the Americans preferred straight genocide as epitomized by the Pilgrims, then lied about it through myths devised to cover their crimes. Those not killed outright were corralled into open air prisons similar to Gaza where they remain today. So few learn the actual facts of the past that it makes committing the same crimes over and over easy for what’s known as the ancien regime for the criminals running the crime syndicate are essentially the same in behavior and thought as those who started the conflagration almost 1,000 years ago.

This tirade could continue, but there’re other words that need to be transmitted to the Gym. Oh, one other thing. A Nuclear war won’t destroy the planet as is said by so many. Earth and life will survive, although it’s very likely Nature’s experimentation with humans will end. Earth will be consumed by its local star when its corona expands in roughly 5 billion years. Thus, Earth’s fate is sealed, but the fate of Humanity is still an open question.

