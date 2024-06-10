I see Simplicius has a paid article on Russia’s economy that I can’t directly comment upon thus this short note. Russian economic power isn’t recorded in rubles and kopeks or GDP/PPP. Russian economic power is shown by what it’s able and what it plans to accomplish. And that doesn’t include what Russian companies do outside of Russia. Look at Rosatom for example.

Those readers that have read my Russian economic/development articles since November of last year—and there’re several dozen—have a real good handle on Russian economic power and what it’s going to do with that power and for who’s benefit. One of the more important articles is Russia’s 2030-2036 development goals, which was delivered 5 weeks after Putin’s major Leap Day Address that continues to be cited. And of course, let’s not omit Putin’s hour long SPIEF speech on how Russia will employ its economic power.

My point is to understand just how much economic power Russia has at its commend, one must have closely followed what was done in the year or so prior to this year’s spate of announcements just before and after the election. PPP doesn’t build what Russia has planned; raw economic power does which includes the investment prowess to make it happen.

*

*

*

