As you see, they’re all seated and at the ready. What’s available is the following Kremlin readout of the business that was conducted, which is what was anticipated—building bridges initially. I expect this phase to last only a few more days.

In accordance with the agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump to intensify contacts on international issues and the bilateral agenda, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov held talks in Riyadh on February 18 with a US delegation consisting of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East Stephen Witkoff. A wide range of issues were discussed, including the prospects for normalising bilateral relations. The parties agreed to appoint ambassadors as soon as possible and start consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers to remove restrictions on the activities of the diplomatic missions of the two countries. Agreements were reached to establish a dialogue to coordinate ways to resume cooperation in the economy, including energy, space and other areas of mutual interest. An exchange of views took place on the situation around Ukraine. The two leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to resolving the conflict. The Russian side stressed the need to address its root causes, create conditions for lasting and long-term peace, and ensure the security and legitimate interests of all countries in the region. An agreement was reached to continue joint work in this area through special representatives, who will be appointed in the near future. The parties agreed to resume channels of communication on other international issues, taking into account the special responsibility of Russia and the United States in matters of peace and security as nuclear powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council. They reaffirmed their interest in continuing joint work to prepare for a meeting between the Russian and American presidents. During their stay in Riyadh, Sergey Lavrov and Yury Ushakov were received by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and expressed gratitude for the excellent organisation of the Russian-US talks. The two leaders discussed the implementation of the agreements between President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the comprehensive development of bilateral relations. [My Emphasis]

IMO, it seems odd to have the big caliber honchos doing what seems to be work that’s usually delegated to lower ranked personnel, but it is what it is. RT added a little as Lavrov briefly spoke to the press afterwards:

Speaking to reporters shortly after the meeting in Riyadh, Lavrov stated that as part of the agreement to initiate the Ukraine conflict settlement process, Russia will appoint its representative once it receives confirmation of Washington’s designated negotiator. “I believe the discussions were highly productive,” Lavrov said, adding, “Not only did we listen, but we genuinely heard each other.” He further stated that he had reason to believe the American side “now has a clearer understanding of Russia’s position,” as it had been “thoroughly detailed” using specific examples drawn from President Putin’s numerous statements.

One other item of info about the meeting was its length as TASS reported—4.5 hours. Other business took place; for example, Lavrov’s talks with bin Salman. There might be more to report about Lavrov’s press interaction, but so far the tiny bit from RT is all that’s available.

Maria Zakharova also held her weekly briefing today and said the following:

Of course, all eyes are now on Riyadh, where Russian-American contacts are taking place on behalf of the presidents of the two countries. I can say that a short break has been announced at this moment. Then the parties will begin to continue the negotiation process. We have a huge number of questions on this matter about the details and positions of the parties during the talks. I would like to draw your attention to the fact that after the negotiation process, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to talk to the media. I understand that it is almost impossible to do this, but you need to be patient a little and then you will learn first-hand information.

Her briefing is two hours shorter than last week’s marathon, but the transcript isn’t yet complete. Currently, there isn’t any more to report.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!