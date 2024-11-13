Before I mirror what Moon of Alabama’s Bernhard published today, here’s my short comment related to it:

Excellent sleuthing, b. The SIM card activations were the dog that barked in the night that was purposefully ignored. That act raises another question not yet asked: How could Hamas not be aware that such activation would alert the Zionists? I assume the warnings were announced and read into the security council's minutes which is why those minutes were sought presumably for alteration. But Netanyahu wasn't the only person at that meeting; a roster would be very helpful as then it wouldn't only be Netanyahu that knew. How to amplify this important news? It sems clear the minutes could provide the smoking gun evidence needed to prove guilt, the crime being the facilitation of an attack on Zionists and the subsequent crime of killing innocent Palestinians and all international aid workers of all sorts. IMO, mirroring b's report is the best those of us with our own media outlets can do at this point, and that's what I will do.

Many at MoA have advocated very strongly that Zionists knew beforehand what was to take place on 7 October and those efforts appear to be vindicated. The dog that barked is a riff on the Sherlock Holmes story about the dog that didn’t bark that was the key indicator in that mystery. Comment as usual can be made here but IMO it would be more pertinent to make it at MoA where it’s free and simple to do. The link’s in the opening sentence. Now here’s what was published:

Oct 7 2023 - Netanyahoo Knew The Attack Was Coming - He Let It Happen On Purpose

The prime minister of the Zionist entity, Benjamin Netanyahoo, is under fire. New criminal allegations have been raised against him. People in Netanyaho's office had 'leaked' secret reports obtained by the Israeli military intelligence from some low level Hamas leader. Before leaking the documents, which included proposals for future actions, the leakers manipulated them. The manipulated documents appeared as 'news' on foreign websites which allowed the censored Israeli media to repeat their content. As leaked the documents claimed that Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, accompanied by Israelis taken hostage, intended to escape to Egypt from where he would travel to Iran. It was pretty obvious that the claims were fake. But Netanyahoo did use them to prevent further negotiations about hostage releases. Several people involved in the leak of the manipulated top-secret papers have since been arrested. Another scandal is currently brewing about events which immediately happened before the October 7 incursion of Hamas into Israel. On October 6 a significant number of Hamas fighters in Gaza activated Israeli SIM cards which would allow them to use their cell phones within Israel. Various survival systems noted this and raised alarm. Meetings were held by several security councils, including the one involving the prime minister, but no further alarm was raised (machine translation):

More than a year after the October inauguration, the political leadership has repeatedly claimed that it did not receive any warning before the attack - but a document revealed this evening (Sunday) indicates otherwise. According to the document, on the night of the attack, at 02:58 a.m., the Shin Bet issued a significant warning to a number of security and political bodies, including the NSC directly subordinate to the prime Minister.

The alert, which was distributed through a computerized system, included information about unusual activity in the SIM network of several Hamas brigades. The Shin Bet said the activity was unusual and could indicate the possibility of some kind of offensive activity by Hamas.

Despite the severity of the warning, it appears that no significant action has been taken in its wake. The NSC, for example, did not take any steps following the receipt of the information. The Israeli police did not change their activities either, as can be seen from the fact that the Nuba party in southern Israel took place as planned.

This suggests, like several other ignored warnings imply, that Netanyahoo and others involved in the decisions knew of the incoming attack but had decided to let it happen to then use the aftermath for their own political purposes. As the details were starting to come out Netanyahoo came under fire. He had claimed that the security services had been negligent in not issuing warnings. But in reality he seems to have been the one who was informed about the incoming attack but had rejected to raise the alarm. All the national security council discussions about the decisions in the night of October 6 to 7 are noted in its protocols. As the walls were coming in on the prime minister his immediate aides sought to alter the protocols of the relevant meetings. But the protocols were under control of a certain high ranking military officer. To get retroactive changes applied, which would exculpate the prime minister, Netanyahoo's aides tried to blackmail the officer over an alleged relation with a subaltern woman:

Top aides to Benjamin Netanyahu are suspected of trying to blackmail an IDF officer in the military secretariat of the Prime Minister’s Office in order to modify minutes of top-level security discussions in the hours before the Hamas attack that sparked the war in Gaza, Hebrew media reported Friday.

Hebrew media indicated the probe was related to a July report on Ynet that Netanyahu’s former military secretary, Maj. Gen. Avi Gil, had some months before warned the attorney general of efforts to change protocols of security discussions.

According to Channel 12, as part of the alleged attempt to change protocols, Netanyahu’s aides are thought to have used “sensitive footage” of a military secretariat officer in order to coax him into changing protocols discussions from the night of October 6-7, 2023 — hours before thousands of Hamas-led terrorists stormed southern Israel to kill some 1,200 people and take 251 hostages, sparking the war in Gaza. Netanyahu has blamed Israel’s security forces for failure to foresee the attack, and resisted calls for a public commission of inquiry to be established into events leading up to it. Channel 13 said Netanyahu’s aides allegedly stole compromising information about a military secretariat officer from the phone of a woman who works in the PMO. Netanyahu’s aides allegedly took her phone under the pretext that she was suspected of leaking confidential information, but are thought to have sought her personal correspondence with the officer, the report said. The Kan public broadcaster had on Thursday reported that Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the IDF chief of staff, had some months ago received a complaint that the PMO was holding, and making inappropriate use of, sensitive footage of an IDF officer. Channel 13 reported that an official in Netanyahu’s circle told Halevi the officer was in an inappropriate relationship with a female worker in the PMO, though an army probe determined the relationship was not an abuse of power.

It is a wild story, and a juicy tale, and several Israeli media have dug digging into it. But I have yet to find any media outside of Israel, except Seymour Hersh, which have touched on the latest issue. There were suspicions from the very beginning that Israeli authorities had knowledge about the Hamas attack on October 7 2023 before it happened but had failed to raise the alarm. Claims were made, unfortunately without any evidence, that this was done not out of negligence, but on purpose. We now can finally say that this was indeed the case. Israeli authorities, up to the prime minister, knew that the attack was coming, but rejected to raise the alarm to an appropriate level. They let the attack happen on purpose (LIHOP). All that followed since was, from the very beginning, part of their long-term plans.

The commentator librul ever since 7 October has advocated it was a LIHOP and has provided evidence to support his arguments. Prior to today, I wasn’t 100% convinced that it was a LIHOP. But based on the evidence I’ve read over the past thirteen months, I’m as convinced it was a LIHOP as was Pearl Harbor and 911, and who knows how many others that are precedents.

