After talks in both restricted and open formats, the two presidents fielded questions from the media. The most anticipated Q&A related to yesterday’s announced proposal for a ceasefire after representatives of the Ukrainian Nazis and their Outlaw US Empire custodians met in Jeddah Saudi Arabia:

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Dear Alexander Lukashenko, Colleagues, friends, Ladies and gentlemen,

I am sincerely glad to welcome Alexander Lukashenko to the Kremlin. This is Alexander Lukashenko's first foreign visit after his re-election as President of Belarus. And we highly appreciate this step, thereby emphasizing the special nature of relations between our fraternal countries.

Belarus and Russia are not only close neighbours, but also reliable allies, truly strategic partners and true friends. Our cooperation is based on the unshakable principles of mutual respect and consideration for each other's interests, as well as a centuries-old common history, close family ties that have developed between many Russians and Belarusians, commitment to common moral and spiritual values.

It was in this traditionally friendly, business-like and constructive atmosphere that our talks today with Alexander Grigorievich took place. We discussed in detail almost all the main issues of bilateral cooperation in the economy, in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, in the field of security and defence.

We exchanged views on current international and regional issues. As you have just seen, a solid package of interstate and interdepartmental documents has been signed. The joint statement of the President of Belarus and I clearly reaffirms our commitment to the further active development of multifaceted Russian-Belarusian ties. Russia and Belarus will continue to work together to build the Union State, deepen integration, and contribute to ensuring sustainable economic growth, improving the living standards and well-being of the citizens of our two countries.

Cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Union, in which Belarus chairs the current Year. Russia, as Belarus's main economic partner, accounts for about 60 percent of Belarus' foreign trade turnover. At the end of last year, trade grew by about 6 percent, about 5.7 percent, as we looked at, and exceeded $50 billion. According to Belarusian statistics, a little more – $51 billion, yes, according to ours, it is just over $50. But, in general, this is a record in any case.

Over 90 percent of all payments in Russian-Belarusian commercial transactions fall on our national currency. Thus, mutual trade and investment are protected from the influence of third countries and negative trends in world markets.

Russia has invested about four and a half billion dollars in the Belarusian economy, more than two thousand Russian companies operate in the republic, joint projects are being implemented on import substitution and the creation of competitive products with high added value. This is concerns such strategically important industries as the production of cars and machine tools, agricultural engineering, microelectronics, and civil aviation. And here we have good prospects.

Energy is also a priority area of Russian-Belarusian cooperation. Our country traditionally supplies oil and gas to Belarus on very favorable, preferential terms, which is a serious help for the Belarusian Economy.

A common market of electricity has been formed and is functioning, the largest bilateral project of the construction of the Belarusian nuclear power plant has been completed through joint efforts. The plant provides about 40 percent of the electricity needs of Belarus.

See prospects for deepening partnership in other high-tech areas as well. In particular, we are talking about cooperation on the development of artificial intelligence, big data processing, cloud computing, as well as the creation of full-fledged digital ecosystems. Of course, today we discussed in detail Russian-Belarusian humanitarian cooperation, maintaining and enhancing close mutually enriching ties between the peoples of the two countries. Herein We hope that Belarusian artists will take part in the international Intervision Music Contest in Moscow, which is scheduled for September of this year. Such a creative competition of talented performers was very popular in the 70s and 80s, and we decided to revive this good tradition of holding it.

Russia and Belarus carry out extensive scientific and educational exchanges, about 12 thousand Belarusian young people study in Russian educational institutions, and in the next academic year another 1300 Belarusian applicants will be able to enter our universities, and on a budgetary basis.

Opportunities for more active involvement of citizens in public and political life are expanding. Thus, in accordance with the Protocol on Amendments to the 1998 Treaty on Equal Rights of Citizens of the Two Countries, signed today, Russians permanently residing in Belarus and Belarusians permanently residing in Russia can now participate in local elections both as voters and as candidates.

This year, our countries are widely celebrating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. This is a common Victory, and we are well aware of the price that was paid. We cherish the memory of the heroism of our fathers, grandfathers, great-grandfathers, who defended life and freedom for us and for future generations. Alexander Grigorievich confirmed his participation in the celebration of Victory on May 9 in Moscow. Likewise according to the existing agreement, the crew of the Armed Forces of Belarus will take part in the solemn parade on Red Square. In many Russian and Belarusian cities, actions of the movement "Immortal Regiment" and "Belarus remembers" will be organized.

Taking into account the tense situation in the world, in the European region, including on the borders of our countries, during the talks, we discussed in detail the formation of a common defence space. A joint regional grouping of troops, Russian modern defence systems and tactical nuclear weapons have been deployed on Belarusian territory. All this reliably covers the western borders of the Union State and the Collective Security Treaty Organisation.

Today there was an exchange of instruments of ratification of the bilateral Treaty on Security Guarantees signed on December 6, 2024 in Minsk, and, thus, the treaty entered into force.

A reminder that this document defines mutual allied obligations to ensure reliable defence and security of Russia and Belarus, using the entire available arsenal of forces and means.

Naturally at the talks, we also touched upon issues of further coordination of actions in the international arena. Our states have common positions on most of the global and regional problems, successfully cooperate in the CIS and the CSTO, provide each other with comradely assistance at other multilateral venues, in particular, within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where Belarus, with the assistance of Russia, joined as a full member in July last year. Our country also contributed in every possible way to Belarus obtaining the status of a partner state BRICS.

In conclusion, I would like to once again thank the President of Belarus for the substantive talks, which will certainly serve the further development of Russian-Belarusian allied relations, and in all areas.

Many thanks for your attention.

President of Russia Alexander Lukashenko: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Dear media representatives,

As usual, I would like to thank you, Mr President, and all the members of the Government present here for the unprecedented organisation of my visit and this meeting.

Talks with the President of Russia, as always, were rich and productive. And we, Mr President, have held only a third of our talks. We will continue our talks tomorrow, if necessary, and the day after tomorrow–-not only to settle our interstate relations, but to think about the prospects. They must be determined: time is passing quickly and we have raised many questions before us. We will agree and determine the best prospects for our cooperation.

As the President of Russia has already said, we once again reviewed the main areas for the development of cooperation between Belarus and Russia, the priorities of the Union State for the near and medium term. We exchanged views on the current international situation in the global and regional context and reaffirmed the relevance of the Treaty on Security Guarantees within the Union State and the Security Concept of the Union State, signed in December last year. We discussed the prospects for cooperation within the EAEU, which Belarus chairs this year, the CIS, CSTO, SCO and BRICS in the spirit of the concept of a greater Eurasian partnership or integrations.

Mr President, I am very grateful to you for doing everything you promised and did not promise when our country joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and practically BRICS. Yes, we are partners, but we have the opportunity to live and work on this platform.

We talked about the prospects for returning to a normal, civilised dialogue at international venues on a number of topical global issues, and speeches in an expanded format of our delegations. Sergei Lavrov, Foreign Minister, outlined our Belarusian-Russian approaches and contacts, and Mr Lavrov had no comments. (Addressing Sergey Lavrov.) I am grateful to you, you have always been an example in our integration plan for other departments, an example of how agencies should work.

We did not ignore the new situation in the issue settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. Mr Putin will have to work closely on this issue today, probably tomorrow. We will also discuss the prospects. But I have already spoken to journalists in front of Vladimir Vladimirovich I want to say that we should not count on anything great in this situation, we must believe the facts. Facts–-we discuss, accept, do not accept. This is the main thing. And all kinds of statements, promises are still statements and promises.

We have not ignored this situation and we also see some positive trends in geopolitical alignments, but they have not yet become global trends. The illegal economic sanctions of a number of states have not disappeared, but they have helped us in some ways. We also agreed with Vladimir Vladimirovich on this.

The pressure on Belarus and Russia does not weaken, although it is already clear to everyone that these restrictions hit more on those countries that started them. We were given the opportunity to think seriously about the prospects for our development, and we are convinced that after a certain time we will overcome these pressures completely.

On the other hand, if there were not these tests, they would have to be invented, as we say. They made us think seriously about self-sufficiency, the importance of self-reliance, food security and technological sovereignty. Many issues that seemed insurmountable to us three years ago, Vladimir Vladimirovich and I discussed them: for example, microelectronics—oh chips, ah chips–-today everything flies, everything moves, everything goes and doesn't drive, and so on. It turns out that we had reserves, which were to some extent underrated. But we have discovered them, found them and are developing them.

Mr President, we highly appreciate your support, which has opened up access to the huge Russian market and helped to reorient the logistics of commodity threads. What we once sold through ports in Lithuania and Latvia, today we are successfully working in the Leningrad Region, in St. Petersburg, we are working on the Black Sea coast; we have completely reoriented.

Today, work in this direction continues. We have a great potential in the transport sector. The time has come to seriously think about the most effective use of it, primarily the capabilities of railway transport. We have millions and millions of tonnes of cargo that we can load, first of all, in St Petersburg. But, as it turned out, the railway cannot withstand this flow to some extent. Although we have to go to other ports, we would not like to and at great cost. We have begun to work on this, and I think we will implement it.

I am very grateful to you for your promise and statement at some point, I am not going to say specifically, to build a high-speed railway from Moscow to Minsk. We said that Brest is our common and native road, and we need to build this road before Brest.

I told Vladimir Vladimirovich that the presidential election was not the first, but an indicator of how people voted. We have always voted, as in Ukraine, in general: there is Russia–- the East, there is the West. In Poland, after 2020, 90 percent of people came, and more than 87 percent voted for the incumbent President as a guideline, for the fact that our people are in favor of fraternal relations with our friendly and fraternal Russia.

We are closely cooperating on import substitution. Belarusian components and assemblies work in cars and aircraft assembled in Russia. Our trucks and dump trucks have successfully replaced Western analogues in quarries and on city streets.

Belarusian food, footwear, and clothing are well known to customers both in Smolensk and on Sakhalin. We will be happy to help in the implementation of new ambitious national projects.

I gave an example. Recently, we had a Maxim Reshetnikov with samples of drones. In Belarus, there was a sea of specialists, they showed the level at which Russia has reached in this regard. We agreed, Vladimir Vladimirovich approved the construction of another plant for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles. So, we can do anything; it just takes a little time.

Together with the President of Russia, we are thinking not only about the recovery growth of import substitution, but also about advanced development. We have begun to do something in certain areas.

Belarus and Russia need a technological breakthrough for the sake of the future of our countries and peoples. We have everything we need for this, even more than we need. It just takes a little time, as I always say.

The directions of movement are also well known: Mr Putin said: artificial intelligence, quantum biotechnology, microelectronics, robotics, new materials, thermonuclear fusion, the production of unmanned aerial vehicles and much, much more. I have listed what we cannot do, we are already doing it. Maybe not to the extent that is needed, but we can and can do it. Belarusian-Russian cooperation in the social and humanitarian spheres is also developing successfully.

A significant step forward will be the signing of a protocol on amendments to the 1998 Treaty between Belarus and Russia on Equal Rights of Citizens. This will enable Belarusian citizens to elect and be elected to local Authorities. Russians are already using this right more than once year.

Our countries have many joint plans and projects for the current year. Of course, the most important of them is the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory over Nazism.

Mr President, to you, Russians, thank you for being at the forefront of this process. Without you, it would have been difficult to defend the Great Victory, of which we are proud today.

It would be a great honour for us to take part in the anniversary Victory Parade on Red Square in Moscow May 9, 2025. We remember and honour the heroic feat of the Soviet people, our fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers. The main thing today is to be worthy of their memory, to prevent the rehabilitation of Nazism and the rewriting of history.

Thanks to a consistent foreign policy, balanced and responsible foreign policy, Belarus and Russia are at the forefront of the struggle for a just world order. And this is not the first year that we have been doing this.

Our countries can and should act as a guideline for partners in solving complex problems of our time, preserving and protecting common values, mutual assistance in the implementation of national interests on the principles of equality and respect.

We have agreed with the President of Russia that we will overcome everything. We will do everything to ensure that our peoples are not the worst or the best peoples in the world. We do not want anything that is not ours, but we have firmly agreed that we will not give up what is ours. We have stood and will continue to stand on this.

Thank you, Mr President.

Thank you very much for your attention.

Nikolai Breus: Good afternoon.

Natalia Breus, First Information, Belarus.

Alexander Lukashenko, Mr President, my question is: will the normalisation of relations between Moscow and Washington affect the Union's import substitution efforts?

Now there are a lot of projects, we talk about it every time in progress. But if Western companies want to return, then what? Will all these efforts to strengthen technological sovereignty come to naught?

Vladimir Putin: As for import substitution and everything related to it, illegal restrictions called sanctions, and so on further...

First of all, our so-called partners have given us a good inoculation–-the inoculation of independence and sovereignty. And therefore, we will certainly continue all our programmes related to strengthening our technological sovereignty. We did not close ourselves off from anyone and did not expel anyone. To those who want to return, we say: welcome, welcome at any second. But, of course, we will proceed from the current situation: if the niches are occupied, then they are occupied, and we will not create any preferences for anyone to return to our market.

Moreover, we will try, and the government already has such an instruction, within the framework of WTO rules, to provide certain advantages to our domestic producers.

As for the fundamental areas, cross-cutting areas related to the future of our economies, related to the future of industries, then, of course, we will be guided by the requirements of a new technological redistribution, a new technological stage, and we will give priority to this.

At the same time, of course, the return of some Western partners to our market can have a beneficial effect on the activities of both their companies and our companies. Today we are still in a closed mode, but already we are negotiating at the initiative of some of our partners on a possible return to our market. Everything is calm, dignified, with respect for each other and with respect for mutual interests.

Alexander Lukashenko: The President of Russia once said: I am trying to transfer it to a peaceful civilian basis. He once said that we are ready to negotiate with Ukraine–-this is I quote you–-but I want everyone, including Ukrainians, to understand that we are returning to negotiations three years later, when we started them, taking into account the situation on the ground. Reasonable, everything is correct.

I think we can transfer, this is my point of view, this military thesis to our civilian field. Return? These are certain conditions. A lot of time has passed, and the conditions have changed, and the situation on earth has changed. Mercy Please, come. But, as Vladimir Vladimirovich said, we have learned a lot during this time, and accordingly we will draw the appropriate conclusions from this.

And I suppose by now we'll be watching. Do you want that? All right, come, we need you here. If not, then no. If yes, let's take the best. In other words, the situation has changed. Although the ball is in our court, we know how to respond. And then we must understand that over these three years we have been under severe pressure, and the press always contributes to mobilisation; having mobilised, we have done a lot. Therefore, we intend to go our own way and use only what we need. I think this will be the right thing to do. Vladimir Vladimirovich and I have discussed this topic many times in this sense. No one is being closed. But we will accept you here under our new conditions, taking into account the situation on Earth, and we will take only what we need.

Olga Knyazeva: Good afternoon.

The first question for Vladimir Vladimirovich is: how do you assess Ukraine's readiness for a ceasefire? Have you already received information from the Americans and what will be your response?

There is also a second question, I would like to ask you, Mr Lukashenko, and you, Mr President, to answer: Are Moscow and Minsk coordinating their positions on the peace process and have relevant consultations already been held today?

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: As for Ukraine's readiness for a ceasefire, I will tell you, of course, how I assess this.

But first of all, I would like to start by thanking the President the United States of Mr. Trump for devoting so much to the settlement in Ukraine A lot of attention. We all have enough of our current affairs. But many leaders, the President of the People's Republic of China, Prime Minister of India, Presidents of Brazil and the Republic of South Africa are dealing with this issue, devoting a lot of time. We are grateful to all of them for this because this activity is aimed at achieving a noble mission–-mission to end hostilities and human losses. First.

Second. We agree with the proposals for a cessation of hostilities, but we believe that this cessation must be one that leads to long-term peace and addresses the original causes of the crisis.

Now about Ukraine's readiness to cease hostilities. You know, the US-Ukrainian meeting in Saudi Arabia may outwardly look like a decision was made by the Ukrainian side under American pressure. In fact, I am absolutely convinced that the Ukrainian side should have asked the Americans for this most urgently, based on the situation that is developing on the ground, as has just been said here.

And how is it developing? I am sure many have noticed and seen that yesterday I was in the Kursk region and listened to the reports of the Chief of the General Staff, the commander of the North group and his deputy regarding the situation in the border area, primarily in the Kursk region, or rather, in the zone of wedging into the Kursk region.

What is happening there? The situation there is completely under our control, and the group that invaded our territory is isolated. This is complete isolation and complete fire control. The control of the Ukrainian troops inside this invasion zone has been lost. And if at the first stages, literally a week or two ago, Ukrainian servicemen tried to get out of there in small groups, now this is impossible. They are trying to get out of there in very small groups, two or three people, because everything is under our complete fire control.

The equipment is abandoned completely; it is impossible to take it out, so it will remain there; this is already guaranteed. And if in the coming days there is a physical blocking, then no one will be able to get out at all. There will be only two ways: surrender or die. And in these conditions, it seems to me it would be very good for the Ukrainian side to achieve a truce for at least 30 days. And we are for it, but there are nuances. What are they Are?

First. What are we going to do with this section of the wedging into the Kursk region? If we stop hostilities for 30 days, what does that mean? That everyone who is there will go out without a fight? We have to let them out of there after they have committed a lot of crimes against civilians? Or will the Ukrainian leadership give them the command to lay down their arms, just surrender? How will it be I wonder?

And how will other issues be resolved along the entire line of contact? And this is almost two thousand kilometers. And there, as you know, Russian troops are advancing in almost all areas of combat contact. And there, too, conditions are being created for us to block entire fairly large units.

So, these 30 days will be how will they be used? In order for the forced mobilization? In order for weapons to be supplied there? In order for the mobilized units to be trained again? Or will none of this be done?

Then the question arises: how will the issues of control and verification be resolved? How can we and how will we be guaranteed that nothing like this will happen? How will it be Organized? I hope that at the level of common sense, everyone understands this. These are all serious issues.

And who will give orders to cease hostilities? And what is the price of these orders? Can you imagine–-almost two thousand kilometers! Who will determine where and who violated the possible ceasefire agreement for two thousand kilometers? And then who will blame whom for the violation of this agreement? These are all issues that require their painstaking research from both sides.

Therefore, the idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it, but there are issues that we need to discuss. I think that we need to talk with our American colleagues and partners on this matter. We need to talk, perhaps call President Trump and discuss it with him. But the very idea of ending this conflict by peaceful means is supported.

Alexander Lukashenko: I want to be a journalist so I can draw attention to the fact that Vladimir Vladimirovich has already said more than the question was asked here and looked into the future–-and even revealed a little, in summary, certain areas of the upcoming meeting with American representatives. It's hard to add anything here.

The only thing I can say is that we have had a common position with the Russian Federation for a long time and we have now: that's it We have sacredly fulfilled the agreements, including those relating to the conflict in Ukraine, before our ally and our friends. We will adhere to this position now. Russia and Belarus were not the main reasons for what is happening there.

Boris Gryzlov is here [in the hall]. I remember when we started the process of negotiations in Gomel, then in Belovezhskaya Pushcha, it was a few days after the conflict started: guys, let's negotiate, there is no need for war, in any case it is not necessary. I was talking at the same time with Volodya Zelensky, I told him: don't look for the perpetrators now, we'll find them later; the war is going on in your country, and you will have to answer for the fact that the war is on the territory of Ukraine. And then I said to him: remember, this is a classic of history—tomorrow in America the leadership will change, and where will you be? Listen to how I looked into the water.

Therefore, to answer your question directly: the Ukrainians should have stopped all fire and sat down at the negotiating table a long time ago. And most importantly, we maintain contacts–-I told Vladimir Vladimirovich–-with the Americans and other Westerners, without advertising it, I always tell them: but you pushed this inexperienced guy to this war.

Although it all started with a person known to us -–Poroshenko. Then, after the signing of the Minsk agreements, he was given all the cards in his hands, and he had all the trumps: come on, stop it–-and this would not have happened, and we would have agreed on the Donbass, I am sure, and the same Donbass would have been part of Ukraine. "No, that's impossible. There will also be elections. And how will we conduct the elections?"

I said: listen, today you have the Ukrainian hryvnia, the currency that circulates there–-what do you need Do you need more? Where is she now? There is no currency, no elections No, it does war, and people are suffering. It's all from him it began. Thanks to Vladimir Vladimirovich, I was involved in this process.

This [Zelensky] promised to end the war. There was an opportunity. Why didn't he stop the confrontation? Therefore, I should have done it a long time ago, but I didn't.

As for the position, I have already said: we have a single system. But I want to draw your attention, because we are meeting with journalists, you know, again this, excuse me, prophecy: if the Russians will agree with the United States–-a "pipe" to Europe and Ukraine together. In the negotiation process between Russia and the United States, the fate of this Europe is in their hands today, which has behaved and is still behaving–-so far in the media, [but] probably it will be so–-short-sighted.

The most important thing is that once again, having promised, it will not be possible to deceive us. We know our goals, our interests. I have already said, Vladimir Vladimirovich, what in this situation, when about Zelensky wiped his feet in the White House and everywhere in fact, he would have to stretch his brains, sat down—three Slavic peoples have always lived in a normal situation–-sit down and come to an agreement. Here's a message about trite: no one will help Ukraine. What, at the beginning of the war was, the question raised on rare earth metals by the Americans? No. And now they have.

Zelensky seems to be right, but they didn't talk about it at the time. But we will still have to do it: they will take chernozems, rare earth materials, and God forbid that everything else will not be taken out. Therefore, he will return here again–-if not he, then a new, different president—and will rely on our internal forces here.

Someone wants us to kill each other. We understand this, but the other side does not. Therefore, let them think.

Our cause is just.

Vladimir Putin: I would like to add to what Mr Lukashenko said about the "pipe" for Europe, if the United States and Russia agree on something. Yes indeed, if, say, the United States and Russia agree on cooperation in the field of energy, then a gas pipeline for Europe can be secured, and this will benefit Europe, because they will receive cheap Russian gas.

Alexander Lukashenko: This is what I meant.

Vladimir Putin: That is exactly how I understand you.

As for the situation on the ground, about which I also said Alexander Grigorievich, she quickly Changes. Yesterday, during the report, the commander of the North group and his deputy told me: tomorrow Sudzha will be in our hands. And that's exactly what happened.

I want to thank all our fighters, who solved this problem. I am sure that all the plans that are outlined on the site in the Kursk region, will be performed in the same way as in other areas of combat. Not only Sudzha, but also the adjacent settlements points, we are now taking them one by one, all adjacent settlements, the entire agglomeration. And based on the fact that, how the situation on the ground will develop, we will agree on the following steps to end the conflict and reach a situation acceptable to all.

Alexander Pyzh: Good evening.

Anna Pyzh, ONT TV channel.

A question to continue the topic, because it is clear that possible negotiations on Ukraine are one of the most discussed topics in Belarus as well.

Mr President, will the interests of Belarus as a strategic ally of Russia, but at the same time Ukraine's closest neighbour, be taken into account in any way?

Alexander Grigoryevich, have you expressed any suggestions to your colleague in this regard?

Vladimir Putin: What are your wishes? About what?

Alexander Pyzh: Regarding that the interests of Belarus should be taken into account during the negotiation process.

Vladimir Putin: To be honest, I don't really understand your question. But I can only say in general terms that the interests of the Republic of Belarus are always taken into account in our relations with anyone–-both with our partners overseas and with our closest allies and neighbors.

Within the framework of the united Union State, we proceed from the premise that we have a common concept of foreign policy activities. Our foreign ministries work very closely with each other at all international venues. We work closely within the framework of the EAEU. And we have very deep cooperation in the economy, in the real world of production.

Therefore, we simply cannot ignore mutual interests. And there is no such desire. Because any of our steps in any of these areas in one way or another affects both us and Belarus.

Taking into account the interests of Belarus is fully in line with the national interests of the Russian Federation.

Alexander Lukashenko: Vladimir Vladimirovich, this question was raised by our fugitives abroad and their foreign sponsors, that Russia will agree with America here, but Lukashenka will not be allowed there, and so on, and the interests of Belarus will not be respected. This is roughly the context.

Firstly, answering this, I said that I was not particularly eager to go anywhere. This is the first thing.

And secondly, there will be a person close to us, our partner–-the Russian Federation. And it knows our interests and in no case will it concede or retreat from our interests to anyone–-just as you said. Therefore, if anyone hopes that the talks on Ukraine, Russia and the United States, or Russia and the West, will cause any harm to neighboring Belarus with this conflict, this is absolutely not the case. Vladimir Vladimirovich has confirmed this once again, and there is nothing to add.

Vladimir Putin: For I did not even understand the question in this regard, because it is harmful for us not to take into account the interests of Belarus, you see? That is the whole point. Therefore, the question, to be honest, is far-fetched. But I hope that I have answered it.

Igor Yezhov: Good afternoon.

Ilya Yezhov, RIA Novosti.

Mr President, Mr Lukashenko, if I may, I have a question about the progress of the integration of Russia and Belarus, about how the economic Integration aspect. 28 programs were developed, I would like to clarify the degree of their implementation.

I would like to know how the next stage of integration, designed for 2024-2026, is progressing. And in general, as leaders, are you satisfied with the pace of integration?

Thank you.

Vladimir Putin: All The 28 programmes that were planned have all been implemented by 100 percent. First.

Second. What we planned for 2024–2026 has been fulfilled by more than 26 percent.

I am personally satisfied with the way this work. Governments are working very hard, intensively and effectively.

From time to time, Alexander Grigorievich and I have to take some part in order to agree inconsistencies between different departments, but this is all happening in working order. Well, sometimes we argue among ourselves. Compromise And a compromise that suits both sides, we We always achieve.

I am personally satisfied with the way this work is going.

Alexander Lukashenko: I can't add anything. I am very glad that Mr Putin is satisfied with the implementation of these programmes. We were worried that we also had a workload. But we have clearly agreed on technology, as the President of Russia said just now.

What governments cannot work out at their level, bring to our level for Reconciliation. Today there were two or three such questions during the Negotiations. We have agreed on them, the governments are working – both joint groups and ours Embassy. Therefore, I am also happy with this move. [My Emphasis]