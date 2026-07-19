karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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Ed Dingilian's avatar
Ed Dingilian
Jul 19

I will remain as a subscriber because I value your work, but my budget is very limited and I must support other commentators of your quality and character in addition to charitable causes that I value and are in need.

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3 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
Jul 19

Substack be getting kinda squirrely huh bro

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